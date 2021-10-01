Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 7?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United for the Gameweek 7 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.
First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 7 Captain Poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.
THE CAPTAIN POLL
Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) leads the captain poll so far, having gained just under half of total votes from our users at the time of writing.
Second-placed Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) has received 24.01% of votes ahead of his home match against Everton.
Michail Antonio (£8.0m) occupies third-place with 7.49%, with the top-five list completed by Mohamad Salah (£12.6m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), with 3.26% and 3.14% respectively.
ROMELU LUKAKU
HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?
|Gameweek
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|1
|Salah (17)
|Fernandes (20)
|Mane (3)
|2
|Salah (3)
|Fernandes (1)
|Mane (8)
|3
|Son (10)
|Antonio (11)
|Fernandes (2)
|4
|Ronaldo (13)
|Salah (8)
|Lukaku (13)
|5
|Salah (12)
|Mane (8)
|Ronaldo (6)
|6
|Ronaldo (2)
|Salah (7)
|Antonio (8)
