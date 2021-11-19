512
Rate My Team November 19

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

512 Comments
The deadline for Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching and the questions are, as ever, coming thick and fast in our comments section.

Most of these are requests for advice on transfer dilemmas and it’s with that in mind that we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them over the next 90 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to reply to comments below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the team news article goes up at 4.30pm GMT, with priority given to questions from Premium Members if there is a deluge.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area, which gives points projections for this weekend and beyond – an example of which is below:

Our colleague Will (aka TopMarx) has produced a guide to the Rate My Team tool which you can read here.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 12: Tips, captains, team news and best players

  1. Easy Cheesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Mbeumo/ sanchez -> jota/ bachman for exact funds. Double watford keeper crazy or not? Gives me this…

    Foster, bachmann,
    Cancelo, taa, dias, azpi, livramento
    Salah, son, foden, jota, brownhill
    Toney, hwang, antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I definitely would not sell Mbeumo this week & 2 Watford goalies is meh...

      Open Controls
  2. Bonita
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hey Gents, I had A.Armstrong the two gameweeks he returned. I'd like to get rid of him after Norwich. Play Livra or risk it with Armstrong?

    Open Controls
  3. Almathkourq8
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Hii All from Kuwait
    RMT please
    1 ft 0 itb

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    Chillwell Mings Liva (Duffy Thiago)
    Salah Benrahma

    Open Controls
    1. Almathkourq8
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Smith Rowe Raphina (Brownhill)
      Ronaldo Vardy Antonio

      Open Controls
    2. Jaws
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Team's not complete and get Mings & Thiago out

      Open Controls
  4. airzeppelin
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Help! I have no idea what to do here if anything.

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo Livramento Chilwell Duffy
    Foden Salah Jota Gray D.Luiz
    António Toney Vardy

    1 FT , 1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gray to Gallagher perhaps?

      Open Controls
      1. airzeppelin
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks for the comment.
        I don't have enough funds.
        I've been looking at Liv > Dias and Antonio > Benteke.
        Dias gives me cover if Foden out and Benteke could haul just as many as Antonio?

        Open Controls
  5. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Steele
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Livramento
    Salah, Havertz, Jota, Raphinha
    Antonio, Toney

    Sanchez; Jimenez, Brownhill, White.

    2 FT 3.5 ITB

    A) Havertz -> Son
    B) Jimenez -> Wilson
    C) Jimenez + Brownhill -> Broja + Son (switch to 3-5-2)

    Was all set on A but not sure now after seeing the team news. Leicester have been poor defensively so Havertz could be worth keeping with Lukaku still out and a Jimenez benching seems like a decent possibility.

    Open Controls
  6. TLF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Afternoon Tom or anyone else who may have a view on this. I know the Brentford lads aren't bad options this week but was all set for Mbeumo & Toney > Brownhill & Wilson with 2ft before Foden doubt which would give me the following 4-4-2. Just really like Wilson this week and beyond so Mbeumo sale only way to enable. Any thoughts? Leaves a weak bench is my only worry. Moves would give me the following team this week....

    Foster
    Trent, James, Chilwell, Cancelo
    Foden*, Mo, Jota, Son
    Wilson, Antonio
    (Sanchez, Livra, Brownhill, Gelhardt)

    Open Controls

