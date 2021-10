Jota starts as Torres, Sterling and Mahrez benched for Man City

In the final match of Gameweek 7, Liverpool host Manchester City in a mouth-watering clash at Anfield.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

As expected, Liverpool are without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), along with midfielders Thiago (£5.3m) and Harvey Elliot (£5.4m).

James Milner (£4.9m) starts at right-back, with Diogo Jota (£7.6m) preferred to Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) up front.

For Man City, Ilkay Gundogan (£7.2m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.3m) both miss out.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m), Jack Grealish (£8.0m) and Phil Foden (£7.9m) all start, with Ferran Torres (£7.0m), Raheem Sterling (£10.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m) on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Jesus, Grealish, Foden

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer

