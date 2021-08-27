627
Spot the Differential August 27

FPL differential Harrison can capitalise on Leeds’ long-term fixture appeal

627 Comments
Share

Gameweek 3 is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Leeds United, West Ham United and Southampton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

JACK HARRISON

  • FPL ownership: 3.6%
  • Price: £5.9m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: bur | LIV | new | WHU | WAT

There were signs in midweek that Jack Harrison (£5.9m) is back to his best, as his late double fired Leeds United into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

His first effort, a lovely dink over the goalkeeper, was then followed by a thunderous drive into the corner, which served as a timely reminder of exactly what the former Manchester City man is capable of.

Overall, it was an exciting display by the 24-year-old as he attempts to get back to his 2020/21 level, when he weighed in with eight goals and provided 10 assists for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Those performances ensured he finished as the sixth top-scoring midfielder in FPL, averaging 4.4 points per match, the same as team-mate Raphinha (£6.5m).

In the current season, it hasn’t quite happened for Harrison so far, though we have seen glimpses of his potential. Now, following his midweek brace, the expectation is that he can kick on as Leeds’ fixtures ease, particularly from Gameweeks 5 to 10. However, now might be a good time to act, with Burnley (a) up next, a fixture he thrived in last season with a 16-point FPL haul. It’s also worth noting that despite an Elland Road tie against Liverpool in Gameweek 4, Bielsa’s side have proven that they are capable of scoring against any opponent, which does suggest that he can be a set-and-forget pick right up until the beginning of November, possibly longer.

Encouragingly, throughout his time at the club, Harrison has improved year on year, and now having opened his account for the season, can build on that this coming weekend with a trip to Burnley. 

JARROD BOWEN

  • FPL ownership: 1.2%
  • Price: £6.4m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: CRY | sou | MUN | lee | BRE

Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) has been a solid performer for West Ham United since joining from Hull City in 2020.

In his first season in north London, the 24-year-old established himself as a regular starter and in 13 league appearances, scored one goal, provided four assists and played a significant role in the club securing their top-flight status. He then followed that up with a combined 14 goals and assists last term.

During the opening two rounds of 2021/22, he’s been unfortunate not to return, given his -1.12 expected goal involvement (xGI) delta. However, he’s certainly made an impact against both Leicester City and Newcastle United, as shown by his six created chances and eight successful crosses. Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) can beat that latter total, which does suggest that FPL points are on the way, especially with the likes of Tomas Soucek (£6.0m) and Craig Dawson (£5.0m) lurking in the box.

David Moyes’ side are currently top of the table with six points from their first two matches, and will now take on Crystal Palace and Southampton either side of the international break.

This weekend’s opponent, Palace, is particularly appealing. A heavy 3-0 loss at Chelsea on the opening day, followed by a goalless draw with Brentford and Tuesday’s loss to Watford in the second round of the Carabao Cup, means that the Eagles are yet to win or even score a goal under Patrick Vieira. 

Betting against Said Benrahma (£6.3m) would be a bold move right now, but that’s what this column is all about, and for those eyeing up an under-the-radar mid-price midfielder with bags of potential, Bowen is worth a look.

TINO LIVRAMENTO

1
  • FPL ownership: 4.8%
  • Price: £4.1m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: new | WHU | mci | WOL | che

Southampton’s new signing Tino Livramento (£4.1m) is already proving himself in the top-flight after two impressive appearances.

The 18-year-old, who joined from Chelsea in a deal worth just £5m earlier in the transfer window, earned a surprise start in Gameweek 1 and then followed it up with a man-of-the-match display in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United. 

Starting ahead of Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.9m), who was Saints’ first-choice right-back last season, Livramento’s six interceptions and three successful take-ons stood out, as did one storming run down the wing which almost produced an assist for Adam Armstrong (£6.0m).

It’s also worth noting that Ralph Hasenhüttl switched from his usual 4-2-2-2 formation to a back three at half-time, as Jan Bednarek (£4.5m) replaced Theo Walcott (£6.0m). That meant Livramento took on a wing-back role, though his attacking instincts were often curtailed by Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and Paul Pogba’s (£7.7m) forward runs.

Up next for Southampton is a trip to Newcastle United, who are on a three-game losing streak across all competitions and have only managed three home wins from their last 12 attempts in the Premier League.

Having won the Chelsea Academy Player of the Year award in 2021, following in the footsteps of Mason Mount (£7.5m), Reece James (£5.6m) and Billy Gilmour (£4.5m), Livramento has real potential, and with a bargain-bin price tag could be a nice differential pick-up for FPL managers.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

627 Comments Post a Comment
  1. smash
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Do we think Digne will survive another night without a price drop? (plan to bin him as part of a -4 next week combined with 2FT)
    Been the biggest disappointment in my team, fixtures look ok on paper though, what are others doing with him?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      He should be fine - don't too many are making defensive swaps this GW other than a few Tsimikas to Livramento moves earlier in the week to cash in on the 0.1

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      No. Will comfortably drop.

      Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Doesn't matter regardless. Could be a double digit haul for him in each of the next 2!

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Very much this

        Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Even if he does survive, you will have to make early moves in International break.

      Open Controls
      1. smash
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Well i'll see how he does this weekend, a return of any kind would convince me to hold seeing as the fixtures are decent for the next 4, thanks for the replies

        Open Controls
  2. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    May have missed the discussion on earlier pages, but can anyone makes sense of what Klopp said about Robbo not in training since yesterday??

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      "You are old now, take a break"

      Open Controls
      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        🙂

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      8 mins ago

      I think he just meant that it's not like Robertson has only been training for 2 days but that he has been training for a week now. I think he's fine but wouldn't rule out Tsimikas entirely. Could definitely be an option to hold for around CL gameweeks.

      Open Controls
      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thank ye kindly

        Open Controls
    3. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Consensus seems to be he was trying to say Robbo has been in training since early last week and had not only just started yesterday. Comments seem to affirm the obvious that Robbo is first choice.

      Open Controls
      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Makes sense now - cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Was baffled myself initially!

          Open Controls
  3. NateDog
    15 mins ago

    ManUtd being in for Ronaldo now certainly is interesting. Ronaldo made that statement last week when rumours of him leaving came about, and said very specifically that his time and story with Real Madrid was over, but never mentioned ManUtd in thar way.

    Open Controls
    1. ANGRY PERSON
      11 mins ago

      Hope he goes to man utd instead of man city. he will ruin the fpl if he joins city

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        will ruin Bruno and Greenwood if he joins Man Utd 😀

        Open Controls
        1. ANGRY PERSON
          5 mins ago

          Exactly. As a BruNo I would love it. Greenwood's days are numbered anyway

          Open Controls
          1. Gomolon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            If you're a BruNO does that also mean you would be a RonaldNO should he move to United? As I imagine many Bruno holders might just switch to Cristiano

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              just now

              I have no Bruno so if I had Bruno yeah I'd just make the switch. I don't know what to think myself, at City I didn't think he'd fully suit them, but this'll be like a fairytale for a lot of ManUtd fans and unlike City they need some winners there to push them on to challenge for titles. If anyone could do it it'll be Ronaldo.

              Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      He should go to City now he’s seen the reaction of their fans.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Man Utd fans that is

        Open Controls
    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pure speculation but perhaps United just want to hijack the move. They do need a striker as well, and can’t fathom him in sky blue

      Open Controls
  4. Muzzwell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Dier not nailed on is he?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Hard to say with Sanchez, Dier and Romero competing for two spots

      Open Controls
  5. Threat Level Midnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Where can I watch pressers?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Oh lordy me. I'd suggest going for a walk or reading a book. Catch up on the highlights of them later on here 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Seems a bit much. Currently but figured they would provide some nice background noise. 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Oh then I suggest Cricket in radio 5 live 😀

          If I had to guess though I'd say sky sports news is the most likely source for listening in. But I guess they've got the Ronaldo saga on loop

          Open Controls
  6. LKRav
    13 mins ago

    Who's the better MF option?
    Greenwood or Raph?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Green short term, Raph long term

      Open Controls
      1. LKRav
        5 mins ago

        Thinking Raph. Guaranteed starter and better value.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          There go with that, makes sense

          Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm thinking Raph. But not sure as I own GW. We always tend to have a grass is greener on the other side view.

      Open Controls
      1. LKRav
        just now

        Agree! Wanted both but don't have enough ITB

        Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’ve gone Raph. Greenwood is a transfer waiting to happen

      Open Controls
      1. LKRav
        just now

        Yeah!! Want to jump on it soon

        Open Controls
  7. NateDog
    12 mins ago

    Solskjaer:

    "I didn't think Ronaldo was going to leave Juventus. We have always had good communication - Bruno has been talking to him. He knows how we feel about him, if he was ever going to move he knows we are here."

    Fabrizio has confirmed now that Mendes has been speaking to ManUtd as well as City since last night

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sick!

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        4 mins ago

        This window has been crazy hasn't it? Some of these sagas are like they've been plucked out of South American soaps

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah just waiting for the real bombshell to drop, Pep is Ronaldos father....

          Open Controls
          1. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            A father at 14. Wow. 😀

            Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah I’ve loved it.

          Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      If he wants to cement his legacy even further he should go to City and win them the champions league.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Or Perth Glory.

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Source?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        just now

        https://mobile.twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1431237392560762892

        And

        https://mobile.twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1431239233470091276

        Open Controls
    4. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I rather have him choose ManU out of those two.

      Open Controls
    5. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      WOW!

      Open Controls
    6. Coming Rome
      6 mins ago

      Hahaha Ole 😆

      Open Controls
  8. Forcella Boys
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    What to do…got 2 FT and £1:5m ITB.

    Thinking
    A. Mahrez & Toney > Raphinha & DCL
    B. Keane & Toney > Dier & DCL

    Sanchez Bachmann
    AWB, Konsa, Coufal, Keane, Tsimikas
    Salah, Son, Mahrez, Greenwood, Gilmour
    Wilson, Antonio, Toney

    Open Controls
  9. Jeppe1234
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Start Amartey (nor) or Ayling (bur)?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ayling

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Starty Amarty

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ayling

      Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ayling

      Open Controls
  10. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    B Mendy has gone to prison so he's likely not available for at least September. Less competition now for his position.

    https://twitter.com/JoshHalliday/status/1431232045682937858?s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cancelo nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Zinchenko!

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Think Pep will just use Ake and Laporte as stand ins at LB alongside Zinchenko and Cancelo this season.

      Open Controls
    3. ANGRY PERSON
      4 mins ago

      Wow

      Open Controls
    4. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think he just splits the full back positions as a straight 2/3 between Cancelo Walker and Zinch. We might even be able to figure out the rota.

      However would not be surprised to see a last minute move for full back cover.

      Open Controls
    5. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If he played for Villa, Dean Smith would say he’s been training and likely to play this weekend

      Open Controls
  11. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Trent • Shaw • Tsimi
    Salah • Bruno • Mahrez • Barnes • Benrahma
    Ings • Antonio(C)
    (Steele / Livramento / Hoever / Obafemi)

    2FT. Thinking Mahrez to Raph and rolling the other FT

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not sure Tsimi plays this weekend but Livramento is a decent first sub

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        He either plays 90 or 0 and I’m happy enough with Livramento for 1 week. Another week of info and can replace Tsimi after IB

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Exactly - would personally stick with Mahrez this GW. Got a feeling he will haul vs Arsenal this weekend.

          Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I was advised Tsimi might come on for a 1 pointer so i would start Liv

      Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    The Klopp tweet on Robbo doesn't make any sense

    Open Controls
    1. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      See my post above - some good answers that help it to make sense

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ok thanks lol

        Open Controls
  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best differential striker?

    Open Controls
    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bamford?

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Aubameyang

      Open Controls
  14. Vovhund
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Raphinha to Benrahma?

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No way

      Open Controls
  15. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    United's Ronaldo interest seems more like a media play than anything..so as the fans don't get outraged, and it gets put on that it was Ronaldo's decision to go the other way

    Open Controls
    1. Coming Rome
      2 mins ago

      I expect him to join City tbh

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      You don't remember the Sanchez snatch and grab?

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Exactly!!!

      Open Controls
  16. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which option scores more points over the next four gameweeks?

    A. Jota + 4 (CHE, lee, CRY bre)

    B. Raphinha (bur, LIV, new WHU)

    Open Controls
  17. Jeppe1234
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    RMT
    0.1ITB

    Meslier (Ward)
    Reguilon, TAA, Ayling (Amartey, Livramento)
    Grealish, Salah, Raph, Benrahma (Bissouma)
    Kane (C), Antonio, DCL

    any improvements you would make?

    Open Controls
  18. KGFC
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any clue if Stones starts?

    Open Controls

