Scoutcast: Busting FPL myths ahead of Gameweek 13

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 13.

This week, the Scoutcast crew tackle the myths of Fantasy Premier League management as they look ahead to the weekend’s games and keep a watchful eye on upcoming festive fixture congestion.

Never make an early transfer. Don’t captain a defender. Avoid handing the armband to a player in the Saturday lunchtime fixture. These are among the myths put forward by the community under consideration in this episode.

Should such mythical notions be consigned to the dustbin?

In addition, each of our intrepid Scoutcast adventurers takes a myth that has annoyed them over the years to task.

For Seb, the notion that FPL managers require differentials is in need of a rethink. This chat takes in issues around combinations of highly owned players being different enough.

Meanwhile, Joe wonders whether reports of the demise of 3-4-3, due to the proliferation of excellent attacking options at the back, may be a myth. He puts forward the case for three strikers up top and still limiting budget in defence.

As news broke of an injury to Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) towards the end of the stream, many may certainly be reconsidering investing heavily in their rearguard.

For Andy, he tackles the mythical money-saving merits of drafting in a non-playing cheap asset, especially with Christmas rotation on the horizon. He asks, is Aston Villa’s benchwarmer Keinan Davis (£4.4m) a myth?

Elsewhere, there are fixtures to frisk, transfer plans to ponder and captaincy plans to discuss.

They also reveal their differentials to consider, for those who still believe in the rank climbing powers of a low-owned gem.

This week’s episode was aired live via Youtube on Tuesday 23 November. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

