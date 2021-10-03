How the world’s best FPL managers set up for Gameweek 7

Using LiveFPL’s array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Firstly we examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop – before taking a closer look at the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

THE ‘ELITE’

Around 90% of these top-performing managers have already played their captain this weekend and are suffering like the rest of us, with those who handed the armband to Michail Antonio and Mohamed Salah having a chance to steal a march on their rivals today.

The ownership figures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku are interesting, with many of the all-time greats choosing one or the other and relatively fewer (20%) going with the ‘threemium’ option of selecting a trio of the expensive heavy hitters.

Ronaldo and Lukaku are only the fifth and sixth most-owned players in this 1,000-strong list as a result of the FPL equivalent of a split vote on the big-money forwards.

Over half of the above managers have retained the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, in the hope that he returns from injury in Gameweek 8.

THE TOP 10,000

A double-up on the Chelsea defence was the order of the day for Gameweek 7 Wildcarders in the top 10,000, with Antonio Rudiger a staple of many of these squads and Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta presumably splitting the vote on the second Blues representative.

Romelu Lukaku, Michail Antonio, Raphinha and Mohamed Salah are all massively popular with these managers, with budget buys Aaron Ramsdale and Tino Livramento also featuring in around 75% of the Wildcard teams in question.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cristiano Ronaldo were notable omissions from the top 10k Wildcard template but their ownership figures remain fairly healthy among the leading managers overall.

Robert Sanchez, Shane Duffy, Said Benrahma and Diogo Jota are the players who have outstayed their welcome among top 10k Wildcarders who remain well-owned elsewhere.

After Gameweek 7, over 70% of the top 10,000 managers have deployed their Wildcard.

Around 25% have used no chip whatsoever but around 15% have activated at least two.

