Alonso, Christensen and Mount benched as Tuchel makes multiple changes

There are four Premier League matches kicking off at 15:00 BST today, including Chelsea v Southampton.

Three of the four most-bought Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players of Gameweek 7 are on the Blues’ books: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso and Romelu Lukaku.

Two of that trio start this afternoon, with Alonso the man to miss out as Ben Chilwell gets his first Premier League start of the season.

Thomas Tuchel said his side needed “fresh legs and more energy” in defeat to Juventus in midweek and he has responded with a raft of changes this afternoon.

Compared to Gameweek 6, there are five alterations.

Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi come into the side along with Chilwell, with Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Jorginho benched. N’Golo Kante is self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test, while Reece James is ruled out through injury.

As for their opponents this afternoon, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl makes two changes following his side’s 1-0 loss at Molineux.

Nathan Tella and Theo Walcott come in for Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams, with Tino Livramento extending his 100% starting record.

The other fixtures starting at the traditional kick-off time are Burnley v Norwich City, Leeds United v Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United.

Raphinha was passed fit on Thursday and is part of a Leeds side showing only one change from last weekend, with the fit-again Diego Llorente replacing Charlie Cresswell at centre-half.

There are two alterations for Watford, with Ozan Tufan and Francisco Sierralta in for Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley.

Bruno Lage makes two changes to the Wolves team that beat Southampton on Sunday: Ruben Neves and Francisco Trincao come in for the benched Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence, with Adama Traore again only a substitute.

Newcastle are unchanged.

Burnley’s two alterations are enforced, with the injured Ben Mee and Maxwel Cornet replaced by Aaron Lennon and Nathan Collins.

There’s bad news for owners of Norwich’s two most-owned bargain-bin FPL assets, with Billy Gilmour benched again and Brandon Williams losing his place to Dimitris Giannoulis in Daniel Farke’s only starting XI tweak.

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor, Lennon, McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Wood, Vydra.

Subs: Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Barnes, Hennessey, Long, Norris, Cork, Pieters, Bardsley.

Norwich XI: Krul, Kabak, Giannoulis, Gibson, Aarons, Hanley, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.

Subs: Idah, Rashica, Omobamidele, Gunn, Rupp, Tzolis, Gilmour, Dowell, Williams.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chalobah, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Lukaku, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Walcott, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Tella, Armstrong.

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Adams, Perraud, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Diallo.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Firpo, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo, James, Phillips, Klich, Shackleton.

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Harrison, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, McKinstry, Greenwood.

Watford XI: Foster, Rose, Ekong, King, Tufan, Sissoko, Femenia, Sarr, Dennis, Sierralta, Kucka.

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Cleverley, Pedro, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Kabasele, Hernandez.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Almiron, Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Kraft, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Gayle.

