366
Pro Pundit Teams August 5

Ex-FPL winner Simon March: How to avoid getting carried away with your GW1 picks

366 Comments
Share

I’ll start with a short story. This time last season, Chelsea were spending money like they were Disney and, as a fan (of Chelsea, though I do like Disney too), it was hard not to get caught up in that excitement and to want to be part of it in every way possible. Of course, for me, this included picking as many as possible in my Fantasy Premier League team and, as a result, I tripled up on Chelsea assets with Timo Werner (£9.0m), Kai Havertz (£8.5m) and Reece James (£5.5m) all featuring in my Gameweek 1 team.

Of course, Chelsea went on to become champions of Europe, thus proving me 100% correct in my beliefs and to be a person of quite unnatural foresight and wisdom. So, thanks for reading, and tune in next time when I’ll be talking ab-

Okay, while Chelsea did indeed become champions of Europe, this eventual success was not necessarily reflected in their early-season performances or the output of their players from an FPL perspective. Don’t get me wrong, they weren’t terrible by any means, even the much-maligned Timo Werner was averaging about 5.0 points per game up until Gameweek 10. The problem was, they didn’t deliver consistently, sustainably and, crucially, as much as more established players (Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) was kind enough to make this point early on and immediately punish me for not picking him with a Gameweek 1 hat-trick).

Even then, I held on to my Chelsea assets, despite their declining output and emerging line-up uncertainties. I justified this to myself by their good run of fixtures which, surely, would get them back on track. When that didn’t happen, I convinced myself that, since other people were ditching their Chelsea players, the best thing for me to do ‘strategically’ would be to hold on to them so that, when they did eventually burst into life, they would offer the best possible source of differential points, thus propelling me up the table.

Of course, the opposite happened, Chelsea assets declined further, both in terms of points output and in value, which in turn reduced my options for transferring them out. The net effect was that I’d set the foundation for what was to become my worst ever fantasy football season. 

So what happened here and what can we learn from it?

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

366 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    This is where I am at now;
    Too much money spent on Defenders ?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Digne
    Salah Bruno Raphinha Buendia
    Ings Antonio Toney

    Foster White Ayling Brownhill

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      For me yes

      Open Controls
    2. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      No but don’t like digne personally

      Open Controls
      1. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Why ?

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Doesn’t always have to be a great reason why.

          Open Controls
        2. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Think they will concede. Prefer awb/maguire

          Open Controls
    3. Your Man With The Hair
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Team looks good to me

      Open Controls
  2. Sickboy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    I’ve got to the stage where I’m weighing up Bruno and DLC versus Sancho and Lukaku.

    I should probably walk away for a while.

    Open Controls
    1. Sickboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      DCL even, I should definitely stop now.

      Open Controls
    2. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah when you weighing up players that arent even in the game , you should probably log off.

      Open Controls
      1. Sickboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        All about planning though 🙂

        Open Controls
  3. Your Man With The Hair
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Does Ings arrival deminish the appeal of having Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. jammie26
        4 mins ago

        Villa normally play a front 3 with 1 central striker, gonna be wait and see for a while for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Your Man With The Hair
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Could you see Watkins pushed out to the wing?

          Open Controls
      • Snooze ya lose
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Think so

        Open Controls
    2. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      That was an excellent article. More of these please scout!!

      Open Controls
    3. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      A. Robbo Antonio Harrison (Gilmour bench)

      B. Shaw Ings Raphinha (Obademi bench fodder)

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        B if you have TAA, A if you don't.

        Open Controls
    4. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Meslier (4.0)
      TAA / Shaw / Coufal (_________, _________)
      Salah / Bruno / Barnes / Raphinha / Buendía
      Bamford / _________ (4.5)

      A. Tierney, Veltman / Toney
      B. White, 4.0 / Watkins*
      C. White, Veltman / Wood

      *That's where I'm at now. Watkins *could* become Antonio/Ihenanacho, but I have concers over the first's injury-prone-ness and the latter's minutes.

      Open Controls
    5. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Liverpool 11 to play in the first friendly today:
      Kelleher
      TAA Matip VVD Robbo
      Milner Keita
      Elliot
      Salah Jota Mane

      Can see the team on gw1 being very similar to this.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Kelleher essential!

        Open Controls
      2. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Is Firmino on the bench?

        Open Controls
      3. AJ24
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Will be interesting to see how the centre back situation pans out, as that is a potential cheap way of getting into a top defence (usually)

        Open Controls
      4. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Don’t think vvd will start the season

        Open Controls
    6. komodosam
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Why are people so convinced Liverpool will keep a clean sheet against Norwich? Norwich don’t seem to have any problem with scoring goals at Carrow Road.

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        They are nowhere near as prolific when Buendia is absent. And now he's gone.

        Open Controls
        1. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Liverpool is not a pre season friendly

          Open Controls
    7. AJ24
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sanchez, Bachman
      Trent, Shaw, Digne, White, Ayling
      Salah, Sancho, Raphina, Bailey, Gilmour
      Cavani, Antonio, DCL

      0.0M ITB

      Unsure whether to go Buendia or Bailey, but that slot is for one of them.

      Thoughts please..

      Open Controls
    8. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Shaw + Antonio/Watkins/Iheanacho or Tierney + Ings?

      Open Controls
      1. AJ24
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Shaw and 7.5m striker

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Cheers! If I may: am I too mistaken in keeping Watkins? I think first fixtures make it worth the gamble, and it's an easy swap if he disappoints too much. Besides, Antonio's fitness and Iheanacho's minutes are a concern for me as well..

          Open Controls
    9. Jellyfish
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Hi all, thoughts on this lot?

      Bachman
      TAA Digne White Ayling Livramento
      Salah Bruno Mahrez Bailey Raphina
      Ings Toney Obafemi

      (Obafemi > Origo if he goes to So'ton)

      Open Controls
    10. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Best 4.5 striker?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.