Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 5?

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) looks to be the leading captain candidate for Gameweek 5, but are there any viable alternatives to the Egyptian for this upcoming round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action?

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 5 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of today’s 18:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see from the current results, Salah is the runaway leader of the Gameweek 5 captain poll. The Egyptian midfielder has accumulated 60.4% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Only one other player has garnered more than 10% of votes at this stage, with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) in second place, backed by 14.74% of users.

Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) occupies third place with 4.9% of votes, with Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) behind the Leeds United man, with 4.45% and 2.47% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH AND SADIO MANE

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Salah (17) Fernandes (20) Mane (3) 2 Salah (3) Fernandes (1) Mane (8) 3 Son (10) Antonio (11) Fernandes (2) 4 Ronaldo (13) Salah (8) Lukaku (13)

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT