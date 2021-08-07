337
Members August 7

Mark Sutherns’ latest FPL team draft for Gameweek 1

337 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout’s very own Mark Sutherns has been discussing his latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team draft with video regular Andy North over on our YouTube channel.

This is an exclusive for Premium Members – and there’ll be plenty more to come in 2021/22.

Mark will be filming one video just for subscribers every week throughout the upcoming campaign, so sign up via this link in order to see them.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

In this first instalment, the FPL BlackBox co-host and Andy chat about Jack Grealish (£8.0m), Harry Kane (£12.5m) and Danny Ings (£8.0m) before launching into a discussion on their latest drafts.

Mark explains his 3-5-2 set-up, premium midfielder choices and omission of Bruno Fernandes (£12.5m).

Andy throws his own selections under the spotlight, explaining his preference for a 3-4-3 and inclusion of Harvey Barnes (£7.0m).

Subscribers can view the embedded video below:

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

337 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Netters2018
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Hows this looking?

    Sanchez
    Taa, Shaw, White
    Salah Bruno Gundogan, Barnes,
    Wilson Antonio Watkins

    Bench Amartey Ola Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. Here's Tom with the We…
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Looks good. I personally prefer Ings and Raphina over Watkins and Gundo.

      Open Controls
  2. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    So I'm watching Mark Suthern's draft youtube. I'm listening to his reasoning but it just doesn't work for me.

    1. Don't own Bruno cos you won't want to sell him when you decide to go for Kane (or Lukaku).
    2. Get Mane instead - he has 2 good fixtures GW1-2, then Chelsea GW3 so you'd have no compunction dumping him then.

    What doesn't work for me is both City and Chelsea move into a nasty run of fixtures just then, while United's are great.
    It makes far more sense to me to start Bruno and hold him until the great fixture turn GW7. Then wildcard to catch Chelsea's great run - new striker and all, and pile up City assets at that point. It's also the point the fixtures turn bad for United and, to an extent Liverpool too.

    Has anybody watched it and support's Mark's tactic? I know he's an infinitely better player than me, but it just seems plain wrong.

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      He will change his mind. I think he likes to save a few late changes so people don't copy his exact team

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Definitely

        Open Controls
    2. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      What is his full team?

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sign up as a member to find out

        Open Controls
    3. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      28 mins ago

      For me personally with elite teams like Chelsea fixtures don't matter. They are expected to win every game. Lukaku could score against any team and it would not be a surprise.

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        We all know lukaku only scores against small fry

        Open Controls
        1. CaptainPrice
            9 mins ago

            I think Lukaku will be an absolute beast in this Chelsea side tbh

            Open Controls
      2. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        He’ll change it. The Bruno thing didnt make sense to me either.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes. Any clever player, let me mention Lateriser for example, would never say that "I will get the worse pick (Mane over Bruno) because I may have no guts to sell the better pick".

          Open Controls
      3. Bragazeti
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        I guess he will change his mind, especially as it was likely recorded before today's friendly

        Open Controls
      4. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        On the last episode of Blackbox Mark and Luke were saying don't have a template team because you won't want to transfer out players that look good long term so it's better to have Havertz and Mahrez who you can transfer out. Couldn't believe what I was listening to. Absolute rubbish.

        Open Controls
      5. Alisson WondHaaland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        I kind of see where he's coming from - essentially if you have Bruno you'll be reluctant to let go of him because of his good fixtures even if he's performing poorly. That might not be an issue if its a very cheap player but Bruno is 12m and may potentially block you from moving onto a semi premium asset who is hitting form

        Open Controls
        1. Here's Tom with the We…
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          I see where he’s coming from. A lot of players will be too scared to lose him.

          I like Andy’s view on Bruno. He said it depends on what type of player you are. If you don’t own Bruno gw1 and he goes big, are you the type of player to rip your team up to get him in?

          Open Controls
          1. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Scared to lose him when? His good fixtures end after GW4, then it's time for Kane.

            Open Controls
            1. Here's Tom with the We…
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Some players in general will just be too scared to let him go. Where as, if you have Mane, he might be easier to let go as you’ll have Salah.

              I’m not saying I agree with it, I can just see where he’s coming from.

              Open Controls
        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          I get that, not that I agree with it, but I don't even know if he's considered as he doesn't mention it that he'd be buying Lukaku or Kane just as they plough into tricky fixtures. Yeah, they're fixture-proof, can score against anyone, but to deliberately opt for that rather than Bruno's easy fixtures seems perverse.

          Open Controls
      6. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’ve considered Mane over Bruno for the first two then sell on.
        Only because the upside of Mane’s low ownership with fixtures against Norwich and Burnley.
        Your going to captain Salah anyway but what’s to say Mane doesn’t outscore Salah in those two?

        Mark’s trying to get a leg up on the field that’s all. It’s risky with no Bruno but it could work.

        Open Controls
      7. FPL Pacer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I love mark but his opinion on Bruno has been (iirc) garbage for a while. Wasn't he messing about last year early in the season when Bruno was absolute fire and cheap, talking about him line he was an 'option' instead of the absolute must have

        Open Controls
    4. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Bottomed

      Is this too light in front, how does it look overall? Thanks

      Sanchez, Foster
      TAA,Shaw,Lowton,Amartey,4.0
      Salah,Bruno,Grealish,Barnes,Jota
      Maupay,Antonio,Obafemi

      Open Controls
      1. Bragazeti
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Maupay can be disappointing to own

        Open Controls
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          that's an understatement

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            This is the issue. Isn't there any better cheap striker?

            Open Controls
        2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Toney ain't better option

          Open Controls
      2. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        No looks good mate.

        Open Controls
      3. Here's Tom with the We…
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Don’t think I’d go for Grealish and Jota, not with that forward line, and subs bench.

        Open Controls
      4. Ericthegoat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Too light in defence as well as upfront imo. I would hold off on one of Jota(mins) and Grealish (team form/fixtures). Move down to a nailed 6 mill mid e.g. Harrison, Soucek who ticks the points over then upgrade a 4.0 def to a 4.5 and Maupay to a mid priced forward.

        Open Controls
        1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thx!

          Open Controls
    5. FF Dirtbag
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      How does it look? Template?

      Sanchez Foster
      TAA Shaw White Veltman Amartey
      Salah Fernandes Greenwood Barnes Raphinha
      Ings Antonio Obafemi

      Open Controls
      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Too much Manchester United?

        Open Controls
        1. Here's Tom with the We…
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          Looks good. I can’t make my mind up on Greenwood.

          Open Controls
          1. FF Dirtbag
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Will get games with rashford sidelined. And others being slow to come back

            Open Controls
        2. @fpl_phenom
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          can never have enough!

          Ah no looks good , they'll stuff Leeds, they look dreadful and are brutal away from home... I'm thinking of going greenwood with money in the bank to get sancho GW2

          Open Controls
          1. FF Dirtbag
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Interesting! But I defo can't spare cash anywhere else to have that upgrade in mind!

            Open Controls
      2. FF Dirtbag
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Main question really is:
        A) Raphinha + 4.5m forward
        Or
        B) toney + 4.5m midfielder?

        Open Controls
        1. @fpl_phenom
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Im not sold on leeds at all ... Toney ... talisman and on pens

          Open Controls
          1. FF Dirtbag
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Oosh... One to think about then

            Open Controls
          2. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            just now

            And injured or MiA

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Buendia now and him to Raphinha later has been my plan all the time.

          Open Controls
        3. Ericthegoat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Toney and 4.5 mid all day long

          Open Controls
      3. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Dat bench doe

        Open Controls
    6. mille
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Buendia + Obafemi or Toney + Brownhill?

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Former

        Open Controls
        1. mille
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    7. pundit of punts
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Jota or Hreenwood to start the season with?

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Greenwood. Nailed for first couple (IMO) whereas Jota isn’t.

        Open Controls
    8. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Trent Shaw Chambers
      Salah Son Mahrez Greenwood Barnes
      Antonio Ings

      Foster Amartey Omobemdeli Obafemi

      Open Controls
    9. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Best Combo for the first few GWs

      Salah & Jota

      or

      Bruno & Greenwood

      Any ideas would be welcomed

      Open Controls
      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Don't fancy Jota currently. So would have to be the United pair.

        Open Controls
        1. Here's Tom with the We…
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Why not Salah and Greenwood?

          Open Controls
          1. FF Dirtbag
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Why not all 3? That's what I'm doing.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Actually, if we are taking our chances and do not fear covid cancellations, why not!

              Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Actually I could fit all of them. Gundogan is more likely to blank than haul vs Spurs.

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Based on what?

          Open Controls
    10. Bottleandahalf
        19 mins ago

        OK. 2nd draft after today's showings/ news.
        How's it look?

        Pickford / Mc Gov
        Digne TAA Shaw/ Amar Omo
        Son Salah Buendia Barnes/ Cantwell
        Antonio Bamford Wilson

        Open Controls
      • pmletch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Help please

        A) 442
        Sanchez (Gunn)
        TAA, Shaw, White, Amartey (Dier)
        Salah, Bruno, Son, Barnes (Brownhill)
        Antonio, Watkins (Davis)

        B) 352
        Sanchez (Gunn)
        TAA, Veltman, White (Amartey, Dier)
        Salah, Bruno, Son, Barnes, ESR
        Antonio, Watkins (Davis)

        Open Controls
      • @fpl_phenom
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        So conflicted on Toney.... Brentford arent gonna hack it are they ?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          They beat Valencia 2-1 today.

          Note: Valencia have been destroyed by their owner

          Open Controls
          1. Zoostation
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Risk vs reward seems worth it to me.

            Should be heavily involved in their goals and good opening fixtures.

            Open Controls
        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Even if they don't, they'll s core goals and he'll get them. And he's cheap, the only viable sub-7.5 striker.

          Open Controls
        3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          He's an angry big beast of a striker who will poach some goals & flick on a few assists

          Open Controls
      • Syphras
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Hi all,

        Much appreciate your thoughts on my team:

        Sanchez - Foster
        James - Van Dijk - Digne - Coufal - White
        Salah - Jota - Sancho - Rodriguez - Bowen
        Antonio - Watkins - Toney

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. Bottleandahalf
            just now

            Few questionable starters in there

            Open Controls
        2. rozzo
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Settled on this for now. Pretty template?

          Martinez
          TAA Stones Shaw
          Salah Bruno Beundia Benrahma
          Ings Antonio Toney

          Foster White Aramatey Gilmour

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Very. And a good team because of it.

            Open Controls
          2. balint84
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Why Benrahma? Bench is pretty weak

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              White and Amartey are solid picks.

              Open Controls
        3. balint84
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          A, Martinez+Stones
          B, Ederson+Konsa

          Open Controls
        4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Is this midfield too risky until GW4?

          Bachmann
          Trent Digne Veltman
          Salah Son Mahrez Jota
          Ings Antonio Toney

          (Foster Ayling Brownhill Amartey)

          Open Controls
          1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I think yup like a lot

            Open Controls
        5. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          So Mahrez is a better option than Grealish? Hmmmmmm

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Almost everyone is a better option than both

            Open Controls
        6. -SANDSTORM-
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Barnes bandwagon all of a sudden after one decent game today , bit knee jerk ...not much mention before todays game

          Open Controls
        7. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          I think I've boiled it down to this:

          A)Bruno + Barnes
          B) Mahrez + Son (Can go for a GW1 punt and get either one in GW2)

          What do you guys think?

          Open Controls
          1. Gomolon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Same here, as much as I love B I'm leaning towards A because I think it'll be easier to make a swap to Kane/Lukaku with 2FT's

            Open Controls
          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Id always go Bruno - Carlsberg don't do FPL players, but if they did....

            Utd got 137 goal involvements last season (73 goals)

            They'll have a good go at reaching 150 goal involvements this year and Bruno has a relatively clear path to 30+ of those 150 (plus the automatic baps)

            He could even go to 40 goal involvements if he lands on the right side of fortune a few times

            Open Controls
        8. Dogs Of War
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          Tough one. Barnes & Harrison or Buendia & Raphina?

          Open Controls
          1. Zoostation
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Would go Buendia and Barnes if you can afford it

            Open Controls
          2. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        9. Atletico Junior
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          What do you think of this:

          Sanchez (4M)

          TAA - Shaw - White (Amartey, Omo)

          Salah - Bruno - Mahrez - Buendia - Raphinha

          Antonio - Toney (Obafemi)

          1.0 ITB

          Thinking Mahrez -> Son GW2 or 3

          Open Controls
          1. Original Pirate Material
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Nice. I have a weak bench too but going to gamble.

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Mahrez vs Spurs unden Nuno isn't the most exciting punt.

            Open Controls
        10. Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Did Watford put out a 1st choice defence against Palace today?

          If so I may revert back to Sanchez in sticks even with Veltman.

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I have Sanchez and Veltman double up.

            Watford look awful. Not sure why people think having a good defensive record in the Championship will translate to the Premier League.

            Open Controls
        11. King Kohli
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Can I get away with his defence for the first 4-5 weeks?

          Shaw Veltman White Amartey 4m

          3 nailed starters + Amartey who should start till the 1st International break imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Original Pirate Material
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Why do you nit have TAA? Midfield must be good.

            Open Controls
          2. Alisson WondHaaland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            The 2 fodders are fine. But not having Trent is unjustifiable imo

            Open Controls
        12. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Lowest price playing forward? Deeney at 5.5?

          Open Controls
        13. Alisson WondHaaland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          A) Bruno + Buendia/Raph (352)
          B) Bruno + Toney (343)
          C) Son + Greenwood (352)

          Open Controls
          1. Original Pirate Material
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            A or B

            Open Controls
        14. Avery
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Can switch between 3-5-2 and 3-4-3… but which 7.5?

          A. Greenwood
          B. Jota
          C. Nacho
          D. Watkins

          Open Controls
          1. Original Pirate Material
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            A to start with

            Open Controls
        15. RohanVaswani
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Watkins or Ings?

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Watkins for me. Ings might not settle in straight awaym

            Open Controls
        16. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Slabheed for a UTD defensive double up or Digne...

          I rate Rafas teams defensively as a Newcastle fan. What he got out of our average players defensively was superb. He had a whole season in the championship to drill them though. Maybe it's too soon for Everton defenders for now.

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Maybe but why Maguire over AWB?

            Open Controls
        17. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          How's Toney better option than Maupay? Such unrealistic % of ownership for both

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.