Community September 28

Sell Ronaldo for Lukaku in Gameweek 7? What FPL managers are thinking

A favourable fixture swing for Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) going into Gameweek 7 has seen the Belgian attract around 175,000 new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) at the time of writing.

The Blues rise to the top of our Season Ticker for the medium term, with their next five league matches, in particular, standing out:

For those FPL bosses keen on Lukaku, how to acquire him is the next dilemma.

A ‘three premium’ set-up means that Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) wouldn’t have to be sold to accommodate the Belgian, although that would require considerable sacrifices elsewhere.

For those with space for only two heavy hitters, then it might be a case of ditching the top-scoring Fantasy asset, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m), and reallocating funds up top, or, more likely, offloading Ronaldo in a like-for-like swap.

The veteran Portuguese is the second most-sold forward of Gameweek 7 so far, with just over 100,000 transfers out at the time of writing.

We delve into the responses from both our on-site poll and Hot Topic to see what the Fantasy Football Scout community is thinking.

SELL RONALDO FOR LUKAKU? POLL RESULTS

SELL RONALDO FOR LUKAKU? FPL MANAGER OPINIONS

  1. Millie7
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Shaw + Ayling + Barnes > Cancelo + Alonso + ESR for -4?

    it makes so much sense on paper, but i could easily end up with just one of these playing! Leaves me with this, which i think looks pretty tasty...apart from livra this week!!

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Alonso - Livra
    Salah - Jota - ESR - Raphinha
    Ronaldo - Antonio

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      I really like those moves, mainly because you’re removing the weakest links in your team.

      I’m have doubts on whether Alonso starts vs Southampton, but otherwise all good.

      1. Millie7
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        maybe Rudiger to be safe??

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          That’s a personal decision; one isn’t more right than the other. Go with who you like more.

          1. Millie7
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thanks Gater

  2. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    As it’s quiet, I’ll post my beloved 15 (yes, even Steer and Gelhardt get to feel the love).

    Sanchez • Steer
    TAA • Tierney • Semedo • Marcal • Livramento
    Salah • Jota • Sarr • Traore • ESR
    Ronaldo • Lukaku • Gelhardt

    Lukaku and ESR joined the club this week and I’m looking forward to their debuts at the weekend. Lukaku inherits the captaincy armband from Antonio. A little worried how Ronaldo will take that, but if he’s not happy he can SUUEEEEEE my arse.

    Jota pushing for a start this week, so we could roll out a 352. Would be harsh on Marcal who always grabs his opportunity, sometimes too literally.

    Defensive reinforcements in the shop window next week. Perhaps I can lure one of the Chelsea big boys; Rudiger would give us some aerial threat, and even Alonso no longer looks a car crash. Knowing our chairman and 0.0 ITB, we’ll get offered Christiansen.

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nice. I'm also hopping on the ESR funbus.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        I’m using my return ticket. Hopped off in GW4 to have a look around but didn’t like what I saw.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is that Gelhardt of Riviera? You have secured the services of a Witcher? Outstanding.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes, the very same. What sorcery is this!

        I can’t see “outstanding” without reading it in the Mortal Kombat voice 😀

        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          As you should.

  3. user.n
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Guys, on WC:
    1. Lukaku
    2. Jesus
    3. Antonio
    4. Aubameyang
    I have Ronaldo and ASM

    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      1

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      1, make it happen

      1. user.n
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thank you guys

  4. SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    seeing a few people talking of big defence/cheap mid regret in a few weeks - but what 7.5+ midfielders are actually going to be good anytime soon? If Firmino rotates Jota then the 'bracket' is almost completely dead, unless I'm forgetting someone - Son will still score goals, and City mids will chip in here and there if you can handle the rotation, but who else?

    I went with the 7.5s as they were nice differentials, Jota/Greenwood/Pogba but the last couple of weeks has gone horribly wrong and I can't see it getting better unless players from Chelsea/City/Firmino/Ronaldo get injured...

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yes, same. I’ve spent all my FT’s shipping out 7 - 7.5m midfielders that I brought in on my wildcard in GW4.

    2. CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      I agree

    3. user.n
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Personaly i don't like expensive defence, one mistake and no clean sheet

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        A midfield of four returning 2 points each is not much fun either.
        I'd expect a city and Chelsea defender to return 6 points in perhaps 40% of fixtures. That's a better rate than nearly all mid price miss or forwards.

    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      This

      My thought is that where there's a strong aversion to 3x cheap midfielders, its can sometimes be from a position of the person not understanding the sheer depth of the 5.5-6.5 pool this season

      Try to list out which midfielders are available in the 6.5 & below bracket - there actually isn't enough space on the page - and you only need three of them to have good form and/or fixtures - people are forgetting there is also the likes of Soucek, Mbuemo, Harrison, Elnyoussi, JWP, Traore, Willock (ok maybe not him :lol:) and probably others who have solid FPL potential to add to the list of inform guys Sarr, Raphinha, Saka, Benrahma, ESR, Gray, Townsend, Doucoure...

      In a game where value is so important i don't know why you would spend more than 6.5 on a midfielder who isn't Salah

      Especially when
      (a) Pep can only play 5 each week from (Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres, Foden, KDB, Bilva, Gundo)
      (b) Ronaldo has not had a good impact on Greenwood and Rashford is coming back soon
      (c) Firmino is back to compete with Jota
      (d) Tuchel has started Havertz in about 11 of his 25 league games in charge and Mount doesn't exactly speciliase in hauls

      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        That's a lot of transfers to keep up with their fleeting form and fixtures, tbh

        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          But that's why you have the set and forget defence. So you have plenty of FT for the midfield lottery.

        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          The whole point is to get reliable season keeping defenders and a pair of premiums, allowing you to focus your transfers on the transient market.

          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            It looks easy now. It isn't when you dive in

            I went Benrahma to Gray and got bitten by a deflected goal. Ignored Sarr because he was for 3 GWs only but with poor stats in his last three... Three goals in two of those three games

            I'm personally running away in GW8. It feels like Greenwood Pogba Jota all over again

            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              just now

              If you've been bitten by Benrahma, Gray & Sarr... have you not been bitten even worse by Grealish?

              All of those guys have outscored Grealish - not on value - outscored him on points (there are probably hundreds of mids who have out-valued him)

        3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          That's one of the reasons why you have free transfers though - why not use them strategically to ensure your midfield always has a steady supply of green fixtures and/or (ideally "and") red hot form?

          And in the alternative situation (where you take another 2.0 from somewhere else and invest it in an 8.0 mid)... do you think you won't need free transfers to deal with City's midfield merrygoround, Jota/Firmino job-sharing, Greenwood competing with Rashford, Sancho & Pogba for a less attractive wing berth than his intial CF position, or Tuchel rotating Havertz etc?

          Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying there's a definite right/wrong answer here - I'm saying that I haven't really heard an argument *against* these cheaper midfielders that holds as much water as the argument *for* them

          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Grealish has seen all his competition fit, yet is still starting. His stats are above everybody in that bracket bar Raphinha, and his fixture run only starts in GW8

            The 2.0 to fund him over Gray/Sarr/Benrahma/Gallagher is coming from selling Ronaldo for his tough run, while I trust my Tierney/Pinnock + Duffy/Livra rotating axis as my fourth defenders with TAA Cancelo Rudiger

            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Well best of luck with it mate - I can't say Grealish is a ridiculously bad pick, he just wouldn't be who I'd go to for reasons outlined above & below

      2. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Great comment. Food for thought for my GW8 wildcard.

      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        It's a fair evaluation of the current state of things but we've also been in a spell where City and Chelsea have had tough games.

        Their fixtures are easing and these are the teams that could put 4+ goals past people. Grealish, Foden, Mount especially can hit a rich vein of form that justify their price with these upcoming fixtures.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          I shudder when i see City midfielders mentioned in an FPL context in a non-injury hit environment

          Selecting 5 from 9 does not leave happy reading - Jesus, Grealish, Foden, Torres, Mahrez, Sterling, KDB, Gundo, Bilva... I mean... there's no disputing they are incredible players, and city have an incredible attack... but that doesn't = incredible FPL prospects, if we had 2 or 3 injuries then it starts to become a bit less cloudy... but at the minute, wow it looks so bad

          Mount for me is also too expensive - look at what he's done since Raphinha's coming of age in GW14 of last season - i can't recall the exact stats but from memory its way in Raphinha's favour (I'm not saying you can't have both - but there are other sub-6.5 mids out there that offer similar to Raphinha, and better than Mount)

          But look, its not illegal to pick 7.5 & 8.0 mids and they could of course do well - loads of players could always do well

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Grealish looks pretty nailed atm. He's a lock in my team at present for GW8 WC because I think he's extremely undervalued. His positioning also improves a lot with KdB in the side to play make so he doesn't have to drop deep or go wide as much. I'm gonna give him 3 weeks from GW8 anyways and then reevaluate.

      4. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        No particular aversion to it but less clear about it's durability than you are.For sure there are a number of names in there right now but I'm imagining that the pool wlll shrink progressively.

        The other point is that the spurt in midfield cheapos is to some extent probably driven by the slump in the 7.5/8/0 forwards - which is where almost everyone was looking preseason when the talks was of nothing in midfield below 6.5. I think it is perfectly foreseeable that there will be a move for upper range mid priced players in attack and this could render the midfield cheapies less relevant.

    5. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Other than the ones you mentioned, no one really. The City mids from GW8 may tempt me, but I probably won't bother with that minefield. Not keen on Son unless Nuno is sacked

    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Grealish, Foden, Torres, Mount, Jota, Greenwood

      All of these can emerge. Mount is the sleeper imo. The fixtures are outstanding and Chelsea looked far worse with Werner at the weekend without the work rate of Mount.

      If Lukaku is doing well, someone has to be giving him the chances and getting the assists. He won't score all his points alone. For that reason, I'm even looking at Kovacic. He's been pushed up a lot more and if they persist with this 3 CM strategy, he's the most offensive out of him, Kante and Jorginho.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        All I see is rotation.

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          “I see rotation people”

      2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        But will they persist with 3 cm tho.....?
        Id get him in a flash of I wasn't concerned with rotation

    7. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      This reminds me of the threemium argument by GW4, or the Greenwood + Jota argument a few GWs ago

      Yes, this was the best week for cheap mids. Just like GWs 4 and 7 are the best weeks for CR7 + Lukaku

      It gets tricky for these two rigid setups from now

      The template will fly past this, like it did to the others

  5. CRO KLOPP
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Mendy 18 saves
    Ederson 5 saves
    One of the reasons why I am going for double City and one Chelsea def. on my WC

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Chelsea have had tougher fixtures and played those games without Kante.

      Despite the stats, Chelsea defence looks stronger in my eyes.

      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        I dont think so,City has the ball in their control more than Chelsea,thats why they concede so little SOT,and Dias/Laporte are monsters

      2. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        I am looking at long term of course

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Problem is Kepa lurking in the background. Mendy did not play in all the PL games last season and it does not look like Tuchel is shy to play Kepa.

    3. jay01
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      With the upcoming fixtures i dont think there is much difference in the returns for both. Just about getting the nailed ones

      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yes,it is close long term

    4. Wirbelwind
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I agree, but budget wise it's easier going 2 chelsea (0.3 difference which isn't too much)

  6. Arfaish
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Really not sure what to do here with 2fts:

    Sanchez, (£4m)
    TAA, Semedo, Marcal, (Duffy, Livra)
    Salah, Jota, Benrahma, Raphinha, Gray
    Lukaku, Ronaldo, (Archer)

    A) Ronaldo, Marcal > Antonio, Rudiger
    B) Ronaldo, Gray > Antonio, Saka
    C) Keep Ronaldo and something else with the 1ft?

    1. user.n
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      C for me

    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Can you do the moves I mention below with 2FTs?

    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      You’re in such a strong position. I’d be looking at a Jota downgrade so you can get a Chelsea defender for Duffy or Marcal (after the Newcastle game).

      Or you can lose Ronaldo for say, Jimenez and be swimming in money.

  7. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Jota&Archer out for ESR&Antonio -4 is a sensible move right?

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Current squad:

      Sanchez / Foster
      TAA Marcal James Livra White
      Salah Gray Gallagher Jota Sissoko
      Ronaldo Lukaku Archer

    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yes

  8. vova
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    On a WC

    A) Toney
    B) Armstrong

    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      A

    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

  9. Back of the Garnett
    24 mins ago

    All comments appreciated, triggered the wildcard and this would be my 1034th draft...

    Ramsdale - Foster
    Alonso - Rudiger - Cancelo - White - Livra
    Salah - Sarr - Raphinha - Grealish - ESR
    ASM - Lukaku - Antonio

    TIA x

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Fair play for counting them all!

      I love it. I’d go a slightly different route and turn ASM, Grealish and Antonio into Ronaldo, but that could easily be the wrong thing to do.

  10. pjomara
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Team is:
    Sanchez
    Dunk, Cresswell, TAA
    Jota, Salah, Grealish, Gray
    Maupay, Lukaku, Antonio
    sub:4.0GK, Livramento, Amartey, Benrahma.

    Worth doing:
    Dunk, Cresswell, Grealish -> Alonso, Cancelo, ESR for -4?

    1. user.n
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

    2. pjomara
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Or maybe Raphinha instead of ESR?

  11. TB303
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    WC draft with 1.2m itb if want to get Ron back.

    Or should I upgrade a midfield player?

    Sanchez Ramsdale
    Rudiger, TAA, Cancelo, White, Liv
    Sarr, Salah, Benrahma, Raph, Brownhill
    Lukaku, Tony, ASM

  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    My gut is telling me Soton are going to put in another impressive defensive display GW7 like they did vs City at the emptyhad.

    1. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Your gut also said Spurs defence was strong

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Hhhmmm? Can honestly not recall saying that. Could you perhaps refresh my memory?

        1. Cok3y5murf
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Would be hard to find the comment from your history given you post almost 24/7. But you recommended Spurs defenders to people after the first 3 weeks plus Lloris as well.

          1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            spurs had 3 cleanies in the first 3 weeks, including one against city. yeah a real shocker that he recommended them

            1. Cok3y5murf
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              If you had watched the games instead of just staring at those points, it's a bit of a shocker, yeah.

          2. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            I recommended Spurs defenders?

            I can recall saying Lloris may be the keeper to have as he started off like a house on fire.

            I was defenitely not telling everyone to get Dier. Regulion was flavour of the week at this stage. Many had him, so did I.

            I reckon you are confusing me with somebody else.

        2. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Plead insanity

    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Very much possible.

    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      You might want to checked for IBS

      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wolves had their fewest amount of shots in any game this season on the weekend (5), their second-worst is more than double this (11).

    4. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      I like that thinking.

    5. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nah mate. That Wolves defeat despite all the mistakes Wolves made, would have really deflated them.

      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Defensively wise it doesn't at all. Maybe for the attacking players, yes.

    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not without the defensive powerhouse that is Jack Stephens.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Livramento on the bench is enough for me, but I am looking at McCarthy as a successor to Sanchez soon.

      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Stephens missed 60 minutes of that City game, to be fair to S'oton

  13. CapK
    19 mins ago

    Coady + Torres > Rudi + Raph for free a no brainer right?

    Then lakuku (C) in next week

    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      yea looks nice

  14. Strchld
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Really annoying to have Ayling, TAA, Shaw, Greenwood, Torres and Jota. Easily all of them could miss this GW. Torres already dropped, Shaw going to drop.

    Would you activate WC or wait one more week to have 2 weeks to build a team. Problem is that players I want in have already rose (Alonso and Rudiger) and we can easily have some injuries or covid positive during IB.

    1. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to WC with the CHS fixture swing.

      1. Strchld
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I would like to wait one more week

    2. troy mclure
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why would TAA miss next gameweek ?

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Unclear news about his fitness. Seems he'll miss the midweek game.

  15. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Ramsdale / Foster
    White / Cancelo / Alonso / Rudiger / Livra
    Salah /Raph /Sarr / Biss. / Brownhill
    Lukaku / Ronaldo / Antonio
    Rate it please

    1. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      just now

      It's 4-3-3
      Later I will reduce Ronaldo and upgrade one mid and being in TAA (I am ready to risk going without TAA for the next three fix)

  16. How I met your Mata
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Doucoure or Gallagher on a wildcard??

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gallagher does not seem to be on set pieces anymore. I would go Doucoure.

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Doucoure if he continues to be the most advanced in a midfield 3. Difficult to predict the future, of course.

  17. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Grealish is intriguing me. Not explosive as of yet, but his minutes are incredible.

    GW 8 Wildcard and he could be on it.

    Essentially, I have planned the majority of the team. It comes down to this:

    A) Grealish + Aubameyang

    B)KDB + Armstrong

  18. vova
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sarr on Benrahma on a WC?

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kinky

    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Sarr at a push but not mad keen on fixtures after this GW.

    3. Wirbelwind
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Also a headache, think of sticking with Benrahma on mine due to Wat fixtures

  19. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    G2G? Pool triple vs City isn't ideal...

    Sanchez

    Christensen, TAA, Coady

    Salah, Jota, Sarr (vc), Traore

    Lukaku (c), Jimenez, Bamford

    Subs: McGovern, Duffy, Dier, Mendy

    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good, hope Bamford is fit !

      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Leeds haven't been overly impressive but I would love to keep Bam for that run of fixtures.

  20. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    I am going to need a miracle this week.

  21. Wirbelwind
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Benrahma / ESR
    B) Gallagher / Gray (or ESR)

  22. tabby98
    • 6 Years
    just now

    What to do here guys?

    Sanchez, Foster
    TAA, Shaw, Veltman, Ayling, Tsimikas
    Salah, Benrahma, Sarr, Raphinha, Sissoko
    Ronaldo, Toney, Antonio

    £3.0m ITB
    2FT

  23. turd ferguson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    RMT WC please 🙂

    Ramsdale

    TAA Cancelo Alonso white Liv

    Salah sarr raph kovacic luiz

    Lukaku ronaldo (4.5 fodder)

    Cheers

