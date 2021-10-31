295
Dugout Discussion October 31

Raphinha starts as Norwich host Leeds in Gameweek 10

Gameweek 10 continues with Norwich City v Leeds United at Carrow Road this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Norwich make three changes from last week’s 7-0 loss at Chelsea, with Kieran Dowell (£5.2m), Milot Rashica (£5.2m) and budget defender Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) coming in for the suspended Ben Gibson (£4.4m), Dimitris Giannoulis (£4.4m) and Pierre Lees-Melou (£4.9m).

As a result, it looks like a 3-4-3 formation for Daniel Farke’s side, with Teemu Pukki (£5.8m) leading the line.

As for Leeds, they make one change from Gameweek 9, with Kalvin Phillips (£4.8m) replacing Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) in the XI.

That means a start for Raphinha (£6.6m), who has overcome the ankle injury that forced him off against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Junior Firpo (£4.8m), Luke Ayling (£4.4m), Robin Koch (£4.3m) and Patrick Bamford (£7.7m) all remain out.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Norwich XI: Krul, Omobamidele, Hanley, Kabak, Aarons, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Sargent, Dowell, Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Giannoulis, Williams, Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Idah, Tzolis

Leeds XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk, Phillips, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Summerville, Forshaw, Klich, Roberts, Gelhardt

  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Championship level fare. Could play for 900 minutes and it's a 0-0

  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    3 points not to bad I suppose

    1. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Better than Foden

  3. Salah’s Sonnet
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Time to give up all expectations of FPL, ready for giving up

  4. PartyTime
    4 mins ago

    Raphinha please score a goal. I’m begging you!

    1. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      He won’t, I own him

    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Desperation is not a good look

  5. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Blankinha

  6. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    59 minute subbing and a yellow for Raph

  7. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Leeds playing style is not good. They just rush with the ball. Whenever they won the ball, they send some random Through balls towards nowhere

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Towards Bamford

      Tika taka isnt the only way to play football

    2. Mbeumo's Post
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      It's Bielsa ball, they try to let the ball forward as soon as possible

  8. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Raph 2nd half brace you heard it here first

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Knee or ankle?

      1. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Knee I reckon

    2. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Knee brace maybe, after acl goes

    3. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Raph Doesn't brace

    4. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Will he go off with a knee brace, or on a stretcher.. that is the real question

  9. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    If Raphinha wants a big move he’s got to be crushing Norwich.

    Expecting a brace second half

    1. ANGRY PERSON
      just now

      He will get a big move anyway

    2. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Do not expect anything, best way

  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    People having sour grapes because Blankfinha is blanking.

    Oh, it is Norwich and ten accused of having more than one team.

    Ha ha, the irony Steve The Spud.

    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      What are you even saying?

    2. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Everyone will transfer him out this week after he goes off injured with 1 point.. then next week he'll magically return to form and smash in a hatrick

    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Get Gelhardt on. Drop Rodrigo deeper.
    Get one of James/Harrison off.

    But it'll be Roberts coming on FFS!

  12. Mozumbus
    just now

    Would you get Ronaldo in if on WC?

