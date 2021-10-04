365
Scout Notes October 4

Raphinha "expected back" in time for Gameweek 8 as Watford appoint Ranieri

We’ve two more Premier League fixtures to bring you up to speed with from Saturday: Leeds United v Watford and Burnley v Norwich City.

LEEDS UNITED 1-0 WATFORD

  • Goal: Diego Llorente (£4.5m)
  • Assist: None
  • Bonus: Llorente x3, Junior Firpo (£4.8m) x2, Liam Cooper (£4.5m) x1

XISCO DEPARTS, RANIERI ARRIVES

You wouldn’t have got great odds on Watford to be the first Premier League team to change head coach this season and the kneejerking Hornets board have again lived up to their ruthless reputation by dispensing of Xisco Munoz, just seven games into the season.

The Spaniard’s dismissal came after Saturday’s limp defeat at Leeds, where they registered fewer shots on goal than any other team in Gameweek 7.

Replacing Munoz is Claudio Ranieri, the former Chelsea, Leicester City and Fulham manager.

We’ll have a full Scout Report on the veteran Italian on Tuesday, asking what it means for the likes of Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m).

SARR’S APPEAL ON THE WANE?

Watford’s appealing three-game stretch finished with a whimper against Leeds but despite Sarr blanking, the mid-price midfielder still managed to rack up 25 points from Gameweeks 5-7.

Ranieri will have to bring the fabled new manager bounce with him as the Hornets’ fixtures are about to turn very iffy indeed and Gameweek 8 Wildcarders would be forgiven for overlooking Sarr, despite the excellent value he has provided so far in 2021/22:

The Gameweek 5 win over Norwich is starting to look anomalous when we analyse Watford’s other attacking stats this season:

v Norwichin the other six Gameweeks combined
Big chances62
Expected goals2.463.30

Four of Sarr’s five big chances this season indeed came against the Canaries and it was lacklustre attacking displays against Newcastle and Leeds that helped see off Munoz.

There is one glimmer of hope for those retaining the Senegal international’s services: his biggest-ever Gameweek score came at home to Liverpool in 2019/20, when he plundered 19 points against the champions-elect.

RAPHINHA: WILL HE PLAY IN GAMEWEEK 8?

Raphinha (£6.5m) produced a first blank in three matches against Watford but he was the main dangerman again for the Whites, firing in another five shots to take his total to 13 attempts in the last three Gameweeks, a tally that no other FPL midfielder can better.

The question for existing and prospective owners now is: will he be available for Gameweek 8?

The Leeds winger is part of Brazil’s squad for their three World Cup qualifiers over the October international break, the last of which kicks off at 1.30am next Friday morning – that’s 37.5 hours before Leeds v Southampton gets underway at Elland Road.

The new quarantine rules mean that he will techinically be free to face Ralph Hasenhuttl’s troops but the logistics of getting back to England in such a short space of time suggests that involvement against the Saints seems unlikely. However, the Yorkshire Evening Post report that Raphinha is expected to be available for selection.

‘Available’ and ‘starting’ are two very different beasts, of course, so much doubt lingers over whether he’ll be part of Marcelo Bielsa’s line-up a week on Saturday.

“It’s not common [for a flair player to work like that]. He’s a player that stands out. Due to standing out he does not demand privileges. All the opposite he takes on more obligations, even more so. That’s why he’s a player that’s valued so much by all of us due to his humility and his capacity of effort. [That’s] Not common when accompanied with that talent.” Bielsa on Raphinha, on Saturday

As for Leeds as a whole, the weekend win over Watford was a lot like last season in a nutshell: Stuart Dallas (£5.3m) was shooting at will, fit-again match-winner Diego Llorente (£4.5m) helped solidify the backline in open play, chances were spurned going forward and there were hairy moments defending set plays, including a Watford leveller that was disallowed for a foul on Liam Cooper (£4.5m).

It’s a small step forward after a so-so start and, unlike Watford, the Whites have plenty more decent fixtures ahead, streatching through to the beginning of December.

Dallas hobbled off on Saturday, meanwhile, but Bielsa said after full-time that it was too early for a prognosis on the Northern Ireland international.

Burnley 0-0 Norwich City

  • Bonus: Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) x3, Tim Krul (£4.5m) x2, Grant Hanley (£4.4m) x1

The minnows of Burnley played host to the whipping boys of Norwich City on Saturday, making them both seem defensively adequate.

The Gameweek 7 match at Turf Moor saw the previously porous Clarets and the Canaries pick up their first clean sheets of the season, which was more of an indictment of both sides’ attacks than it was a credit to their defences.

Norwich have looked a bit more solid in their last two matches, largely being successful in suffocating Everton last week (only succumbing to two defensive errors) and reducing Burnley to just one clear opening here – and even that didn’t result in a shot, with Dwight McNeil (£5.9m) unable to react when the ball fell his way at close range.

Owners of semi-popular bench fodder options Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) and Brandon Williams (£4.0m) weren’t able to enjoy the clean sheet points, however, with the former benched for the third time in four Gameweeks and the latter losing his place at left wing-back to Dimitris Giannoulis (£4.4m).

Latterly playing in Gilmour’s spot at the base of the Norwich midfield has been new signing Mathias Normann (£4.5m), who has impressed in his three outings. He is top among Daniel Farke’s squad for shots (all outside the box, admittedly) and chances created in that time, also assuming control at direct free-kick situations and on indirect set plays. He is a name to consider in the bargain-bin midfield pond, then, for those managers looking for an emergency substitute.

As for Burnley, who were without Ben Mee (£4.9m) and who lost Matej Vydra (£5.3m) thanks to minor injuries, they were sorely missing the spark of Maxwel Cornet (£6.0m), who would have been an intriguing differential for this fixture based on his eye-catching exploits so far.

A clean sheet against the Premier League basement club doesn’t convince us that they’re reliable picks at the back again just yet (four shut-outs in their previous 25 top-flight fixtures is a better gauge) but, as we discussed last week, pairing the likes of Matthew Lowton (£4.4m) with a budget Arsenal defender does give the following run of favourable fixtures right the way through to the end of the calendar year: CRY, sou, BRE, WAT, CRY, NEW, wol, new, SOU, WAT, lee, nor, WOL.

Burnley XI: Pope; Taylor, Collins, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Lennon (Gudmundsson 60); Vydra (Rodriguez 35), Wood (Barnes 80). 

Norwich City XI: Krul; Kabak, Hanley, Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou (Rupp 79), Norman, McLean, Giannoulis; Sargent (Idah 89), Pukki (Rashica 79). 

  1. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Threemium with the only nailed city mid anyone?

    Ramsdale // foster
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger // Livra Manquillo
    Salah KDB Raph Townsend // Luiz
    Lukaku Toney Hwang

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      I think it’s good at least

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Pretty good. Not sure keV is worth the money.

      Open Controls
  2. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Current team with 1FT during the break. Would you activate your WC to move away from this team? There are a handful of moves I would make, but thinking it might be more prudent to save the WC and maybe take a hit.

    Sanchez, Foster
    Alonso, Rudiger, Shaw, Livramento, Digne
    Salah, Raphinha, Benrahma, Greenwood, Bissouma
    Toney, Antonio, Ronaldo

    Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Repost

    City lineup vs BUR

    Carson
    Zinc Stones Ake Cancelo
    De Bruyne Rodri Silva
    Mahrez Torres Foden

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Confirmed?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        No just based on the IB and the likes of Mahrez and Torres, Ake and Stones needing games vs poor opposition.

        Open Controls
        1. tuvok
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Not sure about that given what happened vs Southampton. City can't afford to drop points. I think it will be closer to the Liverpool line up, with one or two changes dependent on their post-IB freshness

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Should be a gameshow - 'Guess the Lineup'. Cancelled after one show.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Lol

        Open Controls
    3. Kryptonite666
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Meh, is this a serious post ?

      Steffen is the no 2 keeper. Why wouldn't Laporte, Walker play?

      Jesus will likely be out, so Mahrez likely. Torres might finally get a game. Tough to choose who gets benched between Sterling/ Grealish / Foden.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It is Burnley after all.

        Open Controls
    4. ANGRY PERSON
      45 mins ago

      Dont agree with the Cbs

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would not be far off from the starting 11 I reckon knowing Pep had an 'easy' fixture in his mind.

        Open Controls
        1. EffPeeEll
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Mahrez scored a hattie against this lot last season.

          I don't believe the talking heads view that he's not part of pep's plans given his 90 mins in both CL games.

          Doubt i'll put him in the side but I'll be odds betting on him in some format if he makes the starting line up.

          Wont get early teams news in time for FPL purposes.

          maverick pick though IMO

          Open Controls
  4. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo Rudiger Christensen
    Salah(C) Raphinha Benrahma Saka
    Lukaku Antonio Jimenez

    Foster; Livramento, Semedo, Brownhill

    1FT 3.3ITB

    A) Benrahma -> Foden
    B) Semedo -> TAA
    C) Christensen -> TAA

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Definitely B for me!!! If fit of course

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      B if fit.

      A I like as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        My plan was to go for Foden and get TAA GW10 by downgrading Jimenez/Antonio to Toney. But going without TAA is scary.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Not a bad plan. I'm not that afraid to go without for a few weeks. A lot of teams won't have him and Liverpool defensive stats are not great.

          Unless Klopp gives an unequivacal he's fit, I'll probably gamble without for a few weeks.

          Open Controls
    3. ANGRY PERSON
      12 mins ago

      Bee

      Open Controls
  5. 03farmboy
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which wildcard team is the best?
    A team
    Ramsdale, foster
    Azpi, rudiger, cancelo, livramento, omoba
    Salah, Son, Saka, Townsend, brownhill
    Lukaku, Jimenez, Antonio

    B team
    Sanchez, foster
    Azpi, rudiger, cancelo, TAA, livramento
    Salah, Saka, raphina, Townsend, brownhill
    Lukaku, Jimenez, Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It's basically 2 questions.
      Son + a compete and utter dud vs. Trent + Raphinha, to which you know the answer.

      and

      Sanchez v Ramsdale, to which you flip a coin.

      Open Controls
  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    I take it ederson also has a chance of missing gw8?

    Open Controls
    1. ANGRY PERSON
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    How do people chase price rises on a WC (like Crellin)?

    I get that if you transfer in a player and they rise 0.2, you can sell and bank the 0.1.

    But doesn't this rely on you having not got any value tied up in players from the outset? So as soon as you transfer these players out, you lose money on them, despite the potential rise on other players elsewhere?

    Sounds like a lot of effort for potentially very little gain, or have people done this and had good success?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      When all this were nowt but fields

      Open Controls
    2. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      That's basically it in a nutshell, yeah. And often you don't really want to actually sell off a player who has risen twice in that gameweek - they are probably in demand for a reason.

      This year I transferred in alonso at the start of the gameweek and then sold him on the final day, when I heard a lot of rumours/opinion that he wouldn't play. I banked a 0.1 profit on a player who never played for my team. However, I played the wildcard on the Monday (following the TAA injury news) so I missed out on about 0.5mil worth of price rises/falls before that.

      In the past I have had a maximum of 2 players who I have bought AND sold during the same wildcard and made a profit on them, AND (importantly) brought in other players who didn't rise. I doubt you can do better than that without ending the week with players nobody actually wants.

      Still plenty of rise rises to be caught of you play the wc early on, but you will only make the actual sell-on profit in the subsequent gameweeks.

      Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      It is some effort for not a whole lot of gain, but there aren't even that many opportunities in FPL to trade added effort for any gain at all, so why not do it?

      It also has the potential to gain you an advantage over people who play the WC right before deadlines to bail themselves out of a tough situation.

      Presumably you have some slots in your team with players who haven't risen or actually fell in price, so you can use those slots. Or if you're going to get rid of a player anyway, you could use that slot. Like I'll probably get rid of Benrahma, so potentially I could use that slot, but I haven't yet as it didn't look like there were many likely double risers in midfield anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Worth adding, also, that WC is your one opportunity to make early transfers to capture price rises with no risk. Any other time, you are taking at least some risk by moving early.

        Open Controls
  8. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Are the brazillian players due back late from IB?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Last game is very late
      Article in YEP about Raphinha being expected to play, but who knows

      Open Controls
  9. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which option would you go for here?

    (A) Raph + Hwang
    (B) Gallagher + Toney
    (C) Gray + Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      C then A then B for me!! Raphinha and Toney would be the two players I’d prefer!!

      Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    WC draft nr2. Any suggestions? 0,4 itb

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA James Cancelo Dias Livramento
    Salah Mbeumo Foden Raphinha D.Luiz
    Lukaku Hwang Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not a Foden fan, but he seems popular
      I'd upgrade James to a more nailed Chelsea def

      Open Controls
    2. Tomsk
      6 mins ago

      Dias to Duffy and Hwang to Calvert Lewin?

      Open Controls
  11. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Oh dear. Anyone else seen the update on the FFHub saga?

    Open Controls
    1. EffPeeEll
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      On Saturday evening our website suffered a cyber attack. We’re working with Action Fraud, the police, ICO, our hosting company and security firms on the issue. We want to be completely transparent with our users and members about what has happened.

      LAST UPDATED: 4th October.

      The situation
      We believe the hacker gained access to our WordPress admin dashboard and downloaded the Hub’s usernames, emails, site financial reports, and affiliate payment records.

      Please rest assured they cannot access any of your card information as this is handled by payment gateways (PayPal or Stripe).

      WordPress, which the site is built on, stores hashed (encrypted) user passwords, but some of these have been brute-force attacked and compromised. We do not hold any plaintext passwords.

      We do not store FPL login credentials, but WordPress does store Hub passwords (which, as above, are hashed and encrypted, but some had still been compromised via the brute-force attack).

      We apologise unreservedly for this and some confusion in our messaging on socials.

      What we are doing
      We’ve reset passwords and implemented a password complexity policy for all site users limiting the threat of similar attacks.

      We have run malware scans and we have also booked in periodic external security and penetration testing to further increase and assure our site security going forward.

      What you need to do
      We’ve reset your password, so any compromised passwords will not work. You will be required to create a strong and unique password.

      Please go to this lost password link and reset with a strong password via email.

      We strongly recommend that you also change your password for any other website where you may have used the same username and password combination, including the official FPL site.

      Final remarks
      We are deeply sorry for everything that has happened and understand the pain and anger felt by many. We are working around the clock and will continue to update this post.

      To be clear, we do not sell data to any third parties and neither do we hold any kind of payment details, encrypted or otherwise – these are handled by Payment gateways Stripe and Paypal.

      We’d also like to thank our users and the community for their understanding and patience whilst we work with relevant authorities.

      This is a big lesson for us and one we are taking extremely seriously. We will resolve this, be better than before, and are determined to securely provide this incredible community with the fantasy football tools and content that you signed up for.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        No. There has been an update from the 'hackers.'

        I'm not posting a link to it because it contains tons of data related to the 70K user base.

        It's damning.

        Open Controls
        1. EffPeeEll
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          Are they demanding anything?

          Hwang 'em high if so

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            25 mins ago

            No demands.

            Open Controls
            1. EffPeeEll
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              Bit disturbing that

              A. They admitted they were selling info to a third party

              B. 'Plaintext' passwords were hacked yet they claim to have them ;hashed'

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Tons sell data to third parties (but at least it is often disclosed, even in fine print).

                Yeah to the second one. I've not been impressed with the Twitter responses by the owners (and some of those affiliated/on their side) - reeks of ignorance.

                Open Controls
                1. EffPeeEll
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  So the hackers posted the usernames and passwords on Pastebin

                  that happened to Tesco a few years ago.

                  Tesco were storing passwords in plaintext.

                  They claimed to be storing them in a secure way and only emailing plaintext passwords back to acccount holders when prompted
                  ,

                  Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Lol based on a comment I made earlier I can't really disagree about certain accounts listed here...

      "(4) not listening to unfounded claims from unenlightened Twitter fraudsters such as
      - Will Thomas @FFH_Will
      - Linn Bjørnbakk @Linn_FPL
      - Luke Williams @ffscout_luke
      - thehumancalculator@hotmail.co.uk @theFPLkiwi (theFPLkiwi will say that we guessed this email address)
      and ESPECIALLY
      - James Copeland @FFH_James"

      Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      How can someone get their wordpress dashboard password if they Don't leak themselves

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Crap passwords?

        Open Controls
  12. dylano21
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would you rather have

    A) Grealish
    B);Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Eastman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Foden just. More explosive

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Foden. The Liverpool performance sealed it and Grealish getting hauled off and City improving after that was telling. I still think Grealish could be great but if I had to pick one now, I'd go Foden.

      I might just bottle it and not go with either in GW8 though and wait and see. Maybe a few more weeks will tell us more.

      Open Controls
      1. Diddly Squat
        1 min ago

        Don’t fall for it . Foden will be benched and/ or come on as sub for 20mins .

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Neither but A

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyClub
      3 mins ago

      That’s a hard one. I prefer Foden

      Open Controls
  13. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Why does no one like KDB please

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ginger innit

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      11.9 too much for a premium not guaranteed starts IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. Diddly Squat
        3 mins ago

        Guaranteed if fit . The only city mid that is

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Ok dokey

          Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      If he is 10, i would think about it

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Expensive. The value is really not there.

      KdB + Chilwell vs TAA + Son is what I'd be looking at and probably prefer the latter.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        You literally had KDB in your WC team a few days ago, and kept pushing him as your differential?

        Glad you've thought about it though.

        Open Controls
    5. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      No haul yet. After his first haul things will change.

      Open Controls
  14. FantasyClub
    30 mins ago

    Guys who would you prefer for their run of fixtures…?

    a) Vardy

    b) Toney

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        3 mins ago

        Do you know if his underlying stats suggest he can continue his form?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Go check his FPL history 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Vardy - never done anything for me over the years, but can't deny he is performing now

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        1 min ago

        That’s what I’m worried about, every time I get him he does nothing

        Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      If Leicester scores 40 goals this season. Vardy will be involved in 20-25

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yup

        Open Controls
  15. BarryFabregas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts please

    Wildcarded in GW 7

    Ramsdale / Foster
    Rudi Christensen TAA Cancelo Livra
    Raph Salah Sarr ESR Brownhill
    Jimi Antonio Lukaku

    1 FT 2.1m ITB

    Any suggestions on transfer - I think Sarr got to go?

    Considering Foden/ Grealish - any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Only Sarr looks iffy, might even just save

      Open Controls
  16. MikeLowrey
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Current team:

    Foster
    Christensen White Veltman
    Salah Jota Raph Benny
    Ronaldo Lukaku Antonio

    (Bachman Gilmour Omo Ayling*)

    A) Ayling to Livramento
    B) WC

    Open Controls
    1. BarryFabregas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Ayling to Livra low impact play - what problem are you looking to solve? For me Ronaldo a bigger concern

      Open Controls
      1. MikeLowrey
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I can't justify taking Ronaldo out for a hit. So if I get rid of him, I'd look at fixing up my backline. The backline plus weak bench the biggest concern

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      A - but pretty extreme difference between the two options

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  17. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    How's this WC? Some benching headaches but pep roulette would help with this!

    Ederson (Foster)
    TAA Rudiger Azpilicueta Cancelo (Liv)
    Foden Jota Salah Raphinha (Mbuemo)
    Watkins Toney (Armstrong)

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      How will you rectify your front 3 in weeks from now?

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Salah perma (c)?
      Don't need Mbuemo and Armstrong
      Not sold on Ederson
      Jota not reliable
      Foden popular, but could do without the headache if it were me
      Upgrade Toney to say Vardy with all the cash you save above?

      Open Controls
    3. BarryFabregas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      If its double Chelsea defence I would have one of Chilwell or James personally (speaking as a Chelsea fan).

      Open Controls
    4. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not keen on foden jota Watkins and Armstrong..

      Open Controls
  18. Differentiator
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Lol, people have short memories

    Enjoy Pep roulette and selling a top 5 best player in world football

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      You mean Marcal?

      Open Controls
      1. Differentiator
        • 5 Years
        just now

        ...

        I was referring to Manquillo

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Did Kun's contract not expire?

      Open Controls
    3. Diddly Squat
      3 mins ago

      This . Last season Foden was playing out of his skin , I fell for it , he was benched etc and played about 60mins in the next 4 games and did nothing .
      Kdb the only consideration

      Open Controls
  19. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    This place not down?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Only whatsapp, facebook, insta and telegram

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Telegram has been down since 1945.

        Open Controls
  20. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts on Mount punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Differentiator
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      recommend hiking poles and sturdy boots. don't bother if you're not athletic

      Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I won't recommend

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Solid enough, but CHE defenders could well score similarly for less cash.

      Open Controls
    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I will likely go James as my third Chelsea spot. But I think Mount is pivotal to how Chelsea play so you could do worse.
      Only doubt is getting back to full sharpness/fitness during this nice run.

      Open Controls
  21. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Ronaldo > lukaku -16?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Only with TAA out

      Open Controls
    2. Differentiator
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes and others here need to understand this.

      Ronaldo is useless and will never score again. He's a rich man's Dennis. Lukaku is way better and not at all a donkey player

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Rich mans dennis lol

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No, but for -20 could be worth it.

      Open Controls
  22. FantasyClub
    7 mins ago

    Is Son still a no go?

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't think so..

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd have said so, but pretty popular round these parts at present.

      Open Controls
    3. Diddly Squat
      just now

      Not with Newcastle next up . But Spuds not looking anything special

      Open Controls
  23. Differentiator
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Foden will outscore Salah this FPL year. Change my mind

    Open Controls
    1. Diddly Squat
      1 min ago

      Haha . He will have to go some spending half the season on the bench.

      Open Controls
    2. Differentiator
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Fishing rod deployed

      Open Controls
  24. machickenz
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wild Active: A or B?

    A) Azpilicueta, Allan, KDB, Antonio
    B) Rudiger, Brownhill, Son, Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  25. Puzzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Chances of Jota and Alonso playing GW8?

    Open Controls

