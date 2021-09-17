14
Captain Sensible September 17

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 5?

14 Comments
Share

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) looks to be the leading captain candidate for Gameweek 5, but are there any viable alternatives to the Egyptian for this upcoming round of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action?

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 5 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of today’s 18:30 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see from the current results, Salah is the runaway leader of the Gameweek 5 captain poll. The Egyptian midfielder has accumulated 60.4% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Only one other player has garnered more than 10% of votes at this stage, with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) in second place, backed by 14.74% of users.

Patrick Bamford (£7.9m) occupies third place with 4.9% of votes, with Romelu Lukaku (£11.6m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) behind the Leeds United man, with 4.45% and 2.47% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH AND SADIO MANE

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 5?

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek1st2nd3rd
1Salah (17)Fernandes (20)Mane (3)
2Salah (3)Fernandes (1)Mane (8)
3Son (10)Antonio (11)Fernandes (2)
4Ronaldo (13)Salah (8)Lukaku (13)
The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 5: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Few hours till deadline and I still can’t decide on a formation for my WC team. Which one looks more solid?

    A) 3-4-3
    Sanchez
    TAA - Marçal - Duffy/Livra/Williams (fixture-based rotation)
    Salah - Raphinha - Benrahma - Gray
    Ronaldo - Lukaku - Bamford

    or

    B) 4-4-2
    Sanchez
    TAA - R. James - Marçal - White
    Salah - Jota - Raphinha - Gray
    Ronaldo - Lukaku

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Rep Poulette
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    2. George James
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Similarish teams (see below)

      I like B for you mate

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. MysticMac17
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on the team this week? Only have 0.1 ITB so can't do Antonio to Bamford. Was thinking of rolling. The other option is doing Christensen to Semedo but feel that's a bit knee jerk as Christensen didn't play last week cause he played 3 games in international break.

    Sanchez
    Matip Christensen Williams Duffy
    Salah Greenwood Jota Sarr
    Lukaku Ronaldo

    Subs: Sissoko, Livramento, Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. George James
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks great. roll

      Open Controls
    2. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Looks solid, bank the FT

      Open Controls
  3. George James
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best option to fill gaps on WC

    Sanchez / Steele
    TAA • James • Semedo • Livramen • William
    Salah• Jota • Gray • Mcarthur • XXX
    Ronaldo • XXX • XXX

    A) Lukaku / Scarlett / Raphina (442)

    B) Bamford / Jimenez / Torres (343)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B is a nice all round but A I think will get more points just for Lukaku

      Open Controls
      1. George James
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers BB.

        With B I will do CR7 to Ronaldo GW7 or 8

        Open Controls
  4. Bobby_Baggio
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Evening all. Which one please? 1.2m ITB. Cheers all.

    Sanchez
    Coufal - TAA - Shaw - White
    Salah - Jota - Raph - Benrahma
    Toney - Ronaldo

    Livramento - Brownhill - Antonio

    A) Save
    B) Coufal > Marcal
    C) Coufal + Toney > Marcal + Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. Rep Poulette
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Morning 🙂
      C

      Open Controls
  5. Hazardous1983
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Saka to raphina for a hit worth it

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No but depends on rest of your team

      Open Controls
  6. Hazardous1983
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Front 6 are

    Salah sarr jota saka ronaldo bamford

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.