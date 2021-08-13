Ivan Toney and Ben White lead Fantasy interest as Brentford host Arsenal

Brentford face Arsenal in tonight’s season opener, with all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) eyes on Ivan Toney (£6.5m).

The Bees forward, who arrives in the top-flight having netted 33 Championship goals last term, is the second-highest owned forward heading into Gameweek 1 with 31.4% of FPL managers backing him.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has opted for a 3-5-2 formation. That means an out-of-position (OOP) start for differential Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), with new signings Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) and Frank Onyeka (£5.0m) also involved from the off.

Meanwhile, Arsenal line-up in a 4-2-3-1, with forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) and Alexandre Lacazette missing out as expected.

🚨 Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang + fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette are both unwell & therefore will not be available for their side’s opening game of the new Premier League season at Brentford tonight @TheAthleticUK #AFC #BrentfordFC #BREARS https://t.co/RFFL2fWNPH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 13, 2021

The most popular Gunners asset for tonight’s game is Ben White (£4.5m), who sits in 26.2% of teams. He features as a right-sided centre-half, in a line-up which also includes youngsters Albert Sambi Lokonga (£5.0m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m), Gabriel Martinelli (£5.5m) and Folarin Balogun (£5.0m).

15.4% owned Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) starts on the bench.

Kick-off at the Brentford Community Stadium is at 20.00 BST.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Gunnarsson, Goode, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, White, Mari, Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli, Balogun

Subs: Hein, Bellerin, Cedric, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Nelson, Saka

