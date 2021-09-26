816
Dugout Discussion September 26

Traore and Trincao benched as Lage makes changes for Southampton clash

816 Comments
Gameweek 6 continues with Southampton hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

The Saints makes one change from the XI that drew 0-0 at Manchester City last weekend, with Mohammed Salisu (£4.5m) replacing Jack Stephens (£4.5m), who is set to be out for up to three months with a knee injury.

That means another start for budget defender Tino Livramento (£4.2m), with Adam Armstrong (£6.0m) and Che Adams (£6.9m) leading the line in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s 4-2-2-2 formation.

As for Wolves, Bruno Lage makes three changes from the side that lost 2-0 at home to Brentford in Gameweek 5.

Adama Traore (£6.0m), Francisco Trincao (£5.9m) and Ruben Neves (£5.4m) all drop out, with new-signing Hee-chan Hwang (£5.5m), Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Leander Dondoncker (£4.8m) replacing them in the starting XI.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.3m) is unavailable because of concussion protocol.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Redmond, A Armstrong, Adams

Subs: Forster, Perraud, Valery, Lyanco, Diallo, Tella, Djenepo, Long, Broja

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Marcal, Hwang, Podence, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Moulden, Hoever, Neves, Trincao, Boly, Silva, Traore, Cundle

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

816 Comments Post a Comment
  1. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Just got out of bed, as a Sa and Jimi owner I'M ELATEDDD

    Open Controls
  2. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    TAA Shaw Semedo Ayling Tsimikas, time to WC??

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      22 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      TAA fine and looked like cramp for Semedo so depending on team WC not necessarily needed. If confirmed out Shaw to Chelsea defender may sort team for you

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes or if you can hold until the ITB but i am thinking the same too.

      Open Controls
  3. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Was so determined to WC8 but WC7 is very tempting.

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA, Shaw, Semedo, White, Livra
    Salah, Jota, Greenwood, Benrahma, Gallagher
    Antonio, Ronaldo Scarlett

    1FT 1.3 ITB

    Greenwood, Jota, Shaw, and a lack of Chelsea/Man City defence. Sanchez needs to go. But i will monitor Saka today, and Bailey looks a prospect in midfield so will hold out I guess.

    Still looking at say Cancelo, TAA, Rudiger, and maybe Alonso, then you may have a huge upside rotation risk but a good midfielder to come in.

    Personally still not keep on Lukaku/Ronaldo/Salah, and two fodder midfielders

    Open Controls
  4. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ronaldo cap vs Everton is ok isnt it?

    Open Controls
    1. Levi's 501
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Currently on Ronaldo, Antonio vc

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        interesting to see if the "perma cap salah brigrade" fall at their first hurdle

        Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    2 nil Arsenal

    Open Controls

