Metrics October 3

How the world’s best FPL managers set up for Gameweek 7

Using LiveFPL’s array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Firstly we examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop – before taking a closer look at the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

THE ‘ELITE’

Around 90% of these top-performing managers have already played their captain this weekend and are suffering like the rest of us, with those who handed the armband to Michail Antonio and Mohamed Salah having a chance to steal a march on their rivals today.

The ownership figures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku are interesting, with many of the all-time greats choosing one or the other and relatively fewer (20%) going with the ‘threemium’ option of selecting a trio of the expensive heavy hitters.

Ronaldo and Lukaku are only the fifth and sixth most-owned players in this 1,000-strong list as a result of the FPL equivalent of a split vote on the big-money forwards.

Over half of the above managers have retained the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, in the hope that he returns from injury in Gameweek 8.

For all full list of these managers, click here.

THE TOP 10,000

A double-up on the Chelsea defence was the order of the day for Gameweek 7 Wildcarders in the top 10,000, with Antonio Rudiger a staple of many of these squads and Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta presumably splitting the vote on the second Blues representative.

Romelu Lukaku, Michail Antonio, Raphinha and Mohamed Salah are all massively popular with these managers, with budget buys Aaron Ramsdale and Tino Livramento also featuring in around 75% of the Wildcard teams in question.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cristiano Ronaldo were notable omissions from the top 10k Wildcard template but their ownership figures remain fairly healthy among the leading managers overall.

Robert Sanchez, Shane Duffy, Said Benrahma and Diogo Jota are the players who have outstayed their welcome among top 10k Wildcarders who remain well-owned elsewhere.

After Gameweek 7, over 70% of the top 10,000 managers have deployed their Wildcard.

Around 25% have used no chip whatsoever but around 15% have activated at least two.

  1. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Paul Tierney refs his first Pool v City game ever.

    Open Controls
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    This game week is horrid, every goal goes in now basically a rank killer. going to hibernate until the IB is done, fair thee well

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Hopefully Jota & Toney are out for blood.

      Open Controls
  3. Reinhold
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Actually being a medical doctor, I'll allow myself to chime in by saying that the stuff you, Stupendous, are writing here on page 1, is a frightening example of tunnel vision and confirmation bias. I know there is no reasoning with you, that arguments will just breed more opposition - the form and tone of your points strongly suggest that at least - but it still needs to be said.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Assume the comment has been deleted since I only see posts about football coverage on Page 1.

      Which based on this comment, sounds like the sensible thing...

      Open Controls
      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Yep. Had enough of listening to anti-vaxxers in my own family.

        😀

        Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Upvote. I can't be bothered responding to his bs. I have done, but he's full-on Trumpian in his stubborn, deadly ignorance.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Who?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          User name in Reinhold's post.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Ah I saw the word and didn’t relate it to being a user

            Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Gutted, I always miss the handbags.

      What happened?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        antivax bs

        Open Controls
      2. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Louis Vuitton beat up Lana Marks

        Open Controls
    4. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Pfft medical doctor, who needs that? All I need is a video of a guy ranting in a pick up truck, aka my own research

      Open Controls
      1. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        :mrgreen:

        Open Controls
      2. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Snake oil should put us all right.

        Open Controls
    5. TheBiffas
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Baffles me how some people think they know better

      Open Controls
      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Because they do. 😉

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Ha ha

          Open Controls
    6. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Well said Reinhold. Respect. 🙂

      Open Controls
    7. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      All discusssions relating to the virus should be deleted, like they have been today.

      This one, therefore should be deleted as well in my honest opinion.

      Delete it please mods.

      Open Controls
  4. Ooh Ah Cantona
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Now's the time to go without Ronaldo and Lukaku upfront, with so many options on their way, IE Nacho and Jiminez and Toney.
    Two premium mids will soon be template again with Salah and De Bruyne or perhaps Bruno.

    Lukaku just doesn't look right at Chelsea. The Arsenal game will prove to be a false dawn. And also Chelsea never do whoppings with TT preferring game management when 2-0 up.

    CR7 will be rested a lot more in the games to come.

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley up for Lukaku I don’t think the time is now!

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Could not score vs Palace, Spurs or Soton.

        4 blanks in 6 is not a good sign for a premium forward.

        Open Controls
  5. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Utterly baffles why 3 games are played at 2pm and only one is televised. Pathetic

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      And why palace v Leicester is live and not one of the other 2

      Open Controls
  6. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Schmeichel Salah Antonio(c) left to play, points predictions please…..

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      22

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      2, 10, 26

      Open Controls
  7. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    City looking to go with KDB as false nine, Jesus on right & Grealish on left

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I highly doubt KDB will be deployed as a false 9 today.

      Open Controls
  8. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Would you do:

    1. Dias and Cancelo in for TAA and Semedo
    2. Same as above plus Azpi in for Alonso
    3. Azpi in for Alonso only
    4. Hold (TAA Alonso Rudiger, Semedo Livramento)

    Open Controls
    1. ANGRY PERSON
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      None of the above.

      Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Alonso to a city defender

      Open Controls
      1. Adetro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Yeah, I've done Alonso to Cancelo.

        Open Controls
    4. Jumpernot
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      City defender in for Alonso. Baffles me why you'd take TAA out now? Surely he'll be back for Watford?

      Open Controls
  9. BigRedDog
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ronaldo and Lukaku will both score around 20 EPL goals this season imo. Thoughts? Maybe Ron couple more than lukaku but lukaku a couple more assists

    Open Controls
    1. ANGRY PERSON
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Ofcourse they will

      Open Controls
    2. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Lukaku got way more assists last season

      Open Controls
    3. Abaddon
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Lukaku is such a fraud. The lack of technique he is displaying is criminal

      Open Controls
      1. i was once an elephant
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        This. I've seen 85 year olds with better speed, control and technique. I've no idea why Chelsea didn't sign old Joey down the road instead of Lukaku. I've no idea why anyone would have him in their side.

        Open Controls
  10. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    If Gallagher gets a haul today I'll be in 7th heaven.

    Open Controls
  11. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    How tf does Ndombele keeps starting...

    Open Controls
    1. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Duracell?

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Nuno

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      There's a decent player in there. Just lazy. Dele used to be like that, now he's not even decent.

      Open Controls
  12. boc610
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    PSG-with their front three of messi , mbappe and neymar all playing-are about to lose to Rennes . They also haven't managed one shot on target.

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      This makes me happier than it should.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        And i find Neymar's antics almost unwatchable and embarrassing as a football fan.

        Open Controls
    2. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      good

      Open Controls
  13. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours ago

    Pochettino needs to manage a second tier club. He has no idea what he is doing

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Tuchel got sacked don't forget, Messi is goat for me but adding him into the mix doesn't help either. They've got 3-4 players that won't work hard or defend team is totally unbalanced

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        Ole seems to be in a similar predicament at united

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Yup, though he has more wiggle room to drop and not play players. Poch has no option but to play neymar mbappe Messi every game

          Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      back to spurs then?

      Open Controls
    3. ANGRY PERSON
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      On top of front 3 he also played Di maria. Team was totally unbalanced

      Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Pochettino got Spurs to a champions league final

      Spurs

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Haha when you put it like that...

        Open Controls
      2. boc610
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        one of the jammiest runs to a final in living memory and I think they lost 13 or 14 games that season in total.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Spurs

          Open Controls
  14. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Score predictions, fam?
    TOT v AV: 2-2
    WHU v BRENT: 3-2
    CP v LEI: 1-2

    Open Controls
    1. ANGRY PERSON
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      0-0
      1-1
      1-2

      Open Controls
    2. Krafty Werks
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      1-2
      4-2
      2-1

      Open Controls
  15. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Lets go Toney, Benrahma and Antonio(C)!

    Open Controls
  16. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    COYP!

    Open Controls
  17. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Would not mind having Vardy this week.

    Feels like it will be his day today.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not with iheanacho playing higher up the pitch

      Open Controls
  18. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Mark in heaven?

    Open Controls
  19. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Saturday matches and Sunday matches …. The Ying and the Yang … sigh …

    Open Controls

