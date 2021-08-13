Ivan Toney and Ben White lead Fantasy interest as Brentford host Arsenal

Brentford face Arsenal in tonight’s season opener, with all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) eyes on Ivan Toney (£6.5m).
The Bees forward, who arrives in the top-flight having netted 33 Championship goals last term, is the second-highest owned forward heading into Gameweek 1 with 31.4% of FPL managers backing him.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has opted for a 3-5-2 formation. That means an out-of-position (OOP) start for differential Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), with new signings Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) and Frank Onyeka (£5.0m) also involved from the off.
Meanwhile, Arsenal line-up in a 4-2-3-1, with forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) and Alexandre Lacazette missing out as expected.
The most popular Gunners asset for tonight’s game is Ben White (£4.5m), who sits in 26.2% of teams. He features as a right-sided centre-half, in a line-up which also includes youngsters Albert Sambi Lokonga (£5.0m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m), Gabriel Martinelli (£5.5m) and Folarin Balogun (£5.0m).
15.4% owned Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) starts on the bench.
Kick-off at the Brentford Community Stadium is at 20.00 BST.
LINE-UPS
Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney
Subs: Gunnarsson, Goode, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev
Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, White, Mari, Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli, Balogun
Subs: Hein, Bellerin, Cedric, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Nelson, Saka
I know hindsight is great but I removed Raya from my BB team late on because I swapped Barnes to Pepe...so annoying 🙁