News August 12

Mark Sutherns to return to Fantasy Football Scout for 2020/21 season

“Where’s Mark?”
“I miss Mark”
“Bring back Mark”

Hundreds upon hundreds of you have enquired about the whereabouts of the Fantasy Football Scout founding father since his decision to take a step back from frontline FPL duty two years ago.

He’s never been too far away from the site, though, and now, we’re delighted to report, he’ll once again be putting out Fantasy content when the new season gets underway in September.

Mark will be involved with Fantasy Football Scout in a Pro Pundit capacity, so expect articles and video appearances as he bids to bounce back from – what he deemed to be – a frustrating 2019/20 campaign.

Mark rejoins a team of contributors that includes top Fantasy managers such as Lateriser, Zophar and Tom Freeman, who have multiple top 1k finishes between them and who, we are delighted to say, will be writing for us once again in 2020/21.

Lateriser, who finished 30th in the world last season, will also be stepping up the frequency of his articles in the campaign to come.

As ever, subscribers to Fantasy Football Scout will get unrestricted access to all of their analysis and team reveals.

If you’re new to this website, Mark is its creator.

Starting Fantasy Football Scout out as a blog in 2007, he grew these pages steadily over the years and developed the site into the leading Fantasy Football resource.

He’s got an enviable FPL record to back that up, too, as his season history (pictured above) shows.

A remarkable nine of his finishes have been within the top 5,000, with four of those resulting in overall ranks inside the top 1k.

We’re absolutely thrilled to have Mark back on board for 2020/21 and look forward to his insight in the weeks and months to come.

