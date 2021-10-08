42
Is Michail Antonio a fixture-proof pick in FPL?

Michail Antonio (£8.0m) looks set to become the most-selected forward in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in the run-up to Gameweek 8, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) hemorrhaging owners.

Antonio is also the highest-scoring player in his position, averaging 8.2 points per match.

West Ham United sit second-bottom of our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty over the next eight Gameweeks, however:

With that in mind, it’s worth a look at Antonio’s track record against the so-called ‘bigger’ clubs to see how he traditionally fares when the schedules get trickier.

We’re just examining Antonio during David Moyes’ second spell in east London here, which gives us not far off two years’ worth of data. It is only under his current boss that he has carved out a career as a bona fide centre-forward, having previously operated as everything from a right-back to a left-winger under former head coaches.

Our thanks go to TopMarx for his dredging of the historic data for this piece.

ANTONIO v THE ‘BIG SIX’

Goals6Blanks7 (50%)Appearances14
Assists310 Points+1 (7%)Total Points67
Bonus9Points per Match4.79

Antonio’s record against the traditional Premier League elite in the second coming of Moyes is very decent indeed, with nine attacking returns in 14 appearances.

It’s even better when we look at his last 10 run-outs, a period that coincides with West Ham’s upturn in form at the back-end of 2019/20.

In those games, Antonio averages 6.0 points per match and has only blanked on three occasions.

The West Ham striker scored against Manchester City home and away last season and produced a 12-point haul in his previous meeting with Chelsea, although has yet to face the meaner, Thomas Tuchel incarnation of the Blues.

ANTONIO v THE TOP TEN

42 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Yes, he is.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Could have told me before I wasted a couple of hours on this

      Open Controls
      1. mox81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        Thanks Neale, this is spot on for me! My deliberation this week is to keep Antonio and get Foden, or downgrade Antonio and get KdB in...hmm.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Tough one, best of luck! How much of a downgrade would it be? We talking Toney or more Dennis levels?

          Open Controls
          1. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Basically bench fodder to accompany Gallagher and Livramento, who I feel are possibly strong enough. Heart says KdB, head says Foden!

            Open Controls
      2. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Teomi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Yes, fully agree. But think you can find similar point from other players next 5-6 gws.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        This. The amount of points he'll score over the next 5-6 will be matched by other cheaper assets imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          31 mins ago

          Yep, very possibly. Not having the Wildcard in play makes the decision to keep much easier for me as there are bigger gains to be made elsewhere but it's more of a consideration for those who are using the chip now and trying to squeeze as much cash as out as possible to go big at the back/accommodate the likes of Son etc.

          Open Controls
          1. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            just now

            True. I would've definitely held on to him if I wasn't WCing this GW, due to other serious fires needing more attention. A defender each from City and Chelsea and wanting Son as well is my reason for shipping him on my WC.

            Open Controls
        2. Pedersen
          • 2 Years
          29 mins ago

          Maybe this is true, but unless you plan a ft 5 games ahead when you want him back by then, i would just stick with him. As long he matches the others there is no reason to ship him

          Open Controls
        3. EugeMurts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 mins ago

          Agree too

          Open Controls
  2. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Newcastle likely to become the most disliked team in the PL.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Newcastle are now at a level they won’t even consider Sunderland a derby game.

      Their main rivals are the likes of Liverpool, PSG, Man City, Real Madrid and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights!

      Open Controls
      1. EugeMurts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Well they’ve a bit to go to get there (even the declaration of human rights) but good luck to them. Shake up the status quo

        Open Controls
  3. Teomi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Great article!
    My biggest decision is to stick or let Antonio leave on my wc…
    Think I’m a bit more confident now!

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thank you very much!

      Open Controls
  4. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    How's this wacky WC?

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Duffy Livramento White Manquillo
    Salah Son KDB Raphinha Brownhill
    Lukaku Toney Davis

    Open Controls
    1. One Wheels Enough
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Good fun... Duffy might be at risk in terms of being nailed going forward and you'll need KDB to play every week.

      Open Controls
      1. EugeMurts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Downgrade kdb and upgrade 1 defender and 1 attacker

        Open Controls
  5. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Think it's more about West Ham going off the boil now with fixture congestion and Moyes' commitment to do well In Europe. And Antonio generally doesn't play well when the team isn't playing well.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yeah, another good point. Bit of a wafer-thin squad, too, a risk of the players around him being run into the ground by December even if he himself is being managed carefully.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah. Their thin squad does worry me as well. He'll still score points imo, but if one's on a WC, like me, downgrading him to other options who'll match his points for sometime to come will probably help use the money elsewhere.

        Open Controls
  6. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    "Fixture proof pick" is a dangerous tongue twister

    Open Controls
    1. One Wheels Enough
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      🙂

      Open Controls
  7. Alex1995
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Ramsdale Foster
    Dias Cancelo Rudiger Livra Duffy
    Salah Son Raph Townsend Brownhill
    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Pedersen
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Toney down to fodder and Duffy to taa ?

      Open Controls
      1. Alex1995
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Had considered this, but feel I can get away with no TAA for the next few weeks (when City’s defensive prospects look really good), then will likely upgrade Dias to TAA and downgrade someone else to pay for it

        Open Controls
    2. EugeMurts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  8. EmreCan Hustle
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on his WC draft?

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger White Livramento
    Salah Son Foden Saka Mbeumo
    Lukaku Hwang 4.5

    Nothing in the bank.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Very nice- only comment is for long term would rather Toney- Hwang still bit of an unknown which means ESR over Saka

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers DD.

        What do you think of ESR's potential? I don't mind him over Saka, but only if he's nailed.

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Played 90 x 4 games, 87 x 1 and 60 x1 - 28 x1

          So think going to get good game time and getting into good positions. You have 2 decent bench options

          Open Controls
          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers.

            Open Controls
        2. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Arsenal firing a lot of blanks at present 4 x nil, 2 x 1 & 3 against Spurs

          Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks good. Don't want Raphinha or just can't fit him in?

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I have Raphinha in my team atm....but not sure about Leeds. If they show form, he's in.

        Open Controls
    3. EugeMurts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Looks good for 4-5-1 but for more flexibility I’d downgrade Son to upgrade Hwang

      Open Controls
  9. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Alonso got benched 1 gw and everyone seems to be writing him off. Ofc he is still rotation risk but I have seen WC teams on here bringing chilwell in! No way is chilwell more nailed than Alonso.

    Unless, I have missed something...

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wouldn't touch either of them tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. GE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  10. GE
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    1) Ronaldo and Shaw -> Lukaku and Cancelo (-4)
    2) Greenwood -> Foden
    3) Other suggestions?

    (1FT, 0.6 itb)

    Sanchez
    TAA/Rudiger/White
    Salah/Greenwood/Benrahma/Saka
    Ronaldo/Antonio/ASM

    Bench: Steele, Shaw, Williams, Gilmour

    Open Controls
  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is there a Fantasy game for the international breaks?

    Want to see if I’m just as unlucky in that lol

    Open Controls

