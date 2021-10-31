Raphinha starts as Norwich host Leeds in Gameweek 10

Gameweek 10 continues with Norwich City v Leeds United at Carrow Road this afternoon.
Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.
Norwich make three changes from last week’s 7-0 loss at Chelsea, with Kieran Dowell (£5.2m), Milot Rashica (£5.2m) and budget defender Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) coming in for the suspended Ben Gibson (£4.4m), Dimitris Giannoulis (£4.4m) and Pierre Lees-Melou (£4.9m).
As a result, it looks like a 3-4-3 formation for Daniel Farke’s side, with Teemu Pukki (£5.8m) leading the line.
As for Leeds, they make one change from Gameweek 9, with Kalvin Phillips (£4.8m) replacing Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) in the XI.
That means a start for Raphinha (£6.6m), who has overcome the ankle injury that forced him off against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
However, Junior Firpo (£4.8m), Luke Ayling (£4.4m), Robin Koch (£4.3m) and Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) all remain out.
GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
Norwich XI: Krul, Omobamidele, Hanley, Kabak, Aarons, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Sargent, Dowell, Pukki
Subs: Gunn, Giannoulis, Williams, Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Idah, Tzolis
Leeds XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk, Phillips, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo
Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Summerville, Forshaw, Klich, Roberts, Gelhardt
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Championship level fare. Could play for 900 minutes and it's a 0-0