FPL team reveal: My Gameweek 13 plans to replace Phil Foden

We hear from one of the most successful Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in the world ahead of Gameweek 13: the Fantasy Football Scout Hall of Fame number seven, Jon Ballantyne.

Jon has remarkably finished inside the top 1,000 in each of his last three seasons, having posted a further three top 20k overall ranks across his five other campaigns playing FPL.

After a score of 79 points in Gameweek 12, my overall rank improved to 50,397th – a healthy position for this stage of the season. With the hectic Christmas fixture schedule just around the corner, there will be plenty of opportunities to harness a competitive advantage as we navigate quick-fire fixture swings and manage the increased rotation risks.

Over the last few days, we’ve learned how irrelevant a static transfer plan can be, with further injuries and rotation doubts for several key players. I’ll be sharing my reactive transfer plans below while the injury news is relatively fresh. I hope you enjoy it!

GAMEWEEK 13 ASSESSMENT

Moving into Gameweek 13, I have some immediate concerns to address. Firstly, the most relatable for other managers out there, involves Phil Foden (£8.3m). With uncertainty surrounding his current injury status, I’m less incentivised to hold him in the short-term and, as we look ahead, I expect further uncertainty regarding Pep Guardiola’s line-up over the festive fixture schedule. With that in mind, it seems reasonable to target a safer prospect and potentially unlock funds in the process.

Secondly, Kieran Tierney (£4.8m) remained on the bench for Arsenal in Gameweek 12 without a known injury designation. There is speculation that Nuno Tavares (£4.3m) will make way for him when Arsenal face Newcastle United on Saturday but, with no degree of certainty, this does weaken Tierney as a prospect, especially given the fragile state of my team’s bench.

Finally, while it doesn’t concern my team, Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) will miss the remainder of the year with a suspected ACL injury. It’s widely believed that Marcos Alonso (£5.6m) will move into Thomas Tuchel’s line-up with little competition. With his accessible price point, comparably strong attacking output and security in his position, he stands out as someone I would like to target.

Transfer Plans (£0.1m in the bank)

98 Comments
  I am 42
    8 Years
    40 mins ago

    any new om foden?

    Open Controls
    NateDog
      1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Pep presser in the next hour

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Man City press conference at 13:30.

      Open Controls
  Goonerly
    3 Years
    38 mins ago

    What to do here:

    A) Chilwell -> Alonso for free
    B) Chilwell + Antonio -> TAA + Benteke (-4)
    C) Chilwell + Son -> TAA + Jota (-4) - I have Kane for Spurs cover

    Open Controls
    Lignja
      4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Something with Taa i gues espeicaly if u allready have James

      Open Controls
    Il Capitano
      1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Probably C, could blow up in your face but I think double Spurs is OTT

      Open Controls
      Goonerly
        3 Years
        19 mins ago

        That's my worry as well. Sure, the fixtures are great, but the form certainly isn't.
        Liverpool on the hand, has the best attacking stats atm.
        But with Klopp confirming no injuries, does that mean Firminio is back in the picture?

        Open Controls
        Yankee Toffee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Read the whole tweet.

          Open Controls
  Lignja
    4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Who to get this week

    A. Alonso (Sell Livramento, bench Benrahma)
    B. Bernardo (Sell Benrahma)
    C. Gundogan (Sell Benrahma)

    Open Controls
  Taegugk Warrior
    3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play livra or havertz..?

    Open Controls
    Lignja
      4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Havertz than if he is injured livramento will com3 of bench?

      Open Controls
    Going Home
      10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      White - Cancelo - TAA
      Raphina - Gallagher - Salah (c) - Jota
      Kane (vc) - Antonio - Toney

      Foster - Duffy - Allan - Livramento

      1FT 0.7 itb

      Set up right for this week? Cant see any fires to put out so planning to roll.

      Would like a chelsea defender but needs to be part of two changes as want to keep TAA and Cancelo so figure I’d look into it next week. Sensible, right?

      Open Controls
    Going Home
      10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sorry, new comment fail. I'd go with Havertz simply because Liverpool could bully Saints

      Open Controls
    Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is Havertz fit to play?

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      Take a hit

      Open Controls
  Il Capitano
    1 Year
    37 mins ago

    0FT 1.9m ITB

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Son Raph Mbuemo
    Vardy Toney King

    Foster - White Brownhill Livra

    Transfers made, cash at the ready to bring in my pick of Jota/Alonso/Gallagher next week. Lineup ready to go?

    Open Controls
    sirmorbach
      5 Years
      just now

      Yes. Good luck!

      Open Controls
  sirmorbach
    5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Friends please:

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Dias (Livramento)
    Salah, Foden, Raphinha, (Mbeumo, Luiz)
    Antonio, Wilson, Toney

    A. Mbeumo to Jota (bench Antonio)
    B. Dias to Alonso
    C. Save FT

    Open Controls
    Qaiss
      5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably A

      Open Controls
      sirmorbach
        5 Years
        just now

        Torn between A and saving the FT. Thanks, pal

        Open Controls
    kysersosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A or Foden if injured??

      Open Controls
      sirmorbach
        5 Years
        just now

        Eh, hadn't thought of that. Cheers!

        Open Controls
  Qaiss
    5 Years
    34 mins ago

    If you owned Ronaldo, would you sell for Kane for the next 3 weeks or not bother?

    Open Controls
    sirmorbach
      5 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'd keep for now

      Open Controls
    'Tis the Season
      3 Years
      21 mins ago

      I would. He isn't suited for the gengen press

      Open Controls
      Qaiss
        5 Years
        18 mins ago

        But I can't see him being dropped. I'd bring him back for Norwich in 16, just wondering if Kane is worth it for the next 3.

        Open Controls
        'Tis the Season
          3 Years
          just now

          He will be lost in the game and eventually get less min
IMO
          IMO

          Open Controls
      mynameisq
        8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Too simplistic, I think he works a way to play that keeps ronaldo upfront with service

        Open Controls
    RVP 20
      1 Year
      21 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  'Tis the Season
    3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Where's Camzy, still optimistic of foden???

    Open Controls
  RVP 20
    1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Who is going on the bench?

    a) Antonio (mci)
    b) White (NEW)
    c) Hwang (nor)
    d) Mbeumo (EVE)

    Open Controls
  denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Would it not have been worth holding off on this article until we have heard from Pep?

    Open Controls
    'Tis the Season
      3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Do you ever hear who he is intending to field? Seriously..

      Open Controls
      denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        17 mins ago

        No but he does rule players out for selection.

        Open Controls
        'Tis the Season
          3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Does he though

          Open Controls
          mynameisq
            8 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
    Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      25 mins ago

      The content has fallen off here but the tools and the community are worth it imho.

      Open Controls
      denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        11 mins ago

        I'm not intending to have a pop at the website or content, just to be clear. I'm seeing loads of comments about shifting a player out due to injury when they haven't been ruled out

        Open Controls
    Pukki Party
      4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Can't believe they post articles between sunday evening and friday evening when everything is still open

      Open Controls
    NateDog
      1 Year
      21 mins ago

      To be fair I've I've loads here planning to get rid of Foden this week before knowing anything for sure. And personally I'm holding even if he is out. Look at that run:

      Villa
      Watford
      Wolves
      Leeds
      Newcastle
      Leicester
      Brentford

      Sure he won't play every game but same could be said for the majority of players over the next few weeks, and he's been excellent. Returns will come.

      Open Controls
      NateDog
        1 Year
        19 mins ago

        *I've seen loads here

        Open Controls
      denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        16 mins ago

        It's a great run. I'm not convinced he's the best asset to go with though.

        Open Controls
  Weeb Kakashi
    5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Reguilon OR Alonso?

    Open Controls
    'Tis the Season
      3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Alonso for me

      Open Controls
    Holmes
      8 Years
      17 mins ago

      I think I'm going for Regu this week and have a backup plan for Alonso.

      Open Controls
    JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Alonso easily

      Open Controls
  Champions League Varane
    2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts on this? (have kane) thanks.

    Son and Livra/Williams to James and Jota -4?

    Open Controls
    RVP 20
      1 Year
      just now

      yes with williams

      Open Controls
  kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Am I over thinking Mount to Jota (A)?

    Im tempted B) leave Mount in against Man U or B go for B. Silva

    I think if Ole was still at the wheel id be more tempted to stick with Mount.

    Have TAA, Salah, Alonso, James and Cancelo

    Would be for a FT

    TIA

    Open Controls
  Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Better option just for this gw?

    A. Alonso
    B. Esr

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        And get in alonso next gw?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          yep

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  15. Going Home
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    White - Cancelo - TAA
    Raphina - Gallagher - Salah (c) - Jota
    Kane (vc) - Antonio - Toney

    Foster - Duffy - Allan - Livramento

    1FT 0.7 itb

    Set up right for this week? Cant see any fires to put out so planning to roll.

    Would like a chelsea defender but needs to be part of two changes as want to keep TAA and Cancelo so figure I’d look into it next week. Sensible, right?

    Open Controls
  16. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    James ownership is pretty scary, might just bite the bullet and do chillwell > James for a -4 instead of waiting a week like I originally planned

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Who’s playing instead if you bench Chilwell?

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Antonio or gilmour

        Open Controls
    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      So, is this a thanks to all of us who took the time to reply when you asked for suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        It is mate, I especially want to thank yourself, you seems like a nice guy, the kind I’d happily share a bag of peanuts with

        Open Controls
  17. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    How is she looking?

    Sanchez
    Trent Cancelo James Emerson
    Salah Jota Mbeumo ESR Raphina
    Kane

    Foster Toney Antonio Livramento

    Open Controls
  18. bw1892
      25 mins ago

      Serious question

      Who to captain: Mané or Salah ?
      i am legit leaning towards Mané

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
          23 mins ago

          If everybody says Mane will you captain him?

          Open Controls
          1. bw1892
              11 mins ago

              everyone in my mini league is going to captain Salah, so i think Mané can pay off more

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                  8 mins ago

                  I think you need to just go for it if you fancy it mate. Asking the question on here is only likely to lead to you getting talked out of it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. bw1892
                      just now

                      Ur right, thx man!

                      Open Controls
              2. paulfantham
                • 11 Years
                23 mins ago

                Mane!

                Open Controls
              3. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                23 mins ago

                Mane could be a nice differential and he's in a nice run of form. (Don't have him but going TAA myself)

                Open Controls
              4. Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                Owning him is differential enough, imo

                Gives a nice rank boost over basically every other second premium in the game atm

                Salah is still a level above on stats

                Open Controls
                1. bw1892
                    6 mins ago

                    Salah is on another level this season i agree, but imo Mané is the bigger threat of the 2 in the last games so i'm tempted to go Mané

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Fwiw, Salah's flank is the weaker side at Southampton: he's facing KWP or Perraud (lol), while Mané will be restricted a bit by the excellent Livramento, who knows when to sit back and when to attack. KWP isn't great at sitting back, imo. I think the stats show this too

                      So it's not just EO you're betting against here

                      Open Controls
                2. Pukki Party
                  • 4 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Mane is a big enough differential without the armband

                  Open Controls
              5. paulfantham
                • 11 Years
                23 mins ago

                Alonso or Rudiger? am I right

                Open Controls
                1. The Reptile
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  I'm in the same boat - already have James - its to replace Chilwell of Course.

                  Rudiger safer but Alonso go haul so just don't know

                  Open Controls
              6. FourLokoLeipzig
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                22 mins ago

                I found this article useful, but didn’t get the part about it being risky to make the transfers before tomorrow’s deadline - what am I missing?

                Open Controls
                1. Major League Shocker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  5 mins ago

                  Agree, that part was confusing.

                  If i'm reading it correctly, he would have actually had to make the move last night before Jota rose to 7.6. If he didn't, he's already priced out.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FourLokoLeipzig
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Ah, that makes sense. Thanks for the reply!

                    Open Controls
              7. Apwilkin
                • 2 Years
                20 mins ago

                Has anything official been released on Chilwell’s injury? I know I have read the speculation that hes at least out until the new year. But just curious if there has been anything concrete. My guess is not yet and we wont know until Tuchel presser, but figured i would ask.

                Open Controls
                1. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  13 mins ago

                  We'll likely hear it officially in the next half hour or so

                  Open Controls
                2. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  11 mins ago

                  Sorry I still didn't really answer your question, no there's been nothing concrete on it yet, I think everyone is going off of medical/injury experts and the Telegraph's report about it being an ACL injury and him likely missing the rest of the season

                  Open Controls
                  1. Apwilkin
                    • 2 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Cheers thanks. Thats what I figured too, but just wanted to make sure I hadn’t missed something. Wouldn’t be the first time…

                    Open Controls
                    1. NateDog
                      • 1 Year
                      4 mins ago

                      I can't remember specifically but I do feel like I remember occasions like this where we had a lot of rumours that came from usually reliable sources that said a player would be out for a very long time and it didn't end up actually being that bad. I doubt that'll be the case here but I guess we'll find out very soon

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ze_Austin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        There have also been hilarious moments when the articles turned out to be true after the coach lied at the presser

                        Always, always funny

                        Open Controls
                  2. Ze_Austin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Hi. Doctor here

                    Looked like ACL when I saw him able to walk/limp with it. I think I had a knee ligament injury while jogging in med school too, but it healed itself... After a year. I was walking fine by the next hour though, just couldn't run painlessly et al. Orthopaedic doctors didn't find any structural damage when I finally got it checked some months later. My fault, that 😀

                    Still, nothing official yet. The Telegraph article sounded like a leak from the Chelsea medical room, but not confirmed yet. Just a few minutes until confirmation now 🙂

                    Open Controls
                3. Shark
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Press conference shortly. I wanted James to add to Chilwell. So I got James in last night because of potential price rising. If Chilwell confirmed out, I can take a 0.1 fall and not lose out plus Alonso is currently price locked. So Chilwell to Alonso next week if he is in for a while.

                  Open Controls
              8. niaz1982
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                19 mins ago

                Current team 1FT £1.5 ITB not sure what to do:

                Sanchez
                TAA Rudiger Cancelo
                Raph Salah Son Foden*
                Hwang Wilson Antonio

                What do we think the best options are here

                Open Controls
              9. Atimis
                • 5 Years
                18 mins ago

                Looking any good?

                Ramsdale
                TAA/Cancelo/James
                Salah(c)/Son/Raph/Gallagher/Mbeumo
                Vardy/Toney

                Foster/Duffy/4.4/Chilwell*

                Open Controls
              10. Malinwa
                • 5 Years
                15 mins ago

                A) Son + Christensen > Jota + James (GW14 Vardy > Lukaku)
                B) Antonio + Christensen > Dennis + James (GW14 Vardy > Lukaku)

                Guaita
                Cancelo - TAA - Christensen
                Salah - Son - Mbeumo - Raph
                Toney - Vardy - Antonio

                Foster - Livra - White - Brownhill

                Open Controls
              11. Weasel Boy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                14 mins ago

                Obviously based on injury
                Foden/Havertz to Jota FT?

                Have Cancelo Jesus and James.

                Open Controls
                1. Well you know, Triffic
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Hazerts probably out. Wait 10 mins.

                  Open Controls
              12. rozzo
                • 8 Years
                9 mins ago

                Ramsdale
                TAA Cancelo Dias James
                Salah Son Gallagher Bowen
                Jesus Antonio

                Gunn Dennis Allan Chilwell

                1ft
                0 itb

                A). Chilwell to Alonso and bench Bowen
                B). Bowen to ESR
                C). Anything else

                Thanks

                Open Controls
              13. n-doggg
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                Bench one:

                A. Antonio (mci)
                B. White (NEW)

                Open Controls
                1. Malinwa
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              14. Mahjongking
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Do you think tierney will start? Or should i sell for james/alonso?

                Open Controls
                1. lugs
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  i would be shocked if he didn't after Tavares horror show in the last game

                  Open Controls
              15. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Eze approaching a return. Are people still worried about his impact on Gallagher's productivity?

                Open Controls
                1. mynameisq
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  No, I think eze will interchange with the forward players and I see Gallagher's role staying exactly the same and he has bundles of energy which is great

                  Open Controls

