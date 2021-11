Which FPL players are on international duty ahead of Gameweek 12?

The third international break of 2021/22 gets underway in earnest on Thursday, with over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in action for their countries over the next week.

Most nations are only playing twice over the next week, having had to cram in a triple-header of matches over the last few international breaks.

It should also be less of an eventful fortnight than we’ve become accustomed to in these Covid-ridden times, with quarantining not the issue it once was for returning players and no World Cup qualifiers in South America taking place ridiculously close to the start of the next Gameweek – something that led to no-shows for the likes of Raphinha (£6.6m) last month.

The final games take place either late on Tuesday or in the early hours of Wednesday morning and will involve FPL assets from the Americas.

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – Nov 11 + 14

– Gabon – Nov 11 + 14 Folarin Balogun – England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

– England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16 Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – Nov 11 + 14

– Egypt – Nov 11 + 14 Gabriel – Brazil – Nov 11 + 16

– Brazil – Nov 11 + 16 Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – Nov 13 + 16

– Bosnia and Herzegovina – Nov 13 + 16 Bernd Leno – Germany – Nov 11 + 14

– Germany – Nov 11 + 14 Martin Odegaard – Norway – Nov 13 + 16

– Norway – Nov 13 + 16 Nicolas Pepe – Ivory Coast – Nov 11 + 14

– Ivory Coast – Nov 11 + 14 Aaron Ramsdale – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Bukayo Saka – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Albert Sambi Lokonga – Belgium – Nov 13 + 16

– Belgium – Nov 13 + 16 Emile Smith Rowe – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Nuno Tavares – Portugal under-21s – Nov 12 + 16

– Portugal under-21s – Nov 12 + 16 Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – Nov 11 + 16

– Japan – Nov 11 + 16 Kieran Tierney – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15

ASTON VILLA

Cameron Archer – England under-20s – Nov 11

– England under-20s – Nov 11 Leon Bailey – Jamaica – Nov 13 + 16

– Jamaica – Nov 13 + 16 Matty Cash – Poland – Nov 12 + 15

– Poland – Nov 12 + 15 Carney Chukwuemeka – England under-19s – Nov 10 + 13 + 16

– England under-19s – Nov 10 + 13 + 16 John McGinn – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – Nov 12 + 16

– Argentina – Nov 12 + 16 Tyrone Mings – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Marvelous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – Nov 11 + 14

– Zimbabwe – Nov 11 + 14 Jacob Ramsey – England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

– England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16 Jaden Philogene-Bidace – England under-20s – Nov 11

BRENTFORD

Mads Bidstrup – Denmark under-21s – Nov 16

– Denmark under-21s – Nov 16 Marcus Forss – Finland – Nov 13 + 16

– Finland – Nov 13 + 16 Saman Ghoddos – Iran – Nov 11 + 16

– Iran – Nov 11 + 16 Christian Nørgaard – Denmark – Nov 12 + 15

– Denmark – Nov 12 + 15 Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – Nov 13 + 16

– Nigeria – Nov 13 + 16 Finley Stevens – Wales under-21s – Nov 12 + 16

– Wales under-21s – Nov 12 + 16 Jan Zamburek – Czech Republic under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Shane Duffy – Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14 Jakub Moder – Poland – Nov 12 + 15

– Poland – Nov 12 + 15 Enock Mwepu – Zambia – Nov 13 + 16

– Zambia – Nov 13 + 16 Robert Sanchez – Spain – Nov 11 + 14

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 Jeremy Sarmiento – Ecuador – Nov 11 + 16

– Ecuador – Nov 11 + 16 Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Nov 13 + 16

BURNLEY

Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14 Maxwel Cornet – Ivory Coast – Nov 13 + 16

– Ivory Coast – Nov 13 + 16 Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Nov 13 + 16

– Wales – Nov 13 + 16 Conor Roberts – Wales – Nov 13 + 16

– Wales – Nov 13 + 16 Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 16

– Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 16 Chris Wood – New Zealand – Nov 12 + 16

CHELSEA

Cesar Azpilicueta – Spain – Nov 11 + 14

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 Ben Chilwell – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Andreas Christensen – Denmark – Nov 12 + 15

– Denmark – Nov 12 + 15 Kai Havertz – Germany – Nov 11 + 14

– Germany – Nov 11 + 14 Reece James – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Jorginho – Italy – Nov 12 + 15

– Italy – Nov 12 + 15 N’Golo Kante – France – Nov 13 + 16

– France – Nov 13 + 16 Edouard Mendy – Senegal – Nov 11 + 14

– Senegal – Nov 11 + 14 Mason Mount – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – Nov 11 + 14

– Germany – Nov 11 + 14 Christian Pulisic – USA – Nov 12 + 16

– USA – Nov 12 + 16 Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – Nov 11 + 14

– Germany – Nov 11 + 14 Thiago Silva – Brazil – Nov 11 + 16

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jordan Ayew – Ghana – Nov 11 + 14

– Ghana – Nov 11 + 14 Scott Banks – Scotland under-21s – Nov 12 + 16

– Scotland under-21s – Nov 12 + 16 Christian Benteke – Belgium – Nov 13 + 16

– Belgium – Nov 13 + 16 Conor Gallagher – England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

– England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16 Marc Guehi – England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

– England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16 Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – Nov 11 + 14

– Senegal – Nov 11 + 14 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – England under-20s – Nov 11

– England under-20s – Nov 11 Jeffrey Schlupp – Ghana – Nov 11 + 14

EVERTON

Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14 Lucas Digne – France – Nov 13 + 16

– France – Nov 13 + 16 Anthony Gordon – England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

– England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16 Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – Nov 12 + 16

– Nigeria – Nov 12 + 16 Jordan Pickford – England – Nov 12 + 15

LEEDS UNITED

Lewis Bate – England under-20s – Nov 11

– England under-20s – Nov 11 Charlie Cresswell – England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

– England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16 Liam Cooper – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15

– Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 Cody Drameh – England under-20s – Nov 11

– England under-20s – Nov 11 Sam Greenwood – England under-20s – Nov 11

– England under-20s – Nov 11 Dan James – Wales – Nov 13 + 16

– Wales – Nov 13 + 16 Kris Klaesson – Norway under-21s – Nov 12 + 16

– Norway under-21s – Nov 12 + 16 Mateusz Klich – Poland – Nov 12 + 15

– Poland – Nov 12 + 15 Diego Llorente – Spain – Nov 11 + 14

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 Illan Meslier – France under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

– France under-21s – Nov 11 + 16 Kalvin Phillips – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Raphinha – Brazil – Nov 12 + 16

– Brazil – Nov 12 + 16 Rodrigo – Spain – Nov 11 + 14

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 Tyler Roberts – Wales – Nov 13 + 16

LEICESTER CITY

Daniel Amartey – Ghana – Nov 11 + 14

– Ghana – Nov 11 + 14 Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Nov 13 + 16

– Belgium – Nov 13 + 16 Patson Daka – Zambia – Nov 13 + 16

– Zambia – Nov 13 + 16 Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15

– Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – Nov 13 + 16

– Nigeria – Nov 13 + 16 Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria – Nov 13 + 16

– Nigeria – Nov 13 + 16 Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – Nov 12 + 15

– Denmark – Nov 12 + 15 Caglar Soyuncu – Turkey – Nov 13 + 16

– Turkey – Nov 13 + 16 Luke Thomas – England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

– England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16 Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – Nov 12 + 15

– Denmark – Nov 12 + 15 Danny Ward – Wales – Nov 13 + 16

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Alisson – Brazil – Nov 12 + 16

– Brazil – Nov 12 + 16 Fabinho – Brazil – Nov 12 + 16

– Brazil – Nov 12 + 16 Jordan Henderson – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Diogo Jota – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14 Sadio Mane – Senegal – Nov 11 + 14

– Senegal – Nov 11 + 14 Takumi Minamino – Japan – Nov 11 + 16

– Japan – Nov 11 + 16 Divock Origi – Belgium – Nov 13 + 16

– Belgium – Nov 13 + 16 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 Mohamed Salah – Egypt – Nov 11 + 14

– Egypt – Nov 11 + 14 Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Nov 11 + 14

– Greece – Nov 11 + 14 Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Nov 13 + 16

– Netherlands – Nov 13 + 16 Neco Williams – Wales – Nov 13 + 16

MANCHESTER CITY

Nathan Ake – Netherlands – Nov 13 + 16

– Netherlands – Nov 13 + 16 João Cancelo – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – Nov 13 + 16

– Belgium – Nov 13 + 16 Rúben Dias – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 Ederson – Brazil – Nov 12 + 16

– Brazil – Nov 12 + 16 Phil Foden – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Jack Grealish – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Ilkay Gundogan – Germany – Nov 11 + 14

– Germany – Nov 11 + 14 Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – Nov 12 + 16

– Brazil – Nov 12 + 16 Aymeric Laporte – Spain – Nov 11 + 14

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – Nov 12 + 16

– Algeria – Nov 12 + 16 Cole Palmer – England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

– England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16 Rodri – Spain – Nov 11 + 14

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 Zach Steffen – USA – Nov 13 + 16

– USA – Nov 13 + 16 Raheem Sterling – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 John Stones – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Kyle Walker – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Joshua Wilson-Esbrand – England under-20s – Nov 11

– England under-20s – Nov 11 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – Nov 11 + 16

MANCHESTER UNITED

Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – Nov 13 + 16

– Ivory Coast – Nov 13 + 16 Diogo Dalot – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 David de Gea – Spain – Nov 11 + 14

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 Fred – Brazil – Nov 12 + 16

– Brazil – Nov 12 + 16 Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Nov 11 + 14

– Sweden – Nov 11 + 14 Harry Maguire – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Scott McTominay – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 Luke Shaw – England – Nov 12 + 15

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – Nov 11 + 16

– Paraguay – Nov 11 + 16 Elliot Anderson – Scotland under-21s – Nov 12 + 16

– Scotland under-21s – Nov 12 + 16 Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – Nov 11 + 14

– Slovakia – Nov 11 + 14 Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14 Emil Krafth – Sweden – Nov 11 + 14

– Sweden – Nov 11 + 14 Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15

– Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 Fabian Schar – Switzerland – Nov 12 + 15

NORWICH CITY

Max Aarons – England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

– England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16 Dimitris Giannoulis – Greece – Nov 11 + 14

– Greece – Nov 11 + 14 Billy Gilmour – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 Adam Idah – Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14 Kenny McLean – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 Mathias Normann – Norway – Nov 13 + 16

– Norway – Nov 13 + 16 Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14 Przemyslaw Placheta – Poland – Nov 12 + 15

– Poland – Nov 12 + 15 Teemu Pukki – Finland – Nov 13 + 16

– Finland – Nov 13 + 16 Milot Rashica – Kosovo – Nov 10 + 14

– Kosovo – Nov 10 + 14 Christos Tzolis – Greece – Nov 11 + 14

SOUTHAMPTON

Che Adams – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – Nov 12 + 15

– Scotland – Nov 12 + 15 Jan Bednarek – Poland – Nov 12 + 15

– Poland – Nov 12 + 15 Armando Broja – Albania – Nov 12 + 15

– Albania – Nov 12 + 15 Moussa Djenepo – Mali – Nov 11 + 14

– Mali – Nov 11 + 14 Moi Elyounoussi – Norway – Nov 13 + 16

Norway – Nov 13 + 16 Will Smallbone – Republic of Ireland – Nov 12 + 16

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Steven Bergwijn – The Netherlands – Nov 13 + 16

– The Netherlands – Nov 13 + 16 Ben Davies – Wales – Nov 13 + 16

– Wales – Nov 13 + 16 Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Nov 11 + 14 Son Heung-min – South Korea – Nov 11 + 16

– South Korea – Nov 11 + 16 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Nov 15

– Denmark – Nov 15 Harry Kane – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Hugo Lloris – France – Nov 13 + 16

– France – Nov 13 + 16 Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – Nov 12 + 16

– Argentina – Nov 12 + 16 Joe Rodon – Wales – Nov 13 + 16

– Wales – Nov 13 + 16 Cristian Romero – Argentina – Nov 12 + 16

– Argentina – Nov 12 + 16 Emerson Royal – Brazil – Nov 12 + 16

– Brazil – Nov 12 + 16 Davinson Sanchez – Colombia – Nov 12 + 16

– Colombia – Nov 12 + 16 Dane Scarlett – England under-19s – Nov 10 + 13 + 16

– England under-19s – Nov 10 + 13 + 16 Oliver Skipp – England under-21s – Nov 11 + 16

WATFORD

Daniel Bachmann – Austria – Nov 12 + 15

Austria – Nov 12 + 15 Craig Cathcart – Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15

– Northern Ireland – Nov 12 + 15 Joshua King – Norway – Nov 13 + 16

– Norway – Nov 13 + 16 Imran Louza – Morocco – Nov 12 + 16

– Morocco – Nov 12 + 16 Adam Masina – Morocco – Nov 12 + 16

– Morocco – Nov 12 + 16 Ismaila Sarr – Senegal – Nov 11 + 14

– Senegal – Nov 11 + 14 Francisco Sierralta – Chile – Nov 11 + 17

– Chile – Nov 11 + 17 Ozan Tufan – Turkey – Nov 13 + 16

Turkey – Nov 13 + 16 William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria – Nov 13 + 16

WEST HAM UNITED

Michail Antonio – Jamaica – Nov 12 + 16

– Jamaica – Nov 12 + 16 Alphonse Areola – France – Nov 13 + 16

– France – Nov 13 + 16 Said Benrahma – Algeria – Nov 12 + 16

– Algeria – Nov 12 + 16 Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 16

– Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 16 Pablo Fornals – Spain – Nov 11 + 14

– Spain – Nov 11 + 14 Alex Kral – Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 16

– Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 16 Arthur Masuaku – DR Congo – Nov 11 + 14

– DR Congo – Nov 11 + 14 Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 16

– Czech Republic – Nov 11 + 16 Nikola Vlasic – Croatia – Nov 11 + 14

– Croatia – Nov 11 + 14 Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – Nov 11 + 16

– Ukraine – Nov 11 + 16 Kurt Zouma – France – Nov 13 + 16

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Nov 13 + 16

– Ivory Coast – Nov 13 + 16 Conor Coady – England – Nov 12 + 15

– England – Nov 12 + 15 Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – Nov 13 + 16

– Belgium – Nov 13 + 16 Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – Nov 11 + 16

– South Korea – Nov 11 + 16 Ki-Jana Hoever – Netherlands under-21s – Nov 12 + 15

– Netherlands under-21s – Nov 12 + 15 Raul Jimenez – Mexico – Nov 13 + 17

– Mexico – Nov 13 + 17 João Moutinho – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 Rúben Neves – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 Jose Sa – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 Romain Saiss – Morocco – Nov 12 + 16

– Morocco – Nov 12 + 16 Nelson Semedo – Portugal – Nov 11 + 14

– Portugal – Nov 11 + 14 Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – Nov 12 + 16

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS

We’re keeping tabs on the international break injuries and illnesses in the below article, which we’re refreshing on a daily basis:

