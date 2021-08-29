Varane and Sancho start as Man Utd visit Wolves in Gameweek 3

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) most popular player Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) starts as Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final match of Gameweek 3.

For the home team, Bruno Lage sticks with the same XI that featured against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

That means another start for Adama Traore (£6.0m), who has taken 10 shots so far this season without scoring.

Long-term injury victims Jonny (£4.5m) and Pedro Neto (£6.5m) remain sidelined, but Willy Boly (£4.9m) and Daniel Podence (£5.5m) have returned as substitutes.

As for Man Utd, Raphael Varane (£5.5m) and Jadon Sancho (£9.3m) both start as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes, with Daniel James (£6.0m) returning as Victor Lindelof (£5.0m), Nemanja Matic (£4.5m) and Anthony Martial (£7.8m) drop out.

As a result, Paul Pogba (£7.7m) could revert to a deeper midfield role alongside Fred (£5.0m).

Dean Henderson (£4.9m), Alex Telles (£5.0m), Scott McTominay (£5.5m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) are all absent, as expected.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 16.30 BST.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal, Trincao, Traore, Jimenez

Subs: Gibbs-White, Cundle, Podence, Ait-Nouri, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Hoever, Dendoncker

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Sancho, Greenwood

Subs: Lindelof, Dalot, Matic, Heaton, Martial, Lingard, Cavani, Mata, van de Beek

