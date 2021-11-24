161
Scoutcast: Busting FPL myths ahead of Gameweek 13

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 13.

This week, the Scoutcast crew tackle the myths of Fantasy Premier League management as they look ahead to the weekend’s games and keep a watchful eye on upcoming festive fixture congestion.

Never make an early transfer. Don’t captain a defender. Avoid handing the armband to a player in the Saturday lunchtime fixture. These are among the myths put forward by the community under consideration in this episode.

Should such mythical notions be consigned to the dustbin?

In addition, each of our intrepid Scoutcast adventurers takes a myth that has annoyed them over the years to task.

For Seb, the notion that FPL managers require differentials is in need of a rethink. This chat takes in issues around combinations of highly owned players being different enough.

Meanwhile, Joe wonders whether reports of the demise of 3-4-3, due to the proliferation of excellent attacking options at the back, may be a myth. He puts forward the case for three strikers up top and still limiting budget in defence.

As news broke of an injury to Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) towards the end of the stream, many may certainly be reconsidering investing heavily in their rearguard.

For Andy, he tackles the mythical money-saving merits of drafting in a non-playing cheap asset, especially with Christmas rotation on the horizon. He asks, is Aston Villa’s benchwarmer Keinan Davis (£4.4m) a myth?

Elsewhere, there are fixtures to frisk, transfer plans to ponder and captaincy plans to discuss.

They also reveal their differentials to consider, for those who still believe in the rank climbing powers of a low-owned gem.

This week’s episode was aired live via Youtube on Tuesday 23 November. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. It is also available as a podcast.

  1. Cammick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    As if you are playing pukki instead of gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      You got me. Although I don't have Pukki or Gallagher

      Open Controls
  2. FPL MAN 123
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    2 FT's, what you reckon? Thinking Antonio and Luiz > Hodjberg and Toney

    Ramsdale
    TAA | Livramento | James
    Salah | Gallagher | Raph | ESR
    Ronnie | Vardy | Antonio

    Foster | Duffy | Tomyiasu | Douglas Luiz

    Open Controls
    1. JariL
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Tomiyasu to Cancelo, finance that by downgrading Vardy/Antonio.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL MAN 123
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Think it would be too bigger sacrifice when i already have James and TAA with a rotating half decent 3rd.

        Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Think Luiz is almost back available. No idea why you’d want Hojberg over him for your 8th spot.

      If you want Toney over Antonio just do that and roll the second transfer (but I wouldn’t be doing that even).

      Maybe Antonio > King and free up the extra money for next week - 2x FTs and cash in the bank.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL MAN 123
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Feel like i need to get some Spurs in somehow. perhaps im just looking for something that isnt there.

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Antonio + Duffy > Benteke + Alonso should be possible after confirmation of Chilwell's prognosis, right?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL MAN 123
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        oooo i can, that could be a good choice! We reckon Benteke to point?

        Open Controls
  3. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    This is a save for this week right?

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell
    Salah - Son - Jota - ESR
    Antonio - Toney - Jesus

    Steele - Rudiger - Livra - Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. Hazardous1983
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Chillwell is injured

      Open Controls
      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Oh, is he? Not seen that anywhere

        Open Controls
  4. JariL
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    Who would you downgrade from this front 7 to afford Christensen to Cancelo? Just transfers, not on wildcard.

    Salah-Foden-Jota-Raphinha-ESR
    Ronaldo-Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Mbeumo's Post
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Anto

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Antonio or Raphinha

      Open Controls
  5. Hazardous1983
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    start 2 of.

    raphina reguillon mbuemo white

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      first two - no contest

      Open Controls
  6. Hazardous1983
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    short of 0.2m to do chilwell to james

    short of 0.2 to do chillwell to james and antonio to jiminez

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Sorry I have no change to give you.

      Open Controls
  7. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    I felt Joe was just humouring Seb in this - especially re the discussion on form,
    Seb - form does not exist because it cannot be measured. Then he proceeds to contradict himself and say form can be short for confidence.

    -

    But to me that does not make any sense and everyone knows such things as confidence/ team cohesion - ie form do exist. It comes back to the such people as Seb being over dependant on stats and not looking at other non stats factors. It clearly leaves a gap for other fpl players to exploit.

    Joe's mind was definitely not blown - he humoured Seb.

    Open Controls
  8. Alex1995
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    What’re people doing with Chilly?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Wait and see.

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Getting a warmer jumper and a wooly hat.

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Keeping him and hoping he’s back soon.

      Open Controls
    4. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Nothing. He is alive

      Open Controls
  9. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Alonso's price is locked at 5.6m until the GW13 deadline

    Because he just went from a red flag to being fully available, with no yellow/amber flag in-between

    No rush. No need to check for the chance of a price rise, until the next GW starts. And since his net percentage change in ownership will only start counting from Saturday, he's unlikely to fly up until he at least after he plays on Sunday evening

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      *until at least after he plays

      Mixed up in editing

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Very useful information. Thank you

      Open Controls
  10. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    If he even plays.

    Open Controls
  11. Richard Richard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Chilwell* James Cancelo
    Mbuemo Son ESR Salah
    Vardy Toney
    Foster Antonio Brownhill Livramento
    2FT 0itb

    Just trying out some ideas. Really wanted Jota this week, and if Chilly is out I'll either go sideways or right down. Best option?
    A) Chilwell to Alonso
    B) A plus Son to Jota (clears path for Vardy to Kane in gw14 and 1.5 to upgrade one of the Brentford lads)
    C) A plus 'original plan' of Vardy+Brownhill to Jota+Gelhardt (-4, but allows Mbuemo to Foden thereafter)
    D) Chilwell to Amartey, allowing Mbuemo to Jota. Hold Vardy.

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      What if chillwell is declared fit next for next week

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      And vardy has Watford this week!

      Open Controls
      1. Richard Richard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        42 mins ago

        Not fussed about that, but I understand that it looks silly. I basically didn't get round to it last week.

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Antonio to Benteke and roll FT

      Sort Chilwell+ Mbeumo out together next GW, for maybe Alonso + Gilmour and play 4-3-3

      Then Vardy to Ronaldo in GW15

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        ESR to Gallagher in GW16

        Toney to Antonio in GW17

        Keep 4-3-3. Ignore Jota

        That's my take 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Toney to Antonio can be in GW18 instead. It depends on how much Man U has improved defensively by then, as Arsenal isn't the best game to get Antonio back in for

          Open Controls
      2. Richard Richard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Blimey Ze, perhaps I need you to plan my life 🙂

        Open Controls
  12. tim
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Dias to James for free?

    Livra Cancelo Dias Chilwell Taa

    Open Controls
    1. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      You know Chilwell went off injured last night? Assuming Tuchel confirms he's out for a while. (Alonso a potential option)

      Chilwell > James.

      Open Controls
  13. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    https://www.leeds-live.co.uk/sport/leeds-united/breaking-raphinha-rodrigo-leeds-united-22258816

    Raphinha, Rodrigo and Shackleton training with the group. Bamford and Koch have also been pictured training on the grass for the first time in a while

    Open Controls
    1. Carefree Crew
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Thanks for posting mate. (Raphina owner)

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Wooohooo!!!

      Finally, some standard Leeds entertainment could be back soon 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yeah it's just a shame for FPL purposes Bamford will probably only return just in time for that awful run of fixtures they have. I sold Raphinha last week but will get him back in after that run, Bamford being back should help his potential returns a lot

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Yeah. I've got Raph coming in for Salah in GW20, probably, then reversed in GW25

          Bamford is far away for me. Probably GW27 for DCL

          Open Controls
  14. FPL MAN 123
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    No love for Hodjberg?

    Open Controls
    1. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Sits on the half way line passing sideways and scores 2 goals a season. Nope.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      There are too many nailed mids at 4.4(!) for me to consider a CDM at 4.9

      Gilmour > Brownhill = Bissouma, imo

      Open Controls
    3. FPL MAN 123
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      fair enough, cant argue with that logic!

      Open Controls
  15. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Conte waxing lyrical about Sessegnon. Any chance Reguillon won’t be quite as nailed as we’re assuming over the festive fixture rush?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Hard to know at thus stage but Reguilon can't be expected to play every game and if Sessegnon is able to stay fit he's probably his best cover with Conte seemingly seeing Davies as a CB more than an LB. Definitely think he'll suit Conte's system more than Poch or Mourinho's

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yeah, I think you’re right. I wonder if those choosing Regi over James / Alonso due to his security of starts may be disappointed. Time will tell. Still a good option in any case imo

        Open Controls
  16. quayle99
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Whats up with Rafinha?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      He was sick last week. Just seen that he trained today so that’s promising.
      Bielsa is usually pretty good at sharing info so presser later in the week should be useful.

      Open Controls
  17. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Leeds actually did pretty well without Their key players unlike everton. With bamford, raphinha they might do well again, though fixture is an issue

    Open Controls
  18. FPL MAN 123
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Pick one (conscious its a mistake to get rid of Ronnie with upcoming fixtures):

    A)
    Ramsdale
    TAA | Livramento | James
    Salah | Gallagher | Raph | ESR
    Ronnie | Vardy | Antonio

    Foster | Duffy | Tomyiasu | Douglas Luiz

    or

    B)
    Ramsdale
    TAA | Livramento | James
    Salah | Jota | Son | ESR
    Toney | Vardy | Antonio

    Foster | Duffy | Tomyiasu | Douglas Luiz

    Open Controls
  19. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Wilson better option than Benteke for the next 3 games?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Not really. Probably equal

      And then, a fire sale might be needed for Wilson soon after, using up a precious transfer, while Benteke can be in the team for a while. A long while

      I'm benching Benteke vs Man U anyway, as he might not start if Viera does that tactical switch vs big clubs again

      Tekkers is also 1.1m cheaper, allowing a massive upgrade in another position for the festive season

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Not against the sale in GW16 as it opens the door for Antonio's return. Bit worried about rotation for Benteke as he could be benched midweek against Leeds maybe. Also the bench is going to be needed anyways next week so not sure I can afford to make plans to bench for the United game.

        Open Controls

