Scoreboard December 2

FPL Gameweek 14 round-up: Thursday review, injury news and the things we learned

Our Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from Thursday’s Gameweek 14 fixtures, from injury news to stats analysis.

With the swift turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines, the Scoreboard articles will take the place of the usual Scout Notes for this midweek round of action.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.2m) missed tonight’s win over Arsenal with a hand injury after Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) trod on it in Gameweek 13.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick also provided an update on several other first-teamers, including Nemanja Matic (£4.5m) and Luke Shaw (£5.1m), in an interview with MUTV:

“Nemanja (Matic) has picked up a little niggle, he felt his hamstring.

Hudson-Odoi stood on Aaron’s (Wan-Bissaka) hand the other day, so he’s in a fair bit of pain, it was touch and go but he didn’t make it for today.

Harry (Maguire) is back in the team, Eric (Bailly) did ever so well the other day but it’s a decision I had to make.

We’re just being careful with Luke (Shaw) and assessing it day by day, hopefully he won’t be too far away.”

Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka (£6.3m) made the bench after his muscle problem, and replaced Emile Smith Rowe (£6.0m) after 70 minutes, suggesting there are no further issues ahead of this weekend’s clash at Everton.

On the suspension front, it was a quiet night with the only booking arriving at Old Trafford, where Scott McTominay (£5.4m) picked up his third caution of the season.

GAMEWEEK 14 TAKEAWAYS

RONALDO ON PENALTIES AHEAD OF FIXTURE SWING

With Ralf Rangnick watching on from the stands, Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m) produced an impressive display against Arsenal, with his second-half brace taking him up to 12 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions since his Old Trafford return. Notably, it was the Portuguese superstar who stepped up to take United’s 70th minute penalty, which he comfortably converted with Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) watching on, in an excellent audition ahead of the Red Devils’ fixture swing:

Man Utd’s remaining fixtures in 2021

On Ronaldo taking the penalty, Fernandes said:

“We didn’t have a chat. I missed the last one so I trust him in the same way I trust myself. It was time for Cristiano to take the penalty because I took the last one and missed it. It doesn’t matter who gets on the penalty.”

However, the playmaker was able to get in on the act, sweeping home his first goal since Gameweek 4. Without penalties, he is certainly a harder sell given his premium price tag, but it is worth noting that all five of his goals this season have arrived from open-play, while his 2.93 expected assists (xA) figure ranks second amongst all outfield players, only trailing Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m).

SON SHINES AS CONTE INFLUENCE STARTING TO SHOW

It is still early in Antonio Conte’s reign, but Tottenham Hotspur are becoming more difficult to play through. As a result, it’s now two clean sheets in three since the Italian tactician’s appointment, with the advanced Sergio Reguilon (£5.1m) – who has now recorded a goal and assist in his last two appearances – averaging over eight points per match during that time.

This wasn’t a complete Spurs performance by any means, but they showed more resilience at the back, while their 2.16 expected goals (xG) total is the most they have achieved in a single Premier League match in 2021/22. Key to that attacking display was Son Heung-min (£10.4m), who netted his fifth league goal of the campaign and was perhaps unfortunate not to return more, having been involved in the opener.

As for Harry Kane (£12.3m), the England captain registered a couple of goal attempts, including one big chance, but it does feel that regardless of what happens against Norwich City on Sunday, most of his owners are probably already eyeing a switch to a certain Portuguese forward.

“I am not worried about Harry Kane. He played a really good game. He had chances to score, but the goalkeeper was very good. He was in every offensive situation and the point of reference. To have a player like this and to play with his commitment, desire and passion makes me very happy with his performance. It doesn’t matter if he scores as long as he plays in this way – I am delighted. Tottenham is the first thing we need to think about.” – Antonio Conte discussing Harry Kane’s performance after the game

MBEUMO BLANKS AGAIN AS BRENTFORD STRUGGLE TO CREATE

After tonight’s blank, Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) has now failed to find the back of the net since his visit to West Ham United in Gameweek 7. Across that run of six starts, the budget midfielder has attempted seven shots in the box, though none have been big chances, while his 0.63 xG total is bettered by five Brentford team-mates, including defenders Pontus Jansson (£4.6m) and Rico Henry (£4.5m).

There is no doubt Mbeumo has been a tad unfortunate this season, hitting the woodwork on six separate occasions, though his goal threat has notably dried up. However, there is an argument – mainly due to his budget price tag – to persist a little while longer, with Brentford set to take on Leeds United and Watford next.

Bryan Mbeumo’s xG shot map since his last goal in Gameweek 7

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 14

A couple of big names end the Gameweek at the top of the expected goal involvement (xGI) table, with Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Cristiano Ronaldo registering a whopping four and three big chances respectively.

Sergio Reguilon also features, with his cross for Son’s goal key to him being so high, just ahead of Raphinha (£6.7m) and Callum Wilson (£7.4m), both of whom benefitted from penalties.

Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling (£10.6m) and budget midfielder Douglas Luiz (£4.5m) both created five chances, with Bruno Fernandes just behind on four, taking his tally to 42 for the season, more than any other player.

  1. PaladinVargas
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Morning DZ. 66 points and a red arrow. Still holding my WC and now have 2 FTs with 0.0 ITB.

    Sanchez Steele
    Veltman Cancelo TAA Rudi James
    Mbeumo Gallagher Salah Jota Raph
    Antonio Vardy Perica

    A) Vardy & Veltman > Jesus & Reguilon?
    B) Vardy & Mbeumo > Jesus & Bernardo?
    C) Vardy & Mbeumo > Son & Dennis?
    D) Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. SAY MY NAME
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      b could be fun, so, B

      Open Controls
  2. BigRedDog
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    I have made a grave error. Did ESR and Son yo Gundogan and Sancho for a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      May not be terrible if Gundo is ok to play

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Fingers crossed. Hope Sancho starts also

        Open Controls
    2. jon.terry.tfh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Why would you get rid of Son before home against Norwich???

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Dumb

        Open Controls
  3. GW14 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning - Jan to May L…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 14.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Just wrote this above but anyway:

      ESR and Son to Gundogan and Sancho for a hit 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning - Jan to May L…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Rough with the Smooth is supposed to be about how you did in GW14, not about what you are doing in preparation for GW15.

        Open Controls
        1. BigRedDog
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          That's what I did. ESR and Son scored, players I brought in blanked for a hit.

          Open Controls
          1. jtong
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            that was so rough that.. the guy above couldnt believe you made those moves in GW14 LOL

            Open Controls
          2. PartyTime
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              One of those gws gotta focus on the next. Hope you have better gws

              Open Controls
      2. 824545201
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Rough: Bought James for a hit

        Smooth: Dennis came in for James, 89 points total (-4)

        Open Controls
      3. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Rough, numerous blanks from differentials

        Smooth, last minute Raphinha penalty

        66, small red arrow

        Open Controls
      4. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Rough: Captained Alonso coz am an Everton fan and captaining Salah at Goodison just felt dirty! Alonso the yellow card magnet was rubbish and Salah taught me a lesson again, like with Havertz a few weeks back. He'll go back to 1 assists per week till I risk it again 🙂
        Rank drop 60k to 130k 45pts total this week
        Smooth: Raphinha injury time pen! That's it 🙂 everything else was barely a 'meh'

        Open Controls
      5. Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Raphinha stoppage time peno
        ESR subbed in for James

        Open Controls
      6. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Last minute Saka to Maddy FT

        Open Controls
      7. Teahupo'o
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Rough: Not much to speak of for once. Fully expecting that to change next gw.

        Smooth: 79 all out and 2FTs for gw14.

        Open Controls
        1. Teahupo'o
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          *gw15

          Open Controls
      8. Thomas Magnum
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Very poor, Kane/Antonio/Vardy front line did nothing… again

        Open Controls
      9. Dreams
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        A good gameweek with 73 points. Reguilon, Royal, Raphinha, Salah and Son were smooths. Captained Pukki instead of Salah which was a bit of a rough. Benching Dennis and playing Antonio was another rough.

        Open Controls
      10. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Rough: Keeper + defenders = 7 lousy points

        Smooth: 71 and small green arrow after ESR + Son returns

        Open Controls
      11. flaming_iles
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Rough - 3 goalscorers on my bench - Pukki, Gray & Smith-Rowe

        Smooth - Scoring 77 despite this and rising to 70k!

        Open Controls
      12. lugs
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Rough
        Didn't cap Salah

        Smooth
        83 -8, Wilson + Maddison + Sancho came in for that hit which got me 30pts as i capped Wilson, outgoing players were Foden, Auba + Allan so its a healthy profit even without the Wilson captain points, also special mention to Regulion who played in my team for the 3rd time this season and is now averaging me 10pts per game 🙂

        Open Controls
      13. Jafalad
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        No transfers but 68pts and up 6k to 88k.

        Smooth: Salah c, Son, Wilson, Jota.

        Rough: where the hell was that Son assist on the first goal?
        No one else contributed.

        Open Controls
        1. Jayv807
          • 4 Years
          58 mins ago

          Hit 2 Brentford defenders, one headed it into the other

          Open Controls
      14. seewhyaxe
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Really rough. Gw rank of 5.5m. OR doubled

        Nobody returned apart from Salah and Jota.

        Backline consists of Ramsdale, TAA, Cancelo, Alonso, Livramento whom came on for James.

        Mbeumo came on for Foden.

        Forward consists of Vardy, Jimenez and Armstrong

        Open Controls
      15. Costa Nostra
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Rough: Cancelo, Trent, Toney, Gallagher, ASM blanks

        Smooth: Kept the faith with Dias and Ronaldo..Salah perma captain pays off again..

        81 pts. and up to 79K for highest rank of the season.

        Open Controls
      16. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Mbeumo to Gundogan (-4) :/

        Open Controls
      17. FantasyClub
          15 mins ago

          Rough: Had Kane in my squad

          Smooth: Kanes gone from my squad

          Open Controls
        • CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Applies for a few weeks now:
          Rough: No Arsenal
          Rough: Defenders stopped performing
          Smoothe: It looks like Son over Kane was the right choice.

          Open Controls
      18. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo James Alonso
        Salah Jota Son Raphinha
        Jimenez Antonio

        Foster Gallagher Livramento Davis

        1FT 0.6itb

        1. Jimenez >> Dennis
        2. Save FT

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. FCSB
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          1. Jimenez >> Dennis / King*
          2. Save FT

          Open Controls
          1. SAY MY NAME
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            save

            Open Controls
      19. Ando
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Bench Gallagher (mun) or Toney (lee)?

        Open Controls
        1. SAY MY NAME
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          i'm benching gallagher, but i could be wrong...

          Open Controls
        2. Jayv807
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          I have both and am benching Gallagher FWIW

          Open Controls
        3. Pops15
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Surely Gallagher

          Open Controls
        4. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Has to be Toney, tired legs and all that...

          Open Controls
      20. noquarternt
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Bernardo or Jota

        Can only get one in this week. The other one the week after.

        Open Controls
        1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Jota

          Open Controls
      21. noquarternt
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Martinelli - was dreaming of him being a 5.0 forward for the bench…turns out he’s a mid in the game, oh well.

        Open Controls
        1. PastaConcerto
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          He'll be benched anyway when Saka is back.

          Open Controls
      22. Trovsmash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours ago

        Hi all, thoughts on the options below?
        A. Antonio & Brownhill to Dennis & Bernardo
        B. Vardy & Brownhill to Son & Dennis
        C. Vardy & Brownhill to Watkins & Bernardo

        Guaita
        TAA, Cancelo, James, Dias
        Raph, Salah, Jota, ESR
        Vardy,Toney

        Antonio, Livra, Brownhill, foster

        Open Controls
      23. Cak Juris
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Reguilon or Alonso?

        Open Controls
      24. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Repost. How does the bench choice & order look?

        Guaita
        TAA Cancelo James Alonso
        Salah Son Jota ESR Gallagher
        Wilson

        Carson Antonio Dennis White

        Open Controls
        1. Pops15
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          G2G

          Open Controls
        2. Cantonesque
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            - Even though Chelsea defence has lost a little lustre, still hard to see Antonio getting anything on his form
            - Whereas White vs Everton is surely 50/50 clean sheet at worst.
            - Even fancy Dennis against City more than Antonio against Chelsea on current form of all parties.
            - Strongly doubt Gallagher gets more than 2 pts against ManU with them playing to impress new manager and him apparently in a much deeper role now.
            Make of this what you will - much to ponder!

            Open Controls
            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Cheers

              Open Controls
        3. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Just had a read through some West Ham discussion and the consensus seems to be that should Cresswell be fit, Coufal should start ahead of Johnson.
          Offers a greater attacking threat, which will be of desire in these more favourable upcoming fixtures.

          Not ideal, for someone like me who owns Duffy and would ideally like to find an alternative of a similar or cheaper price who can tick along.

          Open Controls
        4. flippetyflop
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          A, B or C please guys - I have 2 FTS

          Ramsdale Foster
          Dias Cancelo TAA Alonso Livra
          Salah Son Raphinha Mbuemo Luiz
          Toney Pukki Vardy

          A - Vardy to Kane and Pukki to a 4.5 Forward
          B - Vardy to King and Mbuemo to Jota
          C - Other

          Open Controls
          1. Cantonesque
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            • Holmes
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Just Pukki to 4.4
              Next week Raphinha to Jota

              Open Controls
          2. FPL Doctor
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            What do do here. 2FTs 0.2 ITB.

            Ramsdale
            TAA Cancelo James Livra Duffy
            Salah Son Raph Jota Mbeumo
            Wilson Toney Antonio

            Weak links are probably Mbeumo and Duffy. Looking at United and City assets

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              I guess you can do Mbeumo to cheapie this week. Then Raphinha to Bernardo next week.

              If James is ruled out, then I would do Mbeumo to cheapie and upgrade Duffy.

              Open Controls
          3. jon.terry.tfh
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Would love to keep Raphinha for the match vs brentford but his fixtures are so bad afterwards and I feel like I am wasting another FT next week. Cannot get Jota in one move otherwise. What should be my move?

            Ramdsale
            TAA James Cancelo
            Salah Son Raphinha Bsilva
            Jimenez Benteke Toney
            Bench: Foster, Livramento, Lowton, Brownhill,
            2FT, 2.9ITB

            1. Jimenez + Brownhill --> King/Dennis + Jota and play 3 5 2.
            2. Raphinha --> Jota and save one FT
            3. Raphinha + Lowton --> Jota + Alonso

            Help much appreciated!

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              1 hour ago

              1 sounds better since Jimenez has got tough fixtures

              Open Controls
          4. FCSB
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Is Livramento a better option than Antonio and Jimenez this week?

            Open Controls
            1. Lallana
              • 7 Years
              1 hour ago

              when in doubt, I play all my attackers

              Open Controls
          5. Zilla
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Is James available for selection for West Ham?

            Open Controls
            1. PastaConcerto
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              That's the million dollar question.

              Open Controls
          6. Lallana
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Thoughts on this plan?

            Walker>Reguilon (own Cancelo)

            Next week:

            ASM>Dennis
            Raphinha>B. Silva

            Or just save FT this week and keep Walker? Got good depth in the team

            Open Controls
          7. Manumana
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            1st off the bench

            1. Antonio
            2. Dennis

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. CMIUK (Catch Me If U Kane)
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              1

              Open Controls
          8. Lucky Z
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Sanchez
            TAA | Rudiger | Cancelo | Reguilon
            Salah | Jota | Raphinha | ESR | Foden
            Vardy

            Steele | Dennis | Livramento | Locadia

            1FT, 2.8ITB

            A. Foden to Son
            B. Vardy to Ronaldo
            C. Save

            Open Controls
            1. CMIUK (Catch Me If U Kane)
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
          9. Sz21
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            49 mins ago

            Who would be your United/City guys from GW 16 onwards?
            Likely doing the WC then..

            Open Controls
            1. WALOR
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ronaldo if he starts every match - will he?

              Open Controls
          10. CMIUK (Catch Me If U Kane)
            • 4 Years
            38 mins ago

            Thoughts on this team.

            Ramsdale
            Taa Cancelo James Rudiger
            Salah Jota Gallagher Mbeumo
            Kane Toney

            Steele Livramento Antonio Sissoko

            2fts 0.5 itb

            A) Mbeumo to Esr and roll transfer
            B) Rudiger to Alonso and roll transfer
            C) Gallagher to Cornet/Esr and roll transfer

            D) Any other moves

            Open Controls
            1. WALOR
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              14 mins ago

              c ESR

              Open Controls
            2. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          11. Dthinger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            34 mins ago

            A) Jimenez and Williams out for Dennis and Reguilon
            B) Livra to Reguilon (and wait another week for Dennis)

            McCarthy
            TAA Alonso Henry
            Salah Son ESR Gallagher
            Pukki Ronaldo jimenez

            Steele Livra Williams Brownhill

            Open Controls
            1. Dthinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Two free transfers

              Open Controls
              1. WALOR
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                5 mins ago

                A is what I did
                but would do B in your position

                Open Controls
                1. Dthinger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Thanks. That’s what I’m thinking. I don’t really want Dennis for the City match.

                  Open Controls
            2. Dthinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Or… I just realized I can afford:
              C) Jimenez and Williams out for Dennis and Cancelo

              Open Controls
              1. WALOR
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                3 mins ago

                c looks good

                Open Controls
          12. WALOR
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            33 mins ago

            Bench order ok?
            Crazy to captain Son?

            Ramsdale
            TAA Cancelo Alonso Reece James Reguilon
            c) Son Salah Jota Raphinha
            Toney
            Guaita Antonio Dennis Mbuemo

            Open Controls
            1. Dthinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Bench looks right to me. I love Son as an FPL asset, but just think captaining any Spurs player seems dangerous

              Open Controls
          13. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            32 mins ago

            Vardy & Gallagher > Son & Watkins (for -4)?

            Seems good yeah?

            Open Controls
            1. WALOR
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              13 mins ago

              do it

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Not sure about that. Vardy has NEW after this week, Gallagher has EVE and SOU meanwhile Son and Watkins' fixtures dont look much better.

              Open Controls
            3. Dthinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I wouldnt

              Open Controls
          14. Trovsmash
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            Which combo do we like more?

            A. Dennis & Bernardo
            B. Son & Dennis
            C. Watkins & Bernardo

            Open Controls
            1. Dthinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          15. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Gallagher or ESR out?
            For Bernardo or Gundo?

            Open Controls
            1. Trovsmash
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Gallagher out for Bernardo

              Open Controls
            2. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              ESR for Gundo

              Open Controls
            3. Dthinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              ESR has Everton next. He’s playing a more attacking role than Gallagher, in a better team. If you’re losing one of them it should be Gallagher. But…with Grealish foden and KDB possibly coming back, I’d be worried about Gundo or Bilva

              Open Controls
          16. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Is it time for SIUUU or its going to be a trap again?

            Open Controls
            1. Zilla
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              In this green sea of fixtures, you have to.

              Open Controls
            2. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Plan to do kane > siuuu next gw

              Open Controls
              1. FantasyClub
                  1 min ago

                  Lmao is that his new name? I like it!

                  Siuuu welcome to my squad, say hi to Kane on his way out

                  Open Controls
            3. FantasyClub
                4 mins ago

                Would have loved to save my transfer BUT there’s this very expensive flop taking up one of my strikers position, his name is Kane…dunno if you’ve heard of him guys? But yeah he needs to go!

                3 fixtures after NOR aren’t any better, can see him flopping more

                Open Controls
              • CAVEAT KING
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Missed the game. How did Son, Kane, Defence play?

                Open Controls

