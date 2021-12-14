656
Rate My Team December 14

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

656 Comments
Share

Postponements, Covid outbreaks, injuries, rotation, quick turnarounds – it’s the most wonderful time of the year, alright.

Yes, another festive Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek is almost upon us and this one is proving to be perhaps the trickiest of the season so far, not helped by Brentford v Man Utd being called off and six Premier League managers not holding their pre-match press conferences until after Tuesday’s deadline.

As is always the case, the comments section of our site is filled with requests for advice on transfer dilemmas and team help. So we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them over the next hour.

He’ll be on hand to reply to comments below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up, with priority given to questions from Premium Members if there is a deluge.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area, which gives points projections for this weekend and beyond – an example of which is below:

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

656 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Ronaldo > Lukaku ok move here? (Will switch back in 1-2 gws)

    Guaita
    TAA James Williams
    Bernardo Mount Salah Bowen Odegaard
    Ronaldo* Antonio
    Bachmann Cancelo* Dalot* Locadia
    0.1ITB 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mac 24
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Was thinking the same but will he start?

      Open Controls
  2. yanky
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    a) ddg > ramsdale (fields 11 for free with gundo brownhil)
    b) ronaldo brownhill > watkins/pukki jota (-4 and no keeper)

    DDG* (4.0)
    TAA James Coufal (Cancelo* Dalot*)
    Salah Bowen Gray Gundo Brownhill
    Antonio King (Ronaldo*)

    Open Controls
  3. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Best replacement for Ronaldo?

    A) Antonio
    B) Watkins
    C) Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Dennis, the orher 2 have performed very inconsistently this year

      Open Controls
  4. quayle99
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Would you replace Dier for a -4?
    have one else who can start

    Open Controls
  5. Ash_Art
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Is it worth removing St.Maximin for Daka, I know Vardy most likely to start but maybe Rodgers starts them both, as St.Maximin hasn't really given much returns plus he faces Liverpool

    Open Controls
  6. tuturututu
      30 mins ago

      Whatz up with Ronaldo?

      Open Controls
    • Big Mac 24
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      (De Gea) (Foster)

      TAA (Cancelo) James Livramento (Dalot)
      ESR Gallagher Salah Jota Bernardo
      King Dennis (Ronaldo)

      Ronaldo out, Watkins (nor BUR) in
      Livramento out, Dias in (LEE new)

      Is that worth a -4?
      Man United weekend game is not certain and I see 2 very good chances of a clean sheet for Dias plus goal ops for Watkins.

      Open Controls
    • quayle99
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Watkins or Laca

      to swap Ronaldo back in after

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.