Scoreboard August 22

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and injuries

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) opened his account for Chelsea and Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) scored his second goal of the season on a busy Sunday of Premier League football.

However, it was a day to forget for those who handed Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) the armband, as the Portuguese returned a solitary Fantasy Premier League (FPL) point at Southampton.

Our usual, more detailed Scout Notes will follow for all of today’s games but in the meantime, our long-dormant Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS

KEY FPL TAKEAWAYS

  • Paul Pogba (£7.6m) provided another assist, his fifth of the season, as he continued in an advanced role at St. Mary’s Stadium. In fact, no player on the pitch had more penalty area touches (9) than the Frenchman today.
  • Budget defender Tino Livramento (£4.0m) started again for Southampton, keeping Kyle Walker-Peters (£5.0m) on the bench. Encouragingly for his owners, Walker-Peters replaced left-back Romain Perraud (£5.0m) on 82 minutes, with the on-loan Chelsea man seeing out the full 90 ahead of next week’s visit to Newcastle United.
  • Dele Alli (£6.5m) scored his first league goal in 17 months as Nuno Espirito Santo made a winning return to Molinuex. Surprisingly, it came from the penalty spot, having won it himself after being brought down by Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa (£5.0m). With Harry Kane (£12.4m) arriving off the bench in the second-half, it’s debatable exactly how important this development actually is, but it’s certainly something worth monitoring in the coming weeks. 
  • It is now back-to-back clean sheets for Spurs, with Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) collected maximum bonus on both occasions. The Frenchman has already made 10 saves this season, a total no other goalkeeper can beat. 
  • Despite two losses on the bounce for Wolves, today’s performance was encouraging, with Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) particularly lively in the final-third. However, his return to Bruno Lage’s starting XI meant that £4.0m option, Ki-Jana Hoever, dropped to the bench.
  • Reece James‘ (£5.5m) 18-point FPL haul was the biggest of his career to date, with Thomas Tuchel confirming after the match that the wing-back was fine after his collision with Nuno Taveres (£4.5m).
  • Lukaku marked his return to Chelsea with a goal after just 15 minutes and went to to register eight shots, with seven of those arriving in the box. Next up for the Belgian is Liverpool (a), Aston Villa (h) and Spurs (a).
  • Spurs and Chelsea joined Brentford and Liverpool as the only sides with two Premier League clean sheets to their name so far this season.

INJURY WATCH

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) left the pre-match warm up prematurely, but came out for the first-half as expected and featured for 72 minutes. 

Having been asked after the game how he was, Nuno said: 

“I’m sorry I cannot answer that. For now he’s alright. In the warm-up he had a strange feeling but he was ok to play. I don’t know. Let’s assess him. I didn’t realise. I’m sorry.”

Team-mate Cristian Romero (£5.0m) missed out on the matchday squad as a precaution with a minor knee injury suffered in the UEFA Europa Conference League defeat at Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday night.

Ben White (£4.5m) was missing for Arsenal after testing positive for Covid, while during the match, Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) limped off on 65 minutes with what appeared to be an ankle issue.

At Chelsea, N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.4m) both came off the bench in the second-half after being injured in the UEFA Super Cup.

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 2

  1. EffPeeEll
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Demarai Gray passed the eye test for me.

    Hidden gem?

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      His history with Leicester was always very hot and (mainly) cold.

      I’m happy to wait another week or two to assess.

    2. NateDog
      14 mins ago

      Need to see him against better defences. Same for DCL for me

      Open Controls
      1. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Agreed.

      2. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Wait til gw7 after they’ve played Norwich and Burnley at home

    3. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Has never scored more than 5 goals in a season, not sure he’s reliable to pick which matches he might get a return in

  2. FPL_WILDCARD
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is Pogba rising tonight? With 2FT I’m wondering whether to sack off Havertz tonight for Pogba...

    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sack off havertz but not for Pogba

      Greenwood, Raphinha, Grealish, Mahrez, Benrahma are all much more appealing

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_WILDCARD
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Already have Greenwood but none of the others. Can’t afford Mahrez, but the others are a possibility. Might wait it out then

    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      93.2 so possibly.

  3. KittyKiller0211
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hi All - have 1 FT and need some help moving out Godfrey who has yet to play a min his season. Would you:

    A. Godfrey > Davison Sanchez
    B. Godfrey > Reece James
    C. Other

    Sanchez
    Godfrey Dunk Shaw
    Jota Salah Fernandes Son Benrahma
    Iheanacho Toney

    Steele Ayling B. White Obafemi
    £0.5M ITB

    TYIA!!

  4. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    is Tsimikas done now?

    1. On The Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah

    2. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sadly

  5. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Advices please
    what would you do here ? 1 FT 0.0 itb

    A) white to dier
    B) white to livramento
    C) tsimikas to livramento after tsimikas rise
    D) other suggestions

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw tsimikas (white, omobamidele)
    Salah Fernandez Greenwood Grealish Benrahma
    Antonio Ings (4.5)

    option B gives me the money to upgrade ings to DCL next week

    thanks in advance

    1. On The Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      They are all good options. A only one bringing in nailed player although you will be losing one

      1. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Livra is nailed too.

  6. DR0GBA
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Rate this WC draft for GW4

    Sanchez / Raya
    TAA / Dier / James / Livramento / White
    Salah / Greenwood / Mount / Raph / Benrahma
    Lukaku / DCL / Dennis

    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      The money is a bit too evenly spread I think

      Mount just isn’t an FPL player.

    2. TheBiffas
      just now

      Bench headache. 15 starters

  7. HODGE
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Whos everyone thinking of captaining Gw3?

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Son or Antonio.

    2. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Currently on Cresswell

    3. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Penandes

      Last weeks points aren’t a reflection of the next weeks points

    4. Eightball
      17 mins ago

      or bruno....

    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      kdb

    6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bruno or Antonio

  8. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best midfielder under 10? No idea who to ship Mahrez for...

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Greenwood, Raphinha, Benrahma, Grealish are all high on my list

    2. TheBiffas
      12 mins ago

      I'd keep then try get lukaku in next week

    3. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Raph.

    4. Eightball
      11 mins ago

      Greenwood? I'm planning on keeping him vs Arsenal.

    5. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Don’t do Raph or any South American or African player who is likely to be involved with travel soon - issues with isolating etc

    6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      getting rid of mahrez ahead of arsenal?

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Most likely to start from the bench... Can't see him starting after jesus RW masterclass vs norwich.

        Keep an eye on bluemoon forum if you think about keeping imo.

      2. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        City fans don't have him down to start. I'm keen to get out of Pep rotation hell ASAP. Very few appealing, nailed midfielders in the 7.5-10 bracket after Greenwood & Son. Might shift Mahrez for DCL.

        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Raphinha
          Alli
          Or as you said 3rd striker is an option.

  9. Finding Timo
    21 mins ago

    Sorry think been asked today already but White to a) Dier b) Duffy c) livra d) other 4.5m but who? Cheers

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      C

    2. On The Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Dier only nailed one

      1. Finding Timo
        just now

        Thanks original and one the up for replies

  10. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    How likely you think it’s for salah to miss gw4 %?

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      4% atm, find out by Thursday.

      1. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        What is happening on thursday?

        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/18/the-fpl-players-who-could-miss-out-in-gameweeks-4-5/

  11. BlzE_94
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on Salah + Toney -> Jota + Lukaku for free?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Ayling
    Bruno Jota Greenwood Barnes
    Lukaku Ings Antonio

    Bench: Steele Tsimikas White Brownhill

    1. Tinmen
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Aren’t you more concerned about your defence

  12. Bossworld
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Dunno what to do with defenders.

    0.5m in the bank, 2FT

    TAA
    Shaw
    White
    Tsimikas
    Omobamidele

    Tsimi has an 0.1m safety net for the next GW I believe. White is likely going down but was planning as a season keeper at 4.5. Omobamidele is -66% on FPL stats.

    I’m debating if the sensible thing is to take White out for Livramento and hope the other two stay at 4m? Or is it time to use up both FT and bring in Duffy or a 5m?

    1. Tinmen
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have the exact same defence and the exact same dilemma. Help me lol

      What are you leaning towards ?

    2. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I have White and am on the fence. I think he should fend off a price rise tonight which gives us a bit more time. If he's only missing GW3 then I will likely keep him. If he might be out longer I'm moving him to Livramento.

  13. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Vardy and Pukki look the most appealing strikers for me. Pukki season hasn't really started with the fixtures but I think some fairly good fixtures to come and vardy has some excellent fixtures

  14. Igz08
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Should I use my two FT to get rid of Digne and Bertrand?

    Digne’s done, but I feel Bertrand might still come good?

  15. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Yey or ney?

    Digne and Jota > Grealish and Reguilon

    I think City will destroy arsenal next week

  16. StellaMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best spurs defender?
    Diet, Sanchez or Tanganga?

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Reguilon

    2. Maradona
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tanganga I hope …

  17. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    My team is in good shape and current rank is about 5k last time I checked
    But I feel wc is needed for gw 4
    DCL, Lukaku, james(great value as RWB), bamford and possibly digne!

    1. Igz08
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haven’t been impressed with Digne at all. Thinking of getting rid actually

      1. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Great home matches coming
        I would keep

        1. Igz08
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          3 good home fixtures in the next 7 gw. Everton don’t look great at the back so can’t count on cs. Think it’s a sell for me

  18. EffPeeEll
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Tsimikas price rising rapidly?

    If confirmed it's worth hanging on overnight

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes his price is rising rapidly.

  19. Riggs
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas (Ayling) (White)
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Barnes (Brownhill)
    Ings Antonio Toney

    2 FT:
    A) White -> Livramento / Duffy
    B) Tsimikas -> Livramento / Duffy
    C) other options

  20. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    I’ve got exactly the right money to upgrade Bissouma to Sarr - ideally want to wait until after Watford away to Spurs next week but he might go up. What chance of Sarr returning against Spurs?

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      If Watford score, he is probably involved.

  21. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    White on -97
    Dropping like a stone

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Let's go White! Get to 4.0 soon!

    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm struggling to see why anyone cares that much, he was for GW4 onwards anyway - complete waste of a FT imo

    3. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      -88 for me

  22. Just jarvo
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    salah and mahrez to son and grey??????

    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would wait.

  23. tomasjj
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Captain for next week:

    a) Vardy?
    b) Ings?
    c) Salah?
    d) Greenwood

    1. zon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        just now

        thanks! Currently on Vardy. Ings vice.

  24. Benster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Do we think Duffy keeps his place for the foreseeable future, or too risky???

  25. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best 4.5 def from Spurs, Dier or Sanchez?

    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'd get Dier out of those, but seems a toss up.

  26. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Buendia to Raphinha for free before Buendia drops? Don't really care about Raphinha not playing in GW4 against Liverpool. Also, I have 2 FTs.

    1. zon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He was always the better option so yes

  27. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Surprised noone has looked to sign Origi. Even on loan. Would be good for West Ham, Norwich, Palace or Wolves.

  28. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Just did white to livramento
    Will I regret early transfer?

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Only time will tell.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Too early to say

  29. AD2110
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Who out of Dier or Sanchez will likely lose their spot when Romero is fit?

  30. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    just now

    How do you reckon West Ham and Leicester players will get on?

    Better than the red hot picks....

