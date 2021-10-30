Vardy starts as injured Tierney and Ricardo miss out on Leicester v Arsenal

Leicester City v Arsenal gets Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway, with kick-off at the King Power Stadium at 12:30 BST. See our Matchday Live if you want to watch along with Gianni!

There were injury and illness concerns for both sides heading into the Saturday lunchtime fixture but in the end, there is only one change across either team from Gameweek 9.

It’s Brendan Rodgers who makes it, as Luke Thomas replaces the injured Ricardo Pereira.

Mikel Arteta, therefore, sticks with the Arsenal side that started the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Aston Villa eight days ago.

Ben White has been passed fit to start, while Martin Odegaard makes the bench after recovering from injury.

There is still no Kieran Tierney, however, who has been absent with an ankle problem.

Jamie Vardy was passed fit by Rodgers in midweek and is part of a two-pronged strike force alongside Kelechi Iheanacho.

Vardy has 11 goals and one assist in his 13 previous Premier League meetings with the Gunners, averaging a round 7.0 points per match.

The veteran striker, owned by almost one-third of all FPL managers and just over 50% of the top 10,000, is the most popular player on show in this fixture.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Barnes, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daka, Lookman

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Odegaard, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Kolasinac, Martinelli

