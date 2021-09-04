448
Champions League September 4

How to play UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football 2021/22 – a beginner’s guide

448 Comments
Share

The group stage of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign kicks off on September 14, just after Gameweek 4 in Fantasy Premier League – and the official Fantasy game for Europe’s premier club competition is now live (official game app here).

There are some incredible prizes on offer in this free-to-play Fantasy game, from UEFA Champions League final tickets to Playstation 5s and replica shirts.

And we’ve also launched the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 33TKWHOD07), offering you a chance to win extra game round and seasonal prizes beyond the above.

You can launch in right now to start your team tinkering, and unlimited transfers are allowed before play starts.

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

We’ll be bringing you more content on this game than ever before, with position-by-position guides over the next week and regular articles to follow when the action commences.

Once again it’s Liverpool, the two Manchester clubs and reigning champions Chelsea as the Premier League representatives amongst the 32 teams involved in this year’s tournament, with the six group stage matchdays all taking place before Christmas and the knockout rounds starting next February.

In this introductory piece, we’ll talk you through the basics of the game.

BRIEF RULES

To summarise the game in one sentence: UCL Fantasy managers get €100m to spend on a squad of 15 players, who earn points based on their on-field performances in the Champions League.

Anyone who has played Fantasy Premier League will have no trouble in picking the game up, as many of the rules are exactly the same or very similar:

  • An initial budget of €100m (which rises to €105m from the last 16 onwards)
  • Pick a squad of 15 players
  • No more than three players from each club (that threshold rises once the knockout stages begin)
  • Select a starting XI in a valid formation for every ‘matchday’ (the UCL equivalent of a ‘Gameweek’, which incorporates both the Tuesday and Wednesday fixtures)
  • Select a captain who earns double points
  • Make free transfers between matchdays

Those are the fundamentals but there are one or two quirks of the game that require a bit of explaining, which we will cover below.

SUBSTITUTIONS

If you prefer the hands-off approach to Fantasy management, auto-subs occur if any of your starting XI fail to feature and there is a playing substitute on your bench – providing that player doesn’t break the formation rules (a minimum of three defenders, two midfielders and one forward).

Where UCL Fantasy differs is that it also gives managers the chance to make manual substitutions instead.

After all matches on a single day (eg Tuesday) have finished and before the next matches within that matchday kick off (eg Wednesday), UCL Fantasy managers can:

  • Replace a maximum of four players (unless they have been sent off), with any of their substitutes whose teams are yet to play within the matchday.
  • Change their captain to another player from their squad whose team is yet to play. The original captain’s double points will be lost and the new captain’s score for that matchday will be doubled.

As an example, say you have selected Mason Greenwood (€8.0m) for Manchester United’s matchday 1 clash with Young Boys on Tuesday 14 September.

If the United forward fails to feature or returns a middling score of, say, two points, you can then replace him with one of your substitutes who is in action on Wednesday 15 September.

TRANSFERS

As we mentioned earlier, free transfers are allowed between matchdays.

Like in Fantasy Premier League, UCL Fantasy managers can roll a maximum of one free transfer – although only in the group stage.

For every transaction you make beyond your quota of free transfers, you’ll take a hit of four points.

The below table details how many moves are allowed at each stage of the competition:

PhaseNumber of free transfers
Before the group stage beginsUnlimited
Matchday 1–62 per matchday
Between Matchday 6 and round of 16 1st legUnlimited
Before round of 16 2nd leg3
Before quarter-final 1st leg5
Before quarter-final 2nd leg3
Before semi-final 1st leg5
Before semi-final 2nd leg3
Before final5
CHIPS
FFScout Head-to-Head Leagues 2020/21 season review

There are two chips available to UCL Fantasy managers: Wildcard and Limitless.

These chips can be used only once per season and, once played, can’t be cancelled.

Wildcard

As in FPL, the Wildcard gives you the chance to change your squad as much as you like. When you play it you can make free unlimited transfers and any players you transfer in will stay in your squad once that matchday has finished.

Limitless

Limitless is the equivalent of FPL’s Free Hit chip and gives managers the chance to change their squad for one matchday only.

Once the matchday has finished, your squad will return to how it was before you played the Limitless chip.

Rather excitingly, there are no budget restrictions when activating Limitless – so, should you wish, you can pack your squad with the most expensive assets in the game.

SCORING SYSTEM

Again, the scoring system is a very familiar one.

Most of the player actions and the points on offer tally with FPL, although there are one or two notable differences.

A goal scored from outside the box gets an additional point, for example, while the acts of winning and conceding a penalty are rewarded and punished respectively.

Players also gain points through ball recoveries, which gives the more defensive-minded players a chance to rack up a tidy score.

Over 40% of Jorginho‘s (€6.0m) 2020/21 points total in UCL Fantasy was made up by recoveries, for example.

ActionPoints
All players
Appearance1
Playing at least 60 minutes (includes points mentioned above)2
Goals scored from outside the box (in addition to points for scoring)1
Assist3
Every three balls recovered1
Winning a penalty2
Conceding a penalty-1
Missing a penalty-2
Yellow card-1
Red card (includes yellow card deduction)-3
Scoring an own goal-2
Goalkeepers
Scoring a goal6
Saving a penalty5
Keeping a clean sheet (must play at least 60 minutes)4
For every three saves1
For every two goals conceded-1
Defenders
Scoring a goal6
Keeping a clean sheet (must play at least 60 minutes)4
For every two goals conceded-1
Midfielders
Scoring a goal5
Keeping a clean sheet (must play at least 60 minutes)1
Forwards
Scoring a goal4

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE AND WIN PRIZES

There are two types of league in UCL Fantasy: Private and Global.

Private leagues

Private leagues give you the chance to battle for bragging rights among your friends, family and colleagues.

To create a league, go to ‘Leagues’ and select ‘Create a league’. Then invite others to join by sharing the league code.

You can also reactivate your leagues from previous seasons in the ‘Leagues’ section.

We have set up our own mini-league, the details of which are below.

We will be giving away prizes in the form of Premium Memberships, the first batch of which will be dished out to our top five after the group stage has ended – and there will be more to follow when the knockout rounds get underway.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE HERE

Select ‘Leagues’, ‘Join a League’ and enter the following code: 33TKWHOD07

A full prize breakdown is coming soon but the giveaways will include Amazon vouchers and Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships.

Global leagues

Your team will be automatically included in the following leagues:

  • The overall leaderboard with all other players around the world
  • A league with other players from your country
  • A league with other players who support the same Champions League team as you

MAIN GAME PRIZES

In the main UCL Fantasy game, prizes are awarded after every matchday, after the group stage, after the knockout stages and after the final.

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League final and a Playstation 5 console are up for grabs, with a full breakdown available in the ‘Prizes’ tab on the game’s website.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

448 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Son-dance Kid
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Is getting Lukaku instead of Ronaldo (on a FT)

    A. Trying to be too clever
    B. A legitimate shout

    Assume WC intact

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      With WC intact you might aswell get Ronaldo for the next 3. On a WC I’d consider Lukaku though

      Open Controls
    3. Hits Magnet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I don;t think Utd getting Ronaldo will fix all the creativity issues they had last week .... the movement of the ball and spirit just wasn't as good as the other top teams.... I don't see Ronaldo outscoring Lukaku with the way Chelsea put balls into the 6 yard box from out wide, I'd expect him to score 30+ goals which will be a lot more than Ronaldo (and Salah)

      Open Controls
      1. Sanchit
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Nobody's sticking with the player for the whole season.
        Who do you think scores more in the next 3 gameweeks?

        Open Controls
    4. DIMITRIS
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      If Ronaldo has ever thought us one thing about him it's that he's as fixture proof as it gets. I mean, we're talking about top goalscorer in HISTORY, who scored as he liked against prime Barca and he's also scoring as he pleases even at 36. I'm getting him in my team and keeping until the end of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Get them both imho.

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
    5. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. NUFCAndrew
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Adama or Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Toss a coin. Both are potentially good, I have Adama but I'm aware its a punt.

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Sarr if playing safe.

      Open Controls
    3. The Son-dance Kid
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Wolves easy fixture list is so long that you have the ability to wait 1 or 2 weeks to see which Wolves player is better to get in, then make the switch

      Open Controls
    4. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Sarr, easily.

      Open Controls
    5. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Sarr, on pens

      Open Controls
  3. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Trincao is tempting, but think I have to go safe with Sarr, Norwich/Newcastle in next 3 is great.

    Open Controls
    1. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      He looks tasty but worry Podence could steal minutes

      Open Controls
  4. Hits Magnet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    If we had a poll to decide the top 4 in the PL this season, plus the best defense and the top goal scorer I've no doubt it would be heavily loaded with Chelsea selections but yet they don't seem to feature heavily in Teams/WC teams .......... plus if Chelsea hadn't got a player sent off last week I think they would have bet LFC at Anfield but yet Salah/TAA are essential but chelsea cover is not??

    Have Werner and Havertz's performances last year (letting everybody down) soured us to picking Chelsea players or do we just not like them?

    Surely the younger and fitter Lukaku scores more goals than Ronaldo and surely Chelsea record more clean sheets than everybody this year with Kante and 3 Centre backs, and hence surely a chelsea full back is the highest scoring defender this year???

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Whats ur top 4 and top scorer and assister prediction ?

      Open Controls
      1. Hits Magnet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        I think Chelsea win the league, have most clean sheets and Lukaku scores 30+ goals... a lot from wing backs crosses

        Ronaldo 20-25 goals and if Utd are still in Champs league doesn't play twice a week every week , whereas Lukaku does

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I agree that Chelsea are favorites for the title and will probably have the best def record, but most people are waiting till gw7 fixture swing to move for their assets, Im not sure Lukaku hits 30 in the league maybe 20-25 so still a great option and I think this week he could be the best option but over the next 3 till gw7 Ronaldo probably edges it imo, then a swap to Lukaku would be my move.

          In terms of Game time Im not sure, Tuchel is a master rotater but where does Lukaku fall in those terms is tough to say and Ole is more of a pushover I dont know how he will handle Ronaldos game time it will be to be seen, I think they will hit similar goal tallies though.

          So it I would say Chelsea assets are on people minds but waiting for the fixture swing and Ronaldo fever is causing people to overlook Lukaku. Def will be picked up as soon as the swing happens imo.

          Open Controls
        2. Zen Arcade
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          30 goals in the league? That’s a tall order.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Most is 25 so far.

            Hits Magnet is the exact ill-informed but loud sort of person that ruins a bit of decent chat

            Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Lukaku might be younger but he ain't fitter and he didn't manage to score more goals than Ronaldo last season.

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Lukaku is much fitter than Ronaldo at the moment. Ronaldo is an out and out poacher nowadays. It will depend on service. If United build their whole team around Ronaldo like Juve did then he’ll score bags. If not Lukaku will. Lukaku got more goal contributions last year too

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Lukaku has never been fitter than Ronaldo in his career, and I like them both. Why now?
          Ronaldo had played for Juve this season, played for Portugal.

          Open Controls
        2. BIG TONES
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Ronaldo scoring on International duty though. Seems in decent nick?

          Open Controls
    3. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      everyone just waiting for GW7, and then it will be James/Chilwell + Mount + Kaku in every team.

      Open Controls
    4. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      For me Chelsea, City and Liverpool are by far the best 3 in the league and arguably the world. Problem is their next 3 aren’t great. Same with City. I’m looking at 1 Chelsea and 1 City now on WC and can bring in another GW7/8

      Open Controls
    5. The Son-dance Kid
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Do we know who Chelsea's back 4 is? Particularly once CL starts.

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        James • Azpi • Christensen • Rudiger • Chilwell

        Open Controls
        1. Hits Magnet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          I think this will be it .... not sure how much it will rotate first half of season .... I think this will be the league starting lineup nearly every week IMO

          Open Controls
      2. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        back 5 and first choice will likely be James and Chilwell at WB and Azpi Silva Rudiger at CB

        But Tuchel rotates alot so Christensen will get mins as will Alonso

        Tuchel picks his team based on opposition for the most part.

        Open Controls
    6. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I'll be keeping an eye on James once the bad fixtures pass. There is no need to get onto their defence until the fixtures clear.

      When it comes to any premium asset I would also be hesitant to pick them when the fixtures are rough. Its ok if you already have them but unless you're on a WC, I wouldn't do extensive surgery to my team to get them in, nor trigger a WC all of a sudden to do so.

      Open Controls
    7. Bennerman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Did you say fitter Lukaku than Ronaldo? Erm... wtf?

      Open Controls
    8. Hits Magnet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Ronaldo and Fernades played against a poor Ireland team on Wednesday (we only drew with Azerbejan tonight) and they we're great and created very little and didn't overly trouble the backline for most of the game.
      I know on paper Ronaldo scored twice in Injury time but he just stood in the Ireland box for the whole second half and didn't run a yard .... plus the Irish lads just faded in the last 5 mins due a lack of first team football lately. It didn't really reflect how ineffective the 2 Utd players were together

      Open Controls
      1. Hits Magnet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        *were not great 🙁

        Open Controls
      2. Bennerman
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        I watched the game as well. He stood in the box, you say... doesn't matter, he scored both goals and won the game, after all that time he was the sharpest one to move ahead and win the headers.

        Was he a bit lazy and lucky for the other hundreds and hundreds of goals maybe?

        Rubbish.

        Open Controls
        1. Hits Magnet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Portugal had over 70% of the posession (80+ in second half) and they crossed the ball into the box for 40 mins and eventually Ronaldo got a header on target .... he beat Coleman and Egan to score his goals..... this won't be what he faces in the PL with UTD .... he should have gone to City if he wanted this

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Ok, fine. So he scored two goals in that game, he's scored 700 or whatever it is so far, and 'Hits Magnet' knows better?

            Open Controls
    9. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Interesting thoughts, I just want to see the options you'd consider.

      Can only really have 2 out of Ron, Salah and Lukaku- most are picking the first two.

      Why pick Mount when you can have Jota/Torres? They've got so many mids it looks like Tuchel Roulette.

      Everyone has TAA and then which Chelsea defender would you pick? Who's nailed?

      Open Controls
    10. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      They'll be very popular soon. Those on wildcards not investing will want them come gw7

      Open Controls
    11. Sanchit
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I agree!
      But we've also got to play the fixtures, right?
      Come GW7, I'd be surprised if every team here doesn't have Lukaku and James

      Open Controls
  5. Optimus.
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Seriously? Why was that deleted

    Open Controls
  6. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Which team is better ?
    A-
    Sanchez (Begović)
    Shaw , Dias , Reguilón
    (livra ,Williams )
    Salah, Raphina, Benrahma, Gray (Sissoko)
    Ronaldo, Lukaku ©, Antonio
    B-
    Sanchez (Begović)
    TAA , Ayling /Coady , White
    (livra ,Williams )
    Salah, Raphina, Traoré, Sarr (Allan)
    Ronaldo, Lukaku ©, Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. wagner is king
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A)

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      A but no TAA is risky

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thxx

        Open Controls
    3. Hits Magnet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      B but I'd change Sarr to Gray and use cash to improve 1 defender

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Great advice

        Open Controls
  7. wagner is king
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    9m to spend on a starter and bench player.

    A) Christensen & Brandon Williams

    B) Eric dier and Ben white

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Christensen isnt nailed but will get some games and Dier is also questionable once Romero comes in so I would reassess those options once

      Also what is the rest of ur defence

      Open Controls
      1. wagner is king
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        liv (£4m) matip (£5m) coady (4.5)

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          with Liv already in place I would lean towrads 2 4.5s that rotate well, but once ge 7 comes around you will want chelsea def also so its a tough one Im guessing u have 3 premiums in place then u have to make sacrifices so two 4.5s would be my suggestion

          Open Controls
    2. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Hits Magnet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'd pick a Wolves defender for 4.5m and play him every week and just take one of the starting 4m defenders as emergency cover

      Open Controls
  8. Miami Monkey
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Sanchez (Gunn)
    TAA White Livramento (Amartey Tsimikas)
    Salah Bruno Son Benrahma Sarr
    DCL Antonio (Obafemi)

    1 FT, 0.8 ITB

    I brought in DCL for a hit last week (due to having Watkins still), so it's kind of annoying to drop him for Ronaldo. Hold this week? Or DCL/Bruno --> Ronaldo/Anyone 7.0-8.0 gives cash ITB to fix the defense or upgrade another mid to Raphina down the line. Or switch to 343 Obafemi/Bruno --> Ronaldo/4.5mid, which then only leaves 0.3 ITB to work on the rest of the team. I feel like the current 352 gives better team balance, but I just don't wanna transfer out DCL so soon. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  9. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    What’s the story with DCL. Will he play?

    Open Controls
    1. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Think so this GW but worry is he might need a few weeks at some point

      Open Controls
  10. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    So this is where I’m ending up with the wildcard at the minute:

    Sanchez - Steele
    TAA - Coleman - ? - Livra - Williams
    Salah - Jota - ? - ? - Sissoko
    CR7 - Antonio - ?

    Who to complete…
    A) R James - Gray - Torres - Bamford
    B) Semedo - Sarr - Torres - Bamford
    C) Semedo - Trincao/Gray - Torres - DCL
    D) R James - Raphinha - Torres - Pukki
    E) Semedo - Raphinha - Son - 4.5 fwd

    Cheers all

    Open Controls
    1. Netley Lucas
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Exact funding for these 4 spots would be so much better.

      Open Controls
  11. Hits from the Bong
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    A. Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA James Livramento (Williams Duffy)
    Salah Raphina Benrahma Gray (McArthur)
    Ronaldo Lukaku Antonio

    B. Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA James Shaw (Livramento Duffy)
    Salah Raphina Benrahma Jota (McArthur)
    Ronaldo DCL Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Gunneryank
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I like B better because of the balance. A isn't a bad squad but starting Livramento and Gray would make me nervous.

      Open Controls
  12. BIG TONES
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    For -4?

    Ings, Mahrez, Buendia* > Ronaldo, Ferran, Sarr

    Note, I could just do the first two transfers for free, but might as well bin Buendia as he's a non starter for the foreseeable.

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Would consider this yeah. The chance you recoup the hit seems good. Right lol?

      Open Controls
      1. BIG TONES
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I'm thinking I will recoup the hit as Buendia is more or less a -2 given he won't be playing. Only thinking point is Ferran isn't nailed for City, but they haven't purchased a striker so...

        Open Controls
        1. Gunneryank
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          I'm taking a chance on Torres too. I'm gonna keep expectations low, and not kneejerk him out. When City bully the weaker teams, he might do something similar to what he did to the Arse.

          Problem is 2 terrible fixtures in the next 4, so i might take the long view with him.

          Open Controls
          1. BIG TONES
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Think I'll punt on Torres for Leicester and Soton and assess after that. Really good value at 7.1

            Open Controls
    2. Gunneryank
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Also it would depend if you can field a squad you like without the hit for the GW.

      Open Controls
      1. BIG TONES
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        I could field a team without the hit, but backing Sarr to do well with the good fixtures. Also on pens (I think) with Deeney gone.

        Open Controls
        1. Gunneryank
          53 mins ago

          Oh THAT'S why people like Sarr so much on here. I haven't watched them play much. How does he look in open play?

          Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      I think could well pay off so yes

      Open Controls
  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Is carrying free transfer and playing this team the sensible play here and ignore Ronaldo for now - what moves would you be thinking?

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Coufal
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma
    Ings Antonio

    Foster Ayling Tsimikas Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. BIG TONES
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Depends what your moves would be to Ronaldo?

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ings to Ronaldo and Bruno to Torres-4 ( Jota probably want if Firmino out a while but means -8 to move out Tsimikas)

        Open Controls
        1. BIG TONES
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I probably would for the long term as Ronaldo is going to take pens, of which United tend to get a lot of. Just be prepared for Bruno to potentially burn you in the first week, he can just as easily score well in the Newcastle game from open play.

          Open Controls
    2. Gunneryank
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Solid squad, except you don't want Ings surely? Villa's fixtures turn very poor, starting with this week's worse case scenario: Chelsea away.

      Open Controls
  14. KUN_DE_BRU_YNE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    A) Reguilon + white
    B) Tierney + Dier

    Open Controls
    1. Hooliganah
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  15. Hooliganah
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Will you wildcard if you got two FT?

    Open Controls
    1. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I think the wildcard decision should be made independently of the FT situation.

      Open Controls
    2. Gunneryank
      1 hour ago

      It's all dependent on what you want. With no context we can't answer this. I am mostly likely going to WC because i am not set up for the future and i have 7 moves that vastly improve how much i like my team and chances. How many FTs i have becomes irrelevant.

      Open Controls
      1. Hooliganah
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        That is because if i am using two Ft i can actually just do ings to ronaldo and bruno to torres

        Or ings to luk and bruno to greenwood.

        But see below my wildcard team.

        Open Controls
  16. Hooliganah
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Wildcard team

    Sanchez
    Digne cresswell white
    Salah son gray greenwood
    Jimmy antonio luk

    Subs steele esr veltman livra

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Looks pretty good- rather
      DCL ( if fit) and Coufal over Jiménez and Cresswell

      Open Controls
      1. Hooliganah
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        I will prefer cresswell though still.

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          51 mins ago

          Fair enough- just not convinced Jiménez got confidence back after horrific head injury

          Open Controls
          1. Hooliganah
            • 4 Years
            48 mins ago

            True on this though. Still thinking if i should! A huge differential though but whether i should do it this week .

            If i am not using wildcard

            This is my team. Isit okay?

            Sanchez
            White taa shaw
            Salah son greenwood esr townsend
            Antonio luk

            Subs foster veltman townsend oba

            Open Controls
            1. Gandalf
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              41 mins ago

              No WC needed

              Open Controls
              1. Gunneryank
                40 mins ago

                Agree. I like this better.

                Open Controls
    2. Gunneryank
      41 mins ago

      Nice! See, context 🙂

      I like it generally speaking, but I'm not in for Arsenal defenders myself, and I'm not a huge fan of relying on West Ham and Everton defensive assets. No 'Big 6' defenders in other words.

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      what is your current team?

      Open Controls
      1. Hooliganah
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Current team
        Sanchez
        White taa shaw
        Salah son bruno esr townsend
        Antonio ings

        Subs: foster livra veltman oba

        So if using 2ft will be
        Ings to luk bruno to greenwood

        The thing is i dont know if townsend will start if nt will need to start veltman then

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          I think I would take a -4

          Ings, Bruno, Oba to Ron, DCL & Allan

          Open Controls
          1. Hooliganah
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Not enough funds to do that.
            Anw i can minus 4 . With my above 2ft and also maybe townsend to traore?

            Open Controls
            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              i think you need to get rid of Oba and bring in a nailed starter that you can afford - Bam, Jim, Richa, Toney, Wilson etc

              Open Controls
              1. Hooliganah
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yeah but it will mean i need to use wildcard actually which i thinking nt to do it this week first

                Open Controls
  17. Gunneryank
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Question for the esteemed Scout hivemind: How much bearing does the ICT index on the game site have on player evaluation, in your mind?

    They make it sound comprehensive, but i suspect it's a generally good, broad gauge of how a player compares with his peers, and not much more.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Sort by ICT and you see most of the highest point scorers. Traore could have plenty of points if he could score.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
        32 mins ago

        Oooooh i see. Haven't done that before. Explains a lot actually. Like the love affair with Traoré and Sarr.

        Do we know any other context on how that number that is generated?

        Cheers and thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          It's a very complex system that covers about 40 different game events so it's not really something that is easy to understand fully - but as a basic rule I would ignore influence as it ties in too closely with simply previous points. Creativity = assists and threat = shots and therefore potentially goals is the extremely simple breakdown. Again we see Jiminez as top for creativity among strikers which reflects what we're seeing with Wolves as a narrow 3 up top where Trincao and Traore play off him and end up getting the shots - so Traore has sky high Threat. So we can expect the most likely combination of points when they arrive to be Jiminez (A) Traore (G) based on ICT.

          Open Controls
      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        28 mins ago

        This. Anybody who has high ICT but few points (Traore/Jiminez) is unlucky/wasteful/due. Anybody with high points but low ICT (Ings) is lucky/clinical/unlikely to sustain. I plan to bring in Jimi for Ings this week based on ICT rank and my belief that the points will come now Wolves fixtures soften.

        Open Controls
        1. Gunneryank
          23 mins ago

          Yeah and what we see on the pitch seems to bear this out. How they haven't scored a goal is madness.

          Open Controls
  18. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    A. Tierney + Gray

    B Any 4.5M Def + Raphinha/Traore

    Currently thinking Rico Henry and White

    Open Controls
  19. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    so the likes of Gray, Traore & Sarr are now the popular choices for midfield starting spots in many squads … mmm …

    Open Controls
    1. Optimus.
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Only for those squeezing in 3 premiums

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
        28 mins ago

        This ^

        Open Controls
  20. jay01
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Assuming Firmino is out, who do you think scores more over next 4?

    A) Jota
    B) Trent

    Open Controls
    1. Atletico Junior
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      TAA

      Open Controls
  21. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    GW7 seems the best time for WC. When is the second International break?

    Open Controls
    1. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I don't see much difference using it now or then, leeds wolves and chelsea with the fixture swings, chelsea assets are quite easily attainable, as are leeds and wolves.

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I will offload some pool and united asset on WC 7 and jump on Chelsea assets. Plus by that time things would be clear regarding cheaper options.

        Open Controls
      2. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Will get Jota and Ronaldo till then.

        Open Controls
        1. Salah’s Sonnet
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I see your point but Pool assets are the type you keep all season no? The cheaper options for me have already emerged and only rising in price, i dunno who else there could be to rer their heads apart from Sarr perhaps, and leaving Jota/Ronaldo until GW 7 is costly imo, especially if Firmino is out.

          Open Controls
  22. Salah’s Sonnet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Quick question folks, does it look like Tanganga is nailed in that Spurs side? Got 4.5 spare for adefender, just messing about with a WC draft.
    cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      They just bought a defender for his spot.

      Open Controls
      1. Salah’s Sonnet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ahhh yes i thought there was a ruffle of the feathers there, just wasn't sure, cheers TM, maybe just Coady then for that spot.

        Open Controls
    2. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior has joined spurs

      Open Controls
      1. Salah’s Sonnet
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers buddy, wow thats quite the name isn't it! 🙂

        Open Controls
  23. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    I'm drumk.

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
      56 mins ago

      Go back to sheep.

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        41 mins ago

        I'm a a wolve innit though!
        #

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          40 mins ago

          Wolfe

          Open Controls
      2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Hang on Google

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          37 mins ago

          I'm a Wolf innit. 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. Optimus.
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        You Alreet sir? How you doing? 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Optimus.
          • 10 Years
          45 mins ago

          Shes working in the morning, shes not going to betoo s happy when i wake her in half hours time

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            44 mins ago

            😆 Oh my life!

            Open Controls
          2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            39 mins ago

            Goin' to the Bournemouth air show tomoz and an drinking the wine that in the hammock. I don't know if I can replace it because my bank account always says I have -4

            Open Controls
            1. Optimus.
              • 10 Years
              36 mins ago

              Could you not just strean the Bournmouth air show and watch it from your couch while drinking the wine?

              Open Controls
              1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                • 4 Years
                33 mins ago

                She has a thing for jet fighters and it turns her on, when the Euro fighter comes on with the sonic boom boom she does a Harry met Sally thing, I can't miss it.
                It will be a good day 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Optimus.
                  • 10 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Nice.. I presume you have Top Gun 2 prebooked?

                  Open Controls
                  1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                    • 4 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    😆

                    Open Controls
                2. Bennerman
                  • 3 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  vomit

                  Open Controls
                  1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Can you make sur you do that in your face nappie please. tx

                    Open Controls
                3. Gunneryank
                  13 mins ago

                  The Eurofighter is a mean piece of business. Beautiful plane too. Of course, here in the colonies we have the F-22...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bennerman
                    • 3 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Just search Eurofighter to see how many things went wrong. And how out of date it is.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gunneryank
                      just now

                      I have seen some of that yeah. It still seems like it's a perfectly reasonable 4th gen multirole platform without stealth characteristics.

                      Open Controls
                  2. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Majestic, took my breathe away!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bennerman
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Breath. It's breath.

                      Open Controls
                      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        ok, maybe I'll come up for some air as long as the MSM aint spraying their BS all over town again.

                        Open Controls
    3. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      I wouldn’t describe myself as sober either. First time in a club since COVID, pop punk / metal from the DJs was very good.

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yeh this over-hyped flu shite is a drag innit, I love a bit of headbangin' but I'm a Mod/Punk 70's asparagus at heart.

        Open Controls
        1. Zen Arcade
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Love some ‘70s punk (plus ‘80s punk, that’s my fav era)!

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            There's something about Punk that transcends the middle class art school twoddle that fiddled with the working class frustrations that really caught me up. tbh.

            Open Controls
            1. Gunneryank
              1 min ago

              I love this same attitude but from a metal application. Grew up on the golden age of metal in the 80's/90's. We don't forget our punk roots (among other roots). Metal til i die.

              Open Controls
        2. Bennerman
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Over-hyped flu? Tens of thousands in this country alone have died

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Ban

            Open Controls
      2. Optimus.
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Nice one, sounds great

        Open Controls
  24. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    So last time before I’m priced out of this decision- should I WC from this:

    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Amartey*
    Salah - Torres - Raphinha - Benrahma
    Ronaldo - DCL - Antonio

    (Steele - Tsimikas* - Brownhil - Omobamidele*) - 1.8 ITB (on a -4)

    to this:

    Sanchez
    TAA - Reguilón - Livramento
    Salah - Raphinha - Benrahma - Gray
    Ronaldo - Lukaku - Antonio

    (Foster - Duffy - Bissouma - Williams)

    Yay or nay? Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      I wouldn’t. The squads are much of a muchness.

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd roll and reassess in a few weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Would be the logical choice… cheers!

        Open Controls
    3. C0YS
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    4. Gunneryank
      2 mins ago

      No way. Good team.

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  25. C0YS
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wildcard or no? May about to get priced out if I don't pull the trigger now.

    Ings / Benrahma / Shaw / Coufal / Tsimikas ---> Ronaldo / Torres / Tanganga / Ayling / Williams

    Current team:
    Sanchez
    TAA / Shaw / Coufal / Tsimikas / Livramento
    Salah / Greenwood / Son / Benrahma / Gray
    Ings / Antonio / 4.5

    Potential team:
    Sanchez
    TAA / Tanganga / Ayling / Williams / Livramento
    Salah / Greenwood / Son / Torres / Gray
    Ronaldo / Antonio / 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
      9 mins ago

      I wouldn't. First team is fine. Can you just use FTs for Ron?

      Open Controls
      1. C0YS
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks. Can do it with a -4, it's the Torres & Tanganga transfers I wouldn't be able to do if they were to rise and if Tsimikas were to fall.

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Tanganga has probably lost his spot to the new signing.

          Open Controls
    2. Cantonesque
      4 mins ago

      I like it - similar to where I am and you're making me wonder about going Son instead of DCL now.

      Tanganga problematic though, I thought I was clever getting in early on him but then Spurs bought Emerson and he seems too risky. Look at Wolves 4.5s instead?

      Open Controls
      1. C0YS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Gotta say there seems to be a lot of value in the mid players (as there usually is).

        Re. Tanganga, he seems nailed for next week at least, I reckon a clean sheet is highly likely. Have enough depth to reassess if need be.

        Open Controls
  26. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Risers: Reguilón (5.2)

    Fallers: Firmino (8.8)

    Open Controls
  27. Sanchit
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    RMWCT

    A bit different, spending high on defence.

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA Robbo Shaw Digne (Williams)
    Salah Raphinha Benrahama (4.5 4.5)
    Ronaldo DCL Antonio

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.