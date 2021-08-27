1476
Team Reveals August 27

FPL team reveals: Who I'm replacing Kostas Tsimikas with for Gameweek 3

1,476 Comments
Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Calvert-Lewin, Wolves and his Gameweek 2 plans

Ahead of Gameweek 3, I have two free transfers and £0.5m in the bank.

The graphic below shows how I’m currently set up prior to making any transfers, and as you can see, I need to prioritise a defensive move to ensure I have four starters. 

I’d also like to have two frees for the international break, so any further adjustments will have to wait. 

So, onto my transfer then.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Is anyone going Bruno captain over Antonio and if so why?

    I feel like I need to find some allies, literally feels like Antonio (c) everywhere but gut says no

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      You don't have to do what everyone else is doing.

      1. FPL Kaka
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I know, classic FOMO

    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Captain who you think will score most points

    3. bryant
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Im currently on Bruno

    4. Wensink
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Stand firm, brother.

  2. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    W

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Lol

  3. Dannyb
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Salah and Toney to Kane and Raphina? Will swap Kane and Bruno to Ronaldo and Salah next gw.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Will Kane even start?

      https://twitter.com/ColmVHayes/status/1429010532556840965?s=19

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Why link to tweets from 21st August?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Oops! It came up on my timeline today.

          1. Milkman Bruno
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Fair enough! I got a jump there

        2. Milkman Bruno
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Yeah agreed

        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Actually this was it. There is still some doubt.

          https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1431169982138834945?s=19

  4. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Jota back on rotation lookout now that PL players are dropped from Brazil?

  5. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Demmit - bottomed!
    What event causes the most scenes around here tomorrow?
    a) Arsenal beat City 1-0 (Mari G, Odegaard A)
    b) Tsimikas starts
    c) Antonio pulls hammy in warm-up
    d) Salah RC for violent conduct

    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      C for sure

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      a

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      C, though better to be in the 1st minute for those captaining him

  6. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Who do you prefer for this GW only?

    A) Salah (CHE) & Cresswell (CPL) (Livramento and Brownhill on bench)

    B) Son (WAT) & Livramento (new) (Brownhill only on bench)

    Cheers

    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      B

    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      B

    3. Big dog
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      B

  7. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    If you had Son and Antonio, which one would you give the armband to?

    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Antonio

    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      who do you think will score more points?

      1. Big dog
        40 mins ago

        Son

    3. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Son as a differential

    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Son

    5. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Son atm

    6. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Antonio

    7. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Son

    8. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Son.

      And I might actually be doing it before kick-off, in place of Bruno.

      1. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Good luck.

    9. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      probably son.

  8. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    bench toney or barnes or salah(yes u saw it right im considering it) ?

    1. bryant
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      toney

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bench toney

  9. Michelle Davin
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    ferran or jesus to start tomorrow?

    I know,im stuck with ferran in my team..my pepe gw1 to ferran gw2 punt didnt work out.

    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I dont think even Pep knows

    2. bryant
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      might be neither jesus more likely

  10. No Salah
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I hope this fires up Greenwood for GW3.

    He will try to play his best to keep his place - atleast on the wings if his form continues.

    1. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      +1

  11. Big dog
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Is captaining Barnes ridiculous?

    1. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Not recommended. Would hate a 1 pointer from bench.

      1. Big dog
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Benched for real?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          It's not impossible he could be benched.

          1. Big dog
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Nacho?

    2. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Nah.

      Good fixture for him and if he scores it’s likely a double digit score he’ll get.

    3. Netley Lucas
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      That Leeds defence is a bit iffy, go on, stick it on Ash.

  12. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Ayling
    Salah, Bruno, Gundo, Barnes, Raphina
    Ings, Antonio

    Steele, Tsimikas, White, Obafemi

    0.0 ITB but 2 FT.

    I have no transfer options... Thinking about:

    Salah -> Son?

    1. Big dog
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      WC to get him back?

      1. MGD
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Maybe, but i'm not sure.

        1. Big dog
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          It looks good short term just depends if you want Salah back for GW5 might need 2 transfers or WC

  13. The Frenchie
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    A)
    Sanchez
    TAA - Coufal - Ayling
    Salah - Benrahma - Raphinha - Gray
    Kane (Ronaldo) - Antonio - Lukaku

    B)
    Meslier
    TAA - Robertson - Coufal - Shaw
    Salah - Benrahma - Raphinha
    Kane (Ronaldo) - Antonio - Calvert-Lewin

    So basically:
    A) Sanchez / Ayling / Gray / Lukaku
    VS
    B) Meslier / Robertson / Shaw / Calvert-Lewin

  14. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Salah -Richarlison - Raphinha owners:

    Surely with the PL statement earlier in the week these players will not travel home to play in the international window?

    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      All PL players dropped from Brazil squad confirmed

      1. Colby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Cheers Scholesy!

      2. Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Where did you see it was confirmed ?

  15. Steinburg FC
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    How this for WC? 5.0 itb

    Sanchez, steel
    Periera, Shaw, Trent, (Coady, Livramento) Periera could play wing vs Nor
    Raphina, Sarr, Benrahma, Son, (bissuma)
    DCL, VARDY (C), Antonio.
    GW4- Ronaldo in for Vardy
    GW5- Salah in for Son

    1. billnats
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Kane instead of Vardy?

      1. Steinburg FC
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        i'm torn but as a one off punt i fancy a differential cap and best fixture for it at the moment.

        1. Milkman Bruno
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Kane is owned by less than Vardy tbf

  16. billnats
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Trying to set up to bring CR7 next GW for Kane. Which way?
    A) Ayling & Bruno
    B) Williams & Salah
    C) Cancelo & Son

  17. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Imagine people activate WC for Ronaldo and he gets injured on international duty.

    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      They still have a Wc active though

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Yes but presumably the WC was for Ronaldo and wasn't necessary if he's out.

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      They just slip Kane into Ronaldo shoes for a while.

  18. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Ronaldo - Lukaku - Salah - Grealish
    United, Chelsea, Pool and City coverage. Cheap defense, Raphina and Benrahma will complete the rest of the team.

    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      Jota over Salah and improve everywhere else and you're good

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        56 mins ago

        This

      2. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        Yes that isn't bad if he keep his starting spot

    2. Big dog
      57 mins ago

      Need son or kane next 2 games tho

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Rather get a City defender than Grealish, potentially.

      Shaves 2m off, too.

      1. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        53 mins ago

        If Grealish keeps starting games I would still go far him

    4. Gingerman
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      The coverage thing is a nonsense, you go for form and fixtures.

      1. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        It is non sense when you pick the likes of Rashford, Mount, Firmino and Torres type player from these teams and not the top scorers.

  19. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Mahrez to Raphina this week. Getting ready for 8ph next week for this team. Would appreciate your comments.
    Sanchez - Foster / - VVD - Shaw - Ayling - Livra - Duffy (Tsimi for now)
    Salah - Raphina - Benrahma -Doucoure - Brownhill
    Luka - Ronnie - Antonio

    1. Gingerman
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Gray over Doucoure

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thanks G.

  20. hitenabler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Sánchez
    Digne, Shaw, Dier, Cresswell
    Salah, Son, Benrahma
    Calvert-Lewin, Kane, Antonio
    Steele, Duffy, Brownhill, Gilmour

    Current wildcard team with .8 ITB for the obvious

    A. TAA plus 8.1 mid
    B. Digne plus Son
    C. Digne out James in

    Thank you in advance

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Would not have Digne in my WC team.

  21. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    When is Mark's youtube podcast?

    1. Elfozzie 42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Will go up tonight for members

      1. AnyoneButLiverpool
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        thanks

  22. untitled
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Fernandes or Son Captain?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Son

  23. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Two free transfers…..

    Which Pool asset to sell?
    Jota, Salah, Trent??

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Jota

  24. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Esr to Raphinha for -4 (first of season)?

    Was gonna keep ESR for fixtures but now planning to activate WC straight away, and he won't be sticking around.

    I plan on probably having Raph on WC fwiw

    1. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I'd be starting Raph over Livramento this week

      1. Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I think I’d play Livramento over ESR and taking the hit being honest

        1. Stupendous
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I do fancy a return from Liv tbh

  25. Milkman Bruno
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    This is where I’m currently at. What are your thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Shaw, Reguillon, Coufal
    Bruno, Son, Raphina, Benrahma
    Kane, Dcl, Antonio

    Steele, Livramento, Bissouma, Semedo

    1. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Excellent for now

      1. Milkman Bruno
        29 mins ago

        Thanks stupendous

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Lovely squad

  26. MiguelAngel
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    After a fantastically fortunate start, OR of 9,838, I’m looking for some advice please peeps.

    Sanchez
    Shaw Trent Regulion
    Salah Bruno Barnes Greenwood Benrhama
    Ings Antonio

    Steele Tsimikas White Obafemi

    Already used one FT on Veltman > Regulion.

    1FT remaining. £0.0 itb.

    A) Save FT
    B) Barnes > ?
    C) Tsimikas/White > ?

    1. Milkman Bruno
      29 mins ago

      Great rank, well played. Save ft

      1. Milkman Bruno
        29 mins ago

        Or Tsimi to Livramento as a playing defender. Not sure Tsimi will be any longer.

      2. MiguelAngel
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks bud

  27. FFSbet.com
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Would you keep Greenwood on WC now?

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Would let him play this GW and then lose him on WC.

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not on WC

  28. Chandler Bing
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    How serious is this Bissouma move? Had him on WC but if he's moving to Liverpool, that's a confirmed transfer down the line and one with no WC to fix it.

    1. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Wow, good thing you asked this, I am on him on WC too.

      Playing 4-3-3 with Sissoko and Biss as bench options right now. Maybe Gilmour, McArthur, Brownhill, Alan are better options?

      1. Chandler Bing
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I think Allan and Gilmour are the safest.

  29. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Why Gray instead of Doucore?

