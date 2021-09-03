Who are the best Wolves players in FPL ahead of the Gameweek 4 fixture swing?

Wolverhampton Wanderers have one of the best runs of fixtures in the division from Gameweek 4 onwards, stretching right the way through to Gameweek 14.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who prioritise fixtures over form, and especially for those on a Wildcard, Wolves’ defensive and attacking options are seriously worth considering.

Above: Wolves sit top of our Season Ticker over the next 11 Gameweeks

A manager losing their first three league matches in charge of a club is usually a cause for alarm but it doesn’t tell the full story here, as Bruno Lage has weirdly generated much optimism about his Wolves side after some well-rounded displays.

Offensively, Wolves boast the third-highest expected goals (xG) from open play tally (4.39), ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

At the back, they have the second-lowest xG from open play conceded (1.3) total despite having played against Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Tight at the back

Since Gameweek 1, Lage has largely set up in a back three system which allows Wolves to create superiority in defensive numbers out wide.

Not only in their own defensive third, Wolves were also compact higher up the pitch, not allowing any United players to be left unmarked. Over the last three Gameweeks, Wolves have conceded only 33 crosses from the flanks (the second-lowest in the league).

As Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) also found out in Gameweek 1, Wolves’ defensive solidity prevented the likes of Jadon Sancho (£9.2m) and Luke Shaw (£5.5m) from building any kind of momentum from the left flank.

Based on his heatmap, Sancho largely spent his time closer to the halfway line rather than the byline which suggests how successful Wolves were in keeping him quiet, limiting him to zero attempts on goal in the process.

Above: Jadon Sancho’s heatmap in Gameweek 3, from the Premium Members Area

The usually creative Shaw also failed to make meaningful offensive contributions, creating zero chances from open play.

Such a disruption in United’s overall build-up play ultimately resulted in Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) having only one shot inside the box whilst also creating only one chance – a significant drop-off in creative output for someone as influential as him.

With Ruben Neves (£5.5m) and Joao Moutinho (£5.0m) as the midfield shields, defending from the front has also been a recurrent theme in the early days of Lage’s tenure. Such a playing style allows Wolves to create a considerable amount of offensive turnovers in the opposition half which often leads to Wolves getting the ball quickly to Adama Traore (£6.0m), who can then launch a one-man counter.

However, despite this defensive toughness, they seemed to be letting in awkward goals that come out of nowhere. So far, they have been undone by a finish of the highest calibre from Jamie Vardy (£10.5m), a Dele Alli (£6.5m) penalty and a Mason Greenwood (£7.7m) goal from tight angle with an xG of 0.04, which suggests Wolves have been somewhat unlucky from a defensive standpoint.

If you are looking to invest in Wolves’ defensive options, Nelson Semedo (£4.9m) can be an excellent option as he’s able to potentially offer clean sheets as well as attacking returns, which we will touch upon shortly. Otherwise, Marcal or Conor Coady (both £4.5m) offer a slightly cheaper route to Wolves defence.

Strong attack

Moving onto the attack, Wolves also offer some of the best budget options in the game. The way they tend to overload up front in a 2-3-5 shape, with both full-backs pushed high up the pitch, makes Semedo an especially attractive defensive option.

