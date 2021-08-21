FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Saturday goals, assists, bonus and injuries

Kostas Tsimikas (£4.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) produced double-digit Fantasy Premier League (FPL) hauls and Manchester City demolished Norwich City 5-0 on a busy Saturday of Premier League football.

Our usual, more detailed Scout Notes will follow for all of today’s games but in the meantime, our long-dormant Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS

KEY FPL TAKEAWAYS

Alexander-Arnold made it 7.75 points per match in his last 12 appearances with a double-digit haul against Burnley. Tsimikas followed suit with an 11-point return but the presence of the fit-again Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) on the Liverpool bench does perhaps signal that the budget defender’s run in the side could be coming to an end.

(£7.0m) on the Liverpool bench does perhaps signal that the budget defender’s run in the side could be coming to an end. Brentford and Liverpool are the only two sides with two Premier League clean sheets to their name so far this season. The Bees and Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday; the two sides’ defences have allowed a combined 56 shots so far this season but have only conceded one big chance apiece.

In the continued absence of Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.0m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.1m) claimed responsibility for Everton’s spot-kick in the 2-2 draw with Leeds. A total of 34 shots were shared evenly between the two clubs at Elland Road.

(£7.0m), (£8.1m) claimed responsibility for Everton’s spot-kick in the 2-2 draw with Leeds. A total of 34 shots were shared evenly between the two clubs at Elland Road. It’s two goals from three shots for Danny Ings (£8.0m) this season. He is the only current FPL forward whose conversion rate was in excess of 20% in each of the previous two Premier League campaings. He looks to be second in line for penalties at Aston Villa, however, as Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m) stepped up to take the Villans’ spot-kick on Saturday.

(£8.0m) this season. He is the only current FPL forward whose conversion rate was in excess of 20% in each of the previous two Premier League campaings. He looks to be second in line for penalties at Aston Villa, however, as (£6.0m) stepped up to take the Villans’ spot-kick on Saturday. Pep Guardiola made five changes to his Manchester City starting XI, saying ahead of kick-off that he “wants to make everyone involved.” Ferran Torres (£7.0m) was again ‘out of position’ up top as Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) excelled in a right-wing role while two of the benched players, Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.0m), found the net – as did Jack Grealish (£8.0m).

(£7.0m) was again ‘out of position’ up top as (£8.5m) excelled in a right-wing role while two of the benched players, (£9.0m) and (£11.0m), found the net – as did (£8.0m). Another £4.0m defender, Shane Duffy (£4.0m), rolled back the years with a goal from a Pascal Gross (£6.0m) corner in Brighton’s win over Watford. He has had seven headed efforts from set-play situations this season – three more than any other Premier League player.

INJURY WATCH

As mentioned above, Robertson returned from a brief spell on the sidelines along with Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) and Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m).

Ashley Westwood (£5.5m) and Matej Vydra (£5.5m) missed out with a toe injury and a knock respectively, with James Milner (£5.0m) also absent because of a knock – all three players’ issues are thought to be minor in nature.

Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£12.0m) ankle problem kept him out of Manchester City’s win over Norwich, meanwhile.

Robin Koch (£4.5m) sat out Leeds’ draw with Everton because of a pelvic problem, while Rafael Benitez gave an update on Calvert-Lewin’s fitness after full-time:

He’s had a problem with his toe. He has not been doing full training sessions in the last 10 days. He is missing a little bit of the stamina to finish the games in the way he wants to finish them.

Leon Bailey (£6.5m) missed Villa’s win over Newcastle with a hamstring injury, with the Mapgies’ Isaac Hayden (£4.5m) aggravating a knee problem.

Minutes after scoring Brighton’s second goal, Neal Maupay (£6.5m) picked up a shoulder injury that led to his half-time withdrawal.

Graham Potter said of his striker:

Hopefully, it’s just a few days/weeks, that’s what we’re hoping for.

FPL OWNERSHIP AND CAPTAINCY – TOP 10k

While it’s still early days to be trusting the top 10,000 as a barometer of FPL performance, the figures are often a sight more useful than the overall ownership numbers when it comes to assessing active Fantasy managers.

Tsimikas is owned by more FPL managers than even Alexander-Arnold in the top 10k, with Salah and Fernandes – as is so often the case – the only two players whose ‘effective ownership’ is in excess of 100%.

Fernandes and Salah mopped up a combined 95% of the captaincy in the top 10k.

While the Egyptian blanked, there was joy for many of the armband differentials such as Mahrez, Ings, Alexander-Arnold and Grealish.

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 2

