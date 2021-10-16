1289
Dugout Discussion October 16

Raphinha absent as Armstrong, Jimenez, Dias and Grealish are benched

1,289 Comments
Raphinha is absent for Leeds United’s clash with Southampton, one of five Premier League matches getting underway at the traditional Saturday kick-off time of 3pm.

The Brazilian was in action for his country in the early hours of Friday morning and a start always looked like being a tall order against the Saints given the swift turnaround but he has failed to even make the matchday squad today.

The injured Kalvin Phillips and Junior Firpo also make way, with Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison and Pascal Struijk coming in.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl makes five changes to his starting XI, with Adam Armstrong a surprise omission.

Captain James Ward-Prowse begins a three-match ban and Che Adams is injured, with Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott, Nathan Tella and Armstrong all benched.

Romain Perraud, Armando Broja, Moussa Djenepo, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo are promoted to Hasenhuttl’s line-up.

Manchester City v Burnley, Leicester City v Manchester United, Norwich City v Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers are the other top-flight games taking place this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has sprung a few surprises with his teamsheet, with Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish benched.

Raheem Sterling gets the nod in the City attack, with Zack Steffen, Nathan Ake and Riyad Mahrez the other players who come in.

Burnley make three changes from the side that drew with Norwich last time out. Jack Cork, Erik Pieters and Maxwell Cornet replace Charlie Taylor, Aaron Lennon and Matej Vydra.

Aston Villa include Emiliano Martínez and midfielder Douglas Luiz despite their recent international commitments, while Emiliano Buendía and Axel Tuanzebe return in place of Kortney Hause and Jacob Ramsey.

Wolves make two changes from the side that beat Newcastle, with Adama Traore and Leander Dendoncker starting in place of the ill Francisco Trincao and the benched Raul Jimenez; the Mexican striker was in action for his country in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire makes a swift return from injury to replace the sidelined Raphael Varane, while Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho also start for the Red Devils.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes to the team that started the 2-2 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace before the international break.

Defender Jonny Evans comes in for his first league start since April, while Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare and James Maddison also make the cut.

Ryan Bertrand, Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury, Jannik Vestergaard and Ademola Lookman drop to the bench.

Brighton and Norwich are both unchanged.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Tuanzebe, Mings, Cash, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Targett, Watkins, Ings.

Subs: Sanson, Steer, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Jacob Ramsey.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Traore, Hwang.

Subs: Hoever, Ait Nouri, Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Moulden, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Cundle.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira, Maddison, Tielemans, Amartey, Vardy, Iheanacho, Soumare

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Barnes, Albrighton, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Daka, Lookman

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Telles, Van de Beek, McTominay

Man City XI: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez

Subs: Carson, Walker, Dias, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, Slicker

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Pieters, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, McNeil, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Roberts, Lennon, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long

Norwich XI: Krul, Aaron, Gibson, Hanley, Normann, Lees-Melou, Pukki, McLean, Sargent, Giannoulis.

Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Williams, Idah, Omobamidele

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella, Trossard Maupay

Subs: Lamptey, Connolly, MacAllister, March, Steele, Locadia, Roberts, Richards, Sarmiento

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu, Diallo, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Broja, Redmond.

Subs: Forster, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Valery, Tella, S. Armstrong, A. Armstrong, Long, Walcott.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Klich, James, Roberts, Struijk, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Hjelde, Cresswell, Summerville, McKinstry, Forshaw, Greenwood, Gelhardt.

1,289 Comments Post a Comment
  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Planning to do Ronaldo and Shaw to Toney and TAA.
    A) ayling to cancelo for a - 4?
    B) wc

    Sanchez foster
    Shaw christensen ayling White livra
    Salah raphinha benrahma sarr gilmour
    Ronaldo Antonio lukaku

    1. pablo discobar
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      I'm undecided on getting Toney or Jesus

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Maybe ship Christensen over Ayling

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Check the next Vardy fixtures

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Hmm good point. Could afford TAA and vardy, but means going without cancelo....

  2. Meinhoff
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Conor Coady my savior from the bench

    1. Meinhoff
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Get Semedo they said

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Only those who have never seen semedo play

  3. dshv
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    What do you think about reece james minutes

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Limited

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Not many so far.

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      What are Reece James minutes?

      1. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        The passing of time, as experienced by the mind of Reece James.

        As opposed to the number of minutes Reece James is likely to play in today's match.

  4. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Jimenez rested or dropped? Think he’ll start against Leeds?

    1. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Not sure why he was benched today but I'd be shocked if he doesn't start next weekend

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Was away with Mexico over the IB

    2. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Rested. He's their best player, off course he'll start the next game.

    3. Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Only got back from Mexico like 2 days ago. He’ll play next week

    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      100000% because of international break. He’s locked. Podence showed a bit it seems. Nice for him - pressure in Traore and Hwang (plus Trincao)

    5. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Rested ofcourse .. fatigue from IB perhaps..

  5. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Ole to Newcastle? :p

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Nah, still haven't forgiven him for racing back and chopping down Rob Lee when he was clear through on goal back in the day.

  6. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    3 late goals for Wolves? Wow- no hwang involvement either. Did he look threatening?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      1 attempt, 0 chances created

    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Should have scored early on.

    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 4 hours ago

      Cheers

  7. DickFranDyke
    • 12 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    KDB (C) punt kind of pulled through, only 2 pts down on Salah who I still own. Laporte over James worked. Now Werner & Toney time! Wildcard looking like a success so far so happy days 😀

    1. NABIL - I still got Tsimi
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Same here kdb c over salah. We got extremely lucky!

  8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    City attackers not worth the price. For me not the attacking threat they once were

    Sure they may give the odd hammering here and there by 4 or 5 but the days of 6 or 7 and playing with a proper striker like aguero bagging a hat trick are long gone

    1. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Aguero scored 4 goals last season of a total 83 City goals which was more than any other team

      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        His peak passed a few years ago. Was magic in his pomp.

        1. Cok3y5murf
          • 5 Years
          2 days, 5 hours ago

          I agree. Just saying the whole City need a striker argument is exaggerated. It's the only area they CAN strengthen, but they had no problems scoring more goals than any other team last season with barely any contribution from Aguero

    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Sergio Aguero. FPL Elvis. Hail the King 🙂

  9. Lallana
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    As a Ederson/Walker owner I feel owed two cleansheets.

    Luckily Vardy and Salah (C) pulled through.

    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Walker will still play most weeks right? I only brought him in this week

      1. Lallana
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        yeah, he'll play a lot. I imagine cancelo gets rested next

  10. Athletico Underachieving
    • 1 Year
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Lowton point was unexpected and I’ll absolutely take it

  11. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Chances of Alonso coming on ? Got Livramento waiting on the bench

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      17%

    2. NABIL - I still got Tsimi
      • 9 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Same here buddy.

      Got lucky last GW, not sure this time around

  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    I wonder if we will have any more question
    S like Foden or Grealish?

    LOL

  13. NABIL - I still got Tsimi
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    So Hwang looks like a real deal or a trap?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Early days

    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      3 goals, no return

      1. NABIL - I still got Tsimi
        • 9 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        That's what I thought

        Lukaku owners have been there when CHE smacked Spurs 3-0..

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      I’d be concerned of Podence, Traore, Trincao - those four seem to competing for 2 spots.

      1. NABIL - I still got Tsimi
        • 9 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Indeed. Jimmy is the better play obviously

  14. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Ronaldo to Vardy done

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      7 hours too late.

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        I think not considering the upcoming fixtures

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        2 months

  15. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    KDB on WC is good idea?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      7 hours too late.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        Apologies... Above.

        Still a premium price so needs to be in top form.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Would rather have Son.

  16. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Jesus next week maybe? Bilva?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      No City attack for me. To many points shared and benchings.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 days, 5 hours ago

        I’m glad I didn’t fall for it this week - instead went Jota oops (got me Livra’s bench points at least).

        Think I’ll stick with the Dias/Cancelo double for a while.

  17. NABIL - I still got Tsimi
    • 9 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Is DCL okay? Play WAT next GW..

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 days, 5 hours ago

      Injured for a while now. No idea when he’ll be ok.

  18. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/16/james-mount-and-alonso-benched-as-lukaku-leads-the-chelsea-line-again/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24254955

  19. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    2 days, 5 hours ago

    Jimi blocking my 6 Livra bench points nice

