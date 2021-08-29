1713
Dugout Discussion August 29

Varane and Sancho start as Man Utd visit Wolves in Gameweek 3

1,713 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) most popular player Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) starts as Manchester United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final match of Gameweek 3.

For the home team, Bruno Lage sticks with the same XI that featured against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

That means another start for Adama Traore (£6.0m), who has taken 10 shots so far this season without scoring.

Long-term injury victims Jonny (£4.5m) and Pedro Neto (£6.5m) remain sidelined, but Willy Boly (£4.9m) and Daniel Podence (£5.5m) have returned as substitutes.

As for Man Utd, Raphael Varane (£5.5m) and Jadon Sancho (£9.3m) both start as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes, with Daniel James (£6.0m) returning as Victor Lindelof (£5.0m), Nemanja Matic (£4.5m) and Anthony Martial (£7.8m) drop out.

As a result, Paul Pogba (£7.7m) could revert to a deeper midfield role alongside Fred (£5.0m).

Dean Henderson (£4.9m), Alex Telles (£5.0m), Scott McTominay (£5.5m)  and Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) are all absent, as expected.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 16.30 BST.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal, Trincao, Traore, Jimenez

Subs: Gibbs-White, Cundle, Podence, Ait-Nouri, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Hoever, Dendoncker

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Sancho, Greenwood

Subs: Lindelof, Dalot, Matic, Heaton, Martial, Lingard, Cavani, Mata, van de Beek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,713 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pacer.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Can't believe how much sheeeeite andyLTFPL doles out over the week

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Rofl

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      he's full time literally his job

      Open Controls
      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Exactly. You cant hate the man.

        Open Controls
        1. Pacer.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          He's lovely, the pod has a great community thing going on. No idea how he's managed to lose himself in the idea he's qualified to dispense advise all week tho. Hours upon hours of the blind leading the blind

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            14 mins ago

            I don't think he's bad. I don't think he's the best manager, but he knows his stuff as an FPL content creator. There are far worse sources.

            Open Controls
            1. Pacer.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              Yeah exactly. He's a great podcaster with a lovely manner and a loyal audience. But he's a also total hack. Dozens of hours of telling people what to based on his observations of the echo chamber

              Open Controls
              1. Scholes Out Forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                he literally doesnt tell people what to do he just displays info for them. At no point does he say im qualified to tell you what to do with your team. Listen to his videos he says this is how he interprets what he sees.

                If theres a market out there where people will pay you to talk about what you think about a subject are you telling me you wouldnt cash in on it?

                Open Controls
                1. Pacer.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  He literally spends hours upon hours answering questions about what his followers should do like an FPL agony aunt
                  What show are you even watching

                  Open Controls
                  1. Scholes Out Forever
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    literally the rest of his content throughout the week. If people pay you 5 quid to answer a question on what you think about something what you gonna do not take it?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pacer.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Damn right! He's a lovely guy offering fair advice for fpl success. He's an FPL agony aunt.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Scholes Out Forever
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        then you're just naive. people give you money to ask about your opinion you take it

                        Open Controls
          2. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            That's the nature of the job though isn't it, to put out content all week you need to discuss and cover everything including rubbish

            Open Controls
        2. Pumpy
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Why can't he? He's free to hate on who he likes . I am not a fan at all. He has a few nice graphics but he makes an absolute fortune of giving average template advice that you can find anywhere. Average manager making a mint out of the noobs is all that is wrong with the game but he is part reason no one has their own mind no more. They all sold FPL out. No doubt the truth will offend all his little minions but so be it

          Open Controls
          1. Pacer.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Well, yes. He's a hack.

            Open Controls
          2. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            lol some people are lazy and dont want to search for it. Who are you to tell others how they spend their money? welcome to the real world people spend money on stupid things

            Open Controls
            1. Pumpy
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              I haven't told anyone how they should spend it have i ? If they are dumb enough to get dragged in then so be it. Anyone who pays some average fpl player £5 for an half hearted answer to an A or B question needs their head examined or they are earning too much cash. My opinion, not asking you to agree

              Open Controls
              1. Scholes Out Forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                If couple of thousand people came up to you and offered you a tenner to answer their question on a hobby of yours are you going to turn all of them down?

                Open Controls
          3. Vertigo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Newsflash: McDonald's don't make gourmet cheeseburgers either.

            Open Controls
            1. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              McDonald's don't make gourmet anything.

              Open Controls
              1. Vertigo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                They do a lovely milkshake.

                Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      You are not forced to watch him. Nor is anyone else. He's got a family to feed I believe.

      Open Controls
  2. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Reguilon White
    Salah Bruno Son Barnes Benrahma
    Antonio Toney

    Marcal Tsimikas

    Pick one

    A WC
    B Barnes> Adama/Sarr and WC in GW5( to get Ronaldo Lukaku in)

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Apologies, B

        Open Controls
    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      B all got good fixtures next week

      Open Controls
    3. Hiddenpaw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B - no need to WC this

      Open Controls
  3. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    As a Bruno owner, I consider that BruNO teams have, in the majority, come out ahead over this 3 GW period. There will be some who lost out (probably those that have Barnes and transferred out Buendia or Torres before GW3).

    However, if you consider the typical combos that BruNO would have had (a mix of Ings, Torres, Greenwood, Jota, Grealish, Mahrez, Antonio, Benrahma, DCL, Gundogan) then they ought to be ahead.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      As a BruNO player I confirm.
      85 points, ta 😉

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        And that's with bad judgement call.going Ings over Antonio...

        Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Bruno was annoying GW1, but its been ok for me with only Salah as a premium. 220k roughly

      Open Controls
    3. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      As far as the mini leagues are concerned teams with Bruno are all at the top.

      Open Controls
    4. Groot the Leveller
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      As a BruNO without greenwood, torres jota, and an early Lakuku adopter, I'm stunned I'm at 100k.
      I'm getting a nosebleed as I'm normally 4m at this point of the season

      Open Controls
    5. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      I am BruNO and I think so far my choice has been a decent one.

      He is obviously a very good player and it can hurt not owning. But his performance vs Leeds, while annoying, was a big over-achievement. His returns are pretty heavily reliant on pens and pens aren't being given out like they were last season. At 12mil, he is undoubtedly expensive especially when I'm going to captain Salah most weeks.

      The managers that lost out the most are the ones who started with no Bruno but got him in after his GW1 haul.

      Open Controls
    6. Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      It was more of a straight shootout for me. Bruno/Mbuemo vs Son/Greenwood.

      49 vs 31 in base points
      69 vs 34 with captaincy

      If I owned Bruno I’d definitely have captained him in the last two after his hat trick. Going BruNO allowed me to captain Greenwood last GW and Son this GW.

      Open Controls
  4. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Just seen another angle at Pogba’s tackle on Neves. Shocking challenge that looks like a possible red. Why wasn’t that angle shown to the ref? Absurd stuff

    Open Controls
    1. Get up ya bum
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Very bad challenge he got lucky that he barely connected

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Is that you Sourness?

      Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Its one of those amber ones, didn't jump off his feet but it was high, didn't connect but it was out of control. Red couldn't be disputed neither could yellow but definitely a foul

      Open Controls
  5. Egg noodle
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    What's your best guess Man United team formation for GW4?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      DDG
      AWB Harry Varane Shaw
      McT Pogba
      Sancho Bruno Greenwood
      CR28

      Open Controls
    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      DDG
      AWB Maguire Varane Shaw
      Mctominay Fred
      Greenwood Bruno Pogba
      CR7

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        this is the one

        Open Controls
    3. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      I doubt Ron starts straightaway. I mean will he have enough time to get going in training after coming back from IB?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        It's Ronaldo. Ole knows him and will play him. I'm almost certain. As long as the transfer is cleared and he's in training by Wednesday he should make it, no problem.

        Pressers will confirm.

        Open Controls
        1. Weeb Kakashi
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          You are planning to get him in?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yes.

            Open Controls
    4. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Rashford Martial Cavani CR Greenwood

      Pogba Bruno Fred

      Shaw Varane

      Henderson

      Open Controls
  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    With Pogba no longer a winger he needs to go ASAP.

    Pogba >

    A) Gray (great form, fixtures, price and no ECL or rotation)
    B) Torres (great form, congested schedule, rotation risk)
    B) Greenwood (fixtures turn soon, rotation risk possible)

    Open Controls
    1. Romero and Juliet
      18 mins ago

      A)

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Greenwood won’t be rotated with Cavani Sancho Martial all performing poorly.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        With OGS you never know tbh.

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I am thinking about Jota. But the problem is Ings. He needs to go also and that is -4.

      Open Controls
  7. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves? 🙂

    Bruno + Ings + Tsimikas ➡ Ronaldo + Jota + Coady for -4? Gives me -

    Sanchez
    TAA - Coady - White
    Salah - Grealish - Greenwood - Jota - Benrahma
    Ronaldo - Antonio

    Foster - Livramento - Cash - Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ronaldo's price released yet?

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        We sure have an idea

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'd hang onto Bruno for the Newcastle game. I like the moves but not for GW4 imo.

          Open Controls
          1. pundit of punts
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who would you choose from Sarr and Adama?

    Probably won’t be getting Benrahma after all, also Torres puts me off due to rotation, while Gray with DCL may be too much - similar with Benrahma and Antonio.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Adama for me, I think it will click for them. Let's not forget they've done this well against Leicester spurs and man utd

      Open Controls
    2. Romero and Juliet
      16 mins ago

      Benrahma would be what I'd do, but between sarr and Adama it's close. I'd probably say sarr based off fixtures

      Open Controls
    3. Hiddenpaw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I am having the same thoughts and dilemma. I think I’m leaning to Adama at the moment, he has been brilliant apart from finishing. Surely that changes soon. One has to go in.

      Open Controls
    4. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not keen on either, Adama is in great form but he always let's you down in the end

      Trincao maybe the one to go with even though he had similar issues to traore

      Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      The thing with Adam is will he be such effective if Wolves won’t be playing counterattack against weaker opposition?

      With Sarr it is almost guaranteed that he will have the opportunities to such run and counterattack.

      Open Controls
    6. Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Same dilemma. Thought Wolves looked really good today and it’s not far from clicking…I’m liking the punt on Traore

      Open Controls
  9. Pep bites Kun
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    WC'ers et al. 3 weeks in, who's the best GK to go forward with?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not Leno 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Dannyb
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'm either Meslier or Sanchez, can't decide.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        go for the differential, that would be my strat

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          I am with you, only few spots to make a ground consistently

          Open Controls
          1. Trophé Mourinho
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            yes! I always think keepers are a good little way of gaining points, people never notice and just select and forget them.

            Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        That's a tough one. I've debated both and reckon I'd go with Sanchez. Good defensive unit & cheaper.

        Open Controls
    3. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      I think Leno

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        ugh

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        just now

        The fixtures are certainly there and you could say Arsenal have been unlucky with covid, opening fixtures, etc. They had good def form at the back of last season. Leno now at 4.9

        Open Controls
    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Looking at the fixtures, Lloris could be a good call

      Open Controls
    5. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Pickford

      Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sa. Wolves look decent defensively and were super unlucky to lose all of their opening 3 games against lei TOT MUN.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        just now

        They do. I watched them tonight. 1 goal conceded in each game

        Open Controls
    7. I am become Marvin
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      A lot of people seem to be buying Raya. How do folks feel about him?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Good start, but faced 3 powder-puff attacks.

        Open Controls
    8. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      May be worth forking out for Mendy

      Open Controls
    9. QueefParkRangers
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Lloris, proof is in the pudding.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        5.5 is too much, might as well get Schmeichel

        Open Controls
    10. F4L
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sanchez/Meslier, maybe DDG if he can keep his form up

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I wildcarded and kept Sanchez. If Brighton weaken, I might move on Sa - despite his late error tonight.

        Open Controls
    11. Alisson WondHaaland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Sa or Meslier

      Open Controls
  10. Cheeky Onion
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Barnes and Tsim to drop in price at some point. 1FT & 0.7 ITB

    Sanchez - Foster
    TAA - Shaw - Reguilon - Veltman - Tsim
    Salah - Bruno - Barnes - Benrahma - Brownhill
    Antonio - Toney - Ings

    WC seems drastic, but it's tough to say what shape the squads in after the break.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      No need to wild card. I'd swap Barnes and Ings for a - 4

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah, doubt that myself

        Open Controls
      2. Cheeky Onion
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        How about DCL + Torres/Sarr?

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          I’m doing that myself, just not sure about the mid pick yet

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeky Onion
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            My only worry is Salah quarentining and having so much £ sitting on the bench.

            Might just ditch Barnes before the drop and reassess later

            Open Controls
            1. Boz
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Everyone else will be in the same situation

              Open Controls
  11. Ha.
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    What to do with Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Swap for Ronaldo

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Do we know his price?

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Not yet but should be added over the IB

          Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      If you own him surely keep for Newcastle.

      Open Controls
    3. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      If on a WC, get rid, if not, keep.

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      I guess we can't sell him before Newcastle.

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Probably dumping for Lukaku or Ronaldo

      Open Controls
    6. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Whatever you do will be wrong. Take comfort in that.

      Open Controls
    7. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Keeping for Newcastle

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Already gone. Even if I don't immediately go for CR7, i see him stealing Bruno's thunder.

        Open Controls
  12. DF
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    I think the best bet for me is to step away for the IB. Wild card not needed and I've got 2 frees to downgrade martinez and upgrade barnes. I've got the funds to wait but...

    How much will barnes drop in 2 weeks?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      0.2 at best

      With all WC flying around, just 0.1 is also possible

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Wise to wait, anything can happen.

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm taking the drops and waiting for info.

      Open Controls
    4. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      A lot of wildcards in play anyway. Usually calms down after one night.

      Open Controls
  13. Jamie_GAWA
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Ings + Barnes > DCL + Benr?

    2ft

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gonna do that just not sure about Benrahma

      Open Controls
  14. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    United's strongest starting XI

    DDG
    AWB Maguire Varane Shaw
    McFred
    Greenwood Bruno Pogba
    CR28

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Surely he would do for 77? The second coming and all that.

      No brainer.

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        just now

        go*

        Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Agreed, better with ten men

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        ??

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        McFred = A+ B = 2

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Though it was a new burger at McDonalds.

          Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Which of them you don't consider to be a man?!?

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      DVB

      Open Controls
      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Heh poor lad needs a run

        Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Won't happen though 🙁

      Open Controls
    5. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah. This is it.

      Open Controls
    6. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Henderson
      AWB Varane Maguire Shaw
      McTominay Fred
      Sancho Fernandes Rashford
      Ronaldo

      De Gea
      Dalot Lindelof Bailly Telles
      Matic Pogba
      James VDB Martial
      Greenwood

      Sell: Lingard, Pogba
      Buy: Rice (and drop Fred into the second team and put Rice in his place)

      Open Controls
  15. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    So everyone transferring in Torres then?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      I hope they are

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      OOP 7m for Man City? Difficult to contemplate anything else atm

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nope, it’s debatable

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      depends how patient an FPL manager you are, benchings will still happen

      Open Controls
    5. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes looks essential. OOP City forward.

      Open Controls
    6. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I took him out earlier in the week. That went well ....

      Open Controls
    7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not me. Congested schedule very soon ie mega rotation risk.

      Open Controls
    8. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I've had him for 3 weeks and I do think he is a 19,2,2,1,0,19,.... type of player.

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That’s a lot of points. Good signing if you have a decent enough bench for backup.

        Open Controls
    9. Boz
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can't help but feel it's a massive trap. He's not going to score 18 points every week

      Open Controls
  16. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ings, keep or switch? Apart from DCL and Bamford, who else is decent for GW4-6, WC GW7?

    Open Controls
    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think that's about It

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Wish Jimenez could be an option, but probably not ... yet.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Upgrade to Lukaku or CR7 and Bruno out is also one possibility

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        GW7 not now for me

        Open Controls
    3. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Bamford at 7.9 is tempting on my wc.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        He is in GW5 after LIV ... Antonio > Bamford believe it or not!

        Open Controls
  17. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Safe to say Greenwood has few gameweeks left?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      he'll keep starting if he keeps scoring

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd like to, but not sure how Ole will decide ...

      Open Controls
    3. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Not at all. His place to lose

      Open Controls
    4. Boz
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Absolutely. All the other forwards are no where near him at the moment

      Open Controls
  18. Il Capitano
    13 mins ago

    2 FT 0.1m ITB

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White
    Bruno Salah Raphinha Barnes
    Ings Antonio Wilson

    Steele - Gilmour Ayling Livramento

    Hoping Wilson recovers over IB, will monitor before making my moves. Need to ship Barnes as a priority. 0.2m short of Barnes > Torres + Ings > DCL so thinking either:

    A) Barnes > Jota + Ings > Jimi
    B) Barnes > 6.8m mid (Sarr/Benrahma) + Ings > DCL

    Open Controls
  19. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you WC this lot?

    Sanchez
    Trent, Shaw, White
    Bruno, Greenwood, Benrahma, Barnes
    Kane, Antonio, Ings

    Steele, Veltman, Brownhill, Tsimikas
    Bank 0.3m, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      How many changes would you make if you where to?

      Open Controls
    2. Romero and Juliet
      4 mins ago

      No, I'd hang on to your wc. Team is decent, and I would wait at least one more game week to see how the ground lies. Too many people will be trigger happy over the IB

      Open Controls
    3. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't yet. Ings > DCL or Barnes > Torres look decent moves.

      Open Controls
  20. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sanchez 4
    TAA Shaw White/Ayling (Livra)
    Salah Bruno Torres Benrah 4.5
    DCL Ings Antonio

    1 FT and broke.

    Prior to this week I was planning Ings --> Bamford, or Torres --> Raph (which I guess i dont need to do at the moment).
    Any better ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bamford - but you must wait patiently for the returns.

      Open Controls
    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is that a WC, if not that’s very good, will you be shipping Bruno out to bring in Ronnie? And to your question, agree ings to Bamford looks the best move

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        no thats my current team 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Get Lukaku

      Open Controls
  21. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    I fall asleep during my draft selection and I guess it picked players in my watch list. I dont have any premiums, think DCL is my most expensive.
    One guy has like 5/6 City, the rest all have great teams with premiums.

    My bargain bucket picks are owning the draft league lol

    Open Controls
    1. Romero and Juliet
      9 mins ago

      Literally exact same

      Open Controls
      1. Romero and Juliet
        8 mins ago

        Lucked into getting Antonio from gw1

        Open Controls
        1. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          lol yes I have Antonio also, and all the decent cheap players

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I thought that's what happened. Thanks for confirming.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I dont have any premium somehow, which majorly sucked, but the team is doing good 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Regular updates appreciated.

          Open Controls
  22. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    What a day, Shaw Bruno Ayling Raphina, HUGE red arrow

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same here but there are still 35 games to go so don't worry !
      Gl 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Romero and Juliet
      4 mins ago

      Ouch bad luck. You'll come back though

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Terrible start here also. Started without Tsimikas and Greenwood and knee jerked Jota to Pogba gw2. Startin with Barnes and Harrison over Benrahma and Raph hasn't help either. You are not alone 🙁

      Open Controls
  23. Chilli Heatwave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Remember if you have Buendia or Martinez you should be considered as confirmed they have gone off to play for Argentina against wishes of villa, so 10 days quarantine

    Open Controls
    1. Romero and Juliet
      5 mins ago

      Thanks for the update! Looks like the same with lo celso and Romero for spurs

      Open Controls
      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yep Martinez shared the picture of him Buendia, lo celso and Romero all on the plane.

        Open Controls
    2. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      This IB may force me to use the WC. Have Raph, Salah, Benrahma, Antonio and Buendia that could be out. They're just the ones I know of 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Same for me, one to watch closely!

        Open Controls
  24. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    On WC, not had Toney yet, worth it for 6.4?

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls
  25. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just my opinion but loads in here ( myself NOT included ) haivng a decent start of season so why using the WC if your team does well? Lukaku s fixtures still not great and Bruno could easily haul v Newcastle. Just saying 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Scared of heights

      Open Controls
    2. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      For me it's the international break fiasco. If the players get released I could be without 5/6 for GW4. Add to that Lukaku/Kane/Ronaldo becoming options as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm still waiting a couple of days to hear more though before going through with the WC.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Wise decision

          Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Ok fair point.

        Open Controls
  26. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    How bad is the Firmino injury?

    Jota safe for the next 3 games?

    Open Controls
    1. Romero and Juliet
      just now

      Jota looked excellent regardless of firminos injury, seriously considering him

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      We don't know. Itb alone is two weeks, so it doesn't help.

      Open Controls
  27. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    What would you guys do with this lot? Got 1FT & 0.9m in the bank.

    Sanchez
    Trent - Shaw - Ayling
    Salah - Bruno - Grealish - Raphina - Benrahma
    Ings - Antonio

    Steele - Tsim - Amartey - Obafemi

    Open Controls
  28. Sparkys Barmy Army
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bachmann (Foster)
    TAA - Dias - Shaw - White (Tsimi)
    Bruno - Son - Mahrez - Greenwood (Bissouma)
    Antonio - DCL (Scarlett)

    0.9 ITB, want to bank the Tsimi cash now and also don't really want Shaw, White, Mahrez or Bruno once CR7 is in. Worth a WC or hold off and maybe take a -4?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.