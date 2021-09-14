The best players to own and captain for opening round of UEFA Champions League Fantasy

UEFA Champions League Fantasy managers have just a few hours left to select their squads for the new season.

ATTACKS TO BACK

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Wednesday evening looks set to be the first game in which all of Lionel Messi (11m), Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (both 10.5m) start together. Club Brugge have been defensively poor so far this season, recently losing 6-1 to Gent and conceding 11 goals in seven Belgian Pro League games. PSG have been in searing attacking form in the league without their three superstars playing together, averaging over three goals per Ligue 1 game.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Having struggled with both defensive injuries and organisation, Marco Rose’s Borussia Dortmund seem to have resolved to outscoring the opponent. They have 13 goals in four Bundesliga matches, and Erling Haaland (11m) has five of those. Besiktas have been solid at the back domestically, but they haven’t faced a side of Dortmund’s attacking quality yet.

REAL MADRID

Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid just works. They’ve been incredible in front of goal in La Liga, with 13 goals in four games, and Karim Benzema (10m) has had a hand in nine of them. Vinicius Junior (8m) also has four goals and an assist. Inter have looked lacklustre at the back under Inzaghi, highlighted by a 2-2 draw with Sampdoria at the weekend, and Real are very well-placed to take advantage of that.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Another team who have been blitzing teams domestically. United are fresh off a 4-1 win at the weekend and start their campaign with a visit to Swiss side Young Boys, who are a shadow of their former selves without Gerardo Seaone at the helm. We’ll know their line-up before the deadline, with Jesse Lingard (6m) a great, cheap option if he starts. Aside from J-Lingz, Cristiano Ronaldo (11m) and Bruno Fernandes (10.5m) are incredible options at the top of their games.

DEFENCES TO BACK

CHELSEA

Thomas Tuchel’s men won this competition last season off the back of their incredible defence and this season has been no different so far. The only goal they’ve conceded in four Premier League games has been a penalty and if Zenit’s poor showing in the UCL is anything to go by, then this should be an easy night for Chelsea. Alongside their incredible defensive credentials, likely starting wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James (both 5.5m) are also great going forward, with James registering a goal and two assists in just one and a half PL games this season.

BENFICA

Jorge Jesus’ side have been imperious in the league so far, conceding just twice in five games. This should continue in their visit to Dynamo Kyiv. Odysseas Vlachodimos and Alex Grimaldo (both 4.5m) are the stand-out picks for this fixture. Grimaldo already has a goal and an assist in four Liga Bwin games.

WOLFSBURG

Wolfsburg have conceded just once in the Bundesliga this season and face a Lille side struggling for form after the departure of Christophe Galtier. Budget defenders Jerome Roussillon (4m), Maxence Lacroix and Kevin Mbabu (both 4.5m), as well as OOP gem Ridle Baku (5.5m) are all great options for this fixture.

SEVILLA

Julen Lopetegui’s men have conceded just once in La Liga this season and host a Salzburg side that they should be far superior to. Diego Carlos (4.5) was a balls recovered machine last season, whilst Marcos Acuna (4.5m) can get points at both ends. Yassine Bounou (5m) is a great option between the sticks, too.

ATTACKS TO AVOID

BARCELONA

They’ve been uninspiring so far without Messi and have just lost Martin Braithwaite (6m) to injury. A game against Bayern Munich isn’t the place to find your form going forward and they look likely to be outclassed at both ends by Julian Nagelsmann’s new side.

VILLARREAL

Another underwhelming La Liga attack, Villarreal have scored just twice in three La Liga games in 2021/22 and aren’t underperforming their expected goals (xG). They face an Atalanta side who are building up a real Champions League pedigree under Gian Piero Gasperini and will be hard to break down.

RB LEIPZIG

RBL haven’t yet found their rhythm under Jesse Marsch and face a Manchester City side who will be desperate to go one better than last season. Pep’s side are notoriously hard to break down and haven’t conceded a goal since the opening day of the season.

AJAX

Sporting Lisbon restricted Porto to just one shot at the weekend and are a very well-organised outfit, also playing at home. Ajax’s 4-0 Super Cup loss to PSV showed that they’re not at their best yet this season and I back Sporting to spring a surprise here and maybe even keep a clean sheet.

DEFENCES TO AVOID

INTER MILAN

As mentioned above, Real Madrid are in incredible attacking form under Carlo Ancelotti and Inter look unlikely to be able to deal with them without Antonio Conte.

RB LEIPZIG

Man City have conceded just once and scored 11 times in four Premier League games. Leipzig are fresh from a 4-1 loss to Bayern and lost 1-0 to a Wolfsburg side who’re relatively poor going forward before the international. Personally, I’d stay away from RBL all-round this week.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Very good going forward and very poor defensively, Dortmund have conceded at least two goals in every Bundesliga game they’ve played this season. Besiktas are a solid team who know how to score goals and there are much better options at the back than Marco Rose’s men.

BARCELONA

The last time they played Bayern they lost 8-2. This Barcelona side has arguably got worse, whilst that Bayern side has only improved. There are much better options out there than Blaugrana players this week.

CAPTAINCY

TUESDAY 14 SEPTEMBER

Captain Sensible: Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7 got a brace on his second Manchester United debut at the weekend and should be in the starting XI against Young Boys this afternoon.

Captain Differential (under 10% owned): Alvaro Morata (9.5m)

Malmo have lost two and drawn one of their last three games and, despite Juventus’ poor start to the season, they should still have too much for the Swedish side. Morata scored in the weekend loss to Napoli and should lineup alongside Paulo Dybala (9m) up front for the Old Lady this evening.

WEDNESDAY 15 SEPTEMBER

Captain Sensible: Erling Haaland

The Norwegian has got five Bundesliga goals and four assists in 2021/22. He’s part of an attacking side and has a great fixture to open the season.

Captain Differential (under 10% owned): Neymar

The lowest-owned of PSG’s front-three, Neymar had a great UCL campaign last season and should at least share set-pieces with Messi. A great differential choice.

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL

Five differential picks to give your squad an edge over your competitors.

Kevin de Bruyne (11m, 5% owned) – he’s back fit, so if he starts, he’s a great option against a poor RBL side.

(11m, 5% owned) – he’s back fit, so if he starts, he’s a great option against a poor RBL side. Marco Reus (8m, 4% owned) – Dortmund’s second most important attacker, he’s underperformed his xG so far in the league and will be key in a relatively easy game for Marco Rose’s side.

(8m, 4% owned) – Dortmund’s second most important attacker, he’s underperformed his xG so far in the league and will be key in a relatively easy game for Marco Rose’s side. Lassina Traore (6.5m, 1% owned) – the former Ajax man has four goals in his last five league games for Shakhtar and faces Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol. As one of the cheapest starting strikers in the game, he’s a great choice for Matchday 1.

(6.5m, 1% owned) – the former Ajax man has four goals in his last five league games for Shakhtar and faces Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol. As one of the cheapest starting strikers in the game, he’s a great choice for Matchday 1. Alex Grimaldo (4.5m, 1% owned) – A great option at both ends, Grimaldo is one of Benfica’s key players and should do well in their visit to Dynamo Kyiv.

(4.5m, 1% owned) – A great option at both ends, Grimaldo is one of Benfica’s key players and should do well in their visit to Dynamo Kyiv. Ridle Baku (5.5m, 0% owned) – with Mbabu back in the side, Baku will start as a right-winger against a Lille side who can’t find any form this season. Wolfsburg are great defensively and Baku is one of their most important players going forward, getting six goals and eight league assists last season.

