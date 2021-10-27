283
Team News October 27

FPL injury news on White, Raya, Mbeumo, Raphinha, Chelsea players and more

Many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be waking up to more yellow flags or worse on Wednesday morning thanks to some key injury updates before and after the midweek EFL Cup ties.

We’ll round up the headline news in the article below.

RAPHINHA

There was positive news from Marcelo Bielsa after Leeds United’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, with the Whites’ boss saying that he thought injuries to Raphinha and Jamie Shackleton “won’t affect their participation” in Gameweek 10.

CESAR AZPILICUETA, ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN

Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante all sat out the penalty shootout victory over Southampton on Tuesday, with the first three of those missing out on probable starts according to their manager.

Kante had previously been passed fit for this encounter after missing Gameweek 9 as a precaution, while the news sounds positive on the other sidelined trio.

“We hope Azpi is back for the weekend. He had a shoulder injury yesterday in training when he fell on it. It’s very painful but he’s Azpi and he’s a tough guy.”

“Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] felt after training some pain in his hip joint. Hopefully, we can handle it for Saturday.

“Andreas [Christensen] needed to recover from tooth surgery and he should be back in training on Thursday if there are no complications.” – Thomas Tuchel

There were six changes to the Blues’ starting XI from the team that thrashed Norwich 7-0, with Reece James, Kai Havertz, Trevoh Chalobah, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mateo Kovacic keeping their places and all lasting 90 minutes.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell appeared as second-half substitutes.

BEN WHITE, KIERAN TIERNEY, MARTIN ODEGAARD

There was also encouraging news on Ben White, who appeared to be injured when walking gingerly from the field of play in Arsenal’s win over Leeds.

Mikel Arteta later revealed that it was merely illness had forced the England international off, and went on to provide an update on missing pair Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard.

“There’s a bug going around. We lost Pablo [Mari] today because he wasn’t feeling great. Ben had it for the last day or two. He wasn’t feeling great so we decided to take him off.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

“They were both out with two different injuries. They tried yesterday but they didn’t feel great. They wanted to be involved. Hopefully in the next few days, they can feel better and be available for Leicester.” – Mikel Arteta on Kieran Tierney/Martin Odegaard

DAVID RAYA, BRYAN MBEUMO, ETHAN PINNOCK

Brentford aren’t in EFL Cup action until tonight but they have been dealt a big injury blow in advance of their meeting with Championship side Stoke City, with David Raya set to miss the next four to five months after sustaining a knee ligament injury at the tail-end of the Bees’ defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

Álvaro Fernández, who disappointingly comes in at £4.5m rather than half a million cheaper, now looks set to deputise between the posts.

Bryan Mbeumo and Ethan Pinnock will miss Wednesday’s cup tie but could be back for the weekend.

“Bryan Mbeumo and Ethan Pinnock will be out for [the EFL Cup on] Wednesday. Hopefully, they are available for Saturday, it is too early to say yet.

“Bryan [Mbeumo] is a minor hamstring issue. It is not a big one because that would rule him out for the next couple of weeks. We took him off as it was the early stages so, hopefully, he can be available for Saturday.” – Thomas Frank

OTHER INJURIES

We should find out more on Jamie Vardy‘s knee issue before or after Leicester City’s cup clash with Brighton and Hove Albion, who will hand Adam Webster a start on his return from injury.

Liverpool have a raft of problems in central midfield, with assistant manager Pep Lijnders providing an update on several key personnel ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Preston North End.

“Millie felt something, he felt something wasn’t right in his hamstring, a little bit tight. “Then [Mason] Greenwood made this run and he decides, ‘I need to catch him’ – how Millie is, putting the team always first. And that created a bigger injury in that moment, that run.It shows a lot about his character and his will power to put the team first. This [injury] will be until the international break for sure, so it’s a long one. But we will need him in the coming period.

“Naby has a bruise in this moment, we assess it day by day. It’s looking good, so that’s good.

“Fabinho will not be ready for tomorrow’s game, we will assess him day by day still. He can make the game on Saturday hopefully.

“Then we have Thiago as well, who is closer to team training than ever. He will be later in the week with the team training. Probably Brighton comes too early but it’s good that he is back, especially in the situation we are in.” – Pep Lijnders

Matt Doherty being declared available was the only injury update of note from Nuno Espirito Santo ahead of Spurs’ trip to Burnley, who expect to have Ben Mee back after his recent Covid-19 diagnosis.

283 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    This might be unpopular opinion but I sense a few cracks in Brentford’s good start to the season and now some keys injuries especially Raya.

    I have a feeling Burnley will beat them at the weekend. Definitely second guessing whether to bring one of the attackers in this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Hardly a unpopular opinion.

      They've lost their GK now.

      Their forwards are all a bit naff aside from Toney & Mbeumo (who may be injured, albeit minorly).

      They have been picking up knocks most weeks in midfield and defence.

      Still reckon the have enough to best Burnley, but may be tougher.

      Open Controls
    2. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Its worth noting that their new Gk signing , Fernandez, is a big young tallent who brenford chased to sign all summer.

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Hes 4.5m, for a supposed "back up" keeper of a promoted side.

        Even fpl were thinking he might walk straight into the team.

        Open Controls
  2. SKENG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Assuming both Azpi and Mbeumo will look like they are fit to play, who would you rather have for this GW only?

    A) Chilwell & Livramento
    B) Azpi & Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Scooby75
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. DontPiqueTooSoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Forgot that Vardy was such a FPL troll

    These were the scores on the weeks where he had the most net transfers in last season:

    GW33 CRY (H) 2
    GW10 FUL (H) 5
    GW4 WHU (H) 2
    DGW19 SOU (H), CHE (H) 4
    DGW26 ARS (H), BUR (A) 4
    GW9 LIV (A) 2
    GW2 BUR (H) 2

    ...and the scores in GWs with the most net transfers out (ex. injury weeks)

    GW6 ARS (A) 7
    GW3 MCI (A) 17
    GW14 TOT (A) 12
    GW15 MUN (H) 5
    GW34 SOU (A) 2
    GW12 BHA (H) 13

    Continuing the trend nicely this season with 1 points and an injury in the week where his ownership more than doubled from 1.3m owners to 2.6m!

    Open Controls
  4. ZeBestee
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Posted this comment yesterday when Chelsea were playing. Tuchel reiterates my stand that Azpi will be back simply coz he is a TOUGH man. 😀 😀 😀

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/26/who-has-the-best-and-worst-upcoming-fpl-fixtures-11/?hc_page=7&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24300352

    Open Controls
  5. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Name this player

    1. Second to Livra among budget defenders for touches in final third
    2. Highest tackle count among all defenders
    3. Only 3 behind Cancelo for chances created
    4. Glorious fixture run after GW10
    5. 100% nailed
    6. He's in same price bracket as White
    7. His team have excellent XGC

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Must be Mitchell. Funny the difference in being priced at 4.0m vs. 4.5m does to FPL ownership!

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Right first time

        If Livra didn't exist he'd be a really interesting prospect for the next run of fixtures right up to new year - perfect first bench material on the face of it.

        Big doubt for me is whether Palace will actually keep the cs they should. Thinking it may turn out like Brighton last time out.

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Pinnock?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Still has his first choice gk behind him 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Ah.

          Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Ooh yeah that sounds right.

        Open Controls
    3. Rick891
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Mitchell

      Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Already on more points than White too - didn't think to check that.

      Nudging him onto my watchlist anyway for if/when I need a fifth defender.

      Open Controls
  6. Devos
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Bottomed...

    Current team: (0.1 ITB, WC planned between GW 11&12)

    Merlier
    Rudiger - Tierney - TAA
    Kovacic - Havertz - Salah (c) - Foden - Sarr
    Jiménez - Aubameyang
    Bench: Bamford - Amartey - Duffy

    What to do?
    a) roll transfer
    b) transfer Bamford > Toney (& who should I bench?)
    c) transfer Sarr > Mbeumo

    Open Controls
  7. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hi.
    Good enough to save if Vardy and/or Raphinha are fit?
    Meslier
    TAA,Dias,Rudiger
    Salah,Raphinha,Gray,ESR
    Ronaldo,Vardy,Toney

    Gunn,Livramento,White,Gilmour 1FT. 0.0m itb

    Hoping to downgrade Ronaldo to fund one of Gray or Gilmour > Foden/Son/Mount the week after.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yes GTG

      Open Controls
  8. Dev9
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    What to do here? Defender transfer?
    Sanchez (Foster)
    Digne Alonso TAA (Amarty Manquilo)
    Salah(C) Benrahma Kovacic Raph (Saka)
    Antonio Vardy Toney

    1 FT and 2.8 itb

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Digne > Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      The one who costs nearly 6m and is second choice. Cancelo or Dias, or go crazy Vvd

      Open Controls
  9. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/10/27/how-might-a-salah-perma-captaincy-change-our-fpl-strategy/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24301459

    Open Controls

