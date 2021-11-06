Mbeumo returns to Brentford XI as Azpilicueta is benched again

Brentford v Norwich City, Chelsea v Burnley and Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers are the trio of Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm GMT today.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest mainly focuses on the hosts’ front two at the Brentford Community Stadium and the Blues’ backline at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta is benched for the third straight Gameweek in west London, with well-owned Fantasy assets Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Antonio Rudiger all retaining their places from Gameweek 10.

Thomas Tuchel’s tinkering is kept to a minimum, with Ross Barkley – in for his first Premier League start for Chelsea since 2019/20 – replacing Hakim Ziyech in the Blues head coach’s only change.

Mason Mount is only on the bench after recent wisdom teeth problems led to an infection.

Burnley are unchanged from their 3-1 win over Brentford, with the in-form Maxwel Cornet again supporting Chris Wood in attack.

Across west London, Bryan Mbeumo is back alongside Ivan Toney in the Bees’ attack after his fitness-related benching last weekend. Marcus Forss makes way.

Vitaly Janelt also comes in for Frank Onyeka as Thomas Frank makes two changes from that Gameweek 10 loss at Turf Moor.

As for the visitors, Ben Gibson, Pierre Lees-Melou and Brandon Williams replace the injured Grant Hanley, the ill Ozan Kabak and the benched Josh Sargent.

There’s only one starting XI alteration across both sides at Selhurst Park, as Patrick Vieira swaps Jordan Ayew for Christian Benteke for Crystal Palace’s clash with an unchanged Wolverhampton Wanderers.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Thompson, Goode, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Stevens, Cox.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Omobamidele, Williams, Dowell, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis, Idah.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz.

Subs: Kepa, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Mount, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr.

Burnley XI: Pope, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lowton, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Cornet, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Barnes, Roberts, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Vydra, Long.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Zaha, Benteke, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly, Riedewald.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Trincao, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Hoever, Podence, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle.

