164
Members August 12

FPL team reveals: The best five Hall of Fame managers’ Gameweek 1 drafts

164 Comments
Share

The top five managers in Fantasy Football Scout’s Hall of Fame have all exclusively revealed their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams ahead of Friday’s Gameweek 1 deadline.

These are the cream of the crop; the FPL bosses who haven’t just racked up one outstanding overall rank but several of them.

They are as follows:

  • Fábio Borges: The Hall of Fame number 1. Has finished in the top 5k in each of the last five seasons and never outside of the top 20,000.
  • Tom Stephenson: Five-time top 5k finisher and 13 consecutive top 40k overall ranks.
  • Finn Sollie: Seven top 10k finishes in the last 11 seasons, including an overall rank of 39th in 2020/21.
  • Morten Tveito: Four straight top 10k overall ranks, three of which have been 1,051st or better.
  • Yavuz Kabuk: Seven successive top 10k finishes and eight in all, featuring two in the top 1,000.

The Hall of Famers have been good enough to share their drafts with us ahead of Gameweek 1 although we’ve respected the wishes of two of them to not have their names attached to a particular team reveal, so have instead anonymised all five.

Only subscribers can read on – so sign up at the pre-season rate today to take advantage of all that Premium Membership offers, including access to our new Premium Members Area.

TEAM REVEALS

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 1: Tips, captaincy, team news and best players
The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

164 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bielsa's Bucket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    FPL Towers moving at sloth pace to announce Lukaku

    Open Controls
    1. jamesacresswell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      How long does it normally take?

      Open Controls
      1. Bielsa's Bucket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Depends. But a big inevitable transfer like this you would think they'd have it ready and prepped

        Open Controls
    2. OShaughnessy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Good news is he's not around for GW1.
      So, plenty of time to figure it out.

      Open Controls
      1. Funny Face
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        It would be nice to know a price to plan a future transfer. Planning to transfer in but unsure how much to leave in the bank.

        Open Controls
      2. OShaughnessy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        1. We *know* Lukaku will be => 11mil

        2. Away to Ars & 'Pool GW 2 & 3

        3. How much planning do we need? One heavy hitter out, one in. (Haven't seen a balanced team with 3x 11mil to 12.5 mil players.)

        Means = We have time.

        Open Controls
    3. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Surely they already know a price and it’s just a case of pushing a button…

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        You'd think so...

        Open Controls
        1. Galza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Hey G. How’s it going?

          About to get busy for you pal.
          I hope you’ve got some matchsticks handy to keep those eyes open. 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah but then they wouldn’t be pushing so many buttons.

        Open Controls
      3. JayKay1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        DRAFT has just gone into GW1 lockdown, if they drop him in as a free agent now, they'll be carnage ;o)

        Open Controls
        1. Galza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ahhh, so they get added to both games at the same time.

          Open Controls
  2. Meechoo115
    14 mins ago

    Sorry repost.

    A. Bruno. Stones. Perica. ESR. Gundo

    B. Son. Mahrez. Trent. Toney. Raph + 0.5

    Surely b ?!

    Open Controls
    1. Atwood
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      If that’s how you feel then roll with it!

      Open Controls
    3. OShaughnessy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      B. Son. Mahrez. Trent. Toney. Raph + 0.5

      Mahrezz v. NOR GW2, nice.
      Love Son GW3 as a captain option vs. WAT.

      Open Controls
    4. Meechoo115
      10 mins ago

      Sorry. Ignore. Both teams have Son

      A. Bruno. Stones. Perica. ESR. Gundo

      B. Mahrez. Trent. Toney. Raph. Brownhill + 0.5

      Open Controls
  3. Atwood
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Thoughts on this first draft?

    Sanchez - Foster
    TAA - Tsimikas - Ayling - Coufal - Amartey
    Salah - Havertz - Bruno - Gundogan - Gilmour
    Toney - Wilson - Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      First? Don’t lie!

      Open Controls
      1. Atwood
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        No word of a lie, left it way later than usual!

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Perfectly acceptable team - with as much chance as any GL

          Open Controls
        2. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Would love to adopt this attitude for next season and leave it until the final week to start choosing a team, but I know what I'm like and soon as the game is released I'd be like a kid waking up on Christmas Day and would just have to get involved lol

          Open Controls
          1. Atwood
            • 11 Years
            just now

            It's only because I was so invested in last years game because I finished so high. Taking a big break this summer.

            Team feels a little template though, because essentially I've just caught up on what the general vibe is and picked that side. Normally I have a few punts in there.

            Open Controls
    2. Og
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lovely team! Ayling to White I think. Arsenal more defensive

      Open Controls
  4. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    FPL towers should do the right thing and have Lukaku at 6.5

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      That much?

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm quite generous on most Thursday evenings

        Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who will score more points in GW1?

    A. TAA, Toney
    B. Alonso, Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      9 mins ago

      Just in GW1? Defenders both potent. Strikers probabky both blank! Go with the more nailed and less injury prone A

      Open Controls
  6. AnfieldLad
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Tsimi Shaw
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Raphina Benrahama
    Antonio Wilson
    (Foster White Ayling Obafemi)

    Any good? Any obvious mistakes ?

    Open Controls
  7. tricpic
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any thoughts on when lukaku gets added to the game? He won’t play GW1, will he? Guessing 11 million and a frantic rejig needed.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Or just sacrifice 1 premium midfielder and back Salah or Bruno with Chelsea attack?

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      11.5

      Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Thinking it'll be 11.5
      11 will be a sure pick, while 11.5 adds a bit of tricky to the price.

      Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too much whatever it is

      Open Controls
  8. Killitzer
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who's the better combo?

    Tsm + Greenwood
    or
    Coady + Jota

    Have all the rest of the usual suspects...

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      8 mins ago

      First has an extra million ….

      I would say first anyway

      Open Controls
  9. dshv
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    1. Greenwood and raphina
    2. Grealish and benrahma

    Open Controls
  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Would you go for

    A) Toney, Antonio, Ings

    Or

    B) Wilson, Antonio, Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A
      Wilson doesn't off a million more than Toney at this stage

      Open Controls
    2. Offside Trapattoni
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wrestling with this as well - Wilson has a terrific track record vs West Ham, and can see him getting one at home but also think Toney is going to deliver tomorrow.

      Someone will make way for Lukaku for me, so leaning Toney Antonio Ings to start GW1.

      Open Controls
  11. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Doesn't seem like many moons ago Lukaku was open to regular serious ridicule on her being just a big lumbering buffoon of a player. Major Troll.
    What's changed?

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not a lot, still a flat track bully

      Open Controls
    2. Meechoo115
      7 mins ago

      He has escaped Mourinho and is performing up to his talent levels. My only concern is Chelsea are notoriously a strikers graveyard unless your name begins with Didier or Diego

      Open Controls
    3. Leew35
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not at the leagues most hated club 😀

      Open Controls
  12. Cosmik_Debris
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    One of TAA, Salah or Bruno is going to have to go for Lukaku...but who?

    Currently leaning towards TAA being the fall guy as an enabler to get Jota in the team (and going with Tsim as my pool defender)

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      6 mins ago

      Good grief don’t get Lukaku yet

      Open Controls
      1. Cosmik_Debris
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ofcourse, just planning out loud.

        Open Controls
  13. Leew35
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    my team when lukaku is announced, robertson fit (cant see a 7m player capable of 200 points) and kane moves to city (150m he has to start every week). Thoughts? i know the mid is taking a punt (cant see a 7m player capable of 200 points)

    Sanchez - Foster
    TAA - Robertson - Ayling - Lowton - White
    Salah - Barnes - Rafinha - Bissouma - Brownhill
    Kane - Lukaku - Davis

    Open Controls
    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Robertson isnt fit for a few weeks though? If you want a premium defender that bad just get Shaw/Stones/Digne/VVD until Robbo is back

      Open Controls
      1. Leew35
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        yeah, robertson is missing the first 3 but im building a team now for that in mind while trying to not take more than a 4 point hit

        Open Controls
    2. Meechoo115
      6 mins ago

      Excellent. Might copy that if funds allow on wildcard!!

      Open Controls
  14. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    How’s my team looking:
    Sanchez
    TAA,Shaw,Tsimikas
    Salah,Bruno,Mahrez,Gundogan,Raphinha
    Antonio, Toney

    Foster, White,Obafemi,Amartey/Omo

    Open Controls
  15. Pukki Blinders
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    A. Benrahma + Greenwood
    B. Raphinha + Barnes

    Open Controls
  16. Lovren an elevator
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Lukaku should be the ultimate flat track bully. Amazing captain option when playing the bottom 12-14 teams. Whatever price

    Open Controls
  17. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    On a BB.

    A. Raya, Amartey, Gundo
    B. Schmeichel, Veltman, Raphina

    Think B looks better and safer but worry is I'll have no City players for the NOR game and not a good way to get them in either.

    Open Controls
    1. schlupptheweek
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I like Gundo but the Amartey pick in A is not good for long term. B is preferable, if your a daredevil go Raya, Veltman and Torres, if your happy to risk Torres subbing on vs Norwich.

      Open Controls
  18. Cancelo Culture
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which pair would you add to this team?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas
    Salah Bruno Benrahma …. ….
    Ings Antonio

    Steele White Coufal Perica

    A) Greenwood + Barnes
    B) Grealish + Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      5 mins ago

      A for now. B Much better in medium term

      Open Controls
      1. Cancelo Culture
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah seems sensible. Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  19. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Evening....any views on best option out of....

    A....toney and barnes

    B....Wilson and benrahma (in addition to antonio)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  20. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    When will Lukaku be put in the game?

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      just now

      should already be in

      Open Controls
  21. Stand By Mee
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    PanicMode:ON

    Is Manquillo nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haha not at all

      Open Controls
  22. Meechoo115
    3 mins ago

    Would you Bench boost..

    Bachmann. Raphinha. White. Brownhill?

    Have ings and Toney v those defenders if that makes a difference.

    I probably won’t as could easy see 8 point wipeout. But could also get a sheet somewhere and a Raph goal making it closer to 20

    Open Controls
  23. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Who to leave out of my team?

    A. Raphina
    B. Greenwood
    C. Toney

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not B.

      Open Controls
  24. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Interesting to see that the five teams in the article are all very similar, and all quite template/dullard. Reinforces the idea that it's probably the sensible move to play it safe for GW1.

    Open Controls
  25. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Any Thoughts ?
    Sanchez
    Tsimikas Shaw Coufal
    Salah Bruno Mané Benrahma Barnes
    Toney Ings

    Foster ( Amartey - White - Obafemi)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Looks good. Wanted to try that triple premium.

      Open Controls
  26. RohanVaswani
    • 10 Years
    just now

    A) Toney Grealish vvd 5.0 keeper

    B) DCL Harrison TAA 4.5

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.