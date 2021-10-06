143
International Football October 6

Which FPL players are on international duty and who could miss Gameweek 8?

143 Comments
Share

The second international break of 2021/22 gets underway today, with over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in action for their countries over the next week.

Many countries are only in action twice over the next week, having had to cram in a triple-header of matches over the last few international breaks.

There are some exceptions, however, notably in South America.

And it’s those CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers that could have serious repercussions for Fantasy managers in Gameweek 8, as we’ll discuss below.

NEW QUARANTINE RULES

Villa bank 11th clean sheet as Martinez bags another haul

We saw the likes of Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) and Cristian Romero (£4.9m) miss out in Gameweek 4 thanks to quarantine rules surrounding red-list countries but there has been a change to the protocol since then.

New guidelines drawn up by the United Kingdom government will enable players who travel to red-zone nations during the October international break to play upon their arrival back in the UK, so long as they have been ‘double vaccinated’ against Covid-19.

Those players who have had two injections will be permitted to train and play club matches from the day of their return but will otherwise have to quarantine for 10 days in “bespoke facilities” in between their involvement on the training ground and on matchday.

WHO IS IN DANGER OF MISSING OUT IN GAMEWEEK 8?

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 7 Wildcard

For once, it’s not coronavirus that looks the main danger to the availability of our Fantasy assets in the next Gameweek.

This time, it’s the late kick-off times/dates in South America.

Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay – all of whom will be represented by at least one Premier League player – will have World Cup qualifiers taking place barely 36 hours before Gameweek 8 starts:

FPL PLAYERS/TEAMS POTENTIALLY AFFECTED
  • ASTON VILLA: Martínez (ARG), Luiz (BRA)
  • BRIGHTON: Sarmiento (ECU)
  • CHELSEA: Thiago Silva (BRA)
  • EVERTON: Mina (COL)
  • LEEDS: Raphinha (BRA)
  • LIVERPOOL: Alisson (BRA), Fabinho (BRA)
  • MANCHESTER CITY: Jesus (BRA), Ederson (BRA)
  • MANCHESTER UNITED: Fred (BRA), Cavani (URU)
  • NEWCASTLE: Almiron (PAR)
  • SPURS: Romero (ARG), Lo Celso (ARG), Emerson (BRA), Sanchez (COL)

Everton and Spurs are at least in action on the Sunday of Gameweek 8, giving the likes of Romero an extra day for recovery – although it’s still a swift turnaround.

As for the rest of the clubs above, there are mixed messages over whether their South American players will be available for the next round of Premier League matches.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to face Watford in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off without Alisson (£6.0m) and Fabinho (£5.4m), while Manchester United are said to be resigned to being without Edinson Cavani (£8.4m) and Fred (£4.9m) for their trip to Leicester City.

Chelsea will also surely not call upon veteran Thiago Silva (£5.4m) at Brentford, given how carefully they have managed him from international returns in the past.

City, curiously, omit mention of the October 15 matches for Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m) and Ederson (£6.0m), however.

And the Yorkshire Evening Post claim that Marcelo Bielsa expects to have Raphinha (£6.5m) available for selection against Southampton – although a start may still be a tall order, even if he does make the matchday squad.

There is better news from North and Central America.

Wolves previously confirmed that Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) would return from Mexico in time for Gameweek 8 (there is some debate over whether this means he will miss his country’s final game against El Salvador early on Thursday morning), while Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) and Michail Antonio (£8.0m) won’t be representing Jamaica.

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Lukaku on target as Chelsea assets prosper at Arsenal 5
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – Oct 8 + 11
  • Folarin Balogun – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – Oct 8 + 11
  • Karl Hein – Estonia – Oct 8 + 11
  • Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – Oct 9 + 12
  • Bernd Leno – Germany – Oct 8 + 11
  • Martin Odegaard – Norway – Oct 8 + 11
  • Thomas Partey – Ghana – Oct 9 + 12
  • Nicolas Pepe – Ivory Coast – Oct 11
  • Aaron Ramsdale – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Bukayo Saka – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Emile Smith Rowe – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Nuno Tavares – Portugal under-21s – Oct 7 + 12
  • Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – Oct 7 + 12
  • Kieran Tierney – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

ASTON VILLA

Save potential and improved Villa defence underpin Martínez's FPL credentials
  • Carney Chukwuemeka – England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12
  • Douglas Luiz – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15
  • John McGinn – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – Oct 8 + 11 + 15
  • Tyrone Mings – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Marvelous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – Oct 9 + 12
  • Aaron Ramsey – England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12
  • Jacob Ramsey – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Jaden Philogene-Bidace – England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Bertrand Traore – Burkina Faso – Oct 8 + 11
  • Ollie Watkins – England – Oct 9 + 12

BRENTFORD

Brentford impress as Arsenal devoid of ideas without attacking stars 4
  • Mads Bidstrup – Denmark under-21s – Oct 7 + 12
  • Saman Ghoddos – Iran – Oct 7 + 12
  • Mathias Jensen – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Christian Nørgaard – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – Oct 7 + 10
  • Finley Stevens – Wales under-21s – Oct 8 + 12
  • Jan Zamburek – Czech Republic under-21s – Oct 7 + 12

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Salah and blanks again as Brighton defensive assets shine ahead of good run 3
  • Aaron Connolly – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Shane Duffy – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jakub Moder – Poland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Robert Sanchez – Spain – Oct 6 + 10
  • Jeremy Sarmiento – Ecuador – Oct 8 + 10 + 14
  • Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10

BURNLEY

Vardy scores at both ends, Tielemans’ advanced role, Sarr and Saint-Maximin return again: FPL notes 3
  • Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Maxwell Cornet – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11
  • Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Oct 8 + 11
  • Conor Roberts – Wales – Oct 8 + 11
  • Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – Oct 8 + 11
  • Chris Wood – New Zealand – Oct 9 + 12

CHELSEA

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday goals, assists, bonus and injuries
  • Marcos Alonso – Spain – Oct 6 + 10
  • Cesar Azpilicueta – Spain – Oct 6 + 10
  • Ben Chilwell – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Andreas Christensen – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Kai Havertz – Germany – Oct 8 + 11
  • Jorginho – Italy – Oct 6 + 10
  • Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – Oct 8 + 11
  • Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10
  • Edouard Mendy – Senegal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Mason Mount – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – Oct 8 + 11
  • Thiago Silva – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15
  • Timo Werner – Germany – Oct 8 + 11

CRYSTAL PALACE

Johnstone owners profit as Newcastle devoid of ideas without attacking stars 1
  • Joachim Andersen – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jordan Ayew – Ghana – Oct 9 + 12
  • Conor Gallagher – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Marc Guehi – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Wilfried Zaha – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11

EVERTON

  • Jarrad Branthwaite – England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Lucas Digne – France – Oct 7 + 10
  • Lewis Dobbin – England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12
  • Yerry Mina – Colombia – Oct 8 + 10 + 14
  • Jordan Pickford – England – Oct 9 + 12

LEEDS UNITED

  • Charlie Cresswell – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Liam Cooper – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Cody Drameh – England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Joe Gelhardt – England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Sam Greenwood – England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Dan James – Wales – Oct 8 + 11
  • Kris Klaesson – Norway under-21s – Oct 8 + 12
  • Mateusz Klich – Poland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Illan Meslier – France under-21s – Oct 8 + 12
  • Raphinha – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15
  • Tyler Roberts – Wales – Oct 8 + 11

LEICESTER CITY

LEICRY Scout Notes
  • Daniel Amartey – Ghana – Oct 9 + 12
  • Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10
  • Patson Daka – Zambia – Oct 7 + 10
  • Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – Oct 7 + 10
  • Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Caglar Soyuncu – Turkey – Oct 8 + 11
  • Luke Thomas – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10
  • Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Danny Ward – Wales – Oct 8 + 11

LIVERPOOL

1
  • Alisson – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15
  • Fabinho – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15
  • Jordan Henderson – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Curtis Jones – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Diogo Jota – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Naby Keïta – Guinea – Oct 9 + 12
  • Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Sadio Mane – Senegal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Takumi Minamino – Japan – Oct 7 + 12
  • Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Mohamed Salah – Egypt – Oct 8 + 11
  • Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Oct 9 + 12
  • Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Oct 8 + 11
  • Neco Williams – Wales – Oct 8 + 11

MANCHESTER CITY

Does Jesus's star turn on the right flank spell bad news for Mahrez in Gameweek 3? 3
  • Nathan Ake – Netherlands – Oct 8 + 11
  • João Cancelo – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10
  • Rúben Dias – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Ederson – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15
  • Phil Foden – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jack Grealish – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15
  • Aymeric Laporte – Spain – Oct 6 + 10
  • Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – Oct 8 + 12
  • Rodri – Spain – Oct 6 + 10
  • Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Zach Steffen – USA – Oct 8 + 10 + 14
  • Raheem Sterling – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • John Stones – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Ferran Torres – Spain – Oct 6 + 10
  • Kyle Walker – England – Oct 9 + 12

MANCHESTER UNITED

Third straight league start for Bale as fit-again Zaha returns on Palace bench 3
  • Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11
  • Edinson Cavani – Uruguay – Oct 8 + 11 + 15
  • David de Gea – Spain – Oct 6 + 10
  • Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Fred – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15
  • Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jesse Lingard – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Anthony Martial – France – Oct 7 + 10
  • Scott McTominay – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Paul Pogba – France – Oct 7 + 10
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jadon Sancho – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Luke Shaw – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Raphael Varane – France – Oct 7 + 10

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sterling's away form and low ownership can do real FPL damage
  • Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – Oct 8 + 11 + 14
  • Ryan Fraser – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Emil Krafth – Sweden – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Fabian Schar – Switzerland – Oct 9 + 12

NORWICH CITY

Who are the best budget FPL enablers for Gameweek 2 and beyond?
  • Max Aarons – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11
  • Dimitris Giannoulis – Greece – Oct 9 + 12
  • Billy Gilmour – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Grant Hanley – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Adam Idah – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Tim Krul – Netherlands – Oct 8 + 11
  • Kenny McLean – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Przemyslaw Placheta – Poland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Teemu Pukki – Finland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Milot Rashica – Kosovo – Oct 9 + 12
  • Christos Tzolis – Greece – Oct 9 + 12
  • Ozan Kabak – Turkey – Oct 8 + 11

SOUTHAMPTON

Benitez clarifies Everton penalty situation plus DCL and Wilson injury latest 1
  • Che Adams – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Jan Bednarek – Poland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Armando Broja – Albania – Oct 9 + 12
  • Moussa Djenepo – Mali – Oct 7 + 10
  • Moi Elyounoussi – Norway – Oct 8 + 11
  • Tino Livramento – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11
  • James Ward-Prowse – England – Oct 9 + 12

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Kane and Son start as Llorente returns to Leeds’ starting XI
  • Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Bryan Gil – Spain – Oct 6 + 10
  • Son Heung-min – South Korea – Oct 7 + 12
  • Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12
  • Harry Kane – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Hugo Lloris – France – Oct 7 + 10
  • Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – Oct 8 + 11 + 15
  • Sergio Reguilon – Spain – Oct 6 + 10
  • Joe Rodon – Wales – Oct 8 + 11
  • Cristian Romero – Argentina – Oct 8 + 11 + 15
  • Emerson Royal – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15
  • Davinson Sanchez – Colombia – Oct 8 + 10 + 14
  • Dane Scarlett – England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12
  • Oliver Skipp – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

WATFORD

Sarr underlines differential potential as Chelsea earn another clean sheet 10
  • Daniel Bachmann – Austria – Oct 9 + 12
  • Kwadwo Baah – Germany under-21s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12
  • Craig Cathcart – Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12
  • Juraj Kucka – Slovakia – Oct 8 + 11
  • Imran Louza – Morocco – Oct 6 + 9 + 12
  • Adam Masina – Morocco – Oct 6 + 9 + 12
  • Ismaila Sarr – Senegal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Ken Sema – Sweden – Oct 9 + 12
  • Ozan Tufan – Turkey – Oct 8 + 11
  • William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria – Oct 7 + 10

WEST HAM UNITED

  • Said Benrahma – Algeria – Oct 8 + 12
  • Lukasz Fabianski – Poland – Oct 9
  • Pablo Fornals – Spain – Oct 6 + 10
  • Alex Kral – Czech Republic – Oct 8 + 11
  • Declan Rice – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Oct 8 + 11
  • Nikola Vlasic – Croatia – Oct 8 + 11
  • Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – Oct 9 + 12

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win 10
  • Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11
  • Conor Coady – England – Oct 9 + 12
  • Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10
  • Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – Oct 7 + 12
  • Ki-Jana Hoever – Netherlands under-21s – Oct 8 + 12
  • Raul Jimenez – Mexico – Oct 8 + 11 + 14
  • João Moutinho – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Rúben Neves – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12
  • Romain Saiss – Morocco – Oct 9 + 12
  • Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – Oct 7 + 12
  • Francisco Trincao – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY

  • Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford/Norway)
  • Vladimir Coufal (West Ham/Czech Republic)
  • Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley/Iceland)
  • Reece James (Chelsea/England)
  • Josh King (Watford/Norway)
  • Mathias Normann (Norwich/Norway)
  • Kalvin Phillips (Leeds/England)
  • Francisco Sierralta (Watford/Norway)

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

143 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    49 mins ago

    Got a strong nailed team with good bench cover so can absorb some Pep roulette

    Therefore Foden or Torres

    Open Controls
    1. EL tridente
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Foden of those.

      Open Controls
    3. sandman58
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      I reckon Torres
      City play weaker opponent's now for a few weeks and he plays number 9 in the easier fixtures

      Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I think if Torres is ever going to play it’s going to be after a good IB & easy fixtures which is what is happening now.

      If I didn’t already own I’d go Foden though

      Open Controls
  2. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Unsure whether to go with one or two of foden/son/cancelo on Wc.

    Ramsdale
    Taa-Rudiger-____-White-(Livramemto)
    Salah-____-____-Mbuemo-_____
    Lukaku-Antonio-Armstrong

    Which one please

    A) cancelo-Foden-Raphinha-(ESR)
    B) (Manquillo) - Foden - Son -(Luiz)
    C) cancelo-Son-ESR-(Luiz)

    Open Controls
  3. sandman58
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    What's the general opinion from the community on Jesus and those City fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Good pick imo. Only worry for GW8 is the traveling.

      Open Controls
  4. Tcheco
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Torres playing and scoring a brace. I’ll take 2 starts from the next 3 before he’s shipped out pep plz & thank you

    Open Controls
    1. MagicMessi
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Big risk

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Already own since gw4 🙁

        Only positive is that White has been coming off the bench for him

        Open Controls
        1. MagicMessi
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ok if u already own then u used to the pain hope he delivers for you

          Open Controls
          1. Tcheco
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Thank you. His returns so far have been 3-0-0-0

            Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any Bamford news, do I need any surgery?

    Sa
    Rudiger, Alonso, Tierney, Cancelo
    Salah, Greenwood, Saka, Gray
    Lukaku, Antonio

    4.0, Livramento, Sissoko, #Bamford

    1.3

    Open Controls
    1. MagicMessi
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Greenwood/ Bamford have to go

      Open Controls
      1. MagicMessi
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Propably Bam to Jimi

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          That’s an option, thought he would be back by now?

          Open Controls
          1. MagicMessi
            • 9 Years
            just now

            If hes back he got the fixtures goodluck

            Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Greenwood will play & a few returns his price will rocket with the fixtures on the horizon?

        Open Controls
        1. MagicMessi
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Hes a rubbish player simple as that to me

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any news on bamford? Could wait & bench. Saw a couple of comments about DCL coming back soon I would want to get him in. Or just Jimi

      Open Controls
  6. MagicMessi
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pogb/Ronaldo/Antonio To. Townsend Kane/Vardy (-8) Done early transfers saved me 0.3 in pogba cr7 drop and townsend rise!
    Antonio to Vardy wasnot necessary at all but i like it.
    G2g? Play Gllagher or Duffy?
    Guaita
    Cancelo Alonso Livramento
    Salah Townsend Doucore Gallagher
    Vardy. Kane. Lukaku
    0.5 itb
    Subs Sissoo Duffy Amartey
    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Each to their own, but Antonio/Ronaldo out as part of a -8 seems a bit crazy!

      Start Duffy for me

      Open Controls
      1. MagicMessi
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Im leaning more to Duffy he has a goal in him hopefully

        Open Controls
  7. jason_ni
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Have 1ft.

    Can save it, or go Alonso-> Walker
    Who scores more.

    A)Alonso bre/NOR
    B)Walker BURN/brighton

    Feel like walker is a bit more nailed than alonso is now, but who knows!

    Open Controls
    1. MagicMessi
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Walker is not nailed 100% tho and Alonso might play? Really dont know

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.