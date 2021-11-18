297
Spot the Differential November 18

Low-owned FPL pick Emerson Royal can thrive as a wing-back under Conte

297 Comments
Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

EMERSON ROYAL

  • FPL ownership: 0.4%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW12-16 fixtures: LEE | bur | BRE | NOR | bha

Despite an inconsistent start to life at Tottenham Hotspur following his summer move from Barcelona, Emerson Royal (£4.9m) has begun to show his quality in recent matches.

The 22-year-old has been used as a right wing-back in Antonio Conte’s first two games in charge, and was one of Spurs’ best players at Goodison Park prior to the international break. During that match, he provided a constant outlet down the right and attacked the box with real urgency, almost scoring from a Sergio Reguilon (£5.0m) cross.

Prior to his summer move, Royal contributed four goals and 10 assists in 76 La Liga appearances, mostly for Real Betis. Notably, Barcelona’s Jordi Alba was the only full-back to be involved in more Spanish top-flight goals than Royal since the start of 2019/20, while it’s also worth noting that he gained plenty of experience playing in a more advanced role whilst at Sao Paolo.

Spurs’ schedule between Gameweeks 13 and 15 should also hand Royal further opportunities to impress, given that Burnley have allowed 138 crosses from their left flank, compared to 97 from the other side, while Norwich City’s left-sided vulnerabilities have been well documented throughout the campaign so far.

Royal’s Fantasy prospects will surely be handed a boost by the arrival of Conte, and with an FPL ownership of just 0.4%, is a tempting differential at the back.

LEANDRO TROSSARD

Another assist for Salah as Brighton and Southampton prepare for favourable schedules 5
  • FPL ownership: 2.6%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW12-16 fixtures: avl | LEE | whu | sou | TOT

Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) has started the season strongly, providing goals in each of his last two outings.

As a result, the 26-year-old now has four attacking returns since Gameweek 4, and overall, has accumulated more FPL points (51) than any of his colleagues.

The statistics suggest there is more to come, too. Amongst all midfielders, only Mohamed Salah (£13.0m), Sadio Mane (£11.9m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) rank higher for shots in the box, while his 309 final-third touches and 17 created chances highlight his importance to his team’s attack. He also took a penalty in Gameweek 12, although the absences of other key personnel may have been the reason for that.

Tactically, since his arrival at the Amex from Genk back in 2019, the Belgian has largely been deployed on the wing, where his performances have been a little inconsistent. However, he has taken up a more central role this season, and in particular, thrived as a false nine at Anfield in Gameweek 10, where he was able to drag Liverpool’s centre-backs out of position, which in turn created space in behind for Brighton’s midfield runners.

Despite failing to win a single match since Gameweek 5, Graham Potter’s side have taken points from Liverpool and Arsenal during that time, which will give them confidence ahead of Saturday’s trip to Villa Park, before an enticing home encounter against Leeds United to follow.

All things considered, that makes Trossard one of the most appealing options in the mid-price category right now, and an exciting differential for those unconvinced by the longer-term prospects of Conor Gallagher (£5.9m) and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.8m).

MAXWEL CORNET

1
  • FPL ownership: 1.4%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW12-16 fixtures: CRY | TOT | wol | new | WHU

Maxwell Cornet (£6.0m) has hit the ground running since his summer move from Olympique Lyonnais.

In just six Premier League starts, the Ivorian has chalked up an impressive four goals, and having completed almost 90 minutes for the first time in Burnley’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea in Gameweek 11, could now be set to kick-on.

Statistically, amongst all team-mates, only Chris Wood (£6.7m) has produced more goal attempts, shots in the box and penalty area touches over the last four Gameweeks, while his role in the team – which probably isn’t certain yet – has seen him regularly feature as a second striker. Going forward, if he can consistently produce the required work-rate, he could perhaps become Burnley’s talisman as the season progresses.

While Sean Dyche’s side struggled during the opening weeks of the season, losing four of their opening five matches, they have since lost just one in six, which has seen them beat Brentford and take points off Chelsea and Leicester City. Admittedly, the in-form Crystal Palace (h), Spurs (h) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) won’t be straightforward, but appealing matches against Newcastle United (a), Watford (h) and Aston Villa (a) follow, which does suggest that their assets might be worth considering.

In a short space of time, Cornet has proven that he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League, and could now be a useful differential option for our FPL squads.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

  1. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Play two:

    1. Jimenez (WHU)
    2. Raphinha (tot)
    3. Mbeumo (new)
    4. Livramento (nor) [would be 5 at the back]

    Thanks

    1. Tactical Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Livra and Raphinha

    2. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Same dilemma, although I can play three. Leaning towards benching Livramento atm and playing 3-4-3. I am a Saints fan though so can probably deal a bit better with his inevitable bench points. Probably worth listening out for Lage’s presser. If there is any threat of Jimenez’ minutes being managed then I’ll likely bench him instead. So it’s between those two for me.

      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I think I will definitely play Raphinha assuming presser fine… so it’s between the other guys

        I’ve been set on benching Mbeumo the whole time, he could easily haul, but expecting a bit about Howe’s Newcastle team… could go either way

        Then I suppose it’s between Jimenez and Livremento… I will see what Lage says like you suggest, he is still playing a strong West Ham team… I just mostly follow the rule of attack over defence in a dilemma. I fancy a Southampton win, but Norwich should have more to give with the new manager bounce so miiiight get a goal

        Tough one!

    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      3+4

    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      2,3

  2. Boo Ya Ka Sha
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Would you do Mbeumo and Dias to Jota and Lamptey (4.4 max) next week for free? It'd leave this setup

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, James
    Salah, Foden, Jota, ESR
    Kane, Antonio, Toney

    (Foster, Lamptey, Livramento, Brownhill) 0itb

    1. Milkman Bruno
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I would

      • 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Lowton instead of Lamptey

      • Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        No … Lamptey will break and you’ll have nothing to play with over Xmas.

    2. RUUD!
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Who to transfer to Azpi this week for the foreseeable?

      James or Reguilon

      1. RUUD!
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Realise I didn’t word that very well. Basically Azpi out for James or Reguilon?

        1. mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Hehe I think the direction of transfer is obvious anyway!
          James

        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          James. I wouldn’t be touching the Spurs defence until we see something positive forming over next few matches.

      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Do you have any other Chelsea def cover?
        Do you have any plans for the extra funds?

        If yes to both, then Reg. If not, then James.

    3. VTown
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      A - Kane and Gallagher
      Or
      B - Son and Wilson

      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        B

      2. mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I have B

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        A

      4. doher.ty
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I have Kane, Gallagher, Wilson. Son is a great option as well. I think it's a coin flip but A

        Open Controls
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      RMWCT?

      Steele ¦ Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo Reguilon Livramento
      Salah Son Jota Gallagher Rice
      Vardy
      ¦ Rudiger King Davis

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Not a lot wrong with that. Personally I'd probably downgrade Rudi to Mitchell or Lamptey, and go a bit deeper on the bench, or upgrade Rice if you're playing 451 every week.

    5. gnz
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Guys, hows this looking?

      Lloris (Foster)
      Rudiger, TAA, Cancelo (Saiss, Coufal)
      Benrahma, Salah (c), Jota, Foden (Sarr)
      Antonio, Hwang, Toney

      I have 2 transfers but only 0.2m in the bank

      Thoughts?
      Cheers

      1. mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Lloris could be coming back in style. Sarr -> Gallagher the obvious move. Personally I'd want James instead of Rudiger

    6. Mondeo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Reading Klopp's comments on Bobby - ahead of schedule?

      Is Jota a trap?

      1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        He's a trap either way.

      2. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Has he said anything of substance on the injury other than he’s getting better and he’s out for the weekend? Don’t think we’d expect him to say much different and not sure that conflicts with the mid-December date mentioned in the Atheltic.

      3. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Yes, he is. In his belly you will find a new definition of pain and suffering as you are slowly digested over a thousand years.

      4. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I think its probably still mid December... "that will take a bit longer" doesnt change the injury recovery for me

      5. doher.ty
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Jota has never performed for me. I brought him in this week and I'm sure that won't change.

    7. Meechoo115
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Bench two !

        A. Livra
        B. James
        C. Chilwell
        D. Raph
        E. Mbuemo
        F. Pukki
        G. Antonio

        1. Meechoo115
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Currently on Livra plus Raph

          • Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            AF

        2. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Save FT ? 0.6 itb

          Foster
          TAA Rudiger Chilwell Cancelo Livramento
          Foden Salah (c)
          Jimenez Antonio Vardy

          Sanchez ESR Townsend Gilmour

        3. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Which move would you do here? Not sure if Cancelo is worth the hit this week...

          A) Havertz --> Jota
          B) Havertz + White --> Cancelo + 7.1M (Zaha, B. Silva) -4
          C) Havertz + Omo --> Cancelo + 6.6M (ESR, Gallagher, Raphinha) -4

          1. chriscosta
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            A

        4. chriscosta
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Transfer 1 out (for Son)

          A) Raphina
          B) Mbeumo

          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Neither tbh … but if you threatened me with violence, B. It would have to be extreme violence, as I think you should be holding both.

            1. chriscosta
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              lol, nah only looking for an opinion !!

          2. waltzingmatildas
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            B

          3. doher.ty
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Hold A - Just prefer him as a player. Has done well even when Leeds haven't been at their best.

        5. JurgenRodgers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Sanchez to Guaita -4 or play with 10?

          1. doher.ty
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            The only way this is worth it is if you want Guaita moving forward. If not, hold. Looking at a 2 pointer if Guaita keeps a cleanie so not the end of the world to hold.

        6. Aaron P
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          A) Kane, Son and Gallagher

          or

          B) Kane, Foden and Jota

          1. waltzingmatildas
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            B

          2. doher.ty
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            B - Wouldn't double up just yet.

          3. Tinfoil Deathstar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            B

        7. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Still undecided, which do you prefer?
          A) duffy to lowton (strong bench)
          B) duffy to manquillo (money to upgrade mbeumo to gallagher next gw)
          C) burn ft
          0.2itb, 2ft
          Guaita foster
          TAA cancelo Chilwell duffy livra
          Salah foden raph mbeumo normann
          Kane antonio toney

          1. Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Probably B

          2. Tinfoil Deathstar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours ago

            B I think

          3. waltzingmatildas
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Cheers guys

        8. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          GW-12 - 0.9 bank - 0 FT
          Steele/(Sanchez)
          Rudiger/Chillwell/TAA/(Livramento)
          Salah/Foden/Raphina/Jota/(Saka)
          Toney/Vardy/(Scarlett)

          Raphina or Toney
          to the bench for Livra?

          1. Meechoo115
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Keep Livra bench

          2. Jdpz
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Guaita
            James Chilwell Cancelo Dias
            Salah Mbeumo Havertz*
            Kane Antonio Toney
            (foster Raphinha Livra Brownhill)

            2FT. 0m itb.

            I was supposed to sell Havertz and buy a Jota, but now I have my doubts at Kloop's words. I gave up TAA on a wildcard, so if I bought him now I would admit my mistake.
            So Havertz to Bernardo, Gallagher, Cornet,.... Easy move
            Maybe Havertz and Dias to Cornet and TAA...
            Maybe Toney and Dias to Wilson and Reguilon...

            Any suggestions?

            1. mdm
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Maybe best is to admit your mistake..

          3. Tinfoil Deathstar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Good to go?:

            Gunn
            TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell
            Salah (c) - Raphinha - Mbeumo - Jota
            Kane - Jimenez - Antonio

            Subs: Sanchez; Livramento, White, Allan

            1. Meechoo115
                1 hour, 56 mins ago

                All good

            2. Meechoo115
                2 hours, 1 min ago

                Start foster or Ramsdale?

              • TheYogaDaddy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                What to do here?

                Ramsdale (Foster)
                TAA Cancelo Chilwell Livramento (Duffy)
                Salah Foden Raphinha Mbuemo (Brownhill)
                Vardy Antonio (Maupay)

                1.1 itb, 2ft

              • Bielsa's Bucket
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                GTG? £0.8 ITB

                Steele
                James, TAA, Cancelo
                Gallagher, Salah (c), Jota, Mbeumo, Raph
                Kane (vc), Toney

                Sanchez, A.Armstrong, Duffy, Livramento

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.