1391
Dugout Discussion October 30

Vardy starts as injured Tierney and Ricardo miss out on Leicester v Arsenal

1,391 Comments
Share

Leicester City v Arsenal gets Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway, with kick-off at the King Power Stadium at 12:30 BST. See our Matchday Live if you want to watch along with Gianni!

There were injury and illness concerns for both sides heading into the Saturday lunchtime fixture but in the end, there is only one change across either team from Gameweek 9.

It’s Brendan Rodgers who makes it, as Luke Thomas replaces the injured Ricardo Pereira.

Mikel Arteta, therefore, sticks with the Arsenal side that started the Gunners’ 3-1 victory over Aston Villa eight days ago.

Ben White has been passed fit to start, while Martin Odegaard makes the bench after recovering from injury.

There is still no Kieran Tierney, however, who has been absent with an ankle problem.

Jamie Vardy was passed fit by Rodgers in midweek and is part of a two-pronged strike force alongside Kelechi Iheanacho.

Vardy has 11 goals and one assist in his 13 previous Premier League meetings with the Gunners, averaging a round 7.0 points per match.

The veteran striker, owned by almost one-third of all FPL managers and just over 50% of the top 10,000, is the most popular player on show in this fixture.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Barnes, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daka, Lookman

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Odegaard, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Kolasinac, Martinelli

LEICESTER V ARSENAL WATCHALONG

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,391 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Goal Henderson

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah assist?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
  2. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    200 EO or not
    M gonna cheer pointss
    Salahhhhhh (C)

    Open Controls
  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah you crazy crazy points machine.

    Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Silly March.

    Open Controls
  5. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Zaha goal

    Open Controls
  6. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Goal Zaha …CS gone for City

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      VAR having a look at Zaha goal ….

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Double city defence ffs.

      Open Controls
  7. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Goals everywhere!

    Open Controls
  8. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Palace goal!

    Open Controls
  9. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah (C) is a massive win at my rank, come on more

    Open Controls
  10. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lol someone asked me whether to start zaha or livramento

    Open Controls
  11. Steinburg FC
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    who else sold Gallagher this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      First sub

      Open Controls
    2. thegame983
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      for a hit

      Open Controls
  12. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who got the Palace A?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Gallagher

      Open Controls
  13. evilfish
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    My WC is going well. Sold Gallagher and three no shows. 🙁

    Open Controls
  14. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    What a catch Woakes!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.