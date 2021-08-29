96
Dugout Discussion August 29

Kane and Son start as Llorente returns for Leeds

Two Premier League matches kick off at 2pm BST today – Burnley v Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur v Watford.

At Burnley, Sean Dyche makes just one change as Ashley Westwood (£5.4m) recovers from a toe injury to replace Jack Cork (£4.5m) in the Clarets engine room, while Ashley Barnes (£5.5m) partners Chris Wood (£6.9m) up front.

For Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, Diego Llorente (£4.5m) returns at centre-half with Junior Firpo (£4.9m) and Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) missing from the matchday squad.

As expected, Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) leads the line, with Raphinha (£6.5m), Rodrigo (£6.4m) and Jack Harrison (£5.9m) supporting him.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane (£12.3m) starts his first Premier League match of the season for Tottenham Hotspur following his mid-week European brace, with Lucas Moura (£6.5m) dropping out of the starting XI.

Moussa Sissoko (£4.5m) is straight into the Watford side to face his former club following his move from Spurs last week, along with Joshua King (£5.5m), Francisco Sierralta (£4.4m) and Juraj Kucka (£5.5m).

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Barnes

Subs: Hennessey, Bardsley, Collins, Thomas, Pieters, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Vydra

Leeds XI: Meslier, Lllorente, Struijk, Cooper, Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Forshaw, Summerville, McCarron, Costa, Roberts, Gelhardt, Shackleton

Spurs XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Romero, Winks, Gil, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Moura, Davies

Watford XI: Bachmann, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Masina, Kucka, Etebo, Sissoko, Sarr, Dennis, King

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Rose, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez

  1. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Son is going to blank here, he's playing on the right

    Open Controls
    1. L'Aeroplanino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      he was just in the box...

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Has he never ever scored playing from the right before?

      Open Controls
      1. 4Rsenal_1886
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        City GW1

        Open Controls
      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Probably a few but not as many as from the left side

        Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep, you're right Nuno might aswell tale him off now.

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      1 min ago

      He scored from the right against City. But I do think he's better on the left

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        ?? He was the striker in that game

        Open Controls
  2. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Why is nuno such a defensive coach. All spurs do is sit back and send long balls. Kane Isn't vardy. They need to play some possession based build up football

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      They dont have Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Most boring manager in the league, no vested interest but will actually do a jig if he gets sacked

      Open Controls
  3. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sloppy passing from Spurs.

    Open Controls
  4. NateDog
    just now

    I thought Burnley just hoofed up long balls against Liverpool because they didn't get much of the ball but they're still doing it here plenty. Can be awful to watch apart from the likes of McNeil

    Open Controls
  5. Konstaapeli
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Any early suggestions which game should I watch?

    Open Controls

