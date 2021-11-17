470
International Football November 17

The minutes played by FPL players over the November international break

The final international break of 2021 reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets were in action for their countries over the last week and there will be inevitable repercussions in Gameweek 12, given the impact on starting XIs immediately after the September and October international breaks.

Our Team News tab and our Friday press conference round-up (in both article and video form) will cover everything on the fitness front but it is fatigue we’re focusing more on in this article as we look at how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

How much ‘tiredness’ will be a factor in Gameweek 12 is open to debate, as the triple-headers of earlier international breaks are now mostly a thing of the past and juggling two games in a week comes second nature to many Premier League players. With 10 Gameweeks now to come in the space of 40 days, however, any national team game-time going into this period may come into top-flight managers’ medium-term thinking when weighing up whether or not a player needs a breather.

As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield may be a consideration ahead of the weekend – although much less so than in October, when South American nations were in action on the Friday morning before Gameweek 8.

Indeed, Brazil and Argentina were instead facing off late on Tuesday evening this time, given the Premier League representatives in question additional days to make their way back to the UK and recuperate.

Raul Jimenez (£7.7m) was the last notable FPL name in action, representing Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED OVER THE NOVEMBER INTERNATIONAL BREAK

A trio of academy products – Carney Chukwuemeka, Dane Scarlett and Aaron Ramsey – were the only ‘active’ FPL assets who logged more than three hours of pitch-time, thanks to England under-19s having three fixtures over the last week.

Onto more significant names and there were 42 players who lasted 180 minutes across their respective nations’ matches, including Shane Duffy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jimenez, Ismaila Sarr, Aymeric Laporte and Andreas Christensen.

Son Heung-min, Kevin De Bruyne and Hwang Hee-chan were only a little further back on 178, 173 and 172 minutes respectively.

Happily, many of the most popular Fantasy picks had a relatively easy ride. Of the 15 highest-owned assets in FPL, only Duffy and Ronaldo started more than one game for their homeland in the November international window.

CLUB-BY-CLUB ROUND-UP

The team-by-team guide below breaks down the minutes that each player has played per international match over the last week or so, with a total given at the end.

The players listed exclude those who withdrew from their national team squads without kicking a ball but include those who played at least one match before picking up an injury or illness or dropped out for personal reasons. The latter group of players are marked with an asterisk.

As mentioned earlier, we’ll have further details on any lingering fitness concerns in our pre-Gameweek 12 team news round-up on Friday.

ARSENAL

Lukaku on target as Chelsea assets prosper at Arsenal 5
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Folarin Balogun – England under-21s – 77 + 36 = 113*
  • Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Gabriel – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 39 + 0 = 39*
  • Bernd Leno – Germany – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Martin Odegaard – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Nicolas Pepe – Ivory Coast – 20 + 21 = 41
  • Aaron Ramsdale – England – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Bukayo Saka – England – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Albert Sambi Lokonga – Belgium – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Emile Smith Rowe – England – 13 + 73 = 86
  • Nuno Tavares – Portugal under-21s – 90 + 72 = 162
  • Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Kieran Tierney – Scotland – 90 + 88 = 178

ASTON VILLA

Save potential and improved Villa defence underpin Martínez's FPL credentials
  • Cameron Archer – England under-20s – 26
  • Leon Bailey – Jamaica – 88 + 88 = 176
  • Matty Cash – Poland – 26 + 45 = 71
  • Carney Chukwuemeka – England under-19s – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270
  • John McGinn – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Tyrone Mings – England – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Marvelous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – 85 + 0 = 85*
  • Aaron Ramsey – England under-19s – 72 + 90 + 39 = 201
  • Jacob Ramsey – England under-21s – 90 + 24 = 114
  • Jaden Philogene-Bidace – England under-20s – 64

BRENTFORD

Brentford impress as Arsenal devoid of ideas without attacking stars 4
  • Mads Bidstrup – Denmark under-21s – 5
  • Marcus Forss – Finland – 45 + 26 = 71
  • Saman Ghoddos – Iran – 60 + 0 = 60
  • Christian Nørgaard – Denmark – 80 + 0 = 80
  • Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – 0 + 12 = 12
  • Jan Zamburek – Czech Republic under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Salah and blanks again as Brighton defensive assets shine ahead of good run 3
  • Shane Duffy – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Jakub Moder – Poland – 0 + 45 = 45
  • Robert Sanchez – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Kjell Scherpen – Netherlands under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Jeremy Sarmiento – Ecuador – 75 + 72 = 147
  • Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 0 + 5 = 5

BURNLEY

Vardy scores at both ends, Tielemans’ advanced role, Sarr and Saint-Maximin return again: FPL notes 3
  • Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Maxwel Cornet – Ivory Coast – 70 + 90 = 160
  • Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 1 + 0 = 1
  • Conor Roberts – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – 29 + 69 = 98
  • Chris Wood – New Zealand – 0 + 90 = 90

CHELSEA

FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks features double-ups from four clubs
  • Cesar Azpilicueta – Spain – 1 + 90 = 91
  • Ben Chilwell – England – 90 + 45 = 135
  • Andreas Christensen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Kai Havertz – Germany – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Reece James – England – 77 + 27 = 104
  • Jorginho – Italy – 90 + 68 = 178
  • N’Golo Kante – France – 72 + 0 = 72
  • Edouard Mendy – Senegal – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Christian Pulisic – USA – 21 + 24 = 45
  • Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Thiago Silva – Brazil – 90 + 0 = 90

CRYSTAL PALACE

Is Callum Wilson the best FPL forward under £8.0m?
  • Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 82 + 90 = 172
  • Scott Banks – Scotland under-21s – 11 + 4 = 15
  • Christian Benteke – Belgium – 84 + 0 = 84
  • Conor Gallagher – England under-21s/England – 89 + 45 = 134
  • Marc Guehi – England under-21s – 90 + 13 = 103
  • Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – England under-20s – 26

EVERTON

  • Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Lucas Digne – France – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Anthony Gordon – England under-21s – 90 + 24 = 114
  • Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 62 + 90 = 152
  • Jordan Pickford – England – 90 + 0 = 90

LEEDS UNITED

  • Lewis Bate – England under-20s – 90
  • Charlie Cresswell – England under-21s – 1 + 90 = 91
  • Liam Cooper – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Cody Drameh – England under-21s – 0 + 77 = 77
  • Sam Greenwood – England under-20s/under-21s – 78 + 54 = 132
  • Dan James – Wales – 76 + 90 = 166
  • Kris Klaesson – Norway under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Mateusz Klich – Poland – 64 + 90 = 154
  • Diego Llorente – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Illan Meslier – France under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Kalvin Phillips – England – 64 + 45 = 109
  • Raphinha – Brazil – 64 + 69 = 133
  • Rodrigo – Spain – 33 + 30 = 63
  • Tyler Roberts – Wales – 14 + 0 = 14
  • Crysencio Summerville – Netherlands under-21s – 1 + 72 = 73

LEICESTER CITY

LEICRY Scout Notes
  • Daniel Amartey – Ghana – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 90 + 58 = 148
  • Patson Daka – Zambia – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – 87 + 12 = 99
  • Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Caglar Soyuncu – Turkey – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Luke Thomas – England under-21s – 90 + 77 = 167
  • Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Danny Ward – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

LIVERPOOL

1
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – 13 + 90 = 103
  • Alisson – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Fabinho – Brazil – 4 + 90 = 94
  • Jordan Henderson – England – 90 + 0 = 90*
  • Diogo Jota – Portugal – 0 + 83 = 83
  • Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Sadio Mane – Senegal – 28 + 0 = 28*
  • Takumi Minamino – Japan – 63 + 62 = 125
  • Divock Origi – Belgium – 6 + 59 = 65
  • Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 90 + 79 = 169*
  • Mohamed Salah – Egypt – 90 + 31 = 121
  • Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Neco Williams – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

MANCHESTER CITY

Does Jesus's star turn on the right flank spell bad news for Mahrez in Gameweek 3? 3
  • Nathan Ake – Netherlands – 0 + 1 = 1
  • João Cancelo – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – 83 + 90 = 173
  • Rúben Dias – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Ederson – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Phil Foden – England – 63 + 45 = 108
  • Jack Grealish – England – 27 + 0 = 27*
  • Ilkay Gundogan – Germany – 64 + 60 = 124
  • Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – 64 + 4 = 68
  • Aymeric Laporte – Spain – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – 45 + 90 = 135
  • Cole Palmer – England under-21s – 73 + 0 = 73*
  • Rodri – Spain – 90 + 1 = 91
  • Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 0 + 64 = 64
  • Zach Steffen – USA – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Raheem Sterling – England – 77 + 0 = 77*
  • John Stones – England – 90 + 17 = 107
  • Kyle Walker – England – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Joshua Wilson-Esbrand – England under-20s – 90
  • Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180

MANCHESTER UNITED

Third straight league start for Bale as fit-again Zaha returns on Palace bench 3
  • Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Diogo Dalot – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90
  • David de Gea – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 75 + 26 = 101
  • Fred – Brazil – 45 + 90 = 135
  • Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Harry Maguire – England – 90 + 45 = 135
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180

NEWCASTLE UNITED

  • Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – 84 + 90 = 174
  • Elliot Anderson – Scotland under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – 78 + 90 = 168
  • Emil Krafth – Sweden – 90 + 85 = 175
  • Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – 20 + 90 = 110
  • Fabian Schar – Switzerland – 90 + 90 = 180

NORWICH CITY

Who are the best budget FPL enablers for Gameweek 2 and beyond?
  • Max Aarons – England under-21s – 90 + 13 = 103
  • Dimitris Giannoulis – Greece – 67 + 0 = 67
  • Billy Gilmour – Scotland – 85 + 74 = 159
  • Adam Idah – Republic of Ireland – 29 + 62 = 91
  • Tim Krul – The Netherlands – 0
  • Kenny McLean – Scotland – 5 + 16 = 21
  • Mathias Normann – Norway – 90 + 74 = 164
  • Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 1 = 1
  • Przemyslaw Placheta – Poland – 0 + 7 = 7
  • Teemu Pukki – Finland – 80 + 90 = 170
  • Milot Rashica – Kosovo – 62 + 80 = 142
  • Christos Tzolis – Greece – 45 + 24 = 69

SOUTHAMPTON

Another assist for Salah as Brighton and Southampton prepare for favourable schedules 3
  • Che Adams – Scotland – 85 + 90 = 175
  • Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – 76 + 10 = 86
  • Jan Bednarek – Poland – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Moussa Djenepo – Mali – 45 + 0 = 45
  • Moi Elyounoussi – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Will Smallbone – Republic of Ireland under-21s – 76 + 84 = 160

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Kane and Son start as Llorente returns to Leeds’ starting XI
  • Steven Bergwijn – The Netherlands – 45 + 90 = 135
  • Ben Davies – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Son Heung-min – South Korea – 90 + 88 = 178
  • Harry Kane – England – 63 + 63 = 126
  • Hugo Lloris – France – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 76 + 86 = 162
  • Joe Rodon – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Cristian Romero – Argentina – 90 + 53 = 143*
  • Emerson Royal – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Davinson Sanchez – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Dane Scarlett – England under-19s – 72 + 90 + 85 = 247
  • Oliver Skipp – England under-21s – 90 + 13 = 103

WATFORD

Sarr underlines differential potential as Chelsea earn another clean sheet 10
  • Daniel Bachmann – Austria – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Craig Cathcart – Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Joshua King – Norway – 45 + 16 = 61
  • Imran Louza – Morocco – 90 + 64 = 154
  • Adam Masina – Morocco – 90 + 27 = 117
  • Ismaila Sarr – Senegal – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Francisco Sierralta – Chile – 23 + 90 = 113
  • William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180

WEST HAM UNITED

  • Michail Antonio – Jamaica – 17 + 90 = 107
  • Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Said Benrahma – Algeria – 90 + 21 = 111
  • Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Pablo Fornals – Spain – 25 + 0 = 25*
  • Alex Kral – Czech Republic – 29 + 60 = 99
  • Arthur Masuaku – DR Congo – 50 + 90 = 140
  • Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Nikola Vlasic – Croatia – 36 + 58 = 94
  • Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – 90 + 82 = 172
  • Kurt Zouma – France – 0 + 90 = 90

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Jimenez ends goal drought as Arsenal claim convincing north London derby win 10
  • Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180
  • Conor Coady – England – 0 + 90 = 90
  • Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – 0 + 32 = 32
  • Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – 90 + 82 = 172
  • Ki-Jana Hoever – Netherlands under-21s – 45 + 90 = 135
  • Raul Jimenez – Mexico – 90 + 90 = 180
  • João Moutinho – Portugal – 33 + 64 = 97
  • Rúben Neves – Portugal – 0 + 6 = 6
  • Jose Sa – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0
  • Romain Saiss – Morocco – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Nelson Semedo – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90
  • Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – 66 + 62 = 128

  1. davies
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) White Jota
    B) Chilwell ESR

    Sanchez 4.0
    TAA Cancelo James ***** Livramento
    Salah Foden ***** Raphinha 4.5
    Kane Antonio 4.5

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      White Jota ( although would probably rather Mitchell over White)

      Open Controls
  2. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A. Havertz to Son
    B. Vardy/Havertz to Kane/Jota -4

    Sanchez
    TAA Chilwell Cancelo Livra
    Salah Raphinha Havertz Mbeumo
    Vardy Antonio

    Steele ESR Dennis Marcal

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      I think B pays back hit

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        cheers mate

        Open Controls
    2. Boo Ya Ka Sha
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Tougher decision than it looks. How much itb?

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        2.2m mate

        Open Controls
        1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, I'd go B. Not many ppl will have an easy path to Kane and Jota.

          Open Controls
  3. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Man U fans, will Greenwood start against Watford?

    Open Controls
  4. EmreCan Hustle
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Been hearing some rumours about a Son injury. Does anyone have a link to the source?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Scored last night and looked fine when he came off late.

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      It was a minor knock from the earlier match, which he recovered from and played the latest match

      Should be fine

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
    3. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Had a knock before that Tuesday game so missed training but played so must have been fine

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
  5. MountainBeach
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Alright...-4 hit taken Rudiger and Saka to Cancelo and Gallagher. Guy chasing me in my league has Cancelo and not having him last week really screwed me. Just had to get him in especially considering he has double digit haul potential again.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      He's my VC

      I think he has a good chance of outscoring Salah

      But I'm not going to bet on it with my rank

      Open Controls
    2. Boo Ya Ka Sha
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yup. Blocking is the right thing to do IF you're bringing in a good player. And Cancelo is pretty much essential.

      Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      good use of a hit.

      Open Controls
  6. Bees4Lyf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Right looking like I’m going to do my transfers a day early to catch and avoid price drops.

    Vardy & Saka > Kane & Gallagher

    G2G?

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Don't get stung

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      should be safe to do as all the internationals are over..

      Open Controls
  7. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Change anything or GTG?

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Cancelo Reguilon
    Salah Jota Foden Mbuemo
    Kane Antonio

    Bench: Livramento, Hwang, Normann, Foster

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Is that a WC?

      Great team if it isn't.

      Open Controls
    2. Boo Ya Ka Sha
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      lol you already know it's G2G. Can you do Mbuemo to Gallagher next week?

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Very nice team

      Open Controls
  8. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Vardy > Kane worth a punt?

    Y or N

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      It's not really a punt since you'll have him for at least the next 4. Do you have Son?

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  9. Boo Ya Ka Sha
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Would you consider either ESR or Mbuemo to Gallagher if you had the exact cash? Priced out if Gallagher rises tn (100.3%).

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Mbeumo to Gallagher if its free.

      Open Controls
      1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        But Newcastle? I guess it makes sense since I have Toney.

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      As you have Toney yes to Gallagher before priced out

      Open Controls
      1. Boo Ya Ka Sha
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        Cheers. Feels so risky. Hopefully Gallagher can maintain some of his form

        Open Controls
    3. tokara
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      u are chasing last week points

      Open Controls
  10. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Who to start:
    A. Livramento
    B. Gallagher
    C. Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      In order
      B
      C
      A

      Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      all of them good to start...
      if pushed BCA.

      Open Controls
  11. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Anything to change for -4 or is team and bench order gtg?

    Guaita
    TAA James Cancelo Chilwell
    Salah (c) Havertz Raphinha Mbeumo
    Kane Antonio

    Foster Livramento ESR Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Very good

      I still don't know whether to go Jota (free (for Saka) or Son and Wilson (-4) for Saka, Vardy.

      I might wait for team news this week 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Saka to Jota sounds good but as you say best wait for press conference- Any route to move Vardy to Kane?

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah nothing is easy. I am 0.3 short to Kane, so would have to downgrade Toney/Jimenez. Jimenez has Norwich next so, it kind of tough, so many options. 🙂

          Open Controls
  12. acidicleo
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Hello all..
    Is there one hour to the price changes?

    Still undecided on Kane or Son!!

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yes 01.30 GMT for price updates

      Open Controls
      1. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Got a funny feeling there won't be any price changes (i hope not, still waiting for team news)

      Open Controls
      1. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        i feel so too based on recent days delta..
        when are the pressers? friday?

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          A few are on Thursdays but the big clubs are usually all on Fridays.

          Open Controls
  13. IamthenextTeemuPukki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Steele)
    Dias, James, TAA (Livra, Duffy)
    Salah, Foden, Raphinha, Mount (Luiz)
    Jimenez, Toney, Vardy

    Which move(s) should I make?
    1.) Jimenez to Wilson
    2.) Mount to Jota
    3.) Vardy/Mount to Wilson/Son (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      2 or 3

      Open Controls
  14. acidicleo
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    I guess the biggest transfer dilemma for many this week is whether to go:

    A) Kane + Gallagher/ESR or
    B) Son + Wilson

    I guess it's a coin toss decision!!

    Open Controls
    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Same dilemma and thinking Son over Kane

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      I have B, but with Jesus over Wilson. I've had Son for a while, and I'm happy to keep him under any manager who lets him continue his indirect set pieces. Son's open play threat continues regardless of tactics

      I think A works better as a Ronaldo placeholder, if people choose to see it that way

      Fwiw, I wouldn't consider capping either until their stats and form rival Salah. They just played the league's current leakiest defence for big chances and couldn't create a big chance or score from a small one. Leeds are currently considerably better than Everton, and Conte didn't get much training time with them due to international fixtures, so I don't think much will change vs Leeds. Everton was the main test for me, and they failed horribly. Maybe GWs 13 to 15, then. They need a creator down the middle in this 3 ATB system

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I like A and gives route to Ronaldo or Lukaku.

      Open Controls
  15. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Vardy and Mount to? Leaning towards A

    A) Son and Wilson
    B) Kane and Gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      I like B but close call

      Open Controls
  16. kbaby901
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    25 mins ago

    *if livra is healthy

    I have to bench one. Livra, Mbuemo, Toney, Raph.

    I feel like the Brentford duo is due to get points. Especially after they had the one called off last week. However I had a nightmare last night I benched Livra and he scored and got a clean sheet.

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Probably Livra first bench.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm more concerned about the nightmare. Maybe a bit less time in the FPL space? Spend days off, then make your transfers and team decisions the day before the deadline?

      Tough decision, yes, but maybe this is where dice rolls come in, to take it off your hands and leave it to chance. I think Raph has the lowest point potential of the lot due to the fixture and his team's attacking stats, but he's also the best player of the lot

      https://rolladie.net/

      Open Controls
  17. bigbadbony
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Havertz > son
    Aub, havertz > kane, foden/jota

    Open Controls
    1. kbaby901
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sounds like Lukaku may not be ready for Saturday so Havertz possibly a hold unless we hear otherwise- can you afford Aub to Kane? If not might just hold a week and see how Spurs look.

      Open Controls
    3. bigbadbony
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thanks guys

      Open Controls
    4. bigbadbony
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeh I can do aub to kane, so that's probably the move to make

      Open Controls
  18. Eightball
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Need to make up some funds to do Saka to Jota. Thinking of downgrading Jimenez to either:

    A) Hwang
    B) A.Armstrong

    They don't need to play every week.

    Open Controls
  19. putana
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    at what point will you guys consider selling foden?

    Hasnt returned in last two gameweeks. Thinking of giving him a couple more weeks

    Open Controls
    1. kbaby901
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Just hold bro

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He had a goal ruled out for marginal offside, hit the post, is still flying high for stats, and now faces the side with the worst defensive form in the league

      I'm keeping until he's injured or loses his spot

      Open Controls
  20. tokara
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Dias to Trent for free?

    Essential? Trent form is scaring me

    Open Controls
  21. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    how many mins til price changes ?

    Open Controls
    1. Fantasyfreakstradbally
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Usually between 2 and 3

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      16

      Open Controls
  22. Fantasyfreakstradbally
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Starting
    1 Ramsdale or
    2 Foster

    Open Controls
  23. yanky
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Which 2 should I start?

    a) Saka (liv)
    b) Mbeumo (new)
    c) Veltman (avl)
    d) Coady (WHU)

    Open Controls
  24. ScoutHelp
    just now

    Bring in Jota or Foden?

    Open Controls

