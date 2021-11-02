The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 11

We pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets based on fixtures, form and value.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar will be taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player as climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

Please note that while we may generally only recommend one player from each club within a position, alternative assets at the same club can always be considered.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

The top three of Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m), Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) and Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) are unmoved at the top of the goalkeeper watchlist, with two of the trio racking up clean sheets and bonus points over the weekend. Sanchez and McCarthy have great fixtures over the short term and should keep ticking over.

Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) is a new entry. Crystal Palace are ranked sixth for shots on target faced (15) over the last four gameweeks and have a favourable schedule ahead.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) is unmoved at the top but there is a shake-up below. Chelsea wing-backs Reece James (£5.7m) and Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) complete the top three, with six goals between the pair over the last four matches. Although both come with a small risk of rotation, Thomas Tuchel’s inverted wing-back system has seen them get plenty of high-quality chances in the box and are capable of huge hauls on their day.

Joao Cancelo (£6.4m) and Ruben Dias (£6.1m) drop below the Chelsea duo, with Manchester City notching just one clean sheet in the last four matches and an unfavourable short term schedule.

Rico Henry (£4.5m) retains sixth spot for now but I have some reservations about Brentford’s defence in the absence of injured goalkeeper David Raya (£4.6m). However, their schedule is too good to ignore, with Norwich and Newcastle their next two opponents.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) is a new entrant. The Palace left-back has posted superior creativity numbers to his counterpart Joel Ward (£4.5m), creating three chances over the last four games compared to the right-back’s zero.

Brighton’s great run of fixtures sees Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) included in the list ahead of Shane Duffy (£4.4m). The former offers greater security of starts and is a bonus point magnet. Nelson Semedo (£4.9m) and Matty Cash (£5.1m) drop out, with both their sides looking shaky at the back.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) drops out of the Watchlist on the back of his Gameweek 9 benching and a poor performance against Crystal Palace last weekend. The Belgian doesn’t appear to be on penalties anymore, with Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m) taking them against Club Brugge in the Champions League and he isn’t justifying the high price tag at the moment.

Son Heung-min (£10.2m) has been poor over the last two matches but the appointment of Antonio Conte should see an upturn in performances and the North Londoners’ schedule is promising for a long time.

Leandro Trossard (£6.4m) played up front against Liverpool and is possibly the best route into the Brighton attack ahead of a great run of fixtures. He replaces Andros Townsend, as Everton look out of sorts.

Said Benrahma (£6.5m) looks to have gone off the boil but Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) is playing like a man revitalised. Over the last four gameweeks, no midfielder has taken more shots in the box than Bowen (13). The fixtures are tough but this might play into Bowen’s hands, with Michail Antonio (£8.2m) playing more of a hold-up role.

Conor Gallagher’s (£5.7m) form dipped a bit over the last few, leading to a price drop, but he showed what he is capable of with a haul against Man City on Saturday. Fixtures are about to turn for Palace, so he’s a great budget midfield option instead of Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m).

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

Despite back-to-back blanks, Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) retains top spot but a poor performance against an obliging Leeds defence could see the Englishman plummet in the next update.

Speaking of blanks, Antonio has done so in three of his last four fixtures and plays the teams that rank best for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the next five. However, the Hammers are still scoring goals, so it is hard to drop the striker down the list with so few other forwards delivering.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) ended his mini goal drought against Spurs and, if Manchester United stick with a two up-top system, I think the Portuguese could deliver points despite difficult initial fixtures. They pick up nicely from Gameweek 14.

An argument could be made for Harry Kane (£12.1m) to be higher up the list but on current form that would be hard to justify. Until we see a new manager bounce, Kane is down in sixth place.

Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m) is a new entry who I would have liked to place higher but I am a little bit wary of minutes, with Christian Benteke (£6.3m) and Jordan Ayew (£5.9m) as competition, and his current role on the left flank. Definitely one to monitor though, considering Palace’s generous fixtures.

