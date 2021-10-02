1672
Dugout Discussion October 2

Alonso, Christensen and Mount benched as Tuchel makes multiple changes

1,672 Comments
There are four Premier League matches kicking off at 15:00 BST today, including Chelsea v Southampton.

Three of the four most-bought Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players of Gameweek 7 are on the Blues’ books: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso and Romelu Lukaku.

Two of that trio start this afternoon, with Alonso the man to miss out as Ben Chilwell gets his first Premier League start of the season.

Thomas Tuchel said his side needed “fresh legs and more energy” in defeat to Juventus in midweek and he has responded with a raft of changes this afternoon.

Compared to Gameweek 6, there are five alterations.

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi come into the side along with Chilwell, with Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Jorginho benched. N’Golo Kante is self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test, while Reece James is ruled out through injury.

As for their opponents this afternoon, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl makes two changes following his side’s 1-0 loss at Molineux.

Nathan Tella and Theo Walcott come in for Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams, with Tino Livramento extending his 100% starting record.

The other fixtures starting at the traditional kick-off time are Burnley v Norwich City, Leeds United v Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United.

Raphinha was passed fit on Thursday and is part of a Leeds side showing only one change from last weekend, with the fit-again Diego Llorente replacing Charlie Cresswell at centre-half.

There are two alterations for Watford, with Ozan Tufan and Francisco Sierralta in for Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley.

Bruno Lage makes two changes to the Wolves team that beat Southampton on Sunday: Ruben Neves and Francisco Trincao come in for the benched Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence, with Adama Traore again only a substitute.

Newcastle are unchanged.

Burnley’s two alterations are enforced, with the injured Ben Mee and Maxwel Cornet replaced by Aaron Lennon and Nathan Collins.

There’s bad news for owners of Norwich’s two most-owned bargain-bin FPL assets, with Billy Gilmour benched again and Brandon Williams losing his place to Dimitris Giannoulis in Daniel Farke’s only starting XI tweak.

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor, Lennon, McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Wood, Vydra.

Subs: Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Barnes, Hennessey, Long, Norris, Cork, Pieters, Bardsley.

Norwich XI: Krul, Kabak, Giannoulis, Gibson, Aarons, Hanley, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.

Subs: Idah, Rashica, Omobamidele, Gunn, Rupp, Tzolis, Gilmour, Dowell, Williams.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chalobah, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Lukaku, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Walcott, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Tella, Armstrong.

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Adams, Perraud, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Diallo.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Firpo, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo, James, Phillips, Klich, Shackleton.

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Harrison, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, McKinstry, Greenwood.

Watford XI: Foster, Rose, Ekong, King, Tufan, Sissoko, Femenia, Sarr, Dennis, Sierralta, Kucka.

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Cleverley, Pedro, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Kabasele, Hernandez.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Almiron, Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Kraft, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Gayle.

  Random Name
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Ronaldo + Lukaku double up was always gonna end in tears I tried to warn people

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Three-mium is accurate.
      It's the number of points they get you.

      Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Feeling blessed I have neither now

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Captain hindsight - can't see it in your post history 😉

      Open Controls
      Random Name
• 6 Years
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        I discuss a lot of FPL off this site too

        Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      but the Ronaldoless team I was looking at on WC would be doing even worse !

      Open Controls
    5. Zilla
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      I didn't like that setup and opted not to go for it but until replacements start scoring then it doesn't matter

      Open Controls
    6. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      24 mins ago

      Open Controls
    Super Saints
• 5 Years
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      All I can do is apologies for wild carding them both in
      In fairness Chelsea have battered Spurs and Southampton as expected but my curse has ruined Lukaku

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
• 2 Years
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    15 from 6 with Duffy, Matip, Salah, Gallagjer and (A)ntonio to go.

    Hoping for a massive green arrow!

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      6 from 3. Tomiyasu and Smith Rowe later.

      Open Controls
  3. Rednev1983
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    26 mins ago

    I need a Ben White clean sheet and hatrick to save my week started -8 and have 13 points.

    Open Controls
  QueefParkRangers
• 7 Years
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    In before Duffy hauls a double pointer.

    Open Controls
  5. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Steve Bruce deserves praise for how he's managed to stay in management, despite showing absolutely no grasp of any required skills for the job. Amazing.

    Open Controls
    1. soup natsi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      I don't get what Newc fans expect of him

      Open Controls
      1. onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Have you watched any of our games?
        We have no tactical sense or plan beyond "lump it forward and hope".
        No player in our squad has improved in his tenre, with the exception of Joelinton who has gone from horrendous to horrible - everyone else has regressed.

        It's the owner's fault, but Bruce couldn't get it much more wrong with what meagre assets he has.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          What would you do differently with that squad and your main attacker injured?

          Open Controls
          1. onceuponatyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Well, the first port of call would be having backup - and we didn't sign any, but signed Gayle on for a three year contract. He gets minutes as a sub and no game time as a striker. He played well in preseason and scored a few. So, we put a winger/forward up front on his own, but with no creative midfielders to feed him.

            Bruce's defence is essentially exactly the same players NUFC had in the Championship, and the season after promotion. We were awful under Rafa's cash-starved tenre, but his defence was mean. The same players, now, have no idea what to do.

            I'm quite sure Bruce will continue as is for the next six months, then snap and "do it his way".

            It's utter trash football, poor results and no sign of any improvement.

            Meanwhile, Bruce is on a never-ending rolling three year contract (I've never heard of this elsewhere), so he's going nowhere. Even if relegated he'll be here until he chooses to stop taking the fan abuse for the millions he's paid, and walk.

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              That's owners fault not spending any money, been that way for a while?

              Open Controls
              1. onceuponatyne
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                The owner is the core issue.
                We're a club that is designed for a midtable-outside of relegation finish. The board actively want to finish in the Prem but outside of Europe, while making cash for Ashley's companies at the same time. This means when we're doing terribly, meagre funds are spent. When we're doing OK, we sell assets. It's manufactured mediocracy.

                Rafa worked under a loss, Bruce has had money - but not much for a Premier League side. The stadium is falling apart... there's even a famous dead pidgeon in the rafters which has been lying there, decomposing, for heading on for a decade now.

                On the pitch though, Bruce has no idea. I'd take attractive football that doesn't always pay off, or negative football that gets results (Rafa) - this is directionless gash that can't get results. We've had a relatively easy start and haven't a win in seven (nor do we genuinely deserve one). Throw in that the players and system have all regressed year on year and we have nowhere to go.

                Open Controls
  6. gibson1314
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    12pts carnage

    Open Controls
  7. shiraz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    27 from 8 but took a -4 for greenwood + veltman > raphinha + rudiger, who gave me blanks. Jimmy and messy saving my gw

    Open Controls
  Super Saints
• 5 Years
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Don't get me wrong I'm annoyed about that Lukaku captain blank but I'm sick to the stomach with those Azpi assists, rival brought him in this week. I've owned Lukaku and Rudi for a while and they've got me nothing.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      You can only pick your own team. That's your rival's good fortune but it's a long season. I've Lukaku and Rudiger too. Thinking of moving out Lukaku but Rudiger is a keeper.

      Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
• 4 Years
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Chelsea away?

      Open Controls
  9. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Knee jerk of the the Richter scale Lukaku to Hwang

    Open Controls
  10. OLEgend
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Azpi saving the week

    Open Controls
    1. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Jimmy saving the week for most people

      Open Controls
    Super Saints
• 5 Years
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Rival brought him in for this game, joke

      Open Controls
      1. OLEgend
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wanted a nailed Chelsea defender before the WC, worked well

        Open Controls
        Super Saints
• 5 Years
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Surely Rudiger was the one?

          Open Controls
          1. OLEgend
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Azpi subbed off after 60mins in midweek convinced me it was him to get

            Open Controls
    Werner Brothers
• 6 Years
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Get him in instead.of rudi due to james injury. Him at wb is gold. Glad it pay off instantly

      Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE
• 4 Years
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    I’d do unspoken things for Kane and Son to have a game like the Southampton away game last season…

    Looking at their EOs it would literally single handedly put me back on track this season.

    Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE
• 4 Years
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    So is Duffy nailed now?

    Open Controls
  13. dabber7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Does anybody know how Raphinha looked this afternoon?
Cheers
    Cheers

    Open Controls
  bench boost for every gamew…
• 4 Years
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    I want Dcl or Bamford back, No point having that lump up top and United are poor. Should have just stayed with Vardy whom i started with.

    Open Controls

