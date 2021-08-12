FPL team reveals: The best five Hall of Fame managers’ Gameweek 1 drafts

The top five managers in Fantasy Football Scout’s Hall of Fame have all exclusively revealed their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams ahead of Friday’s Gameweek 1 deadline.

These are the cream of the crop; the FPL bosses who haven’t just racked up one outstanding overall rank but several of them.

They are as follows:

Fábio Borges: The Hall of Fame number 1. Has finished in the top 5k in each of the last five seasons and never outside of the top 20,000.

The Hall of Fame number 1. Has finished in the top 5k in each of the last five seasons and never outside of the top 20,000. Tom Stephenson : Five-time top 5k finisher and 13 consecutive top 40k overall ranks.

: Five-time top 5k finisher and 13 consecutive top 40k overall ranks. Finn Sollie : Seven top 10k finishes in the last 11 seasons, including an overall rank of 39th in 2020/21.

: Seven top 10k finishes in the last 11 seasons, including an overall rank of 39th in 2020/21. Morten Tveito : Four straight top 10k overall ranks, three of which have been 1,051st or better.

: Four straight top 10k overall ranks, three of which have been 1,051st or better. Yavuz Kabuk: Seven successive top 10k finishes and eight in all, featuring two in the top 1,000.

The Hall of Famers have been good enough to share their drafts with us ahead of Gameweek 1 although we’ve respected the wishes of two of them to not have their names attached to a particular team reveal, so have instead anonymised all five.

TEAM REVEALS

