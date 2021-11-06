1236
Dugout Discussion November 6

Mbeumo returns to Brentford XI as Azpilicueta is benched again

1,236 Comments
Brentford v Norwich City, Chelsea v Burnley and Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers are the trio of Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm GMT today.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest mainly focuses on the hosts’ front two at the Brentford Community Stadium and the Blues’ backline at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta is benched for the third straight Gameweek in west London, with well-owned Fantasy assets Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Antonio Rudiger all retaining their places from Gameweek 10.

Thomas Tuchel’s tinkering is kept to a minimum, with Ross Barkley – in for his first Premier League start for Chelsea since 2019/20 – replacing Hakim Ziyech in the Blues head coach’s only change.

Mason Mount is only on the bench after recent wisdom teeth problems led to an infection.

Burnley are unchanged from their 3-1 win over Brentford, with the in-form Maxwel Cornet again supporting Chris Wood in attack.

Across west London, Bryan Mbeumo is back alongside Ivan Toney in the Bees’ attack after his fitness-related benching last weekend. Marcus Forss makes way.

Vitaly Janelt also comes in for Frank Onyeka as Thomas Frank makes two changes from that Gameweek 10 loss at Turf Moor.

As for the visitors, Ben Gibson, Pierre Lees-Melou and Brandon Williams replace the injured Grant Hanley, the ill Ozan Kabak and the benched Josh Sargent.

There’s only one starting XI alteration across both sides at Selhurst Park, as Patrick Vieira swaps Jordan Ayew for Christian Benteke for Crystal Palace’s clash with an unchanged Wolverhampton Wanderers.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Thompson, Goode, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Stevens, Cox.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Omobamidele, Williams, Dowell, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis, Idah.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr.

Burnley XI: Pope, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lowton, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Cornet, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Barnes, Roberts, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Vydra, Long.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Zaha, Benteke, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly, Riedewald.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Trincao, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Hoever, Podence, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle.

  1. Uppercut Panda - A legend i…
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    That was really ugly from BRE.

    Open Controls
  2. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Hames still gets three baps - happy days 🙂

    Open Controls
  3. G B
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    When possession football is done right, it is so devastating. Your opponent's get wrecked both physically and psychologically. How can you score if you can't get the ball?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Counter

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      give Cancelo pens Pep

      Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Win a throw in, get Delap to chuck it into the box, goal

      Open Controls
  4. Gizzachance
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Toney to Callum Wilson?
    New have Brentford ,northwich ,Burnley in next 4

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Thinking the same either Toney out now to Wilson or Mbeumo to Gallagher

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Like the Gallagher move to
        Mine would be saka to him
        Want Toney out now, had him from start, only did something week I took him out v pool!
        Brought him back in w/c, still nothing

        Open Controls
  5. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Have price changes ever been as ridiculous as this season, Toney rose 4 times over the last few weeks despite nothing but blanks and I've just noticed Kane rose last night after having the most shocking season of his life so far!?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      2020 has f*cked peoples' minds.

      Open Controls
    2. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      FPL seems to have entered the stratosphere this season and everyone is basing their moves on what these new 'influencers' on youtube and twitter are telling them. Never seen such group think before.

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Loads of fpl content providers on the internet can have that effect

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      too many sheeps about

      Open Controls
    5. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Think it’s because they both dropped already - so rising back up to original is easier than going up and over.

      Pretty funny people keep buying Toney waiting for the big game to come

      Open Controls
    6. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      The Kane Gang surely expecting the closest thing to heaven....

      https://youtu.be/q_qTPj-pDmQ

      Open Controls
  6. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    salah permacaptain and only 1 premium is leading to the very strong benches and accordingly loads of bench points,probably the most ever...

    Open Controls
  7. Milkman Bruno
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Zaha lost 2 bonus at the end ffs

    Open Controls
    1. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Livramento lost 2 bps by getting fouled and idiot ref not giving it

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Thinking I can keep Havertz and just sort one of Mbeumo and Toney?

    Thoughts on Wilson as Toney replacement? Or just Mbeumo to Gallagher and bench Toney next week?

    Open Controls
  9. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Advice please
    A. Cornet
    B. Gallagher
    I haven't seen any of them play that much, who looks more threatening in front of goals? Need to get a replacement for Mount

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      keep mount

      Open Controls
      1. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Will he start most games when fully fit?

        Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      All 3 are good picks, none will let you down that often.

      Open Controls
  10. Vertigo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Wonder if Brentford make the Scout Team next gameweek?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Brentford triple up and Mbeumo TC?

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      With my eternally pessimistic view of Newcastle, probably.

      Open Controls
  11. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    FPL has been tricky this year, what if WHU successfully navigates the lead into Xmas and totally set up for avoiding the “down with the Xmas lights” with a nice run after GW 15 - makes me want to ship Dias for Cresswell and eyes on Bowen

    Open Controls
  12. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    People seriously selling Toney before he plays against the divisions bottom team and the one that sold him?!

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      He didn't do shite against the team that was bottom this week. What's your point?

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        My point is that he has a good chance of a return in his next game, will be very motivated/get chances to do so both in relation to who he's playing and the rollicking they will get for today's showing and people can use their transfer to maximize their points with another transfer.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          He should be very motivated for every game, not just the 2 he scored goals in.

          Open Controls
          1. Bartowski
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Its an added incentive, that's all I'm saying. See King against Everton for example.

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Ah here. Ivan Toney is a good striker at least! Needs to get a jammy goal, deflected off his knee to get back on the goal trail. But needs it soon.

              Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yeah. Regardless of everything, gotta give him next week imo. Then off he pops regardless of what he does in GW12.

      Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      lol, already forgot about Nor game today?

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        That's not how anything works or do you think Brentford will lose all of their games now?!

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          See his stats from today, something is not right about them now

          Open Controls
          1. Bartowski
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            It's still one game.

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Possibly peaked too early in the season but keeper change hasn't helped them either. Confidence is low.

            Open Controls
  13. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    The goat played 3 Bees today so even the best cant get it right every time

    Open Controls
  14. ManofKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    If Muembo's goal hadn't been marginally offside we'd be having a different conversation... Offensively they weren't completely awful, just not good.

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I’d rather keep Mbeumo just it is hard as good replacements for Toney, tough call

      Open Controls
      1. ManofKent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I agree - finding a decent cheap striker is near impossible, whilst theres a few midfield options

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          With Toney and similar price options - I’m either going to Wilson now or downgrading to Hwang before GW13

          Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Understand what you mean, but then again, if my aunt had bollocks, she'd be my uncle, you know.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        58 mins ago

        She'd be your transaunt...

        Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      This is FFS

      Where people think patience is something you find in a doctor's waiting room, performances are irrelevant and results - in all their horrifically variance-influenced glory - are all that matter (particularly this week's results)

      Open Controls
  15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Need to get Cancelo in!!! Early thoughts of what I should, advice welcomed!!

    A- Raphinha to Gallagher or Toney to Hwang to enable Rudiger to Cancelo(have Chilwell)
    Or
    B- Toney to 4.4 or Raphinha to 4.4 and move White to Cancelo

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A with Hwang

      Open Controls
  16. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Trossard!

    Open Controls
  17. tangtastic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Would you rather have:

    a) 16pts for captain, in the bag
    b) Salah (c) to come, vs WHU (2nd best defence at home)

    Open Controls
    1. F_Ivanovic
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      easily a) given everyone has Salah as captain anyway

      Open Controls
  18. Randaxus
    17 mins ago

    My goalkeeper has a red card, what a week.

    Open Controls

