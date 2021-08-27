FPL differential Harrison can capitalise on Leeds’ long-term fixture appeal

Gameweek 3 is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Leeds United, West Ham United and Southampton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

JACK HARRISON

FPL ownership : 3.6%

: 3.6% Price : £5.9m

: £5.9m GW3-7 fixtures: bur | LIV | new | WHU | WAT

There were signs in midweek that Jack Harrison (£5.9m) is back to his best, as his late double fired Leeds United into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

His first effort, a lovely dink over the goalkeeper, was then followed by a thunderous drive into the corner, which served as a timely reminder of exactly what the former Manchester City man is capable of.

Overall, it was an exciting display by the 24-year-old as he attempts to get back to his 2020/21 level, when he weighed in with eight goals and provided 10 assists for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Those performances ensured he finished as the sixth top-scoring midfielder in FPL, averaging 4.4 points per match, the same as team-mate Raphinha (£6.5m).

In the current season, it hasn’t quite happened for Harrison so far, though we have seen glimpses of his potential. Now, following his midweek brace, the expectation is that he can kick on as Leeds’ fixtures ease, particularly from Gameweeks 5 to 10. However, now might be a good time to act, with Burnley (a) up next, a fixture he thrived in last season with a 16-point FPL haul. It’s also worth noting that despite an Elland Road tie against Liverpool in Gameweek 4, Bielsa’s side have proven that they are capable of scoring against any opponent, which does suggest that he can be a set-and-forget pick right up until the beginning of November, possibly longer.

Encouragingly, throughout his time at the club, Harrison has improved year on year, and now having opened his account for the season, can build on that this coming weekend with a trip to Burnley.

JARROD BOWEN

FPL ownership : 1.2%

: 1.2% Price : £6.4m

: £6.4m GW3-7 fixtures: CRY | sou | MUN | lee | BRE

Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) has been a solid performer for West Ham United since joining from Hull City in 2020.

In his first season in north London, the 24-year-old established himself as a regular starter and in 13 league appearances, scored one goal, provided four assists and played a significant role in the club securing their top-flight status. He then followed that up with a combined 14 goals and assists last term.

During the opening two rounds of 2021/22, he’s been unfortunate not to return, given his -1.12 expected goal involvement (xGI) delta. However, he’s certainly made an impact against both Leicester City and Newcastle United, as shown by his six created chances and eight successful crosses. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) can beat that latter total, which does suggest that FPL points are on the way, especially with the likes of Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) and Craig Dawson (£5.0m) lurking in the box.

David Moyes’ side are currently top of the table with six points from their first two matches, and will now take on Crystal Palace and Southampton either side of the international break.

This weekend’s opponent, Palace, is particularly appealing. A heavy 3-0 loss at Chelsea on the opening day, followed by a goalless draw with Brentford and Tuesday’s loss to Watford in the second round of the Carabao Cup, means that the Eagles are yet to win or even score a goal under Patrick Vieira.

Betting against Said Benrahma (£6.3m) would be a bold move right now, but that’s what this column is all about, and for those eyeing up an under-the-radar mid-price midfielder with bags of potential, Bowen is worth a look.

TINO LIVRAMENTO

FPL ownership : 4.8%

: 4.8% Price : £4.1m

: £4.1m GW3-7 fixtures: new | WHU | mci | WOL | che

Southampton’s new signing Tino Livramento (£4.1m) is already proving himself in the top-flight after two impressive appearances.

The 18-year-old, who joined from Chelsea in a deal worth just £5m earlier in the transfer window, earned a surprise start in Gameweek 1 and then followed it up with a man-of-the-match display in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Starting ahead of Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.9m), who was Saints’ first-choice right-back last season, Livramento’s six interceptions and three successful take-ons stood out, as did one storming run down the wing which almost produced an assist for Adam Armstrong (£6.0m).

It’s also worth noting that Ralph Hasenhüttl switched from his usual 4-2-2-2 formation to a back three at half-time, as Jan Bednarek (£4.5m) replaced Theo Walcott (£6.0m). That meant Livramento took on a wing-back role, though his attacking instincts were often curtailed by Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and Paul Pogba’s (£7.7m) forward runs.

Up next for Southampton is a trip to Newcastle United, who are on a three-game losing streak across all competitions and have only managed three home wins from their last 12 attempts in the Premier League.

Having won the Chelsea Academy Player of the Year award in 2021, following in the footsteps of Mason Mount (£7.5m), Reece James (£5.6m) and Billy Gilmour (£4.5m), Livramento has real potential, and with a bargain-bin price tag could be a nice differential pick-up for FPL managers.

