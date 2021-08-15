1502
Dugout Discussion August 15

FPL focus on Antonio and Wilson as West Ham visit Newcastle

1,502 Comments
Sunday’s Premier League action kicks off at St. James’ Park as Newcastle United host West Ham United.

Joe Willock (£6.0m), who enjoyed a fine spell with the Magpies last season, completed his move from Arsenal on Friday afternoon but was not registered before the 12-noon deadline and will therefore have to wait until Gameweek 2 for his first appearance as a permanent signing.

With Martin Dubravka (£4.5m) injured and Karl Darlow (£4.5m) still feeling the effects of COVID, youngster Freddie Woodman (£4.5m) will make his Premier League debut and starts in goal.

At the back, bargain-bin enabler Javier Manquillo (£4.0m), owned by 10.1% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, misses out altogether as Steve Bruce opts for a 3-5-2 formation with Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) and Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) taking the wing-back roles.

Influential forwards Callum Wilson (£7.5m), owned by 7.2%, and Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) start up top.

As for West Ham United, Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m), Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m), Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) and Michail Antonio (£7.5m), all of whom have double-digit FPL ownerships, feature in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) starts in goal ahead of new signing Alphonse Areola (£5.0m), while Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m) recovers from the hamstring injury he picked up in pre-season to partner Craig Dawson (£5.0m) at centre-half.

Further forward, popular community pick Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) will operate either as a no. 10 or perhaps wider on the left-flank, with headline act Antonio set to lead the line.

Kick-off at St. James’ Park is at 14.00 BST.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Woodman, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Murphy, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Fraser, Joelinton, Gayle

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Diop, Fredericks, Baptiste, Johnson, Coventry, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,502 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 hours, 21 mins ago

    Buendia any good yesterday? Didn't see much in highlights.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      15 hours, 20 mins ago

      Pretty meh, Newcastle at home should help.

      Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      15 hours, 20 mins ago

      Next two fixtures will help Villa - both home games

      Open Controls
    3. o0Ash
      • 11 Years
      15 hours, 18 mins ago

      Nothing of note. Hopefully Watkins' return and a better team performance - they were all poor - will mean some returns in 2 and 3. Still a good player in a good team at a good price.

      Open Controls
    4. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 hours, 18 mins ago

      Ta. Was weighing Benny vs Emi and reckoned Buendia was the better long term option. We shall see I guess.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        15 hours, 17 mins ago

        Own both myself, still might change one.

        Open Controls
        1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 hours, 14 mins ago

          Any early thoughts on who to switch to?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            15 hours, 13 mins ago

            I have 2m in bank so have more options to go to.

            Open Controls
            1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              14 hours, 48 mins ago

              Clever

              Open Controls
    5. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 hours, 17 mins ago

      Hold the ball too long, delaying the pace, easily dispossessed

      Open Controls
  2. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 hours, 21 mins ago

    Playing Sky Fantasy Football for the first time this season. Is there a benchmark in that game equivalent to the top 10k in FPL?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      15 hours, 20 mins ago

      Top 1K minimum.

      Open Controls
    2. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      15 hours, 18 mins ago

      If you ain’t first you’re last!

      Open Controls
    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yes I heard to 1K as Torres says. Weird bit is it doesn't tell you how many OR is out of anywhere. I played for first time last season and just scraped into top 1K I think.

      Open Controls
  3. john25
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 hours, 18 mins ago

    Hey guys, what do you think about using 1 FT for Greenwood to Pogba?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      15 hours, 17 mins ago

      Save it imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 hours, 17 mins ago

      No, happy to have Greenwood vs Southampton. Also expect him to start again.

      Open Controls
    3. Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 hours, 17 mins ago

      considering the same move

      Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      15 hours, 16 mins ago

      Nope. Greenwood could be on left, Pogba shifted central with Cavani back. Not going to play Leeds every week.

      Open Controls
    5. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      15 hours, 16 mins ago

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sideways

      Open Controls
      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 hours, 24 mins ago

        Good flick that. He doesn't like Merlot.

        Open Controls
  4. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 hours, 17 mins ago

    Pepe to

    A -Pogba
    B - Grealish/Mahrez/Torres
    C - Keep for Chelsea Home

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      15 hours, 16 mins ago

      Not C.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 hours, 16 mins ago

      City not played yet! Question a bit premature

      Open Controls
    3. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 hours, 11 mins ago

      I'd say A

      Open Controls
  5. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 hours, 17 mins ago

    Just need Scarlett to come off the bench now for Lacazette and score 7 or 8 goals. Could break 80 yet.

    Open Controls
  6. Kellz86
    • 3 Years
    15 hours, 16 mins ago

    Normally I’d save my FT week 1 but Maddison to Benhrama just feels like the right move?

    Open Controls
  7. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 hours, 16 mins ago

    Last minute switch from Raph to Benrahma based on the international duty moves. Amazing how the last minute minor changes you make can have a huge impact on the GW.

    L

    Open Controls
    1. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      15 hours, 15 mins ago

      Nice move, I’m sitting on 96 without Benhrama as I went for Maddison instead. Thinking of using my FT to correct that move

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 hours, 11 mins ago

      There's also the other side of that coin my friend...

      Open Controls
  8. citizenkane
    • 2 Years
    15 hours, 16 mins ago

    Barnes to Benrahma or too kneejerky?

    I'm aware Barnes has Norwich GW3 but seems like he will keep getting hooked at 70'. Benrahma playing 10 for West Ham seems like FPL gold. Electric today. Benrahma could arguably outscore Barnes over the next few. Go early on the Benrahma wagon or do I need to calm down?

    Open Controls
    1. JVALDEZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 hours, 15 mins ago

      I’d do it

      Open Controls
    2. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      15 hours, 14 mins ago

      I waited too long on picks when they got hot last season, Benhrama is looking like one of those I’d jump on quickly especially at 6m

      Open Controls
    3. Cark
      • 6 Years
      14 hours, 56 mins ago

      I think a barnes - city asset might be the way forward for norwich

      Open Controls
  9. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 hours, 14 mins ago

    Obviously in hindsight I made a mistake going for Buendia instead of Benrahma. Those of you who picked Benrahma what was the reasoning? What did I miss?

    Open Controls
    1. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      15 hours, 14 mins ago

      Solid preseason is about all I could find but honestly he wasn’t big on my radar either before week 1 deadline

      Open Controls
      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 hours, 11 mins ago

        Very sharp in pre season matches...much like Mahrez

        Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      15 hours, 12 mins ago

      Is that obvious?

      It’s been 1 gameweek

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 hours, 10 mins ago

      £

      Open Controls
    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 hours, 6 mins ago

      Mostly an enabler for Mahrez. Wasn't really aware of him until I listened to a few podcasts and articles on new players. Seemed decent. Was close between him in 3-5-2, or Antonio in 3-4-3.

      Open Controls
  10. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 hours, 14 mins ago

    Barnes: whu, nor, MCI
    Benrahma: WHU, CRY, sou

    Hmmmmm.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
      15 hours, 13 mins ago

      Benrahma against WHU, hmm could do well

      Open Controls
      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        15 hours, 10 mins ago

        Sorry. LEI

        Open Controls
    2. citizenkane
      • 2 Years
      15 hours, 12 mins ago

      Considering the exact same thing. Which way are you leaning?

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 hours, 11 mins ago

      Stick with what you've got

      Open Controls
    4. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 hours, 9 mins ago

      Was thinking of swapping Raph or Barnes to Ben? West Ham have goals in them & the next 3 games look tasty

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 hours, 6 mins ago

        LEI could be tough

        Open Controls
      2. james 101
        • 9 Years
        13 hours, 30 mins ago

        I went with Cresswell benrahma and Antonio from the start. Just look like good value to me.

        27 points from 3 players is gold at seasons start.

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 9 Years
          13 hours, 21 mins ago

          *before bps

          Open Controls
  11. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 hours, 13 mins ago

    1-0 Spurs with a Skipp goal please 🙂

    Open Controls
  12. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 hours, 11 mins ago

    FPL players who post "we feast"

    How they think they appear
    [Khal Drogo victory banquet]

    How they actually appear
    [Cheems in swole dog meme "please feed"]

    Open Controls
  13. BigRedDog
    • 4 Years
    15 hours, 8 mins ago

    Did anyone else see Levy get pied by that woman? Hahah

    Open Controls
    1. james 101
      • 9 Years
      13 hours, 33 mins ago

      Custard?

      Open Controls
  14. son of city
    15 hours, 8 mins ago

    Almost did Bruno to Sancho but the deadline caught up on me.....

    Open Controls
  15. Rinseboy
    • 9 Years
    15 hours ago

    Assuming Barnes owners are holding their knees down for now?

    Benrahma is tempting but I guess we wait a couple more games yet?!

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      14 hours, 57 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  16. lucashood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 hours, 23 mins ago

    what kinda bonus can i expect from antonio and benrahma?

    Open Controls
    1. Krapgame
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 hours, 7 mins ago

      Check out LiveFPL & enter your team. Will reveal all....

      Open Controls
    2. james 101
      • 9 Years
      13 hours, 33 mins ago

      5 points right?

      Open Controls
  17. Old and Slow
    • 1 Year
    13 hours, 35 mins ago

    Holy mother of ... What had Nuno done to this team? They look good ...

    Open Controls
  18. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    13 hours, 4 mins ago

    Major jam incoming

    https://draft.premierleague.com/entry/303786/event/1

    Open Controls

