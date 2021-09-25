Raphinha and Digne passed fit to start as Antonio returns from ban

Following the lunchtime double-header at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford, four more Premier League matches kick off at 15:00 BST: Everton v Norwich City, Leeds United v West Ham United, Leicester City v Burnley and Watford v Newcastle United.

There were injury worries aplenty for Leeds going into this afternoon’s game but Raphinha makes a swift recovery from a hip problem and starts at Elland Road.

Luke Ayling isn’t involved, however, and Jack Harrison is only among the substitutes.

Patrick Bamford was ruled out of this fixture with an ankle problem.

West Ham bring back Michail Antonio after the striker served a one-match ban last weekend, with Nikola Vlasic the man to make way.

Watford are unchanged from the team that beat Norwich, while Newcastle make just one alteration from their draw with Leeds as Federico Fernandez replaces the injured Jamaal Lascelles. Joe Willock had been ruled out this match by Steve Bruce but is fit to feature from kick-off.

There is just a single change to the Everton side that lost 3-0 to Aston Villa in their last league outing, with Jordan Pickford back to replace Asmir Begovic between the posts. Lucas Digne has shaken off a midweek calf problem and starts.

Daniel Farke makes two changes to the Norwich City side that lost 3-1 to Watford, with Pierre Lees-Melou and Ben Gibson replacing Billy Gilmour and Milot Rashica. The Canaries appear to have stuck with the wing-back system they employed in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Ademola Lookman makes his first Premier League start for Leicester. He replaces the benched James Maddison in Brendan Rodgers’ only change from Gameweek 5.

Sean Dyche has made two tweaks, with summer signing Maxwel Cornet and Matej Vydra coming in for Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon.

Subs: Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gordon, Davies, Branthwaite, Simms, Dobbin.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Kabak, Williams, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Sargent.

Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Cooper, Cresswell, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Klich, Dallas, James, Rodrigo.

Subs: Hjelde, Drameh, Harrison, McCarron, Greenwood, Klaesson, Roberts, Gelhardt, Summerville.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Diop, Dawson, Johnson, Kral, Noble, Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare, Lookman, Vardy, Barnes.

Subs: Ward, Castagne, Evans, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Maddison, Pérez, Iheanacho, Daka.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Cornet, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Vydra, Wood.

Subs: Barnes, Lennon, Collins, Cork, Hennessey, Bardsley, Thomas, Pieters, Gudmundsson.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Rose, Sissoko, Kucka, Sarr, Cleverley, Dennis, King.

Subs: Elliot, Sema, Tufan, Masina, Etebo, Kabasele, Ngakia, Hernandez, Pedro.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Fernandez, Hayden, Ritchie, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Gillespie, Lewis, Fraser, Gayle, Hendrick, Murphy, Anderson, Krafth, Schar

