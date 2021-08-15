FPL focus on Antonio and Wilson as West Ham visit Newcastle

Sunday’s Premier League action kicks off at St. James’ Park as Newcastle United host West Ham United.

Joe Willock (£6.0m), who enjoyed a fine spell with the Magpies last season, completed his move from Arsenal on Friday afternoon but was not registered before the 12-noon deadline and will therefore have to wait until Gameweek 2 for his first appearance as a permanent signing.

With Martin Dubravka (£4.5m) injured and Karl Darlow (£4.5m) still feeling the effects of COVID, youngster Freddie Woodman (£4.5m) will make his Premier League debut and starts in goal.

At the back, bargain-bin enabler Javier Manquillo (£4.0m), owned by 10.1% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, misses out altogether as Steve Bruce opts for a 3-5-2 formation with Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) and Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) taking the wing-back roles.

Influential forwards Callum Wilson (£7.5m), owned by 7.2%, and Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.5m) start up top.

As for West Ham United, Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m), Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m), Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) and Michail Antonio (£7.5m), all of whom have double-digit FPL ownerships, feature in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) starts in goal ahead of new signing Alphonse Areola (£5.0m), while Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m) recovers from the hamstring injury he picked up in pre-season to partner Craig Dawson (£5.0m) at centre-half.

Further forward, popular community pick Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) will operate either as a no. 10 or perhaps wider on the left-flank, with headline act Antonio set to lead the line.

Kick-off at St. James’ Park is at 14.00 BST.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Woodman, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Murphy, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Fraser, Joelinton, Gayle

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Diop, Fredericks, Baptiste, Johnson, Coventry, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko

