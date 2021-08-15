FPL focus on Antonio and Wilson as West Ham visit Newcastle

Sunday’s Premier League action kicks off at St. James’ Park as Newcastle United host West Ham United.
Joe Willock (£6.0m), who enjoyed a fine spell with the Magpies last season, completed his move from Arsenal on Friday afternoon but was not registered before the 12-noon deadline and will therefore have to wait until Gameweek 2 for his first appearance as a permanent signing.
With Martin Dubravka (£4.5m) injured and Karl Darlow (£4.5m) still feeling the effects of COVID, youngster Freddie Woodman (£4.5m) will make his Premier League debut and starts in goal.
At the back, bargain-bin enabler Javier Manquillo (£4.0m), owned by 10.1% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, misses out altogether as Steve Bruce opts for a 3-5-2 formation with Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) and Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) taking the wing-back roles.
Influential forwards Callum Wilson (£7.5m), owned by 7.2%, and Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) start up top.
As for West Ham United, Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m), Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m), Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) and Michail Antonio (£7.5m), all of whom have double-digit FPL ownerships, feature in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 set-up.
Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) starts in goal ahead of new signing Alphonse Areola (£5.0m), while Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m) recovers from the hamstring injury he picked up in pre-season to partner Craig Dawson (£5.0m) at centre-half.
Further forward, popular community pick Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) will operate either as a no. 10 or perhaps wider on the left-flank, with headline act Antonio set to lead the line.
Kick-off at St. James’ Park is at 14.00 BST.
LINE-UPS
Newcastle United XI: Woodman, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Murphy, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Fraser, Joelinton, Gayle
West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Diop, Fredericks, Baptiste, Johnson, Coventry, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Buendia any good yesterday? Didn't see much in highlights.