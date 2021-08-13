1981
Dugout Discussion August 13

Ivan Toney and Ben White lead Fantasy interest as Brentford host Arsenal

1,981 Comments
Brentford face Arsenal in tonight’s season opener, with all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) eyes on Ivan Toney (£6.5m).

The Bees forward, who arrives in the top-flight having netted 33 Championship goals last term, is the second-highest owned forward heading into Gameweek 1 with 31.4% of FPL managers backing him.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has opted for a 3-5-2 formation. That means an out-of-position (OOP) start for differential Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), with new signings Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) and Frank Onyeka (£5.0m) also involved from the off.

Meanwhile, Arsenal line-up in a 4-2-3-1, with forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) and Alexandre Lacazette missing out as expected.

The most popular Gunners asset for tonight’s game is Ben White (£4.5m), who sits in 26.2% of teams. He features as a right-sided centre-half, in a line-up which also includes youngsters Albert Sambi Lokonga (£5.0m), Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m), Gabriel Martinelli (£5.5m) and Folarin Balogun (£5.0m).

15.4% owned Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) starts on the bench.

Kick-off at the Brentford Community Stadium is at 20.00 BST.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Onyeka, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Gunnarsson, Goode, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, White, Mari, Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli, Balogun

Subs: Hein, Bellerin, Cedric, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Nelson, Saka

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,981 Comments
  1. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    I know hindsight is great but I removed Raya from my BB team late on because I swapped Barnes to Pepe...so annoying 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. HVT
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Omg!

      Open Controls
    2. Oz lotto
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      this should be a tiktok thingy with that 'oh no' song. Pepe is bad.

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        kicking myself as was happy with my team and had 1.5 itb before I changed Barnes and Rays to Pepe and Schmeichel...ah well at least I can bench Pepe v Chelsea and save FT...small mercies

        Open Controls
        1. Alister
          • 6 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          That hurts but don’t let it cause you to go out and take further risks and chase points to try and make it up where you otherwise wouldn’t have. Only the first GW

          Open Controls
          1. jia you (The No BS League -…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            true and no in fact it makes my decision to bench Pepe next week as planned easier...and I'm actually delighted that Brentford won football wise (used to horror show decisions and disappointment in FPL lol)...appreciate the message cheers

            Open Controls
    3. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      Sickner

      Does "The No BS League" mean you have to go the whole season without Bruno and Salah or just start without them?
      I would enter if i can reserve the right to bring one or both of them in at the drop of a hat.

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        join away bud and if you decide to get them in I'll allow you to exit gracefully 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          I am bound to get one of them at some stage,probably for gw2 😛

          I will join anyways and leave in shame when i finally succumb to their charms. 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. jia you (The No BS League -…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 days, 5 hours ago

            haha...I'll probably be the only one left in it soon enough anyway

            Open Controls
            1. Ógie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 days, 5 hours ago

              I just gave a quick scan of the teams there and over half of them gave in and started with either Bruno or Salah. 😆
              You have to get the boot out already. 😛

              Open Controls
              1. jia you (The No BS League -…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 days, 5 hours ago

                haha really, haven't looked yet...need to boot out those rowdy FPL drunks so after I do my summary of happenings next week

                Open Controls
              2. Herogrows
                2 days, 3 hours ago

                I think there’s only 6 of us playing by the rules, good chance f coming in the top three!

                Open Controls
                1. jia you (The No BS League -…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 days, 3 hours ago

                  🙂

                  Open Controls
    4. Sᴄʜᴜ̈RRʟᴇ ⓝ
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23974353

      Open Controls
      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 3 hours ago

        haha wish I had now mate!

        Open Controls
  2. JJeyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 6 hours ago

    Seems like Fabio went Salah, Jota, TAA, instead of spending a Liv spot on a player who will be benched after 3/4 weeks. Oh and Firmino going with Brazil will mean Jota should be nailed for Leeds away.
    But all the experts were calling Tsimikas a no brainier pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Oz lotto
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 6 hours ago

      I went with the same 3. some will argue that the wildcard will save them, but in the off chance my team is firing I don't want reasons to WC ship a 4.0 when other transfers are more pressing

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Seems rash to WC on the account of removing a 4.0 player, innit.

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      He is Portuguese tbf.

      Open Controls
    3. james 101
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      I wanted Salah and TAA

      The other pool assets were less attractive to me than other players at their price points.

      I chose tsim as he is such good value for a few weeks at least. Who knows what will happen further on…

      Open Controls
    4. Bielsa's Bucket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      He is 4, literally would of been a 4.5. Once he stops playing it's easy enough to find that .5 again. But a 4 within a Liverpool team is a no brainer to me.

      Open Controls
    5. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      silly to look a gift horse in the mouth but each to their own

      Open Controls
      1. Como Park Rambler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        The ceiling for Jota against weakened Norwich is very high, imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Top Mark.S
          • 4 Years
          2 days, 2 hours ago

          Same for tsimi and 3.5 cheaper. Which I used to upgrade jota to mahrez. So jota would have to go bonkers and no clean sheet or assist for tsimi (remember jota goes bonkers) and mahrez blanks. So bit early to say I got it wrong I think

          Open Controls
    6. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      The game hasn’t even been played yet though.

      Open Controls
    7. Top Mark.S
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      It sounds like you are trying to make an argument why he isn't a no brainer but nothing you said convinces me so guess I am still happy with my decision. Are you worried about tsimi today? Does this post help? Trying to understand having ago about a strategybefire a ball have been kicked

      Open Controls
  3. HEY JUDE
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    How they know Pinnock and Canos perform this match?
    and the best part is stick Cap on them..

    What about Salah, Bruno, TAA, Antonio, Mahrez, Ings...

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Presumably this was meant to be an answer to that other thread. Think the answer is that they had tons of alternatives and this was the one that came in.

      Open Controls
  4. steven8991
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Toney and White > A.Armstrong and Coufal for -4. Do it now before Toney & White price fall?

    Open Controls
    1. Budweiser
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Wtf no

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      For the love of god.

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Casual Player
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Wait until the other games finish and you should have a nice -32 going on

      Open Controls
    5. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      Toney won't fall and will likely bag a double figure haul GW2 or 3. White probably will but wait on injuries etc first

      Open Controls
    6. vova
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      No

      Open Controls
  5. Budweiser
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Anyone got the mods league URL please?

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/366/standings/c

      Open Controls
      1. Budweiser
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 4 hours ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  6. Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Looks like no price changes tonight, or maybe FPL towers changed the time when they happen.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 4 hours ago

      Ben White survives another day

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 4 hours ago

      I just checked. Nobody is even close to the threshold of a price change.

      Open Controls
  7. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    What is the website where you can see predicted price rises?

    Open Controls
    1. Gangster Panda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 4 hours ago

      http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        2 days, 4 hours ago

        Cheers mate!

        Open Controls
    2. Differential C (Mark)
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      Use bot Fantasy Football Fix and FPL Statistics in tandem. The player they predict in common should rise/fall.

      Open Controls
  8. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 4 hours ago

    What is this about Brazil players ? Why are they going to miss ? What's happening?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 4 hours ago

      WC Qualifiers
      Missing GW 3 and 4

      Brazil National Squad:

      Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

      Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), G. Arana (Atletico)

      Midfielders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Verissimo (Benfica), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Guimaraes (Lyon), Ribeiro (Flamengo), Paqueta (Lyon), Claudinho (Zenit St Petersberg)

      Attackers: Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Firmino (Liverpool), Cunha (Hertha Berlin), Gabigol (Flamengo), Neymar (PSG), Raphinha (Leeds United)

      Open Controls
      1. Mreidfelt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 4 hours ago

        Excellent info. Thanks!

        I avoided Raphinha just because decision to bb in gw1...

        Had to upgrade my 4.0 goalkeeper to 4.5. Picked Raya and am happy I did. Downgraded Raphinha to El Ghazi and hopefully he starts as all reports have said beforehand 😮

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 3 hours ago

        GW3 also?

        Open Controls
        1. Mreidfelt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 days, 3 hours ago

          Probably not but I don't need him by then 🙂

          Open Controls
      3. zøphar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 3 hours ago

        GW3 is on Aug 28/29

        Brazil's first match is on 3rd September. The GW3 bit there is absolutely false information

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 days, 3 hours ago

          So, just GW4?

          Not enough reason to pick/drop a GW1 asset, then

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 days, 3 hours ago

            That's Leeds v Liverpool. If I had Raph, which I don't, I'd probably have benched him for that. Of more concern is the prospect of Adrian ruining any chance of a TAA clean sheet.

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 days, 2 hours ago

              Wouldn't expect a CS from anybody vs Leeds anyway. Just a good chance of an attacking return 🙂

              But yeah, Adrian can send TAA into -1 territory, but I think Kelleher is now the backup, with Adrian in third

              Btw, this is where a bench comes in, imo. Probably just one player needed. Even if it's a 4.5 mid dud. 2 points are points. Very few assets start all games these days anyway

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 days, 1 hour ago

                I've got a bench, and I'd be expecting to leave Tsimi on it for that game anyway. But not TAA. You never bench TAA.

                Open Controls
    2. Herogrows
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      Liverpool have Chelsea and Leeds in GW 3 and 4 maybe time to lose double defense if Allison is away

      Open Controls
      1. Herogrows
        2 days, 3 hours ago

        City face Arsenal and Leicester could well be lots of goals in these as well

        Open Controls
    3. kobewan
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      jota owners must be buzzing

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 days, 3 hours ago

        Yep! Last move was Pepe out and Jota in.
        So far so good.

        Open Controls
      2. Mreidfelt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        They should be buzzing...until Firmino walks on to the pitch tomorrow lol 😉

        Open Controls
  9. psyurmh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 3 hours ago

    Is there a link to all the pro pundits teams?

    Open Controls
  10. Kim Jong Kün
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 3 hours ago

    Is there a place to find a players weekly value from previous seasons?

    Open Controls
  11. Similan
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 3 hours ago

    Sad that esr didnt score!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      Perks of picking a 5.5m midfielder, don't worry. He can sit bench...

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 3 hours ago

        On bench

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      I don't own him and therefore it isn't sad at all! Look on my bright side.

      Open Controls
    3. kobewan
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      how many more chances will he get before Arsenal completes the Odegaard transfer

      Open Controls
    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 3 hours ago

      If we're going to be 'sad' every time a 5.5 cheapo doesn't score, we're going to be an extremely miserable bunch indeed.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Imagine how the Canós owners feel.

        Open Controls
    5. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      He was the bright spot in a dire Arsenal performance. Looks good value for when the first team plays.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        The FPL hope is that they don't get a new number 10, because that would confirm rotation for almost everyone in attack. Arsenal's hope is that they sign a new number 10 so they don't have to rely solely on ESR 😀

        Tierney's shot count and assist-potential runs were amazing against a parked bus. Considering him for GW4+. Gotta see the full Arsenal team before any decisions are made. This felt too close to preseason

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          2 days, 2 hours ago

          What parked bus? Brentford just outthought and outplayed a team coached by a guy miles out of his depth. Both Tierney and ESR were class though.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 days, 2 hours ago

            Okay, sorry about my terminology. I meant Brentford defended well as an entire team when in their defensive phase, limiting assist potential by obstructing with bodies. They attacked well too, every time they could

            So Arsenal's shot count went high without getting anything too clear, while Brentford had significantly fewer shots but matched them on accuracy and had one big chance to Arsenal's zero, as reflected in stats: https://twitter.com/Jason_R_McKenna/status/1426289827859808262?s=19

            Open Controls
            1. Mreidfelt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 days, 2 hours ago

              Agree! Had Toney and Raya (after news broke about auba and laca). Yes Toney blanked but I saw enough counter/pressing attacks to keep him.

              I thought he got an assist on the second goal but his eyebrows must been 1mm to short of getting a touch on it...

              Open Controls
  12. No Salah
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    DBL pool defence here.

    How much of news of Alisson not being available for GW3 and 4 is true?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Just GW4 according to Zøphar (I haven't bothered confirming, but trust him), and Kelleher is a good backup. We're past the Adrian days, it seems

      Open Controls
      1. No Salah
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Thanks mate. That’s reassuring.

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      You were probably going to bench one of them anyway, stick with that

      Open Controls
      1. No Salah
        • 4 Years
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Was Not planning benching one of them till IB.

        Went for an aggressive 11 with zero bench.

        Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Brazil’s games are (UK Time)

      Friday 3rd (2am)
      Sunday 5th (8pm)
      Friday 10th (2am)

      Assuming they’re back on a plane before midday UK Time Friday 10th, they can be back in the U.K. for midnight Friday 10th

      The Saturday guys are goosed, but Raphinha plays Sunday so he could definitely make the bench, and Richarlison plays Monday

      And Cant see how they miss GW3

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Richarlison may as well just play for Brazil full-time.

        Open Controls
      2. Valar(Keith)
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Would they need to be kept in isolation for a few days due to covid + returning from Brazil? You are right though.. I can't see them missing gw 3. However, I am a bit worried about covid protocol for Gw4/5. I do not have any facts to back this worry though. Only just heard about this.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 2 hours ago

          Not sure on Covid protocols aspect

          Maybe that’s why people are saying they miss GW3 if there’s some sort of extortionate isolation period upon arrival in Brazil…

          E.g. to play in a game on Friday 3rd, they need to be there on Friday 27th & isolate for a week or something nuts like that

          Surely they can just keep testing them regularly instead

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 days, 1 hour ago

            Brazil has handled the pandemic even worse than the UK.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 days, 1 hour ago

              If They/whoever organises the fixtures were getting the bills for the wages of all the players who miss league games it would be interesting to see if there was any change to the scheduling

              Open Controls
      3. No Salah
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 23 hours ago

        Thanks, I guess going into IB with 2FT and then reassessing is the way forward now.

        Open Controls
  13. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    well, so much for my Pepe punt 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      As the Brentford fans pointed out, "What a waste of money." 😉

      Open Controls
  14. olidooley
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Mods and cons link anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      On the home page.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      A few comments above 🙂

      Open Controls
  15. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    How did Toney play? zero shots and 1 CC. Invincible?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      *Invisible :{

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Kane's quarterback role

      Very, very involved in attack, defence and midfield. The kind of asset that will rack up goals and assists if Brentford keep scoring. Explains his talisman status. Note that Brentford only had around 8 shots, so their win didn't come from dominating attack but from very smart aggressive play. Toney should be needed in withdrawn areas less often in easier games

      But if you want someone like modern Antonio or classic Vardy (fox in the box), that's not him

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 2 hours ago

        Sounds fine for a short term punt then. Cheers. Will give couple of games and then reassess.

        Open Controls
    3. Differential C (Mark)
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Mbeumo runs off Toney who was the clear focal point.. I think this was a tactical decision against a 'stronger' opponent and Toney should be able to get in more dangerous positions vs easier opponents.

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      He played quite well. Will be interesting to see how Brentford fair playing away from home. Mbeumo looked like the more dangerous player and more attacking at times though.

      Open Controls
    5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Lovely flick to mbuemo early on, mbuemo hit post

      Mbuemo found himself in acres of space about 15 mins later with Toney to his left and Leno in front of him, but absolutely shaaat himself and shot wide when he either should have scored or played in Toney

      Could technically have had an assist for Brentford’s second as pretty sure some atoms of either his dreadlock or his eyebrow touched the ball on its way through to Norgaard

      Another good flick on in second half which would have been an assist of the assist had it resulted in a goal

      Looking for flick-ons from deep all night, and made several runs across defenders in the box, just didn’t get the supply

      Made things uncomfortable for Arsenal all night and was a massive part of their win

      Open Controls
    6. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Thanks all. Hope to get something out of him before getting rid 😀

      Open Controls
    7. vova
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 2 hours ago

      Toney got Sky Man of The Match

      Open Controls
    8. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      He played deeper than usual due to missing creative midfielders too...

      Open Controls
    9. GuenDoozy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Extremely happy with his performance and am confident that he will prove to be the best 6.5m striker

      Open Controls
    10. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Great for Brentford. Don't know how great for fpl yet. Next week's match should give us a clearer picture. If he plays like this against Palace as well I'd ship him out.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        Far too early to be talking like that - needs to be given the first 5 no matter how he plays vs palace

        He can double return in any of his following 3 fixtures

        If he’s underwhelmed by end of GW5 that’s the time to ship

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          GW5 is a bit too late for that. If he doesn't look attacking enough even against Palace then he's not worth having. I'm not saying if he gets returns. I'm talking about his attacking position. If he plays deep like he did here then for fpl he's not that great even if it's great for Brentford.

          Open Controls
    11. COK3Y5MURF
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Pretty rubbish tbh. Zero shots is all you need to know. Drops deep, does a lot of defending. His passing was good though. Maybe some assist potential. Mbeumo was better

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        This is how the internet's foremost tactical analyst saw it:

        @PremLeaguePanel

        Very interesting use of Ivan Toney from Thomas Frank. Such a good penalty box poacher in the Championship, but he played in much deeper areas against Arsenal to capitalise on his physicality & aerial presence to link play. Impressive to see that kind of flexibility in his game.

        He sat deep for this Arsenal game, but he and Frank adjust according to the opponent.

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 days, 49 mins ago

          I was impressed how hard he worked for the team. I’ve never seen him play before and assumed he’d be little more than a goal hanger but it looks like he’s go far more to his game. Got a nice touch as well, he should be good for a few assists this season as well as goals. On my watchlist.

          Open Controls
  16. Differential C (Mark)
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 2 hours ago

    Was set on captain Mo for GW2 but Sonny vs Wolves looks tempting. Especially if Lage insists on that high line.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Neither have played GW1 yet. I'd see how those games go before jumping ahead.

      Open Controls
    2. vova
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      wait and see how GW1 plays out I think

      Open Controls
    3. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Onr thing is certain: gw2 will be much more interesting than gw1 in terms of captain selection.

      Open Controls
      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        City assets vs Norwich etc.

        Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Bruno Southampton

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        On this for my bus team.

        Open Controls
    5. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Mo

      Open Controls
  17. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 1 hour ago

    This Utd Leeds game could be absolutely bonkers with fans

    The atmosphere last night in Brentford was incredible

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Been looking forward to this since the fixtures came out. So it will be a dreary 0-0.

      Open Controls
      1. devoncop
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        As a Leeds fan although an incredibly difficult fixture away I couldn't have asked for a better first game in terms of the anticipation for the match.

        A couple of goals for Raph and Bamford would be the icing on the cake.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          As a Utd fan I know that Leeds will get chances against those two clowns at centre half

          Ayew & Zaha destroyed Maguire & Lindelof early on in GW2 last season, as did Maupay & Trossard in the following game, then Kane & Son scored 6 the game after that

          They were very slow starters and rarely kept a clean sheet in any game where they had to attack (but kept 6 cleansheets in 8 games against city, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal where they could sit back & defend)

          Fans at OT means no sitting back this time though 😆

          Open Controls
  18. Salarrivederci
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 1 hour ago

    BB with Raya, ESR, Sarr and Amartey off to a great start!

    Open Controls
  19. Ryan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 1 hour ago

    Is http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/ the best price change site to still go to these days?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Yep, likely to be less accurate at start due to WCs

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Takes a few weeks to suss out the algorithm reasonably accurately.

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Probably, but give their algorithms a few GWs to recalibrate and adjust to any background tweaks by FPL

      Open Controls
    4. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
  20. Mreidfelt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 1 hour ago

    BB with Raya, Veltman, Amartey and El Ghazi feeling great as well 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Nice. Should do well this wek.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      I would consider that as success even if all 3 gets just 2pts, well done. 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Mreidfelt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        Thanks Holmes! What is considered a good bb score of the bench regardless of when it is played? I was aiming for 12+ as I could strategies for it opening week...

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          Its relative tbh. Depends on your previous BB scores. For me crossing 10-15pts is always a struggle, so I would take anything above that.

          Some of the managers are good with BB and they manage to get 20-30pts, successful BB is different from them.

          I guess anything above 10pts cant be considered as failure for BB.

          Open Controls
          1. Mreidfelt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 days, 1 hour ago

            Holmes I also seen managers bragging about 20+ bb points from bench many times...

            True BB score might be very different if you count hits gw before and gw after to get those points...

            Just my opinion but in many cases valid I beleive...

            Open Controls
            1. devoncop
              • 6 Years
              2 days, 59 mins ago

              That is why I BB this week. No hits.

              I have Pickford, Barnes, Bertrand and Taylor (Burnley) on the bench today so fingers crossed.

              Pickford is sold this week to a 4.0 btw assuming no fires to put out.

              Open Controls
              1. Mreidfelt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 days, 41 mins ago

                Devoncop thanks for sharing my thoughts...

                If you have Pickford on bench you might been where I was 1 hour before deadline...

                I replaced him with Raya (Sanchez my first pick)...

                That allowed me to get El Ghazi instead of esr after news broke on Auba and Laca...

                I guess for once my late changes worked out lol

                Open Controls
  21. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 1 hour ago

    Morning DZ. Does anyone know a good site to watch highlights without knowing the score? I used to use fullmatchesandshows but recently it doesn't work so well and I feel like I'm gonna get a virus from anything I touch on there

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      I’ve never been able to find one that doesn’t look riddled with ads & viruses as you say

      The Internet is fcked these days

      Open Controls
    2. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Free options are few and far between.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        Actually I'd be happy to pay but I don't think there's any decent streaming options where I am (cambodia). Whilst I was in Japan last year I subscribed to DAZN and it was good. Something like that would be perfect.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          You're in Cambodia!!? Wow. Where?

          Your quest reminds me of the Likely Lads, way before the internet.

          Open Controls
          1. Monklane
            • 12 Years
            2 days, 1 hour ago

            Good to know there's at least one other person here who's old enough to remember The Likely Lads.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 days, 1 hour ago

              Any football fans should be sat down and educated. "England F...." :LOL:

              Open Controls
          2. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 days, 1 hour ago

            In PP mate. Where are you based?

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 days, 54 mins ago

              Same. Been here 17 years now.

              Open Controls
              1. fish&chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 days, 53 mins ago

                wow! 9 years for me with a bit of time in Germany and Japan in between. I've got loads of my colleagues into FPL now and they are loving it!

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 days, 51 mins ago

                  We've got a cash league if you want in. Currently just 10 teams. $25 buy in for the season league, and a $2 and $5 league for weekly thrills.

                  Open Controls
                  1. fish&chips
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 days, 48 mins ago

                    Sure why not! How do I join?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 days, 46 mins ago

                      email me at andyextra9@gmail.com 🙂

                      Open Controls
        2. Ryan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          Yeah I'm not too sure about that part of the world. Spark Sport in NZ is great but I'm not sure who has the rights in Cambodia. Maybe Bein sports?

          Open Controls
        3. Ryan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 days, 1 hour ago

          https://www.smart.com.kh/watch-epl-and-laliga-football-live-with-smart-and-iflix/

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 days, 1 hour ago

            Careful with iflix!
            Last season I subscribed to it to watch the PL football after our TV cable company dropped it. Once they had my payment, without saying anywhere, they dropped the football. When I tried to cancel my sub, I met a wall of obfuscation as they continued to extract the fee from my bank account every month. I couldn't cancel it without closing down the whole bank account. This lasted for 6 months. Never ever give money or your bank details to these scammers!

            Open Controls
            1. fish&chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 days, 58 mins ago

              Yeah I heard that they dropped the PL. Are you aware of any other streaming services? Whilst I was in Japan I got in the habit of catching up on the highlights in the morning for overnight games without knowing the score. Adds a bit more excitement (and rage) depending on how your players do! I've got a young daughter so don't have so much time to catch full matches these days.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 days, 52 mins ago

                If it's not on TV or no English commentary, I 'stream'. The TV repeats the full PL games incessantly, but you have to be sat there at the right time to know what time they'll repeat the game.

                Open Controls
                1. ritzyd
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 days, 46 mins ago

                  https://reddt1.soccerstreams.net/

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    2 days, 40 mins ago

                    Thought reddit stream was dead, shifted to Totalsportek few months back 😀

                    Open Controls
    3. SCJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 23 hours ago

      https://www.yoursoccerdose.com/18138603-brentford-vs-arsenal-premier-league/

      Click on the Media tab.

      Open Controls
  22. Chandler Bing
    • 5 Years
    2 days, 1 hour ago

    If someone joins an FPL league in GW2, does their GW1 score count in the standings as well?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Yes I believe so. They'll be added into the league table once gameweek 2 starts with their full score

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      It does

      Open Controls
  23. Veezeeboy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 58 mins ago

    Anyone has Mark Suthern's FPL link?

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 52 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/56371/event/1

      Open Controls

