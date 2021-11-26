254
Members November 26

Black Friday deal: Get a Scout subscription at the pre-season price

254 Comments
Share

If you feel like the pre-season £19.99 price for Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership was a missed opportunity that passed you by, we’ve got just the thing for you on this Black Friday.

We’re pleased to announce that we are offering annual subscriptions at the reduced rate of £19.99 until ‘Cyber Monday’ (that’s November 29, to you and me) only, so take advantage of the offer while you get the chance.

SIGN UP FOR FFS MEMBERSHIP HERE

WHAT DO I GET WITH SCOUT MEMBERSHIP?

You’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up to our award-winning site, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

Our video below runs down just some of the benefits that you can enjoy with your subscription:

PRO PUNDIT ARTICLES

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Hall of Fame leader Fábio Borges (who will return to these pages soon!), ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser and six-time top 5k finisher Zophar.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, will supply video appearances throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team algorithms predict how many points your FPL players and team will score.

These features were explained by RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – in a Hot Topic.

SEASON TICKER

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 13: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Another benefit is our Season Ticker.

Premium Members can sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add your own to customise your experience.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was added two seasons ago, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez famously did in 2018/19.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics to study side by side.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

Black Friday deal: Get a Scout subscription at the pre-season price

There are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts that plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Join us!

SIGN UP FOR FFS MEMBERSHIP HERE

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

254 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    With both Sarr and Chilwell ruled out this gw, which transfer would you prioritise?

    A. Sarr > esr
    B. Chilwell > alonso
    C. Both for a hit
    D. Something else?

    Sanchez
    Taa cancelo rudiger
    Salah bilva raph Sarr Gallagher
    Kane Antonio

    Foster chilwell omo Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. hemalm
        12 mins ago

        I'd go B

        Open Controls
      • Kun Tozser
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        A will play, B should, C tempting

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          A this gw and B next?

          Open Controls
    2. hemalm
        36 mins ago

        A) Benteke, (Lamptey) - I have Gallagher
        B) (King), Reguilon - I have Kane

        Open Controls
      • popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Start Wilson or Antonio and any reason not to roll FT (0.0ITB)

        Schmeichel
        TAA, Cancel, Reguilon, Semedo
        Son, Salah, Foden, Raph
        Wilson, Toney
        (Antonio, Ramsey, Livra)

        Open Controls
      • Manani
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Havertz reokacenebt>

        Already got Jota

        Open Controls
        1. Manani
          • 10 Years
          34 mins ago

          *replacement

          Open Controls
          1. Il Capitano
            • 1 Year
            33 mins ago

            Down to Gallagher?

            Open Controls
        2. Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          Don't sell reokacenebt, you seen his fixtures?

          Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Sarr & Nkoulou (CB) out for the Leicester match.

        https://twitter.com/WatfordFC/status/1464202277376299011

        Surely Vardy... this time?

        Open Controls
        1. Steve McCroskey
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          You would hope so.

          And don't call me Shirley.

          Open Controls
          1. teneighty
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Looks like I picked the wrong week to boot Vardy!

            Open Controls
      • BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        Best replacement for Sarr:

        A. Raphinha
        B. Gallagher

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          31 mins ago

          I have Raphinha, but would likely sell when GW16 approaches. Gallagher I've just bought.

          Open Controls
          1. BeWater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            I might go Raph for the next 3 then wildcard him out in 16.

            Open Controls
      • JY84
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo James Reguilon
        ESR Gallagher Salah Cornet
        Kane ????
        Planning to roll my transfer n play a 4-4-2 so who should I start besides Kane???
        (A) Antonio
        (B) Wilson

        Open Controls
      • FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        How bad is the weather? Any chance of cancellations?

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Where exactly?

          Open Controls
      • 03farmboy
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Current team with 1ft

        Ramsdale, foster
        TAA, cancelo, James, livramento, Duffy
        Salah, foden, raphina, Mbuemo, brownhill
        Kane, Antonio, hwang

        What’s best move this week?
        Foden to jota
        Or
        Duffy to alonso

        Open Controls
      • FOMFF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Bench 1

        A. Livramento
        B. Aarons

        Open Controls
      • Lignja
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Who to get this week

        A. Alonso (Sell Livramento, bench Benrahma)
        B. Bernardo (Sell Benrahma)
        C. Gundogan (Sell Benrahma)

        Open Controls
      • Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/26/fpl-team-reveal-my-gameweek-13-plans-to-replace-phil-foden/

        Open Controls
      • kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Am I over thinking Mount to Jota (A)?

        Im tempted B) leave Mount in against Man U or B go for B. Silva

        I think if Ole was still at the wheel id be more tempted to stick with Mount.

        Have TAA, Salah, Alonso, James and Cancelo

        Would be for a FT

        TIA

        Open Controls
      • DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Play 2
        (A)ntonio
        (B)issouma
        (C)oady
        (D)uffy

        Open Controls
      • Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Alonso or Reguilon?

        Open Controls
      • rozzo
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo Dias James
        Salah Son Gallagher Bowen
        Jesus Antonio

        Gunn Dennis Allan Chilwell

        1ft
        0 itb

        A). Chilwell to Alonso and bench Bowen
        B). Bowen to ESR
        C). Anything else

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      • The Train Driver
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Klopp is such a whiner, when everything is good he manages to whine about that as well...

        Open Controls
      • MHG
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        There doesn't seem to be a lot of love for Mount recently. The excitement of his hat-trick v Norwich a month back has wained.

        Has he become less attacking in how the team's set up?

        Thanks

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.