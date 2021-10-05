Brentford injury latest as budget FPL midfielder Mbeumo impresses

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 write-ups with analysis of West Ham United v Brentford.

For a briefer summary of Saturday’s games click here, while the recap of Sunday’s four matches is available here.

WEST HAM UNITED 1-2 BRENTFORD

Goals: Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) | Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), Yoane Wissa (£5.9m)

Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) | Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), Yoane Wissa (£5.9m) Assists: Tomas Soucek (£5.9m) | Sergi Canos (£5.5m), Pontus Jansson (£4.6m)

Tomas Soucek (£5.9m) | Sergi Canos (£5.5m), Pontus Jansson (£4.6m) Bonus: Soucek x3, Wissa x2, Mbeumo x1

MBEUMO ON TARGET

The ‘out of position’ Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) impressed again on Sunday, as the differential midfielder netted his second goal since Gameweek 5.

However, owners were perhaps unfortunate not to receive more than eight FPL points, as he missed a couple of early chances, including a strike which hit the bar.

Incredibly, it was the fourth time he has hit the woodwork this season (see below). For context, Harry Kane (£12.1m) led the way with eight across the entire 2020/21 campaign.

Mbeumo ended the match with four goal attempts, two shots in the box and 0.79 expected goals (xG), a total which comfortably trumped Ivan Toney’s (£6.3m) 0.08.

For the second Gameweek in a row, Yoane Wissa (£5.9m) arrived off the bench and grabbed a goal in the final stages of the game. The £8.5m summer signing from Lorient is still yet to start a Premier League match, but is certainly staking a claim for a place in Thomas Frank’s XI.

Elsewhere, Pontus Jansson (£4.6m) bagged his third assist of the season, and has now provided either an attacking return or clean sheet in six of his seven Premier League appearances.

With 12 points from five games, Brentford have had an excellent start to the season, and following their Gameweek 8 matchup against Chelsea, embark on a kind run which will surely see huge Fantasy interest in the likes of Mbeumo and Toney.

BEES INJURY LATEST

Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) was ruled out on Sunday with a hamstring injury, and as a result, will miss Norway’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers during the international break. However, he is expected to be available for Gameweek 8.

Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) picked up a minor thigh injury during the warm-up and dropped out, while Shandon Baptiste (£5.0m) was replaced on 29 minutes with a dislocated shoulder.

Discussing the disruptions caused by injury, Thomas Frank said:

“I think it’s an even bigger result, we all know we have the lowest budget [in the league]. I am very satisfied with my squad but of course, we don’t have maybe as much quality or as much experience especially, but players are just ready to step in, missing three key players today. The ones who stepped in – Zanka, Mathias and Frank – so very pleased with that and got that win in the end, which you know maybe a draw could have been a deserved one but we definitely, in even games, you can nick it in the end and we did that today. There were three other games earlier this season where we should have won but we didn’t, but so pleased with the mentality.”

BOWEN CONTINUES FINE FORM

A late Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) goal means that the 24-year-old has now provided an attacking return in each of the last three Gameweeks. During that time, he has netted a goal, supplied two assists and outscored his more popular team-mate Said Benrahma (£6.6m) by 17 FPL points to 15.

Opening up the comparison across the opening seven Gameweeks reveals that Bowen has produced better underlying numbers in several key metrics, too, including shots in the box, big chances and expected goal involvement (xGI).

Jarrod Bowen v Said Benrahma key attacking statistics summary 2021/22

As for Michail Antonio (£8.0m), the highest-scoring forward in the game blanked for just the second time this season. However, owners will surely hold given his impressive start to the season, though the fixtures for West Ham aren’t straightforward:

Tomas Soucek (£5.9m) grabbed a rather fortunate assist, though manager David Moyes’ did suggest in his post-match interview that the Czech international is struggling to find his best form this season:

“Tomas has not quite got on the end of things as well and things have not fallen for him. He scored last week but it was chalked out at Leeds. I think he is fighting for a wee bit of his best form. Is it to do with Declan getting forward a bit more? Well I am hoping the two of them, can get goals and gives us two goalscoring midfield players but I think Tomas has struggled a wee bit.”

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Brentford XI: Raya, Zanka, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste (Jensen 29), Norgaard, Onyeka (Bidstrup 81), Henry, Mbeumo (Wissa 82), Toney

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 7

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT