Black Friday deal: Get a Scout subscription at the pre-season price

If you feel like the pre-season £19.99 price for Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership was a missed opportunity that passed you by, we’ve got just the thing for you on this Black Friday.

We’re pleased to announce that we are offering annual subscriptions at the reduced rate of £19.99 until ‘Cyber Monday’ (that’s November 29, to you and me) only, so take advantage of the offer while you get the chance.

WHAT DO I GET WITH SCOUT MEMBERSHIP?

You’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up to our award-winning site, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

Our video below runs down just some of the benefits that you can enjoy with your subscription:

PRO PUNDIT ARTICLES

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Hall of Fame leader Fábio Borges (who will return to these pages soon!), ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser and six-time top 5k finisher Zophar.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, will supply video appearances throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team algorithms predict how many points your FPL players and team will score.

These features were explained by RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – in a Hot Topic.

SEASON TICKER

Another benefit is our Season Ticker.

Premium Members can sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add your own to customise your experience.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was added two seasons ago, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez famously did in 2018/19.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics to study side by side.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

There are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts that plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

