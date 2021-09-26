Traore and Trincao benched as Lage makes changes for Southampton clash

Gameweek 6 continues with Southampton hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.
Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.
The Saints makes one change from the XI that drew 0-0 at Manchester City last weekend, with Mohammed Salisu (£4.5m) replacing Jack Stephens (£4.5m), who is set to be out for up to three months with a knee injury.
That means another start for budget defender Tino Livramento (£4.2m), with Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) and Che Adams (£6.9m) leading the line in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s 4-2-2-2 formation.
As for Wolves, Bruno Lage makes three changes from the side that lost 2-0 at home to Brentford in Gameweek 5.
Adama Traore (£6.0m), Francisco Trincao (£5.9m) and Ruben Neves (£5.4m) all drop out, with new-signing Hee-chan Hwang (£5.5m), Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Leander Dondoncker (£4.8m) replacing them in the starting XI.
Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.3m) is unavailable because of concussion protocol.
GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Redmond, A Armstrong, Adams
Subs: Forster, Perraud, Valery, Lyanco, Diallo, Tella, Djenepo, Long, Broja
Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Marcal, Hwang, Podence, Jimenez
Subs: Ruddy, Moulden, Hoever, Neves, Trincao, Boly, Silva, Traore, Cundle
