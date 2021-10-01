Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 7?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United for the Gameweek 7 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 7 Captain Poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) leads the captain poll so far, having gained just under half of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Second-placed Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) has received 24.01% of votes ahead of his home match against Everton.

Michail Antonio (£8.0m) occupies third-place with 7.49%, with the top-five list completed by Mohamad Salah (£12.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), with 3.26% and 3.14% respectively.

ROMELU LUKAKU

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Salah (17) Fernandes (20) Mane (3) 2 Salah (3) Fernandes (1) Mane (8) 3 Son (10) Antonio (11) Fernandes (2) 4 Ronaldo (13) Salah (8) Lukaku (13) 5 Salah (12) Mane (8) Ronaldo (6) 6 Ronaldo (2) Salah (7) Antonio (8)

