Dugout Discussion August 28

Mahrez and Sterling benched as Guardiola names unchanged City team

Manchester City v Arsenal gets the final Gameweek before the September international break underway.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 12:30 BST and you can follow the fantasy action on our live Matchcast.

A manager naming an unchanged side after a 5-0 win wouldn’t come as a shock in most instances but where Pep Guardiola is involved, it’s almost more of a surprise than when he makes multiple alterations.

The City head coach has indeed stuck with the same starting XI that demolished Norwich City 5-0 last weekend, so that means substitute roles for Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.0m).

Jack Grealish (£8.0m) makes it three Premier League starts from three following his summer move from Aston Villa, with Ferran Torres (£7.0m) also keeping up his 100% record.

Torres may well be leading the line again this afternoon, with Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) turning in an excellent performance down the right flank against the Canaries in Gameweek 2.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) misses out with an ankle injury, as previously disclosed by Guardiola.

The Arsenal team news is bamboozling in its own right.

Head coach Mikel Arteta makes four changes following the Gunners’ 2-0 defeat by Chelsea a week ago, with Martin Odegaard (£5.5m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m) brought into the side after starring in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Calum Chambers (£4.4m) is also recalled but the biggest surprise is the involvement of Sead Kolasinac (£4.4m), in for his first Premier League start since Gameweek 2 of last season.

Bukayo Saka (£6.3m) and Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) have shrugged off minor injuries to feature.

Pablo Mari (£4.5m), Albert Sambi Lokonga (£5.0m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£5.4m) drop to the bench, while Nicolas Pepe (£7.3m) is absent because of illness.

Ben White (£4.4m) still isn’t involved following his own spell in self-isolation.

LINE-UPS

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Jesus, Torres, Grealish.

Subs: Stones, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Tierney, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe, Xhaka, Saka, Aubameyang.

Subs: Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Tavares, Pablo Mari, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Martinelli

  Licky
    9 Years
    1 min ago

    Of course he does this after i remove him for Raphinha...

    Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
      4 Years
      just now

      90 mins so bench next week 🙁

      Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE
    4 Years
    1 min ago

    TORREESSSSS WOOHOO

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      Well played, KK.

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        4 Years
        just now

        …..so chuffed he's on my Active WC….

        Open Controls
  Rainer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    1 min ago

    Mark just knew with Torres...

    Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    9 Years
    1 min ago

    Mahrez baby!

    Open Controls
  Forza Papac
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    1 min ago

    Torres. Dreamland.

    Open Controls
  Arvin-ation
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    1 min ago

    Nooo Mahrez

    Open Controls
  A Team Of James McCleans
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    1 min ago

    MAHREZ ASSIST

    Open Controls
  SADIO SANÉ
    6 Years
    1 min ago

    Greenwood -> Torres done

    Open Controls
  Puntillimon
    5 Years
    1 min ago

    Torres looks a good shout

    Open Controls
  Tango74
    1 min ago

    Bottom

    Well I’m screwed only one in all my leagues to gamble Son capt,

    Seems whole works Antonio captain

    Open Controls
  Inazuma X1
    3 Years
    1 min ago

    rip Mark

    Open Controls
    Dynamic Duos
      8 Years
      just now

      Did he sell Torres?

      Open Controls
  Milkman Bruno
    just now

    Does Torres get a touch?

    Open Controls
    Milkman Bruno
      just now

      Yes he does clearly

      Open Controls
  el polako
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    just now

    Ferran my boy !!!

    Open Controls
  Captain Vantastic™
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    just now

    RIP Mark Surtherns Team

    Open Controls
  fusen
    9 Years
    just now

    That was worth 8 points for Torres

    Open Controls
  Little Red Lacazette
    4 Years
    just now

    Congrats Torres owners. Huge haul.

    Open Controls
  Bury94
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    just now

    Blackbox should be good tonight watching Mark's reaction to this having just ditched Torres

    Open Controls
  Tomerick
    7 Years
    just now

    The Match of the day watch along with Mark tonight is going to be a fun watch.

    Open Controls
  Hazz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    just now

    Congrats Torres owners!

    Open Controls
    el polako
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      just now

      Thanks, feels good when patience is rewarded.

      Open Controls
  seewhyaxe
    4 Years
    just now

    wow Mark.. gonna feel for him

    Open Controls
  Scholes Out Forever
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    just now

    Sterling that's how you finish you nincompoop

    Open Controls
  jia you (The No BS League -…
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    just now

    I'm sick tbh...the only player that could hurt me that I hated taking out on my WC

    Open Controls
  Old Man
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    just now

    It was a serious mistake to take out Torres this week. Ugh.

    Open Controls
  It's gonna Ben Mee
    7 Years
    just now

    Called it

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/28/the-complete-guide-to-fpl-gameweek-3-captaincy-tips-team-news-and-best-players/?hc_page=10&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24050300

    Open Controls
  Ligdon
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    just now

    Torres my hero !!! 19 point s!!!

    Open Controls

