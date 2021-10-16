Raphinha absent as Armstrong, Jimenez, Dias and Grealish are benched

Raphinha is absent for Leeds United’s clash with Southampton, one of five Premier League matches getting underway at the traditional Saturday kick-off time of 3pm.

The Brazilian was in action for his country in the early hours of Friday morning and a start always looked like being a tall order against the Saints given the swift turnaround but he has failed to even make the matchday squad today.

The injured Kalvin Phillips and Junior Firpo also make way, with Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison and Pascal Struijk coming in.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl makes five changes to his starting XI, with Adam Armstrong a surprise omission.

Captain James Ward-Prowse begins a three-match ban and Che Adams is injured, with Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott, Nathan Tella and Armstrong all benched.

Romain Perraud, Armando Broja, Moussa Djenepo, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo are promoted to Hasenhuttl’s line-up.

Manchester City v Burnley, Leicester City v Manchester United, Norwich City v Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers are the other top-flight games taking place this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has sprung a few surprises with his teamsheet, with Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish benched.

Raheem Sterling gets the nod in the City attack, with Zack Steffen, Nathan Ake and Riyad Mahrez the other players who come in.

Burnley make three changes from the side that drew with Norwich last time out. Jack Cork, Erik Pieters and Maxwell Cornet replace Charlie Taylor, Aaron Lennon and Matej Vydra.

Aston Villa include Emiliano Martínez and midfielder Douglas Luiz despite their recent international commitments, while Emiliano Buendía and Axel Tuanzebe return in place of Kortney Hause and Jacob Ramsey.

Wolves make two changes from the side that beat Newcastle, with Adama Traore and Leander Dendoncker starting in place of the ill Francisco Trincao and the benched Raul Jimenez; the Mexican striker was in action for his country in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Man Utd captain Harry Maguire makes a swift return from injury to replace the sidelined Raphael Varane, while Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho also start for the Red Devils.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes five changes to the team that started the 2-2 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace before the international break.

Defender Jonny Evans comes in for his first league start since April, while Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Boubakary Soumare and James Maddison also make the cut.

Ryan Bertrand, Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury, Jannik Vestergaard and Ademola Lookman drop to the bench.

Brighton and Norwich are both unchanged.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Tuanzebe, Mings, Cash, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Targett, Watkins, Ings.

Subs: Sanson, Steer, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Jacob Ramsey.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Traore, Hwang.

Subs: Hoever, Ait Nouri, Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Moulden, Boly, Silva, Ruddy, Cundle.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira, Maddison, Tielemans, Amartey, Vardy, Iheanacho, Soumare

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Barnes, Albrighton, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Daka, Lookman

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood, Ronaldo, Sancho

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Telles, Van de Beek, McTominay

Man City XI: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez

Subs: Carson, Walker, Dias, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, Slicker

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Pieters, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, McNeil, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Roberts, Lennon, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long

Norwich XI: Krul, Aaron, Gibson, Hanley, Normann, Lees-Melou, Pukki, McLean, Sargent, Giannoulis.

Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Gilmour, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Williams, Idah, Omobamidele

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella, Trossard Maupay

Subs: Lamptey, Connolly, MacAllister, March, Steele, Locadia, Roberts, Richards, Sarmiento

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu, Diallo, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Broja, Redmond.

Subs: Forster, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Valery, Tella, S. Armstrong, A. Armstrong, Long, Walcott.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Klich, James, Roberts, Struijk, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, Hjelde, Cresswell, Summerville, McKinstry, Forshaw, Greenwood, Gelhardt.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT