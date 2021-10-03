90
Dugout Discussion October 3

Jota starts as Torres, Sterling and Mahrez benched for Man City

90 Comments
In the final match of Gameweek 7, Liverpool host Manchester City in a mouth-watering clash at Anfield.  

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

As expected, Liverpool are without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), along with midfielders Thiago (£5.3m) and Harvey Elliot (£5.4m).

James Milner (£4.9m) starts at right-back, with Diogo Jota (£7.6m) preferred to Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) up front.

For Man City, Ilkay Gundogan (£7.2m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.3m) both miss out.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m), Jack Grealish (£8.0m) and Phil Foden (£7.9m) all start, with Ferran Torres (£7.0m), Raheem Sterling (£10.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m) on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Williams

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Jesus, Grealish, Foden 

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer

90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. EmreCan Hustle
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sorry. Posted on the wrong article.

    Keep Antonio or sell for Jesus?

    Had him since the beginning.
    Does Jesus have sufficient upside assuming he starts most games?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  2. BeWater
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Incredible play from Bernardo Silva.

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Foden should have done better.

      Open Controls
  3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Bilva: Messi mode activated

    Open Controls
    1. Zilla
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Brilliant, Foden should bury chances like this.

      Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Silva making chumps of five pool players!

    Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    City really someone to finish those chances. What a ball and play by Bilva.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Need**

      Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Magic from Bernardo, Foden has to shoot first time.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      This. Unnecessary first touch imo.

      Open Controls
  7. Gunneryank
    1 min ago

    Is it weird that i just want Grealish to pull up his damn socks? Why do you have to be different Jack? Your shins are in danger!

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Visyally more exposed = more protection from refs?

      Open Controls
  8. ANGRY PERSON
    just now

    Big miss from foden

    Open Controls
  9. Zladan
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Bernardo put Van Dijk on his ass there. Ankle breaking run.

    Open Controls
  10. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Sarr is going to have a field day against this Liverpool defence

    VVD already sweating just thinking about it

    Open Controls

