49
Members October 9

Should FPL managers buy Southampton players ahead of Gameweek 8?

49 Comments
Share

After seven rounds of Premier League action, Southampton remain winless and sit just above the relegation zone with four points.

However, there have been encouraging performances against Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, while it’s also worth noting that they have played four of the division’s current top five.

Now, with fixtures easing, what comes next for Saints will be crucial, but for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, are their players worth investing in ahead of Gameweek 8, and if so, who?

In this, our latest Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members article, we’ll attempt to answer those questions.

THE OUTLOOK

Firstly, Southampton will be without their captain James Ward-Prowse (£6.4m) for the next two Premier League fixtures, with the midfielder having been sent off at Stamford Bridge last weekend. The third match of his suspension conveniently arrives in the Carabao Cup fourth round, which means that he should be back for Watford (a) in Gameweek 10.

The expectation amongst supporters is that Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m) will step in, having impressed at Chelsea. In fact, it was his pass that found Tino Livramento (£4.2m) who then won their second-half penalty.

“Ibra is a fantastic player, I must say that. He should really play more games.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

However, it’s the return of Stuart Armstrong (£5.8m) which could be key to unlocking Southampton’s attacking potential. The Scottish international has been sidelined with a calf injury, but is expected to make his first start of the season in Gameweek 8.

The fact that Saints have not won a Premier League match without him in the side since December 2019 highlights his importance to the group, something Ward-Prowse touched on in a recent interview:

“His quality going forwards and the way that he can shift from a slow pace dribble to fast pace really worries defenders and gives us a new dimension – and variety. This will be really important for us now.

He’s an incredibly important player for us, with his quality on the ball. His decision-making in the final third is incredibly important. He gives us a really good balance in the team. We have a lot of competition for places in that area but I am sure that he will come back in and have a really positive impact.”

Armstrong is the Saints’ best ball carrier, who has the ability to drive forward and link play between midfield and attack. He will enable his team to play through the lines with more structure and could add the spark that gets the strikers firing. 

Going forward, Southampton have struggled in the opening weeks, scoring just three goals from open-play, plus two Ward-Prowse penalties.

However, fixtures have of course played their part (see below), and the underlying numbers do suggest that they have perhaps been a little unfortunate not to score more.

Southampton’s Gameweek 1 to 7 fixtures

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

49 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Boring ib.....

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Make the rubbish teams do pre qualifying. They can do that whilst finals are on because they're never in them.

      Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    So Saka injury free, Lukaku maby injured

    Open Controls
    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Typical ib injury for kaku.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        So he’ll guaranteed be back for next GW and safe to buy?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          Werner is the new thing

          Open Controls
  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    No

    Open Controls
  4. JVALDEZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Ramsdale | Foster
    Cancelo | Rudiger | Alonso | Semedo | Livaramento
    Salah | Raphinha | Gray | Saka | Brownhill
    Lukaku | Jimenez | Antonio

    3 mil ITB, anything you’d do with this lot?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Excellent team, I'd roll tranny

      Open Controls
  5. Mozumbus
    44 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Azpi Rudiger Coufal
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Raphinha
    Ings Antonio Toney

    Foster Semedo Allan Veltman

    A. Bruno to Son
    B. Azpi to Cancelo
    C. Sanchez to Ramsdale
    D. Roll
    E. WC
    F. A better move, please?

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Greenwood and Raph won't play. Ings is useless. I would WC

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        13 mins ago

        Thanks. Yes, these are the issues. On the other side, most WC teams are keeping Raphinha!

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yes, benching Raph & playing Duffy v Nor

          Open Controls
        2. mdm
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes, but most of them have strong bench

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
            1 min ago

            Indeed

            Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Greenwood will probably play. Not on international duty so will need game time. Cavani won’t be back in time from South America as Uruguay play Brazil day before

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          7 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
        2. mdm
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          How about Rashford?

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            He’s played one game behind closed doors- probably gets minutes off bench to ease him back

            Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      D roll

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  6. puhd
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Not much love for Townsend here

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I reckon there is. I've seen him in quite a few squads

      Open Controls
    2. Bam Saka Laca
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He is in my team

      Open Controls
  7. EffPeeEll
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Pointless article IMO

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      26 mins ago

      True

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Almost as pointless as your comment

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        😀 Testy, testy.

        Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not like you in the run for Pulitzer award with your comment...

      Open Controls
  8. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Wildcard. Brought in A. Armstrong… thoughts on him, and the team more broadly?

    Sanchez
    Cancelo Dias Chilwell Cucerella Salah Son Foden Townsend
    Lukaku Armstrong

    Raya Toney Livramento Normann

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      just now

      Nice. A few players might not be nailed.

      Open Controls
  9. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Chilwell goal, Sancho assist.

    Amazing lofted through-ball by Foden. He's been absolutely class so far.

    Open Controls
  10. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    Was just writing a post about what a flop Sancho is at £75m.

    Good assist though

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Against fireman, taxi driver and pizza delivery guy.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Officials made a bit of a mess of that.

      Open Controls
    3. RedRo
      12 mins ago

      I think he’s still the player I thought he was. It’s just Utd were always overpaying for him at that price.

      Open Controls
  11. Alex1995
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts on which WC team?

    A)
    *Raya Foster
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Livra *White
    Salah *Son Raph Mbuemo *Douglas Luiz
    Lukaku Toney *Hwang

    B)
    *Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Livra *Duffy
    Salah Raph *Foden Mbuemo *Gallagher
    Lukaku *Jiminez Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B is really good

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Benching headache tho

        Open Controls
        1. Alex1995
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Cheers, an on B atm, I know that’s the only issue lol

          Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Alex1995
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers on that atm

        Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Chillwell Gains a few more owners

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Because he can score against firemen, taxi drivers and pizza delivery guys.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I guess professional footballers can come from all backgrounds 😉

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Alonso needs to score for Spain!

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Goal in training will do, in fact will probably carry more weight.

        Open Controls
  13. RedRo
    just now

    I deliver pizza too and Chilwell’s never scored against a defence I’ve been a part of. Don’t chuck us all in the same bucket.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.