How to Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football – A Beginner's Guide

With the start of a new Premier League season moving ever closer, we switch our focus to Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

£50,000 is on offer to the game’s winner in 2021/22, with cash prizes of £5,000 and £1,000 dished out to those managers finishing in the other two podium places.

The fourth and fifth-placed managers are awarded games consoles, as are the highest-scoring Fantasy bosses of the month.

If you’re new to the Sky game or merely in need of a refresher of the rules and scoring system, we will go over the basics of the game in the article below.

HOW DO I PLAY?

TEAM SELECTION

Just like in Fantasy Premier League, managers select a team of players that will either earn attacking, defensive or bonus points in an attempt to score more than friends, colleagues and/or the rest of the world. However, this is not a squad-based game: you choose simply a starting XI and do not have a bench.

The budget, like in FPL, is £100m. There is no quota for players from the same club, however.

TRANSFERS

Game Weeks run from Friday to Thursday with managers allowed transfers in between Match Days, allowing the maximisation of potential points by bringing in an asset yet to play for one who has already been involved that week.

Instead of one free switch per Game Week as per FPL, the Sky Sports game allocates 40 transfers that can be used at any time during the season – with a limit of five in one Game Week – creating the need for a more long-term strategy.

CHIPS

‘Overhauls’ (the equivalent of Wildcards) are also available in Sky Sports, with two being allocated every season in specific periods.

The first Overhaul period will begin following the completion of Gameweek 3 and last up until the first kick-off of Gameweek 5.

There will be a second Overhaul period taking place in 2022, with the exact dates still to be determined.

CAPTAINCY

In the Sky Sports game, you can name more than one captain in a Game Week so long as the players in question are in action on different days. For example, if there were fixtures on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday in any given Game Week, a Sky Sports Fantasy manager could name a different skipper on each of those Match Days, providing they did so before that day’s deadline. Managers can also schedule their captains ahead of a Game Week, too.

HOW DO YOU SCORE POINTS?

The points structure is largely similar to FPL in Sky Sports Fantasy but tends to award more points for the actions mentioned below.

ActionPoints scored
Starting XI2
Substitution appearance1
Goal scored by a goalkeeper/defender7
Goal scored by a midfielder6
Goal scored by a striker5
Goal assist3
Clean sheet by a goalkeeper (must play 60+ mins)7
Clean sheet by a defender (must play 60+ mins)5
A penalty save by a goalkeeper5
Man of the Match3

CAN MY TEAM LOSE POINTS?

Unfortunately, just like in FPL there are a few ways to lose points too.

ActionPoints scored
Missing a penalty-3
Every goal conceded from the second goal onwards-1
Each yellow card-1
Each red card-3
Each own goal-2

HOW DO BONUS POINTS WORK?

Just like in FPL, there are additional points on offer for other events in matches – although the structure is slightly different, as you will see below:

Tier 1 ActionPoints scored
3 saves made (GK only)2
4 tackles won2
60 completed passes2
2 shots on target2
Tier 2 ActionPoints scored
5+ saves made (GK only)3
5+ tackles won3
70+ completed passes3
3+ shots on target3

head over to our Premium Members Area to see which players will potentially benefit from the Sky Sports bonus on offer for saves, tackles, passes and shots on target.

HOW DO I PLAY AGAINST MY FRIENDS?

There are a number of different ways to compete against others in the Sky Sports game. You can create or join a Free League with your friends and colleagues but there are ways to win money too.

Sky Sports can actually administer your money league for you to avoid any awkwardness post-season. You can choose the entry fee (either £2, £5, £10 or £20 per person) and the prize structure beforehand and Sky Sports will take care of the rest.

We have already set up our annual, free-to-enter Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which you can enter by heading to the 'Leagues' tab and clicking 'Join+'.

The full details are below:

League Name: FFScout
League Pin: 9236658

  Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    There’s something in the air tonight.

    Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Dead Gorilla hopefully

    Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Oh Lord!

  Random Name
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    This is the worst fpl season for a while. Everyone's debating budget forwards and Everyone's got Salah/Bruno/Shaw + mid priced fodders to fill out the rest of the team.

    FPL should have made Salah, Mane and Sterling forwards. That would actually give us premium forward options opening up KDB, Son, Havertz etc. in midfield and seen some interesting teams. But the lack of any premium attackers has just made it one dimensional

    Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Speak for yourself. You're not describing my draft and I don't see any fodder in my Starting XI.

    3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I dont have Bruno mate.

    CaptainPrice
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Honestly I don’t know who to have in my team anymore. Gw 1 is a very crucial gw & euros kinda affected things to an extent. Also I don’t like gw 1 fixtures. Too tight to call how it will pan out

      Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Could always think outside the box. The urge to copy gets stronger each year, up to you to keep challenging yourself

      DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I actually agree on Salah being a forward. Would mix the game up, he isnt a midfielder, he is definitely a forward. Why have they put Auba back as a forward but Salah isn’t?

        Open Controls
        Random Name
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          every year i'm in disbelief that they keep Salah as a midfielder

          CaptainPrice
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Think Salah as a midfielder is good imo since he plays as a wide forward. If they make him a forward then Mané should also be a forward & Trent a midfielder lol.

              But Auba shouldn’t be a forward in fpl this season, he has been playing a midfielder

              Open Controls
              Random Name
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                why were saint maximin and richarlison made forwards then and not salah

                Open Controls
                CaptainPrice
                    1 hour, 36 mins ago

                    True. Fpl tower

                  Ginkapo FPL
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    They play in a two up top quite often

                    Dthinger
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      this is what I was about to say. If they play as a central player or as part of a two-forward system they are forwards, and if they are a wide forward they are mids.

                      The Auba switch to forward is odd, though. He seems to be playing wide more often

                  Studs Up
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Based on team sheet formation...and not actual on field position

          Dthinger
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            The season hasnt even started! How can it be the worst?

          Sgt Frank Drebin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            The reason that they are kept as midfielders (which I prefer much to be honest) is, in my opinion, that you have 5 spots for midfielders and only 3 for forwards. You can fit more premium players into rhe team, which makes it more interesting for casuals. This way you can fit Salah, Kane, as well as some other forwards. Otherwise you would have to choose between most popular choices and you would have only 3 place for them and 5 for some not interesting midfielders (for casuals). Because it's not only Salah you would need to reclassify, but also Mane, Jota, Sterling, Mahrez, Havertz, maybe Grealish and many more. At least that's my point of view.

        Ben White saved my life
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Liverpool losing Unesco heritage status thanks to doing something with its abandoned quarters. Genuinely wonder should they reapply for Anfield to have the status. Its iconic in a way over and beyond the city.

          Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Heritage status is for cities not stadiums. They could apply for listed status but wont as its a nuisance for development

            Open Controls
          circusmonkey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Forget UNESCO, none of their business, good to see redevelopment.

            RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              not good to see those developments - so many are terrible and poorly designed.

              the balance of preservation and progress is tough - but it's pretty clear that most of what's been happening in the city is a consequence of corrupt officials and lax laws protecting existing buildings. it's a real shame, but also not surprising at all.

              circusmonkey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Ok, local knowledge. But as a general idea, I don't support keeping buildings that are heritage if they no longer are fit for purpose.

                RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  58 mins ago

                  yep - it's a tough balance rehabilitation, conversion/adaption, and sometimes demolition is even required.
                  there are good examples of thoughtful development that is modern and works with historic context.
                  rarely is the answer a monstrous development to make money for some commercial venture.

                  also not a local, but an architect with plenty of experience (though always learning more).

        Herman Toothrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours ago

          My first draft without Bruno:

          442

          Bachmann
          Shaw / Chilwell / TAA / Digne
          Torres / Salah / Jota
          Kane / Toney / Watkins

          Foster / Ayling / Brownhill / Gilmour

          Random Name
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Solid all round but i'd want to add another decent midfielder. You're investing too much in defence imo. Even Jack Harrison got more points than every defender last season except robertson

            Herman Toothrot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Yeah Id likely downgrade Chilwell to Lamptey to free funds

          Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            My go.

            Sanchez
            TAA Robbo Coufal
            Salah Son Mahrez Raph ERS
            Nacho Watkins

            Steele Fofana Ait Nouri Davis

          circusmonkey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Join the Chilwell Torres club. Toney to Keinan Davis and get a better mid.

          3 A
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Now everybody without Bruno. lol

            Torres is interesting but he never get a full gametime.

            The first choice attacker like Mahrez also just get 2/3 games in the league. The same can be said to your other players.

          IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Like it!

        circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          I just think this Brighton thing is going to fall flat and that's before White goes.

          Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            1 hour ago

            Which keeper you going for?

            circusmonkey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              50 mins ago

              Watford double up. Going for the save points. Never gone that route before so let's see how it goes.

              Dynamic Duos
                • 7 Years
                48 mins ago

                But not the proven Brighton keepers double up? , who will also get save points

              Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
                • 4 Years
                44 mins ago

                I've decided the same. I think the 'just promoted' idea has less impact on goalkeepers.

              Brosef Stalin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                29 mins ago

                Also going for the Watford keeper double up. Can't see Brighton having as good a defensive record with White going.

          DAZZ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour ago

            Agreed. I’m amazed the amount of sheep following double brighton defence, i’m all for a template but that’s one part i cant get my head around. Wont double up on LFC but will on Brighton, bizzare

            I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              58 mins ago

              Well that's not exactly a fair comparison is it? The Brighton double up costs 9m. Trent alone is 7.5.

            Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              57 mins ago

              I don't think we will have many with double Brighton D when it is just a few days to deadline. People will see the risk.

            Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              56 mins ago

              Just Sanchez here

            3 A
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              50 mins ago

              U dont use your membership data?

              I thougt every members know that Brighton is the best top 3 defence in the league. Better than Liv last year. People use last season data to predict the future. Nothing wrong with that.

              Liv can be more solid next season tough but they are pricier. Brighton cheaper. Thats why, lol.

              Some people tend to see that Brighton was 17th in the league but thats not the accurate way to analyse.

              el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                48 mins ago

                That was with Ben White in the squad.

                3 A
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Yes. Ben's departure can raise more doubts.

                  Lamptey fit now, he play RWB and Veltman can play CB. How solid Brighton is the question. I'll wait and see more news about them.

              DAZZ
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                46 mins ago

                Lol triple up then if your that confident 🙂

                3 A
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  I dont said that I was 'that' confident but u looks like u dont know how solid them was.

                  New season must be a bit different. I personally double up on Liv now.

                  el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    Liverpool is actually good example showing that previous season form can't be always trusted.

                    Last season most of us started with 2 some even with 3, we all know how it ended.

                    Wonder who will be this years disappointment after being hugely bigged up in preseason.

                    el polako
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      39 mins ago

                      * 2 or 3 defenders.

                      DAZZ
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        27 mins ago

                        Brighton.

                    3 A
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      37 mins ago

                      Yeah. Double up is risky whatever the team is.

                      Liv have huge potential but VVD and Gomez is not fully fit . They have Konate and Matip play in frienlies.

                      So this is not my final draft obviously. Waiting for more news.

            Sgt Frank Drebin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              50 mins ago

              Well, Brighton's defence is significantly cheaper than Liverpool's.

          Rock n Grohl
            • 10 Years
            44 mins ago

            Lamptey only for me and that's to rotate with Firpo.

        Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          With Townsend also joining Everton, how much time do you think Sigurdsson is going to get?

          Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            1 hour ago

            About 5 years

            Brosef Stalin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              37 mins ago

              Hahahahaha

              circusmonkey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                So 'set up' but good all the same.

          el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            51 mins ago

            Apparently he denied all allegations, let's just wait until they prove his guilt.

            In the days of social media and instant news is so easy to "sentence" somebody and drag their name through mud without any thought.

        Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Brownhill, Bissouma or Gilmour Girls.

          I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            57 mins ago

            Brownhill

          el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            54 mins ago

            Moder for me.

          dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            Brownhill but keeping eye on Gibbs-White preseason

            Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Gibbs-White is an attacking midfielder aswel , be great if he is starting

          circusmonkey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            GG.

        Lindelol
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          A Ghana Premier League player has claimed he scored two deliberate own goals in an attempt to foil an alleged match-fixing plot - and has insisted his team congratulated him for spoiling the 'pre-agreed' scoreline.

          LEGEND??

          Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Yeah but could be dangerous for him.

        Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          I'm tempted to start the season with a million in the bank?

          Sanchez Foster
          TAA Shaw Digne Cresswell Manquillo
          Salah Bruno Raphina ESR Brownhill
          Watkins Iheanacho Toney

          IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            If you are happy with your team, do it

            Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              52 mins ago

              Strangely the only player I'm not happy with is Shaw

              IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                45 mins ago

                I feel the same. Don't want him, don't wanna go without either.

                Super Saints
                  • 4 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  Strange one isn't it....

                  RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    33 mins ago

                    let's say he starts the season well - so many will already have him that his price g that far up with transfers-in.

                    if he does poorly - or misses a couple of games due to the broken ribs then likely people will transfer him out and his price will drop pretty quickly i imagine.

                    i tend to think this new injury news makes it easy to leave him off - not like Leeds first up is an easy fixture.

                    Super Saints
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      I hope you're right but his price will sky rocket I can guarantee you that, fixed

              el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                22 mins ago

                Jose is it you ?

                Super Saints
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Haha don't make me run I'm full of chocolate

        mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Im thinking of going with meslier as set & forget GK instead of 2x 4.5m. No reserve keeper for leeds listed on fpl & Ive pretty much booked the other 2 leeds slots anyway. Who would you recommend as a 4m backup gk?

          Open Controls
          RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            50 mins ago

            this has been my position for a while too - still willing to change with more information too.

            their starting fixtures are pretty rough though and i'm starting to wonder if i start thinking of keepers differently.

            3x keepers over the season - 12-15 weeks at a time.

            IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              23 mins ago

              This tbf.
              I'm most likely going double Leeds attack, wouldn't want to play Shaw GW1 anyways.

        Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Just saw some comments about the player positioning in FPL (Salah compared to Aubameyang etc.).

          I've enjoyed FPL fully in my four years of playing. I think it is great, but I do also think there is something wrong with the player positioning in FPL - it is subjective and not objective (as it should be). Why does FPL has to decide whether a player is a defender, midfielder or forward? Every club has an official website, and on that website they have listed their first team players and which position they play in.

          I know it's the official Premier League Fantasy, and they can chop & change as much as they like to, but it is not like Bielsa has promised them to play Dallas in midfield all year long? It is not like like Arteta has promised not to try out Pepe up front in a 3-5-2 for a large part of next season or to play Auba up top every match now that he is indeed a forward. Has Vieira promised FPL to play Zaha on the wing all year? Cause he is listed as a midfielder in FPL but as a forward on Palace official website....

          My point is that the manager makes the decisions. The manager decide and control which players he start, subs in, which position they play in what formation and so on. NOT FPL.

          FPL should just copy all positions from every clubs official website, and what they then should do is to focus on their pricing instead of speculating in where different managers will play different players. We will probably see 3-4 new managers take over at some point, Dallas is listed as a defender for Leeds. FPL should keep him as a defender, but they should just make him cost 6.5 or 7.0 to make the decision hard for us all. Same goes for Pepé. The guy is listed as a forward. Make him cost 6.0 or 6.5, and let us make the decision if he could be a budget forward maybe on penalties PROBABLY deployed on the wing.

          el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            58 mins ago

            You never going to please everyone, your idea makes sense and I'd be happy for it be introduced but bet you any money some would raise noise over mentioned Dallas.

            I don't have problem with positioning players but would like to see pricing fine tuned to 0.1m this would hopefully create more variations of initial squads.

          RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            56 mins ago

            one way of doing it I have seen suggested is to add a new position of attacking midfielder.

            keep the 5 pts for a goal, but no clean sheet point.
            then add 2 pts for a CS for regular mid (or something like that)

            2x GK
            5x DEF
            3x MID
            3x ATT MID
            2x FWD

            I like this - would make for more varied teams too I imagine.

            el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              33 mins ago

              Why not take it step further and bring to life defensive mids by giving them 3pts for CS.

              circusmonkey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                22 mins ago

                Good idea, I'm sure they have discussed it but probably want to keep it simple for the casuals.

              RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                21 mins ago

                that also sounds fun to me!

                but i agree that likely the thing that's so universally appealing is the simplicity of the game.

              Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                15 mins ago

                So

                1 GK
                1 CB
                1 wide CB
                1 FB
                1 WB
                1 DM
                1 CM
                1 inside Winger
                1 wide forward
                1 no. 10
                1 no. 9
                1 false 9

                And 3 subs in any position

                That should just about cover it

                RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  the problem with this is where does Cancelo fit in?
                  Needs a "WB who drifts infield" vs a "WB who overlaps"

                  (but really keeping the positions as-is is fine with me...)

            Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              I like this new dimension. It would open up a lot more players for selection

              Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                Would it open up to more players or just a different group of players?

                Pep bites Kun
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  I believe they're one & the same, but yes a different group - def mids. I agree with your point that it would still be subjective, but I do like the added dimension to add a bit more variety.

          Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            24 mins ago

            That is still a subjective system.

        Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Looking at going Son, Mahrez and ESR over Bruno, Grealish and Brownhill

          I think Son and Salah is a better (c) rotation than Salah and Bruno. Mahrez is a more explosive player than Grealish(who has rough fixtures after 3), a Man City mid is must and especially in gwk2. ESR offers better points of the bench to cover Mahrez when Pep roulette kicks in

          Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Could you honestly say Mahrez will start against Norwich in Gw2?

            Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Yeah for sure

          2. Brosef Stalin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I like it, but my only fear with Mahrez is when Pep brings him on for the last 15 mins and he doesn't do anything - 1 point. Got stung myself for a period last season with him.

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              He is just so good and so explosive I will take a few benchings

            2. Dynamic Duos
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              He has always been a joy to own for me

        12. dshv
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          2nd try

          Sanche
          Taa shaw digne (manquillo lamptey)
          Bruno salah buendia raph (gilmour)
          Antonio watkins iheanacho

          Waiting for your advances

          1. Finding Timo
              28 mins ago

              Grealish ?

            • Capitan_K
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Very nice. 8/10

          2. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            1 hour ago

            Brownhill and Moder are nailed?

            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              No but both likely ton get game time decent enough for 4.5m mids and both carrying much more offensive threat than popular Bissouma.

          3. Finding Timo
              55 mins ago

              Yarmolenko at 5.5 seems good value but doesn’t seem that popular ?

              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 7 Years
                31 mins ago

                Great player, not sure why he doesn't get minutes

              2. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                30 mins ago

                Hardly got a run-in last year, even before Lingard turned up.

                I think he's likely behind Fornals, Bowen and Benrhama and that's befpre WH bring anyone in.

                I hope he gets a shot - he's exciting, just don't see it happening.

            • Sinixtre11
                54 mins ago

                I'm still looking for my 5th defender. Roerslev, Masina, Ait Nouri, or Taylor?

                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 7 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Ait Nouri

                  1. Sinixtre11
                      3 mins ago

                      thanks..

                2. Capitan_K
                  • 6 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  How nailed is Deeney for Watford? Have Sarr but my MF is geting crowded.. Want a Watford player until i WC after gw7.
                  If fit how mane of the first 7 will Deeny start?

                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Has a one in ten chance of starting

                    1. Capitan_K
                      • 6 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Ok. who will play central striker for watford then? I think King and Sarr will be on the flanks

                      1. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Search me - so many bodies there.

                        Never have quite understood Josh King. There was a brief period at Bournemouth iirc when he was CF when Wilson was out and he blasted it. He could be gold at Watford if he is in there as the Deeney replacement. Had a brief look at forums and there was one school of thought that Deeney was essentially history.

                        If Watford are half decent King must be quite high on the list of budget forwards who are wholly mispriced.

                3. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  42 mins ago

                  Imagine winning a gold medal because your big rival withdrew with Covid

                  Talk about a hollow victory

                  1. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Just think of Covid as of an injury and enjoy your medal for which you've been working hard most 9f your life.

                4. DAZZ
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  29.5 currently in my back line. The year of the expensive back line will return

                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 7 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    28.5 here

                  2. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    29 mins ago

                    28 for me

                    Currently on taa Robbo coufal ayling 4.0

                    Yourself?

                    1. DAZZ
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      TAA Robbo Castagne Digne Manquillo

                  3. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    28.5 here atm

                  4. Bobby Digital
                    • 3 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    27m

                5. Stupendous
                  • 8 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  I think i've done the best I can here tbh! RMT please....

                  Sanchez
                  TAA Dias Cresswell
                  Buendia Sarr Salah Bruno(c) Barnes
                  Watkins Antonio

                  4.0m Dier Davis Coady

                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    100% should be Obafemi - try again

                    Big at the back seems to be where people are trending as the template evolves and that could be the right idea. Still prefer a slimmed down approach there myself I think.

                    Question of game play and how patient you're going to be with those 6.0 5.5 types. Pretty sure my attention span will be limited and prefer to have the obvious transfer spots in budget midfield and up front.

                    1. Stupendous
                      • 8 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Davis to Obafemi is the big take from this? Or at least the first take?

                      I think with at least 2 playing subs, and the fact that I think Barnes Buendia and Sarr will all get plenty of playing time week in week out, I should be good there.

                      Thanks for your input! Cheers.

                      1. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        😉

                        My way of saying it's a nice side but I'm likely to swing in a slightly different direction - I'm increasingly sure that I will have another attacker not in the midpriced range and that will be at the cost of money in defence.

                        1. Stupendous
                          • 8 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Cheers pal. Gotcha

                6. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  29 mins ago

                  Son essential

                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    12 mins ago

                    buendia & watkins too now.

                    template is evolving!

                  2. Stupendous
                    • 8 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Why is Son essential? Certainly not if Kane leaves, and actually nobody is really essential.

                    1. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 min ago

                      he just scored in the preseason.
                      watkins has 2, 2 assists for buendia.

                      it's not serious.

                      1. No Professionals
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Wait 2 assists?!

                        *Puts buendia in*

                    2. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 min ago

                      Was a joke, he’s just scored a goal and an assist within the first 5 minutes against Colchester

                      1. No Professionals
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Did his best to miss the goal

                7. fpork
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Current Bruno-less draft:

                  Sanchez - Foster
                  TAA - Robbo - Tierney - Dunk - Ayling
                  Salah - Mahrez - Grealish - Raphinha - Brownhill
                  DCL - Nacho - Toney

                  What do you think?

                8. No Professionals
                  • 4 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Sanchez
                  Trent Shaw Fofana
                  Salah Bruno ____ Raphinha Sarr
                  Watkins ____

                  Steele Lamptey Williams Obafemi

                  Which pair do you prefer for the gaps:

                  A) mahrez and Wilson
                  B) son and Toney

                9. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  What is better?

                  A) Son + Sancho (3-5-2)
                  B) Kane + Sarr (3-4-3)

                  1. No Professionals
                    • 4 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    A for me

                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Yeah I think so too. But then the question is, why is Son so underpicked?

                      1. No Professionals
                        • 4 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        It’s between him and mahrez for me

                      2. RogDog_jimmy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        5 mins ago

                        i think the price for him is maybe confusing people.
                        not high enough to be thought of with Bruno/Salah - not low enough to be thought of with mid-priced.
                        so folks aren't structuring their team to allow a 10.0m player in it.

                10. MattLevett
                  • 12 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Is anyone else thinking of gambling on Konate (LIV) from the beginning .. or am I just mad!

                11. Jellyfish
                  • 9 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Buendia looking class for Villa tonight...already 2 assists for Watkins

                  1. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    He looked class all season last year and when Norwich played in PL.
                    Good player there, Villa double up to start the season seems like not bad idea.

                12. Spoox777
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Need a little help please.
                  Which team is better?

                  A)
                  Schmeichel / Ward
                  James / DIAS / Shaw / CRESSWELL / Coady
                  Salah / Fernandes / SAKA / Raphinha / Bissouma
                  DCL / Watkins / Toney

                  B)
                  Schmeichel / Ward
                  James / TAA / Shaw / COUFAL / Coady
                  Salah / Fernandes / ESR / Raphinha / Bissouma
                  DCL / Watkins / Toney

                  Thank you

                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    no idea.

                    Dias, Cresswell, Saka
                    v
                    TAA, Coufal, ESR

                    I'd guess the second group -
                    I'm worried about Saka playing wide and in a wingback role - whereas ESR seems more central. (But I expect Saka to be more nailed - so that's probably a wash).
                    I suspect that Cress & Coufal are pretty close in points.
                    I expect more from TAA overall.

                13. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Thoughts?

                  Sanchez
                  Trent | Shaw | Coufal
                  Bruno | Son | Raphinha | Jota | Sarr
                  Kane | Pukki

                  4.0 | Ayling | 4.0 def | 4.5 str

