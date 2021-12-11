Norwich v Man Utd team news: Rangnick names unchanged starting XI

Norwich City v Manchester United brings Saturday’s Premier League action to a close, with kick-off at Carrow Road at 17:30 GMT.

The team news is nice and simple for the visitors as Ralf Rangnick names an unchanged team from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred in by just under 450,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Friday’s deadline and is the second most-captained player of Gameweek 16.

Diogo Dalot and David de Gea also featured in the top 10 most transferred-in players of this current Gameweek.

Dean Smith has made five changes from Sunday’s defeat at Spurs, with Lukas Rupp, Dimitris Giannoulis, Ozan Kabak, Przemyslaw Placheta and Josh Sargent coming into the side.

Budget FPL defender Brandon Williams misses out as he is ineligible to face his parent club, while Ben Gibson, Pierre Lees-Melou, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele also drop out of the side.

Dean Smith reported injury and illness issues concerning four unnamed players in his pre-match presser, and Gibson and Omobamidele are indeed not part of the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Dowell, Cantwell, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Mumba, Idah, Tomkinson.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Greenwood, Lingard, Shaw, Van de Beek, Elanga

