696
Rate My Team November 30

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

696 Comments
Share

There is yet another deadline for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) upon us and the questions are, as ever, coming thick and fast in our comments section.

Most of these are requests for advice on transfer dilemmas or team advice and it’s with that in mind that we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them over the next 90 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to reply to comments below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up at 11am GMT, with priority given to questions from Premium Members if there is a deluge.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area (where there is currently a Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount on annual subscriptions), which gives points projections for this weekend and beyond – an example of which is below:

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

696 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    New article posted: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/30/fpl-gameweek-14-scout-picks-liverpool-triple-up-and-kane-selection/

    Open Controls
  2. andre_c
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 53 mins ago

    Vardy out, if i'm funding to do Mbeumo to Jota?

    Open Controls
  3. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    Sometimes I think that maybe Ballon d'Or should be scrapped completely. There's no objective way to compare players across positions and sometimes I feel like some players focus more on individual trophies like this one than the success of a whole team.

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yep, also it's laughable that they added a striker of the year award when strikers already get enough recognition compared to other positions

      Open Controls
      1. ktk_interista
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 21 mins ago

        Everyone knows that was just added as a consolidation prize to Lewa to screw him out of a 2nd Balon Dor and gift it to Messi. Shameful

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 20 mins ago

          "gift" tell me you don't follow football without telling me you don't follow football, stop getting your news from football meme pages

          Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      They just need to have categories so goalkeepers defenders etc can be awarded as it currently just favours attackers

      Open Controls
    3. Kellz86
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 21 mins ago

      Exactly. Only way I see it can be made fair (or closer to fairness) is to have 4 Balon D’Or winners from each set of positions (Striker, Midfielder, Defender, Goalkeeper)

      Open Controls
    4. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      It's like any industry awards - the Oscars, Brit Awards, etc. All a load of subjective nonsense used as an excuse for back-slapping and a big game of soggy biscuit.

      Open Controls
  4. Baron Saturday
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    I know Antonio has a great run coming up but him to King allows me to upgrade Duffy to Alonso and another upgrade.

    Stick or twist?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. AB.
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Stick for this game week. Then reevaluate.

      Open Controls
  5. andre_c
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Chasing 1st position in my mini league. He has Jota, Toney and I am considering to do Vardy, Mbeumo to Toney, Jota. Should I go with a differential like bernardo instead of Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      I would say Bilva is a good punt but only in addition to Jota, not instead of.

      Open Controls
      1. andre_c
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 13 mins ago

        yeah fair enough thanks.

        Open Controls
  6. Kellz86
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    2 FT to play:

    White/Benhrama to Regulion/Bissouma and play 4-3-3?

    Ramsdale
    Regulion, Alonso, TAA, Cancelo
    Salah (c), Raphinha, ESR
    Jesus, Kane, Antonio

    1.2 ITB (Foster, Brownhilll, Bissouma, Livramento)

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'd be more inclined to just do Raph to Jota and save 1FT.

      Open Controls
  7. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/30/fpl-gameweek-14-scout-picks-liverpool-triple-up-and-kane-selection/

    Open Controls
  8. andre_c
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    Vardy, Mbeumo to Toney, Jota?

    Open Controls
  9. 77 FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Foden out for Gundagai or Bernardo if Foden doesn’t play

    Open Controls
  10. lets talk about 6
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    1 FT
    A) white to Alonso
    B)white to Regluion
    C) Roll and play livramento

    Open Controls
    1. Totti
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      white to alonso

      Open Controls
  11. FantasyClub
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      News on Dennis that I can’t find?

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        out with sarr

        Open Controls
    • Totti
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      what do u think guys on son captain? 🙂
      need to take a risk to step forward

      Open Controls
      1. Willco97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        To me, that seems like a bigger risk of a step backwards. I own Kane, so I think Spurs will start to come good soon, but they have to show me something before I would consider the armband on one of them.

        Open Controls
    • FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      James looks like he will be rested

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thomas Tuchel: "We have some players in doubt, maybe we need a bit more time, more examinations. Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner: they all trained today with us and there will be some last-minute decisions about the three."

        Open Controls
      2. Totti
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        and may be vardy 🙂

        looks like a nice gameweek is awaiting 🙂

        Open Controls
    • jimbo90
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Livra or D Gray 1st sub?

      Open Controls
    • vmang
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Sanchez
      TAA Dias James
      Salah Son Raphinha Saka
      Jimenez Antonio Toney

      Steel Williams Livra Bissouma

      1 FT 0.9 itb.

      Can do Saka -> Gundo
      Also tempting Dias -> Cancelo
      Any other options?

      Can also save FT and pray for a fit Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Players you ought to look towards are Cancelo Jota Alonso. So any move to bring any of those in would benefit the team.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.