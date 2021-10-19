Fantasy Football Scout wins ‘best editorial’ at Football Content Awards 2021

Fantasy Football Scout has been voted as the ‘best editorial’ in Fantasy Football for 2021.

Scout scooped the accolade at the Football Content Awards, which took place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London last week.

The competition in our category was fierce with Fantasy Football Hub, All About FPL, Planet FPL, Who Got The Assist?, Fantasy Football Fix, The Draft Society and Fantasy Football Geek all nominated.

🏆 | On behalf of the entire team, we’d like to thank everyone who voted for FFS in this year’s @The_FCAs 🙏



Thank you for supporting us and being a part of this special community.



Huge congratulations to @SkontoRigga and our fantastic editorial team! 🍾



🎉 pic.twitter.com/XXeluOAoA4 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 14, 2021

We’d also like to congratulate FPL BlackBox and The FPL Wire for their fully deserved wins in the ‘best video’ and ‘best podcast’ categories, plus Let’s Talk FPL who took home the silver award.

We won! Thanks everyone for voting, love you all ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UDCSIumok4 — Az (@ffscout_az) October 14, 2021

But, most importantly, we are also hugely grateful for the ongoing support and interest (not to mention votes!) from our readers, viewers and listeners, who have for years helped us maintain our position as the number one resource for Fantasy Football.

We would not be where we are now without you, and we cannot thank you enough.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

