Kane and Son start as Llorente returns for Leeds

Two Premier League matches kick off at 2pm BST today – Burnley v Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur v Watford.

At Burnley, Sean Dyche makes just one change as Ashley Westwood (£5.4m) recovers from a toe injury to replace Jack Cork (£4.5m) in the Clarets engine room, while Ashley Barnes (£5.5m) partners Chris Wood (£6.9m) up front.

For Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, Diego Llorente (£4.5m) returns at centre-half with Junior Firpo (£4.9m) and Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) missing from the matchday squad.

As expected, Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) leads the line, with Raphinha (£6.5m), Rodrigo (£6.4m) and Jack Harrison (£5.9m) supporting him.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane (£12.3m) starts his first Premier League match of the season for Tottenham Hotspur following his mid-week European brace, with Lucas Moura (£6.5m) dropping out of the starting XI.

Moussa Sissoko (£4.5m) is straight into the Watford side to face his former club following his move from Spurs last week, along with Joshua King (£5.5m), Francisco Sierralta (£4.4m) and Juraj Kucka (£5.5m).

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Barnes

Subs: Hennessey, Bardsley, Collins, Thomas, Pieters, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Vydra

Leeds XI: Meslier, Lllorente, Struijk, Cooper, Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Forshaw, Summerville, McCarron, Costa, Roberts, Gelhardt, Shackleton

Spurs XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Romero, Winks, Gil, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Moura, Davies

Watford XI: Bachmann, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Sierralta, Masina, Kucka, Etebo, Sissoko, Sarr, Dennis, King

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Rose, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez

