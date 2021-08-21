806
Injuries August 21

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Saturday goals, assists, bonus and injuries

Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) produced double-digit Fantasy Premier League (FPL) hauls and Manchester City demolished Norwich City 5-0 on a busy Saturday of Premier League football.

Our usual, more detailed Scout Notes will follow for all of today’s games but in the meantime, our long-dormant Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS

KEY FPL TAKEAWAYS

  • Alexander-Arnold made it 7.75 points per match in his last 12 appearances with a double-digit haul against Burnley. Tsimikas followed suit with an 11-point return but the presence of the fit-again Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) on the Liverpool bench does perhaps signal that the budget defender’s run in the side could be coming to an end.
  • Brentford and Liverpool are the only two sides with two Premier League clean sheets to their name so far this season. The Bees and Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday; the two sides’ defences have allowed a combined 56 shots so far this season but have only conceded one big chance apiece.
  • In the continued absence of Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.0m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.1m) claimed responsibility for Everton’s spot-kick in the 2-2 draw with Leeds. A total of 34 shots were shared evenly between the two clubs at Elland Road.
  • It’s two goals from three shots for Danny Ings (£8.0m) this season. He is the only current FPL forward whose conversion rate was in excess of 20% in each of the previous two Premier League campaings. He looks to be second in line for penalties at Aston Villa, however, as Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m) stepped up to take the Villans’ spot-kick on Saturday.
  • Pep Guardiola made five changes to his Manchester City starting XI, saying ahead of kick-off that he “wants to make everyone involved.” Ferran Torres (£7.0m) was again ‘out of position’ up top as Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) excelled in a right-wing role while two of the benched players, Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.0m), found the net – as did Jack Grealish (£8.0m).
  • Another £4.0m defender, Shane Duffy (£4.0m), rolled back the years with a goal from a Pascal Gross (£6.0m) corner in Brighton’s win over Watford. He has had seven headed efforts from set-play situations this season – three more than any other Premier League player.

INJURY WATCH

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Saturday goals, assists, bonus and injuries 5

As mentioned above, Robertson returned from a brief spell on the sidelines along with Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) and Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m).

Ashley Westwood (£5.5m) and Matej Vydra (£5.5m) missed out with a toe injury and a knock respectively, with James Milner (£5.0m) also absent because of a knock – all three players’ issues are thought to be minor in nature.

Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£12.0m) ankle problem kept him out of Manchester City’s win over Norwich, meanwhile.

Robin Koch (£4.5m) sat out Leeds’ draw with Everton because of a pelvic problem, while Rafael Benitez gave an update on Calvert-Lewin’s fitness after full-time:

He’s had a problem with his toe. He has not been doing full training sessions in the last 10 days. He is missing a little bit of the stamina to finish the games in the way he wants to finish them.

Leon Bailey (£6.5m) missed Villa’s win over Newcastle with a hamstring injury, with the Mapgies’ Isaac Hayden (£4.5m) aggravating a knee problem.

Minutes after scoring Brighton’s second goal, Neal Maupay (£6.5m) picked up a shoulder injury that led to his half-time withdrawal.

Graham Potter said of his striker:

Hopefully, it’s just a few days/weeks, that’s what we’re hoping for.

FPL OWNERSHIP AND CAPTAINCY – TOP 10k

While it’s still early days to be trusting the top 10,000 as a barometer of FPL performance, the figures are often a sight more useful than the overall ownership numbers when it comes to assessing active Fantasy managers.

Tsimikas is owned by more FPL managers than even Alexander-Arnold in the top 10k, with Salah and Fernandes – as is so often the case – the only two players whose ‘effective ownership’ is in excess of 100%.

Fernandes and Salah mopped up a combined 95% of the captaincy in the top 10k.

While the Egyptian blanked, there was joy for many of the armband differentials such as Mahrez, Ings, Alexander-Arnold and Grealish.

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 2

806 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Currently on Toney + Buendia. Ideally want both out so considering DCL + 4.5.

    Got 2 FT in the bag. Worth it or save a transfer so I have two after IB?

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      just now

      Save. They have nice fixtures in next gw.

      Open Controls
  2. tuturututu
    17 mins ago

    Is it possible for Amartey not to play on Monday for me to get my Bissouma points on bench?

    Open Controls
    1. OLB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Depend how many defenders you fielded and where he is on your bench. You need at least 3 defenders playing.

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        12 mins ago

        Amartey first sub, Bissouma second. Targett from first 11 didn't play. Just wondering if there's a chance Amartey does not play considering Leicester bought Vestergaard.

        Open Controls
        1. Down with this sort of thin…
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Anyone know if Veltman price is locked? If you're out due to covid related issues does that change things?

          I notice on fplstats he is only player whose status is 'L' (meaning Loaned, which he's clearly not).

          Many thanks for any info!

          Open Controls
        2. Down with this sort of thin…
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Sorry, didn't mean to reply there earlier.

          In answer to this, which formation did you choose? And starting defenders?

          Open Controls
  3. OLB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    What time of day does prices change ?

    Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any Spurs fans about?? Out of the 4.5 defender assets who’s most nailed out of these??

    A- Dier
    B- Sanchez
    C- Tanganga

    Cheers!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Down with this sort of thin…
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Was just about the ask the same thing. Leaning towards Dier myself, thinking he'll complement Romero more when he starts eventually.
      Would prefer Tanganga, not sure if Doherty comes in to replace him though. One will prob play in Europe (if the make it), the other prem

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah Tanganga would be the one I would want too!! Will keep an eye out for their line up tomorrow, ideally just need to find out who’s going to be nail for those next two fixtures after this week

        Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sanchez has SA duty for Columbia I think

      Open Controls
    3. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Regi worth the 0.5 extra?

      Open Controls
    4. Serendipity
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I was planning to bring Dier in for Tsimikas soon but I am not sure if he's the most nailed. Curious about the lineup tomorrow.

      Open Controls
    5. FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd go with Tananga.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah he’s who I’d like mate, want to make sure I go for the most nailed to play the next two
        Gameweeks after this one

        Open Controls
  5. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who would you sell first?

    A Veltman
    B Tsimikas

    Cheers lads

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Serendipity
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tsimikas is on his way out and Veltman is on his way in so B.

      Open Controls
    3. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tsim but wait to see if price increases

      Open Controls
    4. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cheers lads

      Hopefully Tsimi is 4.2m soon #casuals

      Open Controls
  6. banskt
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who is the backup keeper for Brentford? Fernández or Gunnarsson?

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Fernandez

      Open Controls
  7. Down with this sort of thin…
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sorry, posted this as a reply to another comment, I'll try again:

    Anyone know if Veltman price is locked? If you're out due to covid related issues does that change things?

    I notice on fplstats he is only player whose status is 'L' (meaning Loaned, which he's clearly not).

    Many thanks for any info!

    Open Controls
  8. Werner Bremen
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    How did Damaray Gray look?

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      His name looks good on the scoresheet

      Open Controls
  9. LarryDuff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Bottomed
    Sanchez (Bachmann)
    TAA, Tsimikas, Shaw, Chambers, Alonso,
    Salah, Bruno, Barnes, Mbeuemo, Benrama
    Ings, Deeney, Antonio

    2ft 0.0 itb

    Not adverse to a hit for a mini wildcard any suggestions?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.