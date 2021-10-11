218
Who are the best Man City FPL attackers for their Gameweek 8 fixture swing?

Manchester City have had an encouraging start to their 2021/22 campaign, despite a tough run of fixtures which has seen them visit Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

During their opening seven Premier League matches, they have netted 14 goals, and given their forthcoming schedule (see below), it’s easy to see why many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are scouting their assets ahead of Gameweek 8.

With Etihad encounters against Burnley and Crystal Palace in the next three, plus a trip to high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion – a side who they have traditionally done well against under Pep Guardiola – the upside is clearly huge.

However, nailing down a regular starting attacker isn’t straightforward. Looking at City’s two most recent Premier League matches against Liverpool and Chelsea, their ‘strongest’ XI probably looks something like this:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Jesus, Grealish, Foden

That will of course change as the season progresses, and we have seen before just how quickly the landscape can change. Only a few weeks ago, Ferran Torres (£6.9m) was of huge Fantasy interest but has now failed to feature since Gameweek 4, while Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m) – a popular pre-season pick – hasn’t started a single Premier League match since the opening day.

Manchester City’s 2021/22 Premier League line-ups and minutes

It’s also worth noting that for their forthcoming run of fixtures, Guardiola will probably look to use his full squad, and perhaps be less reliant on that ‘strongest’ XI.

The rotation is further complicated by two important UEFA Champions League clashes against Club Brugge, which have taken on extra significance following defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in Matchday 2. The first fixture, which takes place in Belgium, arrives just three days after Burnley, while the return match is four days after Crystal Palace’s visit in Gameweek 10. 

There is also an EFL Cup trip to West Ham United to navigate after that latter match, but given that fringe players will surely be given a run-out here, if anything, it’s probably a positive for FPL managers.

Regardless of that, the schedule does suggest some rotation, which is why we have some big decisions to make ahead of Gameweek 8. So, before we give a player-by-player assessment of the main contenders, it goes without saying that if you do choose to invest, additional squad depth is definitely advisable.

JACK GREALISH

Antonio, Benrahma and Son among eye-catching FPL assets as De Bruyne returns 9

218 Comments Post a Comment
  1. King Kohli
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Which squad would you go with on wc?

    A. Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo CHILWELL WHITE Livramento
    Salah SON Raphinha Mbeumo BROWNHILL
    Lukaku Antonio HWANG

    B. Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo AZPI LAPORTE Livramento
    Salah TORRES Raphinha Mbeumo TOWNSEND
    Lukaku Antonio TONEY

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      B without Torres

    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not a fan of Hwang, Townsend or Torres. 1st one for me

    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B with Hwang & Foden

  2. BigRedDog
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    I quite fancy Sarr and Coady to Cancelo and Normann. Dumb?

    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      For -4 lol

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Who is Normann?

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Defensive mid for Norwich who likes to shoot from distance and seems to be on direct free kicks.

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Sounds bench fodder i.e. save the extra 0.1 and go Brownhill

        2. Zero
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          A worse Neves playing for a worse team, gotcha

  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    TAA price protected or just a massive amount of WCs being played? Second most transferred out player during IB and not even close to dropping.

  4. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Best option:

    1. Duffy Foden Antonio Jimenez
    2. Walker Son Toney Hwang

    Cheers

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      1

      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    What happens if Lukaku is actually injured...

    Look at this...

    Ramsdale Foster
    Cancelo Chilwell Tierney Duffy Livramento
    Salah KdB Son Raphinha Mbeumo
    Werner Antonio Davis

    It's actually rather nice if Timo Werner actually decides to be good.

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      It’s a trap

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        That midfield though... Dream midfield.

        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Midfield a delight but close your eyes for 5 secs open them and look at that front three …. So many better options for that cash than Werner and you still keep that midfield.

        2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Agree. Looks nice. Not so sure about Arsenal defence however..

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      He’s shouldn’t even be considered IMO

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Werner > Watkins for me.
      Tierney > TAA
      (if that works)

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        There's also Jesus over Werner...

    4. Ruth_NZ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not sure it is the dream midfield, Camzy. KDB is going to have to equal his best season to justify 12m (or whatever he is now).

      Also, structurally it is wrong. Forget about Lukaku for a moment, from around GW14 you are almost certainly going to want Ronaldo. So either you will have to re-structure at that time or you could do the simpler thing and have a premium striker now.

      If Lukaku is out (which I doubt), you could still have Werner there, or DCL, or Vardy even but with enough banked to upgrade to Lukaku when he's fit. That would necessarily mean losing KDB but in all honesty I don't think that's a terrible loss.

      To shape the squad with a super-premium striker slot is the thing, irrespective of short-term considerations really.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I think having KdB actually soft solves the premium forward problem.

        It's two moves or a simple -4 to do KdB + Werner > Lukaku/Ronaldo + mid-priced mid.

        I went even more budget in attack and managed this:

        Ramsdale Foster
        TAA Rudiger Cancelo Duffy Livramento
        Salah KdB Son Raphinha Mbeumo
        Watkins Toney Davis

        Again, I can switch the big hitter slot from KdB > Bruno or KdB + Watkins > Ronaldo/Lukaku + Mid-priced mid.

        It's not that difficult really. But yeah, with Lukaku's fixtures, you kinda just have to get him I think...

  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    If anyone thinking of getting Mbeumo he was + 75 couple of hours ago and now at + 96 on fpl stats so expect a price rise tonight

    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      FPL Stats quickly losing all credibility with its wild fluctuations.

  7. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    So i have, TAA, James, Rudi, Lukaku, Jimi, Raphinha. FT already used.

    Maybe FH? Or just go with it?
    Livra, Semedo, Sissoko on the bench.

    Thx.

    1. CR7 is Home
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Is Jimi doubtful too?

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Wouldn't FH this week. Likely to be lineup surprises because of the IB.

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I reckon Rudiger, Lukaku TAA will all be fine. Jimi could be ok too. Raphinha prob the only real issue.

      Wait till Friday and get more news … likely you’ll be fine doing nothing as your bench will be enough cover for a week.

  8. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I want to go Mendy but am bit worried about Kepa, will he get prem games if Mendy fit?

  9. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Azpilicueta Cancelo Dias Livramento
    Salah Son Raphinha Mbuemo _____
    Antonio Toney _____

    Luiz Jesus (+0.3m)
    Or Foden Hwang?

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Luiz & whoever you want for me.
      Jesus - sure...I prefer Watkins but each to their own.

    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  10. ZimZalabim
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    WC decision between these 3 options

    A. Son + Hwang
    B. Vardy + ESR
    C. Foden + Jimi

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      these the 7th & 8th attackers?
      you have 3 or 4 at the back?

      I don't like ESR. In any instance other than 9th attacker I think.
      Hwang at 8th attacker max.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I like C best

  11. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Likely to move Jota to Foden for -4 if doubts over Jota fitness. Bench hopefully covers any other doubts- look good enough and save WC ?

    Sanchez
    Alonso Rüdiger Cancelo
    Salah Foden Raphinha Saka Benrahma
    Ronaldo Antonio

    Foster Semedo Livramento Scarlett

