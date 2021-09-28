Sell Ronaldo for Lukaku in Gameweek 7? What FPL managers are thinking

A favourable fixture swing for Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) going into Gameweek 7 has seen the Belgian attract around 175,000 new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) at the time of writing.

The Blues rise to the top of our Season Ticker for the medium term, with their next five league matches, in particular, standing out:

For those FPL bosses keen on Lukaku, how to acquire him is the next dilemma.

A ‘three premium’ set-up means that Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) wouldn’t have to be sold to accommodate the Belgian, although that would require considerable sacrifices elsewhere.

For those with space for only two heavy hitters, then it might be a case of ditching the top-scoring Fantasy asset, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), and reallocating funds up top, or, more likely, offloading Ronaldo in a like-for-like swap.

The veteran Portuguese is the second most-sold forward of Gameweek 7 so far, with just over 100,000 transfers out at the time of writing.

We delve into the responses from both our on-site poll and Hot Topic to see what the Fantasy Football Scout community is thinking.

SELL RONALDO FOR LUKAKU? POLL RESULTS

SELL RONALDO FOR LUKAKU? FPL MANAGER OPINIONS

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT