Scout Notes October 5

Brentford injury latest as budget FPL midfielder Mbeumo impresses

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 write-ups with analysis of West Ham United v Brentford.

For a briefer summary of Saturday’s games click here, while the recap of Sunday’s four matches is available here.

WEST HAM UNITED 1-2 BRENTFORD

  • Goals: Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) | Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), Yoane Wissa (£5.9m)
  • Assists: Tomas Soucek (£5.9m) | Sergi Canos (£5.5m), Pontus Jansson (£4.6m)
  • Bonus: Soucek x3, Wissa x2, Mbeumo x1

MBEUMO ON TARGET

The ‘out of position’ Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) impressed again on Sunday, as the differential midfielder netted his second goal since Gameweek 5.

However, owners were perhaps unfortunate not to receive more than eight FPL points, as he missed a couple of early chances, including a strike which hit the bar. 

Incredibly, it was the fourth time he has hit the woodwork this season (see below). For context, Harry Kane (£12.1m) led the way with eight across the entire 2020/21 campaign. 

Mbeumo ended the match with four goal attempts, two shots in the box and 0.79 expected goals (xG), a total which comfortably trumped Ivan Toney’s (£6.3m) 0.08.

For the second Gameweek in a row, Yoane Wissa (£5.9m) arrived off the bench and grabbed a goal in the final stages of the game. The £8.5m summer signing from Lorient is still yet to start a Premier League match, but is certainly staking a claim for a place in Thomas Frank’s XI.

Elsewhere, Pontus Jansson (£4.6m) bagged his third assist of the season, and has now provided either an attacking return or clean sheet in six of his seven Premier League appearances.

With 12 points from five games, Brentford have had an excellent start to the season, and following their Gameweek 8 matchup against Chelsea, embark on a kind run which will surely see huge Fantasy interest in the likes of Mbeumo and Toney.

BEES INJURY LATEST

Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) was ruled out on Sunday with a hamstring injury, and as a result, will miss Norway’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers during the international break. However, he is expected to be available for Gameweek 8.

Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) picked up a minor thigh injury during the warm-up and dropped out, while Shandon Baptiste (£5.0m) was replaced on 29 minutes with a dislocated shoulder.

Discussing the disruptions caused by injury, Thomas Frank said:

“I think it’s an even bigger result, we all know we have the lowest budget [in the league]. I am very satisfied with my squad but of course, we don’t have maybe as much quality or as much experience especially, but players are just ready to step in, missing three key players today. The ones who stepped in – Zanka, Mathias and Frank – so very pleased with that and got that win in the end, which you know maybe a draw could have been a deserved one but we definitely, in even games, you can nick it in the end and we did that today. There were three other games earlier this season where we should have won but we didn’t, but so pleased with the mentality.”

BOWEN CONTINUES FINE FORM

A late Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) goal means that the 24-year-old has now provided an attacking return in each of the last three Gameweeks. During that time, he has netted a goal, supplied two assists and outscored his more popular team-mate Said Benrahma (£6.6m) by 17 FPL points to 15.

Opening up the comparison across the opening seven Gameweeks reveals that Bowen has produced better underlying numbers in several key metrics, too, including shots in the box, big chances and expected goal involvement (xGI).

Jarrod Bowen v Said Benrahma key attacking statistics summary 2021/22

As for Michail Antonio (£8.0m), the highest-scoring forward in the game blanked for just the second time this season. However, owners will surely hold given his impressive start to the season, though the fixtures for West Ham aren’t straightforward:

Tomas Soucek (£5.9m) grabbed a rather fortunate assist, though manager David Moyes’ did suggest in his post-match interview that the Czech international is struggling to find his best form this season:

“Tomas has not quite got on the end of things as well and things have not fallen for him. He scored last week but it was chalked out at Leeds. 

I think he is fighting for a wee bit of his best form. Is it to do with Declan getting forward a bit more? Well I am hoping the two of them, can get goals and gives us two goalscoring midfield players but I think Tomas has struggled a wee bit.”

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste (Jensen 29), Norgaard, Onyeka (Bidstrup 81), Henry, Mbeumo (Wissa 82), Toney

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 7

Scout Notes - LIVMCI 2

  1. The Strokes
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Hello,

    Bench two of :
    A. Duffy (Nor)
    B. Livra (Lee)
    C. Raph (Sou)
    D. ESR (CRY)
    E. Jimmy (AVL)
    Will play : Rams, Rudiger, Alonso, Cancelo, Salah, Son, Antonio and Lukak

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      B & E

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B and D but I'd expect first bencha nbd quite possibly second bench to play

      (Can't see any way that Raph plays myself apart from a possible cameo - prefer to take the word of Tuchel over the YEP on what to do with Brazil players)

      Open Controls
      1. The Strokes
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I agree that's why I'm thinking of going Livra and Raph as I don't see Raph having loads of game time and I don't really want his substitute points while having a strong bench this GW.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Logical enough imo

          I currently have Raph benched.

          Open Controls
  2. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Had to make an early FT to catch the Cancelo rise. How am I looking, lads?

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Rüdiger - White
    Salah - Raphinha - Saka - Gray
    Ronaldo - Lukaku

    (Steele - Livramento - McArthur - Scarlett) - 0 FT - TV 101.6

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      39 mins ago

      My back lines the same except I have Duffy instead of White, but I have Ramsdale in goal

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      37 mins ago

      I got Vardy in CR7 with the intention to bring Ronaldo back in for Vardy when Man Utds fixtures turn. I’ll be monitoring CR7 closely though, I’m not gonna just bring him back if things aren’t looking better at Man U

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks fine, even with the Scarlett Witch.

      Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Honestly speaking - WC, a hit or just a FT to remove Greenwood?

    Sanchez/Steele
    TAA/Cancelo/Rudi/Duffy/Tsim
    Salah/Greenwood/Benrahma/Raphinha/Sarr
    Ronaldo/Antonio/Scarlet

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Greenwood out

      Open Controls
    2. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      This

      Open Controls
  4. sovietrockettes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Anyone tempted to captain De Bruyne on WC for the annual Burnley drubbing?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Salah WAT

      Open Controls
      1. Jebiga
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        First game naaah, also watford will beat them as usually

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Over 60% owned and his EO will be through the roof.

          Open Controls
    2. Jebiga
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
    3. tuvok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'm tempted to bring him in for sure. I don't think I could captain when Salah is in such incredible form and is against Watford. But KDB's ownership will be so low he will be a serious differential. In the false 9 system he's going to get forward a lot too. It's just hard to fit him in, it means going 'threemium' as Lukaku and Salah are essential I think

      Open Controls
    4. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Salah for me

      Open Controls
    5. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Would if I owned him. Rank-riser that move.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        1.9% owned.

        Open Controls
    6. The Strokes
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Doubt he will do better than Salah or Lukak (if Mount and James come back)

      Open Controls
  5. The Strokes
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Just a FT but I would remove Tsim or Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Can’t look at Greenwood anymore tbh

      Open Controls
  6. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Is Christiansen a viable route into the Chelsea backline? Obviously not nailed but budget friendly, and assuming a playing bench sub, would you consider?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yep (owner who got Livra's 4pts).

      Open Controls
      1. The Strokes
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thank you Chillwell

        Open Controls
  7. The Knights Template
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Sir Alex Ferguson: 'You should always start with your best players.'

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Fred of course

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Fredaldo!

        Open Controls
  8. DantheManinaPan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this wildcard draft?

    Sanchez, Foster
    TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger, White, Livramento
    Salah, Foden, Grealish, Raphinha, Mbeumo
    Lukaku, Armstrong, Hwang

    Going for the risky City triple for the next three fixtures, in the hope that the rest of my squad can handle it if it backfires - high risk, high reward.

    Open Controls
    1. timPgoodwin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Nice, That front line feels a little light but you can switch between 4-4-2, 3-5-2 and 3-4-3 dependent on fixtures, which I like.

      Has Pep said something that makes people think Foden is a regular?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        What would Pep saying anything matter?

        Open Controls
        1. timPgoodwin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Because if he didn't say something that illuded to Foden being a regular then I'd be reluctant to get him. Just not seen many WC's with him in so wondered if something had happened/been said.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Oh dear.

            Open Controls
      2. tuvok
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Foden's form meant he finished last season as first choice on the left, ousting Sterling. He's in good form again, so there's every chance that spot is his again for now?

        Open Controls
        1. timPgoodwin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Wish we had a midweek game to give us some clues lol

          Open Controls
      3. DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Foden is a gamble. He played very well at the weekend and so I'm hoping that he gets plenty of minutes but I can't say anything about how likely that actually is.

        The front line is a slight concern, but as you say with White and Mbeumo available, I don't have to play them both every week. That said, I think both Armstrong and Hwang will both present very good value over the next few weeks, even if they don't match more expensive options in raw points.

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Best of luck with the triple up. I think it's the weak forward line that might trip you up.

      Open Controls
    3. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Antonio's ownership is really high it might hurt.

      I'd do Grealish + Hwang > Gray/Gallagher + Antonio perhaps

      Open Controls
      1. DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Valid point, but West Ham's fixtures really aren't that great over the next few. Wouldn't be surprised if he did well, but would be surprised if he did *very* well.

        Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Different. I quite like it.

      Don't like the City double up in attack though. Would rather double in defense + pick one of Foden/Grealish.

      I also much prefer Ramsdale + Duffy over Sanchez + White. The combo is cheaper, Ramsdale makes more saves, Duffy has more goal threat.

      Open Controls
    5. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I fall for the City twice this season and no more. First got Mahrez with an impressive pre season, one bad game and out. Then I went for Torres, impressive display playing that 9 role, one bad game and out.

      Unless one of them goes crazy, City defense for me is enough.

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        * fell

        Open Controls
        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          *City trap

          Open Controls
  9. Mr Ozil
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Current team for next GW: 1FT, 3.2 itb

    Sa'
    TAA* White Livramento Rudiger
    Traore'* Salah Raphinha Mount
    Antonio Ronaldo

    subs: Steer King Sissoko Williams

    Which is better?

    A- Williams > Canceo/Dias for FT
    B- Traore' > Foden
    C- Traore' > Foden and King > Armstrong (-4), switch to 3-4-3 (bench White)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Fodenfreude woohoo!

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Ozil
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Are you getting him?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          No. My players are required to take the field.

          Open Controls
    2. Konstaapeli
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A looks safe bet. B more exiting.

      Open Controls
  10. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Chaps, if Raphinia plays for Brazil v Uruguay on Friday 15th 1.30am he ain’t going to play on the Sat 3pm v Sou.

    This is clear right?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Maybe a cameo.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think it is. Unless it's first class. I flew first class once and they gave me some pajamas.

      Open Controls
    3. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Surely.. unless leeds down to bare bones

      Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      depends if he comes back by private jet

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If he sets foot on the pitch I'd say no. But if he doesn't, I don't see why not.

      Open Controls
  11. tokara
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    If i don't play wc this gw, when is the next best opportunity?

    Missed cancelo rise and cr7 drop

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      When your team needs it.

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 7 Years
        just now

        My team always need it

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      GW12. It's an IB and United's fixtures are almost clear.

      You get out of LIV tot MCY and it's two weeks before everyone else will buy them en masse.

      Plus Spurs begin their amazing run of LEE bur BRE nor

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  12. Konstaapeli
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Few spots to fill...

    A) Son, Townsend, Toney
    B) Foden, ESR, Jesus

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - Rudiger
    Salah - Raph - X - X
    Lukaku - Antonio - X

    Foster - Livra - Manquillo - Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      B is risky, especially for Jesus as Brazil are playing on the 15th and City are playing on the 16th

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I know, but feels like a missed trick to not include city assets on wc. Their next three is as good as it gets.

        Open Controls
        1. Konstaapeli
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I could put someone like Jimi as a placeholder for next week but don't like to plan transfers.

          Open Controls
  13. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Ramsdale - Foster
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Livramento - Manquillo
    Salah - Son - Grealish - ESR - Brownhill
    Lukaku - DCL - Hwang

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Foden over Grealish imo

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Ozil
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        I agree

        Open Controls
      2. Konstaapeli
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        for sure

        Open Controls
      3. pundit of punts
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Difficult to finalise that spot

        Foden rested for the break surely is a positive

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          Rested?

          Open Controls
        2. Mr Ozil
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Why rested?

          Open Controls
        3. pundit of punts
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          He isn’t on the England squad

          Complete rest over the IB

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            Um what? He's been called up....

            Open Controls
            1. pundit of punts
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Just rechecked

              Completely missed it

              Open Controls
    2. winchester
      15 mins ago

      How can you afford this? what is your team value?

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        102.1

        Open Controls
  14. Finding Timo
    52 mins ago

    If TAA out v Watford are people keeping or selling?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      I will be tempted to sell

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        1 min ago

        Thanks all for replies about TAA sounds like mixed whether to sell or keep so tough one

        Open Controls
    2. pundit of punts
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      I will just have Dias + Cash in the bank for TAA as I’m on WC

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Same

        Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Keeping

      Open Controls
    4. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Sell for Cancelo

      Open Controls
    5. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Tough one, either doing TAA > Dias and playing 4-3-3 or keeping and switching to 3-4-3 for the gameweek

      Open Controls
    6. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      I will sell him for Cancelo.

      Open Controls
    7. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Keeping.

      Will just play Livramento for 1 week.

      Open Controls
    8. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      He will not be on my WC if he's not fit, no.

      Open Controls
    9. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Keep as have a benching headache anyway

      Open Controls
    10. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      If you kept him so far, why would you sell now. Already down to 7.5.

      Open Controls
  15. tommo-uk-
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    A) Foden & Toney
    B) Saka & Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tough.A for me.

      Open Controls
      1. tommo-uk-
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thats what im on at the moment on my WC.

        Current team is:

        Mendy Foster
        Rudiger Cancelo Dias TAA Livramento
        Salah Foden Raphinha Doucoure Douglas Luiz
        Lukaku Toney Scarlett

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    3. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best fillers here?

    A) Livramento, Son & Hwang
    B) Trent, D.Luiz & Jimenez

    Ramsdale, Foster
    Cancelo, Laporte, Chilwell, Rudiger, xxx
    Salah, Raphina, Mbuembo, xxx, Brownhill
    Lukaku, Antonio, xxx

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Could you not do Trent, Hwang, and a better mid than Luiz? One of the Everton mids?

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yup, 6.7m available, e.g. Saka.

        Would be leaving quite a lot on the bench most weeks though

        Open Controls
        1. Boly Would
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Saka not a bad shout. I'd be happy with a bit more on the bench at the moment.

          Open Controls
  17. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    WC Draft 3.

    This is as safe as I think I'm probably gonna go.

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell Duffy Livramento
    Salah Son Raphinha Townsend Brownhill
    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    0.1m short of Chilwell > Rudiger which would have been safer by a tiny bit.

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Looks good, would prefer Rudiger/ Azpi to Chilwell tho and something like Antonio to Jiminez

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      You can go Dias instead of Cancelo and get Rudiger

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I can't. Cancelo and Dias are the same price (SV) since I grabbed the first Cancelo rise earlier this week.

        There's no easy way except maybe Duffy > Manquillo but I don't like that move. I think Duffy is worth the 0.3m.

        Open Controls
    3. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      You could even downgrade Duffy to Manquillo to get the cash for Rudiger. Plenty of options.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        That is the only way I see and I don't think it's worth it. I really rate Duffy as an FPL pick. Every match he looks like he could score and Brighton defense is good too.

        Open Controls
    4. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      I guess Son restricts your spending a little… looks good thought I just don’t like Spurs assets and Newcastle are their bogey team

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Buying early before everyone jumps on for their run in GW12.

        Open Controls
        1. FCSB
          • 5 Years
          just now

          It is a nice run… and he’s a good differential (for now)

          Open Controls
    5. VIVA_RONALDO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nice team. I'm 1.5mil short of that

      Open Controls
  18. tommo-uk-
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Team A or Team B

    A)
    Ederson Foster
    Rudiger Cancelo TAA Manquillo Livramento
    Salah Raphinha Foden Doucoure Douglas Luiz
    Lukaku Toney Jimenez

    B)
    Mendy Foster
    Rudiger Cancelo Dias TAA Livramento
    Salah Raphinha Foden Doucoure Douglas Luiz
    Lukaku Toney Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Essentially the differences are;

      Team A) Ederson Manquillo Jimenez

      Team B) Mendy Dias Scarlett

      Open Controls
  19. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Ramsdale 4.0
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Duffy Livramento
    Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo Allan
    Lukaku Antonio Jimenez

    0.0 itb

    How’s this WC draft??

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I like it

      Open Controls
  20. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    On the topic of hacking/phishing:

    I’ve received an email from ‘no-reply@coinbase.com’ with an email verification link for Coinbase Pro.

    Having googled the company it is for buying and selling cryptocurrency.

    I have never dealt with this so should I be concerned?

    Usually can tell it’s fake by the sender address but this one looks legit…

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you've never used Coinbase then definitely don't trust it.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Does the email sender address look real to you though?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yes. But if you didn't instigate the email verification, don't follow it.

          Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sorry not fpl related!

      Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Coinbase is trusted, but if dont have idea about crypto, Just delete the email and dont click any link or download any file

      Open Controls
  21. tbos83
    8 mins ago

    I realise this is a 'threemium' team so I've compromised on defence. But any obvious moves? 1ft, 0.3itb

    Sanchez
    Shaw Christensen White
    Salah ESR Benny Gray
    Lukaku Ronaldo Antonio

    Steele Kovacic Livra Digne

    Open Controls
  22. wulfrunian
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best midfielder up to 8.8?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      *8.6

      Open Controls
  23. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    City have 5 matches in 15 days after the IB - how many do people rationally expect Cancelo to start?

    Open Controls
  24. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Sanchez
    TAA*, Rudiger, Alonso*, White
    Salah, Jota*, Raphina, Benrahma
    Lukaku, Antonio

    Steele, Coady, Sarr, Obafemi*

    1 FT, 0.7 ITB.

    1) No need to WC, right?
    2) Most pressing concern? Alonso/Jota/TAA?

    Open Controls

