Which FPL players are on international duty and who could miss Gameweek 8?

The second international break of 2021/22 gets underway today, with over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in action for their countries over the next week.

Many countries are only in action twice over the next week, having had to cram in a triple-header of matches over the last few international breaks.

There are some exceptions, however, notably in South America.

And it’s those CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers that could have serious repercussions for Fantasy managers in Gameweek 8, as we’ll discuss below.

NEW QUARANTINE RULES

We saw the likes of Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) and Cristian Romero (£4.9m) miss out in Gameweek 4 thanks to quarantine rules surrounding red-list countries but there has been a change to the protocol since then.

New guidelines drawn up by the United Kingdom government will enable players who travel to red-zone nations during the October international break to play upon their arrival back in the UK, so long as they have been ‘double vaccinated’ against Covid-19.

Those players who have had two injections will be permitted to train and play club matches from the day of their return but will otherwise have to quarantine for 10 days in “bespoke facilities” in between their involvement on the training ground and on matchday.

WHO IS IN DANGER OF MISSING OUT IN GAMEWEEK 8?

For once, it’s not coronavirus that looks the main danger to the availability of our Fantasy assets in the next Gameweek.

This time, it’s the late kick-off times/dates in South America.

Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay – all of whom will be represented by at least one Premier League player – will have World Cup qualifiers taking place barely 36 hours before Gameweek 8 starts:

FPL PLAYERS/TEAMS POTENTIALLY AFFECTED

ASTON VILLA : Martínez (ARG), Luiz (BRA)

: Martínez (ARG), Luiz (BRA) BRIGHTON : Sarmiento (ECU)

: Sarmiento (ECU) CHELSEA : Thiago Silva (BRA)

: Thiago Silva (BRA) EVERTON : Mina (COL)

: Mina (COL) LEEDS: Raphinha (BRA)

Raphinha (BRA) LIVERPOOL : Alisson (BRA), Fabinho (BRA)

: Alisson (BRA), Fabinho (BRA) MANCHESTER CITY : Jesus (BRA), Ederson (BRA)

: Jesus (BRA), Ederson (BRA) MANCHESTER UNITED : Fred (BRA), Cavani (URU)

: Fred (BRA), Cavani (URU) NEWCASTLE : Almiron (PAR)

: Almiron (PAR) SPURS: Romero (ARG), Lo Celso (ARG), Emerson (BRA), Sanchez (COL)

Everton and Spurs are at least in action on the Sunday of Gameweek 8, giving the likes of Romero an extra day for recovery – although it’s still a swift turnaround.

As for the rest of the clubs above, there are mixed messages over whether their South American players will be available for the next round of Premier League matches.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to face Watford in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off without Alisson (£6.0m) and Fabinho (£5.4m), while Manchester United are said to be resigned to being without Edinson Cavani (£8.4m) and Fred (£4.9m) for their trip to Leicester City.

Chelsea will also surely not call upon veteran Thiago Silva (£5.4m) at Brentford, given how carefully they have managed him from international returns in the past.

City, curiously, omit mention of the October 15 matches for Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m) and Ederson (£6.0m), however.

And the Yorkshire Evening Post claim that Marcelo Bielsa expects to have Raphinha (£6.5m) available for selection against Southampton – although a start may still be a tall order, even if he does make the matchday squad.

There is better news from North and Central America.

Wolves previously confirmed that Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) would return from Mexico in time for Gameweek 8 (there is some debate over whether this means he will miss his country’s final game against El Salvador early on Thursday morning), while Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) and Michail Antonio (£8.0m) won’t be representing Jamaica.

🌎 | INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL



🗣️ Michail Antonio: "I can confirm that, unfortunately, I will not be joining up with the Jamaica national squad for the World Cup qualifying matches this week."#FFScout #FPL #GW8 pic.twitter.com/RPpEexMkAA — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 6, 2021

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – Oct 8 + 11

– Gabon – Oct 8 + 11 Folarin Balogun – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11 Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – Oct 8 + 11

– Egypt – Oct 8 + 11 Karl Hein – Estonia – Oct 8 + 11

– Estonia – Oct 8 + 11 Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – Oct 9 + 12

– Bosnia and Herzegovina – Oct 9 + 12 Bernd Leno – Germany – Oct 8 + 11

– Germany – Oct 8 + 11 Martin Odegaard – Norway – Oct 8 + 11

– Norway – Oct 8 + 11 Thomas Partey – Ghana – Oct 9 + 12

– Ghana – Oct 9 + 12 Nicolas Pepe – Ivory Coast – Oct 11

– Ivory Coast – Oct 11 Aaron Ramsdale – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Bukayo Saka – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Emile Smith Rowe – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11 Nuno Tavares – Portugal under-21s – Oct 7 + 12

– Portugal under-21s – Oct 7 + 12 Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – Oct 7 + 12

– Japan – Oct 7 + 12 Kieran Tierney – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

ASTON VILLA

Carney Chukwuemeka – England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12

– England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12 Douglas Luiz – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15

– Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15 John McGinn – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

– Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – Oct 8 + 11 + 15

– Argentina – Oct 8 + 11 + 15 Tyrone Mings – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Marvelous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – Oct 9 + 12

– Zimbabwe – Oct 9 + 12 Aaron Ramsey – England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12

– England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12 Jacob Ramsey – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11 Jaden Philogene-Bidace – England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11 Bertrand Traore – Burkina Faso – Oct 8 + 11

– Burkina Faso – Oct 8 + 11 Ollie Watkins – England – Oct 9 + 12

BRENTFORD

Mads Bidstrup – Denmark under-21s – Oct 7 + 12

– Denmark under-21s – Oct 7 + 12 Saman Ghoddos – Iran – Oct 7 + 12

– Iran – Oct 7 + 12 Mathias Jensen – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

– Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Christian Nørgaard – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

– Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – Oct 7 + 10

– Nigeria – Oct 7 + 10 Finley Stevens – Wales under-21s – Oct 8 + 12

– Wales under-21s – Oct 8 + 12 Jan Zamburek – Czech Republic under-21s – Oct 7 + 12

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Aaron Connolly – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Shane Duffy – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Jakub Moder – Poland – Oct 9 + 12

– Poland – Oct 9 + 12 Robert Sanchez – Spain – Oct 6 + 10

– Spain – Oct 6 + 10 Jeremy Sarmiento – Ecuador – Oct 8 + 10 + 14

– Ecuador – Oct 8 + 10 + 14 Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10

BURNLEY

Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Maxwell Cornet – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11

– Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11 Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Oct 8 + 11

– Wales – Oct 8 + 11 Conor Roberts – Wales – Oct 8 + 11

– Wales – Oct 8 + 11 Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – Oct 8 + 11

– Czech Republic – Oct 8 + 11 Chris Wood – New Zealand – Oct 9 + 12

CHELSEA

Marcos Alonso – Spain – Oct 6 + 10

– Spain – Oct 6 + 10 Cesar Azpilicueta – Spain – Oct 6 + 10

– Spain – Oct 6 + 10 Ben Chilwell – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Andreas Christensen – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

– Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Kai Havertz – Germany – Oct 8 + 11

– Germany – Oct 8 + 11 Jorginho – Italy – Oct 6 + 10

– Italy – Oct 6 + 10 Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – Oct 8 + 11

– Croatia – Oct 8 + 11 Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10

– Belgium – Oct 7 + 10 Edouard Mendy – Senegal – Oct 9 + 12

– Senegal – Oct 9 + 12 Mason Mount – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – Oct 8 + 11

– Germany – Oct 8 + 11 Thiago Silva – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15

– Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15 Timo Werner – Germany – Oct 8 + 11

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

– Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Jordan Ayew – Ghana – Oct 9 + 12

– Ghana – Oct 9 + 12 Conor Gallagher – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11 Marc Guehi – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11 Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – Oct 9 + 12

– Senegal – Oct 9 + 12 Wilfried Zaha – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite – England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11 Lucas Digne – France – Oct 7 + 10

– France – Oct 7 + 10 Lewis Dobbin – England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12

– England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12 Yerry Mina – Colombia – Oct 8 + 10 + 14

– Colombia – Oct 8 + 10 + 14 Jordan Pickford – England – Oct 9 + 12

LEEDS UNITED

Charlie Cresswell – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11 Liam Cooper – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

– Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Cody Drameh – England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11 Joe Gelhardt – England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11 Sam Greenwood – England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-20s – Oct 7 + 11 Dan James – Wales – Oct 8 + 11

– Wales – Oct 8 + 11 Kris Klaesson – Norway under-21s – Oct 8 + 12

– Norway under-21s – Oct 8 + 12 Mateusz Klich – Poland – Oct 9 + 12

– Poland – Oct 9 + 12 Illan Meslier – France under-21s – Oct 8 + 12

– France under-21s – Oct 8 + 12 Raphinha – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15

– Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15 Tyler Roberts – Wales – Oct 8 + 11

LEICESTER CITY

Daniel Amartey – Ghana – Oct 9 + 12

– Ghana – Oct 9 + 12 Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10

– Belgium – Oct 7 + 10 Patson Daka – Zambia – Oct 7 + 10

– Zambia – Oct 7 + 10 Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – Oct 7 + 10

– Nigeria – Oct 7 + 10 Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

– Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Caglar Soyuncu – Turkey – Oct 8 + 11

– Turkey – Oct 8 + 11 Luke Thomas – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10

– Belgium – Oct 7 + 10 Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

– Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Danny Ward – Wales – Oct 8 + 11

LIVERPOOL

Alisson – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15

– Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15 Fabinho – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15

– Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15 Jordan Henderson – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Curtis Jones – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11 Diogo Jota – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12

– Portugal – Oct 9 + 12 Naby Keïta – Guinea – Oct 9 + 12

– Guinea – Oct 9 + 12 Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Sadio Mane – Senegal – Oct 9 + 12

– Senegal – Oct 9 + 12 Takumi Minamino – Japan – Oct 7 + 12

– Japan – Oct 7 + 12 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

– Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Mohamed Salah – Egypt – Oct 8 + 11

– Egypt – Oct 8 + 11 Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Oct 9 + 12

– Greece – Oct 9 + 12 Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Oct 8 + 11

– Netherlands – Oct 8 + 11 Neco Williams – Wales – Oct 8 + 11

MANCHESTER CITY

Nathan Ake – Netherlands – Oct 8 + 11

– Netherlands – Oct 8 + 11 João Cancelo – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12

– Portugal – Oct 9 + 12 Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10

– Belgium – Oct 7 + 10 Rúben Dias – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12

– Portugal – Oct 9 + 12 Ederson – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15

– Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15 Phil Foden – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Jack Grealish – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15

– Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15 Aymeric Laporte – Spain – Oct 6 + 10

– Spain – Oct 6 + 10 Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – Oct 8 + 12

– Algeria – Oct 8 + 12 Rodri – Spain – Oct 6 + 10

– Spain – Oct 6 + 10 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12

– Portugal – Oct 9 + 12 Zach Steffen – USA – Oct 8 + 10 + 14

– USA – Oct 8 + 10 + 14 Raheem Sterling – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 John Stones – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Ferran Torres – Spain – Oct 6 + 10

– Spain – Oct 6 + 10 Kyle Walker – England – Oct 9 + 12

MANCHESTER UNITED

Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11

– Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11 Edinson Cavani – Uruguay – Oct 8 + 11 + 15

– Uruguay – Oct 8 + 11 + 15 David de Gea – Spain – Oct 6 + 10

– Spain – Oct 6 + 10 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12

– Portugal – Oct 9 + 12 Fred – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15

– Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15 Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Oct 9 + 12

– Sweden – Oct 9 + 12 Jesse Lingard – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Anthony Martial – France – Oct 7 + 10

– France – Oct 7 + 10 Scott McTominay – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

– Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Paul Pogba – France – Oct 7 + 10

– France – Oct 7 + 10 Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12

– Portugal – Oct 9 + 12 Jadon Sancho – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Luke Shaw – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Raphael Varane – France – Oct 7 + 10

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Paraguay – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Ryan Fraser – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

– Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Emil Krafth – Sweden – Oct 9 + 12

– Sweden – Oct 9 + 12 Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Fabian Schar – Switzerland – Oct 9 + 12

NORWICH CITY

Max Aarons – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11 Dimitris Giannoulis – Greece – Oct 9 + 12

– Greece – Oct 9 + 12 Billy Gilmour – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

– Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Grant Hanley – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

– Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Adam Idah – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Tim Krul – Netherlands – Oct 8 + 11

– Netherlands – Oct 8 + 11 Kenny McLean – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

– Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Przemyslaw Placheta – Poland – Oct 9 + 12

– Poland – Oct 9 + 12 Teemu Pukki – Finland – Oct 9 + 12

– Finland – Oct 9 + 12 Milot Rashica – Kosovo – Oct 9 + 12

– Kosovo – Oct 9 + 12 Christos Tzolis – Greece – Oct 9 + 12

– Greece – Oct 9 + 12 Ozan Kabak – Turkey – Oct 8 + 11

SOUTHAMPTON

Che Adams – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

– Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – Oct 9 + 12

– Scotland – Oct 9 + 12 Jan Bednarek – Poland – Oct 9 + 12

– Poland – Oct 9 + 12 Armando Broja – Albania – Oct 9 + 12

– Albania – Oct 9 + 12 Moussa Djenepo – Mali – Oct 7 + 10

– Mali – Oct 7 + 10 Moi Elyounoussi – Norway – Oct 8 + 11

Norway – Oct 8 + 11 Tino Livramento – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

– England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11 James Ward-Prowse – England – Oct 9 + 12

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Bryan Gil – Spain – Oct 6 + 10

– Spain – Oct 6 + 10 Son Heung-min – South Korea – Oct 7 + 12

– South Korea – Oct 7 + 12 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Oct 9 + 12

– Denmark – Oct 9 + 12 Harry Kane – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Hugo Lloris – France – Oct 7 + 10

– France – Oct 7 + 10 Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – Oct 8 + 11 + 15

– Argentina – Oct 8 + 11 + 15 Sergio Reguilon – Spain – Oct 6 + 10

– Spain – Oct 6 + 10 Joe Rodon – Wales – Oct 8 + 11

– Wales – Oct 8 + 11 Cristian Romero – Argentina – Oct 8 + 11 + 15

– Argentina – Oct 8 + 11 + 15 Emerson Royal – Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15

– Brazil – Oct 8 + 10 + 15 Davinson Sanchez – Colombia – Oct 8 + 10 + 14

– Colombia – Oct 8 + 10 + 14 Dane Scarlett – England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12

– England under-19s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12 Oliver Skipp – England under-21s – Oct 7 + 11

WATFORD

Daniel Bachmann – Austria – Oct 9 + 12

Austria – Oct 9 + 12 Kwadwo Baah – Germany under-21s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12

Germany under-21s – Oct 6 + 9 + 12 Craig Cathcart – Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12

– Northern Ireland – Oct 9 + 12 Juraj Kucka – Slovakia – Oct 8 + 11

Slovakia – Oct 8 + 11 Imran Louza – Morocco – Oct 6 + 9 + 12

– Morocco – Oct 6 + 9 + 12 Adam Masina – Morocco – Oct 6 + 9 + 12

– Morocco – Oct 6 + 9 + 12 Ismaila Sarr – Senegal – Oct 9 + 12

– Senegal – Oct 9 + 12 Ken Sema – Sweden – Oct 9 + 12

– Sweden – Oct 9 + 12 Ozan Tufan – Turkey – Oct 8 + 11

Turkey – Oct 8 + 11 William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria – Oct 7 + 10

WEST HAM UNITED

Said Benrahma – Algeria – Oct 8 + 12

– Algeria – Oct 8 + 12 Lukasz Fabianski – Poland – Oct 9

– Poland – Oct 9 Pablo Fornals – Spain – Oct 6 + 10

– Spain – Oct 6 + 10 Alex Kral – Czech Republic – Oct 8 + 11

– Czech Republic – Oct 8 + 11 Declan Rice – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Oct 8 + 11

– Czech Republic – Oct 8 + 11 Nikola Vlasic – Croatia – Oct 8 + 11

– Croatia – Oct 8 + 11 Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – Oct 9 + 12

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11

– Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 11 Conor Coady – England – Oct 9 + 12

– England – Oct 9 + 12 Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – Oct 7 + 10

– Belgium – Oct 7 + 10 Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – Oct 7 + 12

– South Korea – Oct 7 + 12 Ki-Jana Hoever – Netherlands under-21s – Oct 8 + 12

– Netherlands under-21s – Oct 8 + 12 Raul Jimenez – Mexico – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Mexico – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 João Moutinho – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12

– Portugal – Oct 9 + 12 Rúben Neves – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12

– Portugal – Oct 9 + 12 Romain Saiss – Morocco – Oct 9 + 12

– Morocco – Oct 9 + 12 Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – Oct 7 + 12

– Portugal under-21s – Oct 7 + 12 Francisco Trincao – Portugal – Oct 9 + 12

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY

Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford/Norway)

(Brentford/Norway) Vladimir Coufal (West Ham/Czech Republic)

(West Ham/Czech Republic) Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley/Iceland)

(Burnley/Iceland) Reece James (Chelsea/England)

(Chelsea/England) Josh King (Watford/Norway)

(Watford/Norway) Mathias Normann (Norwich/Norway)

(Norwich/Norway) Kalvin Phillips (Leeds/England)

(Leeds/England) Francisco Sierralta (Watford/Norway)

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT