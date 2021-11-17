The minutes played by FPL players over the November international break

The final international break of 2021 reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets were in action for their countries over the last week and there will be inevitable repercussions in Gameweek 12, given the impact on starting XIs immediately after the September and October international breaks.

Above image credit: Anna Woodberry

Our Team News tab and our Friday press conference round-up (in both article and video form) will cover everything on the fitness front but it is fatigue we’re focusing more on in this article as we look at how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

How much ‘tiredness’ will be a factor in Gameweek 12 is open to debate, as the triple-headers of earlier international breaks are now mostly a thing of the past and juggling two games in a week comes second nature to many Premier League players. With 10 Gameweeks now to come in the space of 40 days, however, any national team game-time going into this period may come into top-flight managers’ medium-term thinking when weighing up whether or not a player needs a breather.

As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield may be a consideration ahead of the weekend – although much less so than in October, when South American nations were in action on the Friday morning before Gameweek 8.

Indeed, Brazil and Argentina were instead facing off late on Tuesday evening this time, given the Premier League representatives in question additional days to make their way back to the UK and recuperate.

Raul Jimenez (£7.7m) was the last notable FPL name in action, representing Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED OVER THE NOVEMBER INTERNATIONAL BREAK

A trio of academy products – Carney Chukwuemeka, Dane Scarlett and Aaron Ramsey – were the only ‘active’ FPL assets who logged more than three hours of pitch-time, thanks to England under-19s having three fixtures over the last week.

Onto more significant names and there were 42 players who lasted 180 minutes across their respective nations’ matches, including Shane Duffy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jimenez, Ismaila Sarr, Aymeric Laporte and Andreas Christensen.

Son Heung-min, Kevin De Bruyne and Hwang Hee-chan were only a little further back on 178, 173 and 172 minutes respectively.

Happily, many of the most popular Fantasy picks had a relatively easy ride. Of the 15 highest-owned assets in FPL, only Duffy and Ronaldo started more than one game for their homeland in the November international window.

CLUB-BY-CLUB ROUND-UP

The team-by-team guide below breaks down the minutes that each player has played per international match over the last week or so, with a total given at the end.

The players listed exclude those who withdrew from their national team squads without kicking a ball but include those who played at least one match before picking up an injury or illness or dropped out for personal reasons. The latter group of players are marked with an asterisk.

As mentioned earlier, we’ll have further details on any lingering fitness concerns in our pre-Gameweek 12 team news round-up on Friday.

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – 90 + 0 = 90

– Gabon – 90 + 0 = Folarin Balogun – England under-21s – 77 + 36 = 113 *

– England under-21s – 77 + 36 = * Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – 90 + 0 = 90

Gabriel – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0

– Brazil – 0 + 0 = Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 39 + 0 = 39 *

– Bosnia and Herzegovina – 39 + 0 = * Bernd Leno – Germany – 0 + 0 = 0

– Germany – 0 + 0 = Martin Odegaard – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180

– Norway – 90 + 90 = Nicolas Pepe – Ivory Coast – 20 + 21 = 41

– Ivory Coast – 20 + 21 = Aaron Ramsdale – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = Bukayo Saka – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = Albert Sambi Lokonga – Belgium – 0 + 0 = 0

– Belgium – 0 + 0 = Emile Smith Rowe – England – 13 + 73 = 86

– England – 13 + 73 = Nuno Tavares – Portugal under-21s – 90 + 72 = 162

– Portugal under-21s – 90 + 72 = Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – 90 + 90 = 180

– Japan – 90 + 90 = Kieran Tierney – Scotland – 90 + 88 = 178

ASTON VILLA

Cameron Archer – England under-20s – 26

– England under-20s – Leon Bailey – Jamaica – 88 + 88 = 176

– Jamaica – 88 + 88 = Matty Cash – Poland – 26 + 45 = 71

– Poland – 26 + 45 = Carney Chukwuemeka – England under-19s – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– England under-19s – 90 + 90 + 90 = John McGinn – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Scotland – 90 + 90 = Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180

– Argentina – 90 + 90 = Tyrone Mings – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = Marvelous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – 85 + 0 = 85 *

– Zimbabwe – 85 + 0 = * Aaron Ramsey – England under-19s – 72 + 90 + 39 = 201

– England under-19s – 72 + 90 + 39 = Jacob Ramsey – England under-21s – 90 + 24 = 114

– England under-21s – 90 + 24 = Jaden Philogene-Bidace – England under-20s – 64

BRENTFORD

Mads Bidstrup – Denmark under-21s – 5

– Denmark under-21s – Marcus Forss – Finland – 45 + 26 = 71

– Finland – 45 + 26 = Saman Ghoddos – Iran – 60 + 0 = 60

– Iran – 60 + 0 = Christian Nørgaard – Denmark – 80 + 0 = 80

– Denmark – 80 + 0 = Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – 0 + 12 = 12

– Nigeria – 0 + 12 = Jan Zamburek – Czech Republic under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Shane Duffy – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = Jakub Moder – Poland – 0 + 45 = 45

– Poland – 0 + 45 = Robert Sanchez – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 = Kjell Scherpen – Netherlands under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– Netherlands under-21s – 90 + 90 = Jeremy Sarmiento – Ecuador – 75 + 72 = 147

– Ecuador – 75 + 72 = Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 0 + 5 = 5

BURNLEY

Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = Maxwel Cornet – Ivory Coast – 70 + 90 = 160

– Ivory Coast – 70 + 90 = Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 1 + 0 = 1

– Wales – 1 + 0 = Conor Roberts – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 90 + 90 = Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – 29 + 69 = 98

– Czech Republic – 29 + 69 = Chris Wood – New Zealand – 0 + 90 = 90

CHELSEA

Cesar Azpilicueta – Spain – 1 + 90 = 91

– Spain – 1 + 90 = Ben Chilwell – England – 90 + 45 = 135

– England – 90 + 45 = Andreas Christensen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 90 = Kai Havertz – Germany – 0 + 90 = 90

– Germany – 0 + 90 = Reece James – England – 77 + 27 = 104

– England – 77 + 27 = Jorginho – Italy – 90 + 68 = 178

– Italy – 90 + 68 = N’Golo Kante – France – 72 + 0 = 72

– France – 72 + 0 = Edouard Mendy – Senegal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Senegal – 90 + 0 = Christian Pulisic – USA – 21 + 24 = 45

– USA – 21 + 24 = Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – 90 + 0 = 90

– Germany – 90 + 0 = Thiago Silva – Brazil – 90 + 0 = 90

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 82 + 90 = 172

– Ghana – 82 + 90 = Scott Banks – Scotland under-21s – 11 + 4 = 15

– Scotland under-21s – 11 + 4 = Christian Benteke – Belgium – 84 + 0 = 84

– Belgium – 84 + 0 = Conor Gallagher – England under-21s/England – 89 + 45 = 134

– England under-21s/England – 89 + 45 = Marc Guehi – England under-21s – 90 + 13 = 103

– England under-21s – 90 + 13 = Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Senegal – 90 + 0 = Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – England under-20s – 26

EVERTON

Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = Lucas Digne – France – 0 + 90 = 90

– France – 0 + 90 = Anthony Gordon – England under-21s – 90 + 24 = 114

– England under-21s – 90 + 24 = Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 62 + 90 = 152

– Nigeria – 62 + 90 = Jordan Pickford – England – 90 + 0 = 90

LEEDS UNITED

Lewis Bate – England under-20s – 90

– England under-20s – Charlie Cresswell – England under-21s – 1 + 90 = 91

– England under-21s – 1 + 90 = Liam Cooper – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Scotland – 90 + 90 = Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = Cody Drameh – England under-21s – 0 + 77 = 77

– England under-21s – 0 + 77 = Sam Greenwood – England under-20s/under-21s – 78 + 54 = 132

– England under-20s/under-21s – 78 + 54 = Dan James – Wales – 76 + 90 = 166

– Wales – 76 + 90 = Kris Klaesson – Norway under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90

– Norway under-21s – 90 + 0 = Mateusz Klich – Poland – 64 + 90 = 154

– Poland – 64 + 90 = Diego Llorente – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 = Illan Meslier – France under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

– France under-21s – 90 + 90 = Kalvin Phillips – England – 64 + 45 = 109

– England – 64 + 45 = Raphinha – Brazil – 64 + 69 = 133

– Brazil – 64 + 69 = Rodrigo – Spain – 33 + 30 = 63

– Spain – 33 + 30 = Tyler Roberts – Wales – 14 + 0 = 14

– Wales – 14 + 0 = Crysencio Summerville – Netherlands under-21s – 1 + 72 = 73

LEICESTER CITY

Daniel Amartey – Ghana – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ghana – 90 + 90 = Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 90 + 58 = 148

– Belgium – 90 + 58 = Patson Daka – Zambia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Zambia – 90 + 90 = Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – 87 + 12 = 99

– Nigeria – 87 + 12 = Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180

– Nigeria – 90 + 90 = Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 90 = Caglar Soyuncu – Turkey – 90 + 90 = 180

– Turkey – 90 + 90 = Luke Thomas – England under-21s – 90 + 77 = 167

– England under-21s – 90 + 77 = Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – 0 + 90 = 90

– Denmark – 0 + 90 = Danny Ward – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – 13 + 90 = 103

– England – 13 + 90 = Alisson – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Fabinho – Brazil – 4 + 90 = 94

– Brazil – 4 + 90 = Jordan Henderson – England – 90 + 0 = 90 *

– England – 90 + 0 = * Diogo Jota – Portugal – 0 + 83 = 83

– Portugal – 0 + 83 = Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = Sadio Mane – Senegal – 28 + 0 = 28 *

– Senegal – 28 + 0 = * Takumi Minamino – Japan – 63 + 62 = 125

– Japan – 63 + 62 = Divock Origi – Belgium – 6 + 59 = 65

– Belgium – 6 + 59 = Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 90 + 79 = 169 *

– Scotland – 90 + 79 = * Mohamed Salah – Egypt – 90 + 31 = 121

– Egypt – 90 + 31 = Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180

– Greece – 90 + 90 = Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180

– Netherlands – 90 + 90 = Neco Williams – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

MANCHESTER CITY

Nathan Ake – Netherlands – 0 + 1 = 1

– Netherlands – 0 + 1 = João Cancelo – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90

– Portugal – 0 + 90 = Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – 83 + 90 = 173

– Belgium – 83 + 90 = Rúben Dias – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90

– Portugal – 0 + 90 = Ederson – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0

– Brazil – 0 + 0 = Phil Foden – England – 63 + 45 = 108

– England – 63 + 45 = Jack Grealish – England – 27 + 0 = 27 *

– England – 27 + 0 = * Ilkay Gundogan – Germany – 64 + 60 = 124

– Germany – 64 + 60 = Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – 64 + 4 = 68

– Brazil – 64 + 4 = Aymeric Laporte – Spain – 90 + 90 = 180

– Spain – 90 + 90 = Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – 45 + 90 = 135

– Algeria – 45 + 90 = Cole Palmer – England under-21s – 73 + 0 = 73 *

– England under-21s – 73 + 0 = * Rodri – Spain – 90 + 1 = 91

– Spain – 90 + 1 = Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 0 + 64 = 64

– Portugal – 0 + 64 = Zach Steffen – USA – 90 + 90 = 180

– USA – 90 + 90 = Raheem Sterling – England – 77 + 0 = 77 *

– England – 77 + 0 = * John Stones – England – 90 + 17 = 107

– England – 90 + 17 = Kyle Walker – England – 90 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 = Joshua Wilson-Esbrand – England under-20s – 90

– England under-20s – Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180

MANCHESTER UNITED

Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – 0 + 90 = 90

– Ivory Coast – 0 + 90 = Diogo Dalot – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 = David de Gea – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 = Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 75 + 26 = 101

– Portugal – 75 + 26 = Fred – Brazil – 45 + 90 = 135

– Brazil – 45 + 90 = Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Harry Maguire – England – 90 + 45 = 135

– England – 90 + 45 = Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – 84 + 90 = 174

– Paraguay – 84 + 90 = Elliot Anderson – Scotland under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0

– Scotland under-21s – 0 + 0 = Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 0 + 90 = 90

– Slovakia – 0 + 90 = Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – 78 + 90 = 168

– Republic of Ireland – 78 + 90 = Emil Krafth – Sweden – 90 + 85 = 175

– Sweden – 90 + 85 = Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – 20 + 90 = 110

– Northern Ireland – 20 + 90 = Fabian Schar – Switzerland – 90 + 90 = 180

NORWICH CITY

Max Aarons – England under-21s – 90 + 13 = 103

– England under-21s – 90 + 13 = Dimitris Giannoulis – Greece – 67 + 0 = 67

– Greece – 67 + 0 = Billy Gilmour – Scotland – 85 + 74 = 159

– Scotland – 85 + 74 = Adam Idah – Republic of Ireland – 29 + 62 = 91

– Republic of Ireland – 29 + 62 = Tim Krul – The Netherlands – 0

– The Netherlands – Kenny McLean – Scotland – 5 + 16 = 21

– Scotland – 5 + 16 = Mathias Normann – Norway – 90 + 74 = 164

– Norway – 90 + 74 = Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 1 = 1

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 1 = Przemyslaw Placheta – Poland – 0 + 7 = 7

– Poland – 0 + 7 = Teemu Pukki – Finland – 80 + 90 = 170

– Finland – 80 + 90 = Milot Rashica – Kosovo – 62 + 80 = 142

– Kosovo – 62 + 80 = Christos Tzolis – Greece – 45 + 24 = 69

SOUTHAMPTON

Che Adams – Scotland – 85 + 90 = 175

– Scotland – 85 + 90 = Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – 76 + 10 = 86

– Scotland – 76 + 10 = Jan Bednarek – Poland – 0 + 90 = 90

– Poland – 0 + 90 = Moussa Djenepo – Mali – 45 + 0 = 45

– Mali – 45 + 0 = Moi Elyounoussi – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180

Norway – 90 + 90 = Will Smallbone – Republic of Ireland under-21s – 76 + 84 = 160

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Steven Bergwijn – The Netherlands – 45 + 90 = 135

– The Netherlands – 45 + 90 = Ben Davies – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 90 + 90 = Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = Son Heung-min – South Korea – 90 + 88 = 178

– South Korea – 90 + 88 = Harry Kane – England – 63 + 63 = 126

– England – 63 + 63 = Hugo Lloris – France – 90 + 90 = 180

– France – 90 + 90 = Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 76 + 86 = 162

– Argentina – 76 + 86 = Joe Rodon – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 90 + 90 = Cristian Romero – Argentina – 90 + 53 = 143 *

– Argentina – 90 + 53 = * Emerson Royal – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0

– Brazil – 0 + 0 = Davinson Sanchez – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Colombia – 90 + 90 = Dane Scarlett – England under-19s – 72 + 90 + 85 = 247

– England under-19s – 72 + 90 + 85 = Oliver Skipp – England under-21s – 90 + 13 = 103

WATFORD

Daniel Bachmann – Austria – 90 + 0 = 90

Austria – 90 + 0 = Craig Cathcart – Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = Joshua King – Norway – 45 + 16 = 61

– Norway – 45 + 16 = Imran Louza – Morocco – 90 + 64 = 154

– Morocco – 90 + 64 = Adam Masina – Morocco – 90 + 27 = 117

– Morocco – 90 + 27 = Ismaila Sarr – Senegal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Senegal – 90 + 90 = Francisco Sierralta – Chile – 23 + 90 = 113

– Chile – 23 + 90 = William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180

WEST HAM UNITED

Michail Antonio – Jamaica – 17 + 90 = 107

– Jamaica – 17 + 90 = Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 = 0

– France – 0 + 0 = Said Benrahma – Algeria – 90 + 21 = 111

– Algeria – 90 + 21 = Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = 180

– Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = Pablo Fornals – Spain – 25 + 0 = 25 *

– Spain – 25 + 0 = * Alex Kral – Czech Republic – 29 + 60 = 99

– Czech Republic – 29 + 60 = Arthur Masuaku – DR Congo – 50 + 90 = 140

– DR Congo – 50 + 90 = Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 0 = 90

– Czech Republic – 90 + 0 = Nikola Vlasic – Croatia – 36 + 58 = 94

– Croatia – 36 + 58 = Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – 90 + 82 = 172

– Ukraine – 90 + 82 = Kurt Zouma – France – 0 + 90 = 90

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = Conor Coady – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – 0 + 32 = 32

– Belgium – 0 + 32 = Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – 90 + 82 = 172

– South Korea – 90 + 82 = Ki-Jana Hoever – Netherlands under-21s – 45 + 90 = 135

– Netherlands under-21s – 45 + 90 = Raul Jimenez – Mexico – 90 + 90 = 180

– Mexico – 90 + 90 = João Moutinho – Portugal – 33 + 64 = 97

– Portugal – 33 + 64 = Rúben Neves – Portugal – 0 + 6 = 6

– Portugal – 0 + 6 = Jose Sa – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0

– Portugal – 0 + 0 = Romain Saiss – Morocco – 90 + 0 = 90

– Morocco – 90 + 0 = Nelson Semedo – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 = Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – 66 + 62 = 128

