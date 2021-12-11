1140
Dugout Discussion December 11

Norwich v Man Utd team news: Rangnick names unchanged starting XI

1,140 Comments
Norwich City v Manchester United brings Saturday’s Premier League action to a close, with kick-off at Carrow Road at 17:30 GMT.

The team news is nice and simple for the visitors as Ralf Rangnick names an unchanged team from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred in by just under 450,000 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Friday’s deadline and is the second most-captained player of Gameweek 16.

Diogo Dalot and David de Gea also featured in the top 10 most transferred-in players of this current Gameweek.

Dean Smith has made five changes from Sunday’s defeat at Spurs, with Lukas Rupp, Dimitris Giannoulis, Ozan Kabak, Przemyslaw Placheta and Josh Sargent coming into the side.

Budget FPL defender Brandon Williams misses out as he is ineligible to face his parent club, while Ben Gibson, Pierre Lees-Melou, Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele also drop out of the side.

Dean Smith reported injury and illness issues concerning four unnamed players in his pre-match presser, and Gibson and Omobamidele are indeed not part of the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Giannoulis Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Dowell, Cantwell, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Mumba, Idah, Tomkinson.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Greenwood, Lingard, Shaw, Van de Beek, Elanga

1,140 Comments
  1. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    68 with 2 to play. Nice green arrow

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Huge, congrats, rank now?

      Open Controls
      1. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Still having a shocker of a season over all, but good gains in my ML’s

        Open Controls
  2. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    A. Reguilon to Tierney
    B. Sissoko to Bowen
    C. Scarlett to Dennis

    DDG
    TAA James Livra
    Salah Bilva Mount ESR
    Ronaldo King
    Steele Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      C prices going crazy

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        He's nowhere near rising yet....

        Open Controls
    2. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      B probably the most logical move, but honestly fancy the Watford double up. Cheap as chips and could do well

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        I would have said B was the least logical as Reguilon and Scarlett are definitely out for at least one more game, at least Sissoko can get me 2 points from the bench? Thanks though x

        Open Controls
  3. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    I could be in trouble here;

    DDG
    TAA, James, Rudiger
    Salah (c), Jota, Son, Bernardo, Bowen
    Antonio, Dennis

    Cancelo, Geldhart, Johnson

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Son out and you're sorted?

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        To whom though, only person catching my eye currently is Rashford

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Mount looks great in a great team

          Open Controls
          1. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            He was the only guy I've been considering

            Open Controls
          2. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm looking to lose all CHE assets in GW21

            Open Controls
    2. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      Wildcard maybe?

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gone

        Open Controls
        1. RUN DCL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          Last week?

          Open Controls
          1. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            GW4 LUL

            Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Son doesn't play I have no bench effectively right now

        Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      One hit

      Foden and Cash in for Son and Johnson

      Good luck choosing who to bench

      Open Controls
  4. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Regret buying Ronaldo. Such a waste of funds. Need to sell after Brentford

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks, that was useful

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lol I've said this all along

      Open Controls
    3. BIG TONES
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Didn't watch the game. (Middle of the night in my timezone). How did he play?

      Open Controls
      1. RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        Nothing wrong with Ronaldo, it’s the service that’s the problem.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I think I agree. He would have braced if Rashford had been able to make a better pass. And there is nothing to do with the money. Son, Antonio perhaps, but are they any better?!?

          Open Controls
      2. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        He just passes it back to whoever passed to him or loses the ball. Goes to the wing, does some random skills, passes it backwards. United slow on the buildup though, so nothing worked

        Open Controls
        1. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Still scored & missed a sitter. What other forwards aside Dennis are doing anything?

          Open Controls
    4. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      not happy with 9 points?

      Open Controls
      1. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Relieved more like

        Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 46 with autosubs.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  6. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    With the below backline:

    TAA James Cancelo* Reguilion* Livra

    What is the best move to do with 1FT and 0 itb?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Need to see the rest of your team, Reguilon to Tierney is what I'm considering

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Ozil
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Am already considering this move yes.
        But will Spurs match be called off?

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sounds like it will be off and I have Son Reguilon Scarlett so can almost guarantee it

          Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Do you need to play 4 GW? Risky approach: Keep both Cancelo and Reg and play the week after. If must, transfer out Reg.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Ozil
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Do you think Spurs match will not go on?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not sure the latest, could be off but I maybe wrong

          Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Livra Dalot
    Salah Jota Bernardo ESR
    Antonio Wilson

    Raya Hwang Mbeumo Cancelo

    3.2 ITB, which one to go first? A. Wilson B. Hwang C. Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      B to Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Thx, missed the boat with Dennis ... could be the next James

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          No, you haven't

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            😆 really? I will pick King ...

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              For your own sanity in this game, just go with the crowd when it's obvious, and against the crowd only when it's obvious

              Differential for the sake of it is dangerous this season, as the template has been roaring strong since GW1

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah but I don't like it ... will go somewhere else

                Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      B is an easy transfer to Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Ta, what about Watkins instead? Dennis is not differential enough, i.e. missed the train.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah I like Watkins too but Dennis is better value

          Open Controls
        2. Ian & Zen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          pick the players that will score the most points..that's your differential. Dennis is in form and his team has good fixtures. Don't make FPL more complicated

          Open Controls
  8. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gundogan to foden sound good?
    Will start vs Leeds and probably Newcastle as well since jack grealish has been horrible

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      To Bilva

      Open Controls
  9. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which is the best option (2FTs available)?

    Vardy + ESR to Watkins + ??

    a) Mount
    b) Foden
    c) Bernardo Silva
    d) another midfielder up to 9.1M

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’m going foden

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      C then A

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Why are you selling ESR

      Open Controls
    4. liverpool01
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  10. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which combo would you rather have?
    A) De Gea, White and Allan
    B) Sanchez, Williams and Gray/Mcgin

    Open Controls
    1. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      B with Gray.

      Open Controls
  11. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    1FT 2.9 ITB

    Guaita
    TAA James White Livra
    Salah Jota Bernardo ESR
    Vardy King

    Foster - Brownhill Cancelo* Toney*

    Season's gone stagnant, 1 green arrow in 10 GWs. Pencilled in Vardy > Ronaldo for this week, any better moves going? Maybe Vardy + Toney > Antonio + Watkins (-4) and bench White?

    Open Controls
  12. CoKane & Zohores
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Jota cameo locks Raphinha on my bench. Reece James with two zeros in a row. At least I have Rudiger and Dennis. 57 with Guaita, Wilson and Antonio to play. -40% red arrow so far.

    Open Controls
    1. chaser123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Very similar boat to me. I think we were right to bench Raphinha weren’t we?

      Open Controls
      1. CoKane & Zohores
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Based on fixtures yes. After bonus I'm now down 62% and out of the top 10k :(.

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah. Can't predict penalties

        Open Controls
  13. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    If I didn’t have issues elsewhere (who doesn’t) I would lose Reece James for sure. The guy has been a major troll for me. Sure guys like Kante Kovacic out probably hurts but with Liv and blanks to come I’m just about done

    Open Controls
    1. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      No way.

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Since I got James in he's got me 1 0 0 0 AND I sold Rudiger for Reguilon in 15 because I didn't want double Chelsea defence

      Open Controls
  14. FirminoIsBetterThanYou
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Guaita
    TAA - Rudiger - White
    Salah(C) - Foden - Jota - Mount - B.Silva
    King - Watkins
    Foster - Livra - Gelhardt - Cancelo
    G2G?

    Open Controls
  15. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    James to Cash on the cards for me

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I was thinking Targett in for Alonso

      but can afford Cash too, so why are u going Cash over Targett ??

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cash is absolutely nailed, might get one rest all season when fit

        Targett competes with Young, and he's probably second choice. This is especially important as Ings is back, pushing Ings or Watkins to the wing and thus Young back to compete with Targett

        Open Controls
        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Not a bad shout, his stats are fairly decent as well.

          Open Controls
        2. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          cheers for that, I didnt consider the rotation factor, probably go for Cash as well then

          Any consideration to Konsa ?

          Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like this move, am waiting for my available FT

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Just saw the 4 YC's for Cash

      Annoying

      Open Controls
  16. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Guess I have very limited chance of Raphinha coming off the bench with just Antonio to play!?

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Snowball in Hell's chance

      Open Controls
  17. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Play Livra(CP) or ESR(WH) this week?

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
  18. pablo discobar
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is Firminio back? Thinking of doing Jota to Mount

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      back in light training

      Id say hes atleast a week or 2 away from starting

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      No, he isn't

      Even if he is, Jota starts vs Newcastle. It's either Salah or Mané who'll rest, possibly Mané

      I'm not sure Mount starts the next 2, with Pulisic and Ziyech both fit

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just back in training. Jota played a while today, should be good for Newcastle.

      Open Controls
  19. ZimZalabim
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    who to sell for Bowen ?

    Jota, Foden, ESR

    will need to sell Alonso for funds if its ESR

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think you have to leave it for now. I wouldn't get rid of Jota or Foden and the ESR option doesn't look worth it if you've got to ditch Alonso.

      Open Controls
  20. Hktrader88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ramsdale

    TAA - (Cancelo) - James - Alonso - White

    Salah - Son - Jota - Mbuemo - (Brownhill)

    Ronaldo - Dennis - (4.4)

    1FT 0.3ITB

    Really struggling to decide the best way forward. The squad is thin. City mids would be nice but I don't think my team can accommodate any more rotation risks.

    Should I move Alonso or Son to free up funds?

    Alonso + Mbuemo to Davies + Bowen
    Or
    Son + 4.4 to Bowen + Watkins (could also do Antonio but not sure if I want to double up) leaves me 0.8m to upgrade Mbuemo if I ever have an FT.

    Both moves require a -4, but can't see how to improve my team with 1FT thanks to Cancelos ban.

    Open Controls
  21. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who is a better pick?

    A- Tierney
    B- Cash

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cash for the game time. Tierney for the hauls. If you can cover Tierney no-shows from your bench then A, otherwise B.

      Open Controls
  22. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Alonso
    Salah Jota Bilva Gallagher Raphinha
    Antonio King

    Foster Livramento Davis Cancelo

    1FT, 5.0itb

    1. Raphinha >> Bowen
    2. Livramento >> Dalot (then do 1. GW18)
    3. Save FT

    Cheers guys

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1. Raphinha / Gallagher*

      Open Controls
  23. thegaffer82
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    James 1 pt in 4 GW’s. That’s some going!

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      But he only played in 3 of them

      Open Controls
  24. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    616 mins, 1G 1A - Roberts
    134 mins, 1G 1A - Gelhardt

    Come on Bielsa, only one of these two should be starting.

    Open Controls
  25. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    2FT and 3 red flags in my team: Vardy*, Duffy* and Cancelo*. I can buy Watkins and afford a playing bench. Or, I can buy Ronaldo but go in GW17 with a non-playing bench.

    (1) Play Watkins + Dalot.
    Bench: Gallagher, Livramento, Cancelo*
    (will have 3.1m to upgrade Gallagher -> Foden / Mount next week and enter xmas period with a bench of Bowen, Dalot, Livramento)

    (2) Play Ronaldo + Livramento
    Bench: Douglas Luiz, Duffy*, Cancelo*
    (will have no money left and enter xmas period with a bench of Luiz, Livramento, Duffy)

    My current team is 85% template, but scoring the points:
    Ramdsdale
    TAA, Rudiger, Livramento, Duffy*, Cancelo*
    Salah, Jota, Bernardo, Bowen, Gallagher
    Vardy*, Antonio, Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Take -4 and sort it out somehow? Gallagher, Vardy, Antonio to ???

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I don't want to sell Antonio before his nice fixtures.

        Option 1 will sort it out nicely. For option 2, I may have to take a hit for the bench, say Duffy -> Goode.

        Open Controls
  26. putana
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    64 with vardy and benteke left and i will still most liekly be goign out first round of the cup lol

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      You are not lucky enough 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not quite sure, because Vardy and Benteke both can return a big haul tomorrow playing against NEW and EVE respectively.

      Open Controls
  27. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Jota a must?

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Only, Salah (C) is a must. Everything else "depends".

      Open Controls
  28. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Sell either if these for Bowen? if so which one?

    A. Gallagher
    B. ESR

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Gallagher

      Open Controls
    3. liverpool01
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  29. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    6 of my 8 players scored points but I'm still down by 70,000 (-8 in hits didn't help)

    Open Controls
  30. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Raphinha to Bowen still a good move this week? (Exact money so can’t wait long)

    Open Controls
    1. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls

