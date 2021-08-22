FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and injuries

Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) opened his account for Chelsea and Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) scored his second goal of the season on a busy Sunday of Premier League football.

However, it was a day to forget for those who handed Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) the armband, as the Portuguese returned a solitary Fantasy Premier League (FPL) point at Southampton.

Our usual, more detailed Scout Notes will follow for all of today’s games but in the meantime, our long-dormant Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS

KEY FPL TAKEAWAYS

Paul Pogba (£7.6m) provided another assist, his fifth of the season, as he continued in an advanced role at St. Mary’s Stadium. In fact, no player on the pitch had more penalty area touches (9) than the Frenchman today.

(£7.6m) provided another assist, his fifth of the season, as he continued in an advanced role at St. Mary’s Stadium. In fact, no player on the pitch had more penalty area touches (9) than the Frenchman today. Budget defender Tino Livramento (£4.0m) started again for Southampton, keeping Kyle Walker-Peters (£5.0m) on the bench. Encouragingly for his owners, Walker-Peters replaced left-back Romain Perraud (£5.0m) on 82 minutes, with the on-loan Chelsea man seeing out the full 90 ahead of next week’s visit to Newcastle United.

(£4.0m) started again for Southampton, keeping (£5.0m) on the bench. Encouragingly for his owners, Walker-Peters replaced left-back (£5.0m) on 82 minutes, with the on-loan Chelsea man seeing out the full 90 ahead of next week’s visit to Newcastle United. Dele Alli (£6.5m) scored his first league goal in 17 months as Nuno Espirito Santo made a winning return to Molinuex. Surprisingly, it came from the penalty spot, having won it himself after being brought down by Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa (£5.0m). With Harry Kane (£12.4m) arriving off the bench in the second-half, it’s debatable exactly how important this development actually is, but it’s certainly something worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

(£6.5m) scored his first league goal in 17 months as Nuno Espirito Santo made a winning return to Molinuex. Surprisingly, it came from the penalty spot, having won it himself after being brought down by Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper (£5.0m). With (£12.4m) arriving off the bench in the second-half, it’s debatable exactly how important this development actually is, but it’s certainly something worth monitoring in the coming weeks. It is now back-to-back clean sheets for Spurs, with Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) collected maximum bonus on both occasions. The Frenchman has already made 10 saves this season, a total no other goalkeeper can beat.

(£5.5m) collected maximum bonus on both occasions. The Frenchman has already made 10 saves this season, a total no other goalkeeper can beat. Despite two losses on the bounce for Wolves, today’s performance was encouraging, with Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) particularly lively in the final-third. However, his return to Bruno Lage’s starting XI meant that £4.0m option, Ki-Jana Hoever , dropped to the bench.

(£5.0m) particularly lively in the final-third. However, his return to Bruno Lage’s starting XI meant that £4.0m option, , dropped to the bench. Reece James ‘ (£5.5m) 18-point FPL haul was the biggest of his career to date, with Thomas Tuchel confirming after the match that the wing-back was fine after his collision with Nuno Taveres (£4.5m).

‘ (£5.5m) 18-point FPL haul was the biggest of his career to date, with Thomas Tuchel confirming after the match that the wing-back was fine after his collision with (£4.5m). Lukaku marked his return to Chelsea with a goal after just 15 minutes and went to to register eight shots, with seven of those arriving in the box. Next up for the Belgian is Liverpool (a), Aston Villa (h) and Spurs (a).

Spurs and Chelsea joined Brentford and Liverpool as the only sides with two Premier League clean sheets to their name so far this season.

INJURY WATCH

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) left the pre-match warm up prematurely, but came out for the first-half as expected and featured for 72 minutes.

Having been asked after the game how he was, Nuno said:

“I’m sorry I cannot answer that. For now he’s alright. In the warm-up he had a strange feeling but he was ok to play. I don’t know. Let’s assess him. I didn’t realise. I’m sorry.”

Team-mate Cristian Romero (£5.0m) missed out on the matchday squad as a precaution with a minor knee injury suffered in the UEFA Europa Conference League defeat at Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday night.

Ben White (£4.5m) was missing for Arsenal after testing positive for Covid, while during the match, Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) limped off on 65 minutes with what appeared to be an ankle issue.

At Chelsea, N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.4m) both came off the bench in the second-half after being injured in the UEFA Super Cup.

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 2

