Get an FPL Transfer Planner with Fantasy Football Scout’s Premium Membership

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can now get their own Transfer Planner to help with their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) preparations for the 2021/22 season.

In a laboratory nestled deep under Scout Towers for the last few months, our very own Az has been joined by Rob and James, the brains behind the Championship Manager FPL game, in concocting a Transfer Planner exclusively for Fantasy Football Scout subscribers.

The Planner allows you to enter your FPL team as it currently is and then to set to work on what you would like it to become over the next few weeks, taking account of transfers, captaincies, chips and formation preferences.

The road ahead is kept up to date for you via a link to the Fantasy Football Scout Season Ticker and, if you think we’ve been a little too harsh on the Burnley attack or not given the Southampton defence enough credit, you can tweak the ratings to your satisfaction (or wildest dreams, as appropriate).

HOW TO USE IT

To get started, you fill in your player selections in the dropdown at the top of each player box on the Planner tab. Typing in the first few letters of a player name, or even “4.5” or “MUN” brings up a relevant shortlist to choose from.

Those same dropdown boxes are used to select your potential transfer targets in the columns for coming Gameweeks and your proposed starting XIs are indicated by tick boxes. Your transfer plans will be neatly summarised via In and Out sections at the foot of each Gameweek column.

If you want to narrow your focus to the next couple of unusual Gameweeks or jump ahead to consider the consequences of a hit there are “+” and “-” options for hiding and re-showing columns at the top of the Planner and Fixture Ticker tabs.

If your chosen FPL device doesn’t have an attached keyboard then downloading Google’s “Sheets” tab provides full functionality for mobiles and tablets.

HOW TO GET ONE

You’ll need to be an FFS Member to request your Transfer Planner. A link to the request form is available at the left-hand side of the Premium Members area. Fill that out and your sheet will be on its way, though please be patient during this initial release as each one must currently be despatched manually.

Once your Transfer Planner arrives, it may take 20-30 seconds to load when you first use it. The Transfer Planner needs an internet connection to stay active and may sometimes need to be refreshed to re-establish the link.

We genuinely think we’ve created something that’s simple, clean and that Fantasy managers will really benefit from using. Fill in the form now to start sorting your Jotas from your Willocks and paving the way for that pre-planned early Wildcard.

